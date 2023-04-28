Restaurant header imageView gallery

bo.co Soulard

review star

No reviews yet

730 Carroll Street

St. Louis, MO 63104

16oz Boba Tea

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$6.60

You can't go wrong with classic milk tea. Our milk tea is made with premium black tea for a smooth, bold flavor. We recommend pairing this with our crunchy crystal boba or tapioca pearls.

Coffee Latte

Coffee Latte

$6.60
Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$6.60

Our best-selling strawberry milk is unlike any strawberry milk you've ever tasted! Creamy, sweet, and unforgettable. We recommend trying it with our popping yogurt boba.

Taro

Taro

$6.60

Taro is a purple Asian yam. We describe the flavor as a shortbread cookie in drink form. Try it with our tapioca pearls or our crystal boba!

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$6.60

Slightly citrus-y like a fruit loop. This orange tea tastes reminiscent of the milk at the bottom of a bowl of cereal.

Pineapple Whip

Pineapple Whip

$6.60Out of stock

Our pineapple whip is our take on the magical dole whip treat (but in drink form!) Made with coconut cream and pineapple juice. We recommend tapioca or crystal boba to pair with this tropical bubble tea. Settling may occur, but give it a stir and your drink will be good to go.

16 oz Fruity Boba Refreshers

Lychee

Lychee

$6.60Out of stock

Organic strawberry-dragonfruit and lychee juice with popping lychee boba!

Blue Raspberry

Blue Raspberry

$6.60

Blue raspberry lemonade with mango and lychee popping boba!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am
Quick-service food and boba tea!

