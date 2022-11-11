BOCO Kitchen imageView gallery
Italian
Burgers
Pizza

BOCO Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

7375 Boston State Rd

NORTH BOSTON, NY 14075

Order Again

Popular Items

Cutlet Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan
Meatball

Appetizers

Artichoke Fritte

$8.50

Petite Arancini

$9.50

Zucchini Fritte

$8.50

Artichokes Al Forno

$10.50

House Salad

$4.50

House Salad W/Pizza

$3.50

Soup

$5.50

Salads

Julius Caesar

$10.50

Meatball Salad

$18.50

Wedge

$10.50

Burgers

Burger

$17.50

BOCO Burger

$19.50

Turkey

$17.50

Pizza

Amalfi

$18.50

Calabria

$17.50

Roma

$18.50

Siracusa

$18.50

Trentino

$18.50

Sandwiches

Please Only Choose From "Burger/Sandwich Fry Sub" Menu If Subbing For Fries. Also Select "No Fry" If Doing So. Thank you

Cutlet Sandwich

$19.50

Meatball Sandwich

$18.50

Italian/Entrees

Chicken Riggies

$20.50

Chicken Parmesan

$21.50

Fiocchi

$18.50

Gnocchi Parmesan

$18.50

Gnocchi Con Pesto

$17.50

Sausage Bread

$18.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.50

Cheese Ravioli

$18.50

Pumpkin Ravioli

$19.50

Pork Chop

$22.50

Sides

White Fry

$5.00

Sweet Fry

$5.50

Meatball

$3.50

Au Gratin Stack

$4.00

Broccolini

$3.50

Side Red Sauce

$2.50

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.50

Pumpkin Cannoli

$5.50

Beverages

Acqua Panna

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Cider

$2.50

Bottled Dressing & Sauce

Honey Maple Balsamic BTL

$5.00

Parm Peppercorn BTL

$5.00

Italian BTL

$5.00

Sauce QT

$10.00

Beer

42 North

$6.50

42 North (Pitcher)

$24.00

Austin Eastciders

$5.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Carlsberg

$6.00

EBC Fall

$6.50

EBC Fall (Pitcher)

$24.00

Heineken

$6.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Sam Adams

$6.50

Sam Adams (Pitcher)

$24.00

Stella

$6.50

Topo Chico

$5.00

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Craft/Import Bucket

$28.00

Seltzer/Cider Bucket

$22.00

Wine

Red Blend

$10.50

Cabernet

$10.50

Pinot Noir (Full)

$12.50

Pinot Noir (Split)

$23.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.50

Chardonnay (Full)

$10.50

Chardonnay (Split)

$20.00

Riesling

$9.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.50

Prosecco

$8.50

Rose

$8.50

Woodbridge

$7.00

Apple Of My Eye

$10.50

Cup Of Cheer

$10.50

Sangria

$9.00

Bottles

Red Blend Bottle

$39.00

Cabernet Bottle

$39.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$45.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$39.00

Riesling Bottle

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$38.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

BOCO Kitchen

Website

Location

7375 Boston State Rd, NORTH BOSTON, NY 14075

Directions

Gallery
BOCO Kitchen image

Map
