Bodacious Pizza

Pizzas

Our neapolitan style, brick oven pizzas are made with a fresh dough of our blend of "00" flour imported from Italy, hand rolled and tossed by our talented Pizzaiolos. Pizzas are then brushed with a garlic infused extra virgin oil blend and our signature tomato sauce (unless otherwise noted). Fresh ingredients are added and topped with our italian spices, then each pie is baked to perfection in our Cuppone pizza ovens imported from Italy. Served all day!