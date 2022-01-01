Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bodacious Pizza

1,177 Reviews

$$

309 Aragona Blvd Unit 105/106

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Classic Cheese Pizza
Vegan Calzone, Build Your Own

Appetizers

Al's Cauliflower Wings

Al's Cauliflower Wings

$9.00

Six house made breaded cauliflower wings. Served with your choice of sauce on the side.

Garlic Knots

$6.99

House made garlic knots (6) tossed in garlic butter and topped with garlic parmesan. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Breaded breast strips. Served with a choice of honey mustard, BBQ sauce or ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Breaded Jalapeno Peppers with cream cheese. Served with a side of marinara

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Breaded mushrooms served with a side of ranch.

Basket of Fries

$4.99

French fries served with a side of ketchup.

Fried Ravioli

$6.99

Breaded & stuffed with ricotta cream cheese. Served with side of marinara.

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99

Basket of fried pickle chips served with a side of ranch dressing

Bone in wings (6)

$9.99

Salads

Always crisp and fresh! Served with our garlic knots
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.25+

Crisp iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers with choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.25+

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and house croutons. Served with a side of caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.25+

Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and tomatoes.

Pizzas

Our neapolitan style, brick oven pizzas are made with a fresh dough of our blend of "00" flour imported from Italy, hand rolled and tossed by our talented Pizzaiolos. Pizzas are then brushed with a garlic infused extra virgin oil blend and our signature tomato sauce (unless otherwise noted). Fresh ingredients are added and topped with our italian spices, then each pie is baked to perfection in our Cuppone pizza ovens imported from Italy. Served all day!

Classic Cheese Pizza

$11.25+

Garlic oil, red sauce, parmesan and shredded mozzarella.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.25+

Garlic oil, red sauce, parmesan and shredded mozzarella topped with pepperoni

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Pizza

$11.25+

Garlic oil, red sauce, italian sausage crumbles, red bell peppers, red onions, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

Ham & Pineapple Pizza

Ham & Pineapple Pizza

$11.25+

Garlic oil, red sauce, ham, pineapple, parmesan, and mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.25+

Garlic oil, buffalo wing sauce, chicken, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.25+

Garlic oil, Bodacious BBQ sauce, chicken, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

Veggie Pizza

$11.25+

Garlic oil, red sauce, spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, red bell peppers, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

Premium Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.00+

Buffalo sauce, chicken, bacon, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with our house ranch dressing.

Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.25+

Garlic oil, red sauce, burger, cheddar, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, pickles. Topped with chipotle sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.00+

Red sauce, shredded chicken breast, bacon, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Topped with our house ranch dressing.

Chipotle Sausage Pizza

$13.00+

Garlic oil, red sauce, italian sausage, cilantro, pepper jack, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses. Topped with chipotle sauce.

Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

Loaded Baked Potato Pizza

$13.00+

Garlic oil, house-made loaded baked potato salad (contains bacon), cheddar cheese, bacon, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Topped with our house-made ranch dressing. Please note: we cannot remove the bacon from our potato salad.

Margherita Pizza

$12.25+

Garlic oil, red sauce, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and shredded mozzarella. Topped with fresh basil.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00+

Mediterranean Pizza

$12.25+

Garlic oil, spinach, tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$13.00+

Garlic oil, red sauce, our Alfredo sauce, Philly steak, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

Pizza Bianca

$12.25+

Garlic oil, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella cheeses, topped with a lemon herb spices.

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00+

Garlic oil, red sauce, italian sausage, pepperoni, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

Supreme Pizza

$14.00+

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives.

Tex Mex Pizza

$12.25+Out of stock

Garlic oil, red sauce, our blend of corn, black beans, red bell peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, and spices, topped with red onions and italian sausage, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

White Chicken Mushroom Pizza

$13.00+

Garlic oil, shredded chicken, ricotta creme, tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

Calzones

Calzones are delicious pockets full of tummy goodness. They are made from our house dough and filled with garlic, ricotta and mozzarella the hand-shaped into a "half moon". Additional "toppings" can be added to enhance the mouth-watering goodness.

Cheese Calzone

$9.50
Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$11.50

All sauces will be served on the side

Sausage and Pepperoni Calzone

$12.50

All sauces will be served on the side.

White Chicken Mushroom Calzone

$12.50

Chicken, spinach, ricotta, creme, tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms. All sauces will be served on the side.

Mediterranean Calzone

$12.50

Spinach, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta, parmesan, and mozzarella All sauces will be served on the side.

Tex Mex Calzone

$12.50Out of stock

Corn, black beans, peppers, tomato, onion, cilantro, and spices with Italian Sausage. All sauces will be served on the side.

SPO Calzone

$12.50

"Smash" Burgers

Fresh grilled "Smash" burgers, juicy with crispy edges. Topped with lettuce, onion, pickles and mayo. and served on a Brioche Bun

Single Patty Burger

$4.99

Double Patty Burger

$6.99

Triple Patty Burger

$8.99

Sandwiches & Subs

All sandwiches and subs are served with choice of side: Mediterranean Pasta Salad, Loaded Potato Salad, or Chips (sub fries $1, sub salad $2)

Chicken Caprese

$12.25

Chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil on a pizza dough bun with drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Meatball Sub

$11.25

Italian meatballs, marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella and served on a fresh baked sub bun.

Italian Sub

$12.50

Salami, ham, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar on a sub roll.

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

Philly steak, red bell peppers, onions, and provolone cheese on a fresh baked sub roll.

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Bodacious Club

$12.95

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$12.00

Ham and Cheese Sub

$11.00

Pasta Dinners

All pasta dinners are served with garden, or caesar salad and garlic knots.

Baked Ziti

$12.95

Penne pasta with Italian sausage, peppers, onions, ricotta creme and melted mozzarella. Served with a garden salad and a side of our house-made garlic knots.

Manicotti

$12.95

Cheese filled Manicotti pasta, topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a garden salad and side of our house-made garlic knots.

Penne & Meatballs

$12.95

Penne pasta, marinara, Italian meatballs, parmesan cheese.

Margherita Pasta

$12.95

Sides

Mediterranean Pasta Salad - Side Only

$3.49

Loaded Baked Potato Salad - Side Only

$3.49

Garlic Knot Side (2)

$1.99

Kids Meals

8" Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.95

8" Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.95

8" Kids Vegan Cheese Pizza

$8.95

8" Kids Vegan Pepperoni Pizza

$8.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.95

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.95

Kid's Spaghetti & Vegan Meatballs

$8.95

Vegan Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$4.99

French fries served with a side of ketchup.

Al's Cauliflower Wings

Al's Cauliflower Wings

$10.99

Six house made breaded cauliflower wings. Served with your choice of sauce on the side.

Garlic Knots (Vegan)

Garlic Knots (Vegan)

$7.99

Made with our pizza dough recipe and tied into knots. Garnished with extra virgin olive oil and garlic garnished with parsley flakes. Comes with a side of house marinara.

Vegan Pizzas

Our neapolitan style, brick oven pizzas are made with a fresh dough of our blend of "00" flour imported from Italy, hand rolled and tossed by our talented Pizzaiolos. Pizzas are then brushed with a garlic infused extra virgin oil blend and our signature tomato sauce (unless otherwise noted). Fresh ingredients are added and topped with our italian spices, then each pie is baked to perfection in our Cuppone pizza ovens imported from Italy. Served all day!

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$13.00+Out of stock

Red sauce, Follow Your Heart mozzarella cheese.

Vegan Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00+Out of stock

Red sauce, vegan pepperoni (Hormel), vegan mozzarella cheese (Follow Your Heart).

Vegan Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00+Out of stock

Red sauce, sausage (Beyond), pepperoni (Hormel), vegan mozzarella (Follow Your Heart)

Vegan Italian Sausage Pizza

$15.00+Out of stock

Red sauce, italian sausage crumbles (Hormel), vegan mozzarella cheese (Follow Your Heart)

Vegan White Chic'n Mushroom Pizza

$16.00+Out of stock

House made "Tofucotta", Chic'n, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, vegan mozzarella (Follow Your Heart) cheese.

Vegan Tex Mex Pizza

$13.00+Out of stock

Our pizza crust, garlic oil, pizza sauce, topped with our Tex Mex blend (corn, black beans, peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, and spices). Topped with red onions. Note: We are unable to remove any of the items in the Tex Mex blend.

Vegan BBQ Chic'n Pizza

$15.00+Out of stock

Vegan BBQ sauce, vegan chic'n (Gardein), red onions, vegan mozzarella cheese (Follow Your Heart)

Vegan Sausage Peppers & Onions Pizza

$15.00+Out of stock

Red sauce, vegan sausage (beyond), red peppers, red onions, vegan mozzarella (Follow Your Heart) cheese.

Vegan Veggie Pizza

$15.00+Out of stock

Red sauce, Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions, vegan mozzarella cheese (Follow Your Heart).

Vegan Calzones

Vegan Calzones are made with our house made "tofucotta".

Vegan Calzone, Build Your Own

$13.50

Choice of "meatless" balls, chic'n, vegan sausage or vegan pepperoni plus 2 veggies All sauces will be served on the side.

Vegan Veggie Calzone

$13.50

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, onions. All sauces will be served on the side.

Vegan SPO Calzone

$14.50

Vegan Sausage & Pepperoni Calzone

$15.00

Vegan White Chic'n Mushroom Calzone

$15.00

Vegan Sandwiches/Pasta

Vegan Meatball Sub

$13.95Out of stock

Vegan Penne & Meatballs

$14.95Out of stock

Penne pasta and vegan "meatless" balls smothered in our house pasta sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a garden salad and vegan garlic knots.

Vegan Baked Ziti

$14.95Out of stock

Penne pasta with vegan italian sausage, peppers, onions, "Fucotta" and vegan mozzarella. Served with a garden salad and a side of our house-made vegan garlic knots.

Vegan "Smash" Burgers

Vegan Single Patty Burger

$5.99

Vegan Double Patty Burger

$7.99

Vegan Triple Patty Burger

$9.99

Cold Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Ice Tea

$1.99

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee - Bodacious Blend

$2.29+

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.19+

Americano

$4.89+

Cappuccino

$4.99+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.99+

Creme Brulee Latte

$4.99+

Espresso

$3.69

Hazelnut Latte

$4.99+

Latte

$4.79+

Mocha

$4.99+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.99+

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.99+

Steamed Milk w/ flavoring

$4.29+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.99+

Kid drinks

Lemonade

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet coke

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Draft Beer

Wapatoolie

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Vienna Lager

$4.75

El Guapo

$4.75

Bottled Beer

Vienna Lager

$4.75

Bold Rock Apple Cider

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Bud Lite Lime

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Nutrl Vodka Seltzer

$4.75

Wine

Orange Smash Can

$4.75

Lime Margarita Can

$4.75

Merlot

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding, House-made

$4.00

Cannoli, House-made

$3.00

Cookies

$3.00

Tiramasu, House-made

$5.00Out of stock

Brownie/Dessert Bar

$3.00

Cupcake

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bodacious Pizza & Bakehouse is a locally owned restaurant and bakery. Our menu features quality ingredients & flavor combinations highlighting "just out of the oven freshness". Our bakery delivers hand crafted, artisan breads & pastries

Location

309 Aragona Blvd Unit 105/106, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Bodacious Bakehouse image
Bodacious Bakehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery - Virginia Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4561 Virginia Beach Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext
Gelati Celesti - Town Center
orange starNo Reviews
4485 Virginia Beach Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext
Cantina Laredo
orange star4.3 • 1,479
4505 Commerce St Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext
Towncenter Cold Pressed - VB
orange starNo Reviews
168 Central Park Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext
Keagan's - Virginia Beach
orange starNo Reviews
244 Market Street Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurantnext
Koco's Korean Fried Chicken and Croffles - 4224 Virginia Beach Boulevard Virginia Beach VA 23452
orange starNo Reviews
4224 Virginia Beach Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA 23452
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach

Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
The Egg Bistro
orange star4.6 • 2,984
2129 General Booth Blvd Virgina Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
orange star4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
19 Italian Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,173
209 19th Street Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
orange star4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Aberdeen Barn
orange star4.1 • 1,915
5805 Northampton Blvd Virginia beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Virginia Beach
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston