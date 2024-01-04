Restaurant info

Here at Bodacious Bar-B-Q located in Sulphur Springs, Texas we strive for perfection. Jay, Kim and Clint Isonhood are the owners and has been serving the best Bar-B-Q in the Sulphur Springs area for years. We are located at 1228 S. Broadway Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas just north of I-30. We are a family owned and operated business that knows how locals think because we live here. Our Bar-B-Que is the talk of the town and we take pride in that fact. It’s not easy but we wouldn’t have it no other way.So come by and see why people keep coming back. Better come early to get a good seat! Bring the whole family to Bodacious BBQ Sulphur Springs today.