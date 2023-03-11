Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bodega Kitchen & Cocktails 6401 Riverside Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

6401 Riverside Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95831

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Mains

Burger

$17.00

Cubano

$17.00

Tripleta

$18.00

Doubles

$14.00

Prawns

$21.00

Pernil

$16.00

Salad

$13.00

Appetizers

Fries

$8.00

Yuca Fries

$10.00

Tostones

$12.00

Jerk Wings

$13.00

Crudo

$17.00

Red Beans and rice

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$17.00

3 Beef Empanadas

$10.00

3 Vegan Soyrizo Empanadas

$10.00Out of stock

Yuca Relleno

$14.00Out of stock

Sides

side coco bread

$3.00

side quinoa salad

$7.00

side Rice & Beans

$6.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kids Grilled Chz

$7.00

Kids Empanadas (2)

$7.00

Kids Rice & Beans

$6.00

NA Bev

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Dulce de Leche Latte

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Cortado

$5.00

Cafe Con Leche

$5.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot water with lemon

Mocktails

Sovi rose

$9.00

Sovi sparkling white wine

$9.00

Ango Buck

$11.00

Nola Cream

$11.00

Agua Fresca

$7.00

Soft drinks and Juices

Squirt

$4.00

Coke reg

$4.00

Coke Mexicano

$5.00

Diet coke

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Nojito

$7.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced tea

$4.00

Arnold palmer

$4.00

Coco Rico

$5.00Out of stock

Malta

$3.00Out of stock

Tropi Cola

$4.00Out of stock

Limeade

$4.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$9.00

Tiki Shasta

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginge Beer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Jones - Root Beer

$5.00

Jones - Strawberry Lime

$5.00

Bar

Cocktail Specials

Bandolero Punch

$14.00

Bandolero Pitcher

$55.00

Santa Teresa Mojito

$13.00

Mango Mojito

$13.00

House Cocktails

Batanga

$9.00

Blacktail Rum & Coke

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Hot Buttered Coffee

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Old Fashioned - Santa Teresa

$13.00

Paloma

$10.00

Ranch water

$10.00

West Sour

$12.00

Spirit Flight Low

$16.00

Spirit Flight mid

$22.00

Spirit Flight High

$30.00

Wine Flight

$15.00

NON ALCOHOLIC Coquito

$7.00

Blood In The Water

$11.00

Coquito

$11.00

Dealer's Choice

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Beer

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Duchesse de Bourgogne

$15.00

Fin du Monde

$13.00

Glorious Guava

$9.00

Guiness Can

$7.00

Modelo - esp

$5.00

Radler

$7.00Out of stock

Montucky

$4.00

Big Sexy IPA

$11.00

Bike Dog Years

$10.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Sol

$4.00

Strange beast

$3.00

Taco Truck Lager

$6.00

Bright Cider

$6.00

Phantom Bride

$9.00

Guiness Tall Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

Michelada

$9.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Montucky Tall

$6.00Out of stock

Champagne Split

$8.00

Cong Mexi Cali

$9.00

Cong Juicy IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Amber Pilsner

$10.00

Bud Zero

$3.50

Saranac Blueberry

$5.00

Sneakerhead

$9.00Out of stock

Peoples Lager

$9.00Out of stock

Christmas Ale

$21.00

Ponto

$8.00

Cong Double Hazy

$11.00

Cong Dzungle

$9.00

June Shine

$6.00

NA Guiness

$8.00

Wine

Corkage

$10.00

Bogle Chardonnay

$8.00+

Dom. Gerbeaux Mâcon Village

$8.00+

Haarmeyers St. Rey Chemin Blanc

$11.00+

Santola vinho Verde

$7.00+

Avissi Prosecco

$8.00

Grandial Champagne

$10.00

Cabriz Vinho Rojo

$7.00+

Vin Du Sof Loire Red

$14.00+

Barbadillo PX Sherry

$9.00+

Birichino Glou Glou 2022

$10.00+

Bloodroot Grenche 2021

$55.00

Canard-Douchene Champagne

$35.00+

Champagne Roger Brun Grand Reserve

$52.00

Champagne Taitinger Brut Half bottle

$35.00

Clarksburg Chenin Blanc

$12.00+

Clarksburg Delta Rouge

$8.00+

End Of Nowhere Spaceboy Pinot Gris

$30.00

Frenchtown Cotillion

$45.00

Gallegos rosé

$8.00+

Graham Beck - Blanc de Blanc

$46.00

Graham Beck - Bliss demi sec

$37.00

Graham Beck brut rosé

$10.00+

Kwaya sangiovese

$9.00+

La Gitana Manzanilla

$8.00

Lapastolle Cab

$26.00

Lioco Pinot Noir 2021

$15.00+

Masi Sangiovese

$20.00

Santa Margherita Prosecco

$24.00

Steenberg Spakling Sauv Blanc

$35.00

Wolfer Estate Finca White

$22.00

Wolffer Estate Finca Rosé

$22.00

Sherry

Barbadillo PX

$11.00+

Retail

Coffee

12 oz. Regular

$20.00

12 oz. Decaf

$20.00

Tobacco

Delectados

$11.00

Cohiba Miami

$30.00

Volute

$12.00

Rootbeer Rolex

$11.00

Blanc et Bleu

$28.00

Havana 21

$12.50

PJ

$9.50

Plata a Plomo

$12.50

Gold Foil

$12.50

White Mask

$12.50

The Diver

$12.00

Cocoa di Padre

$11.00

Sodas

New York Seltzer - Black Cherry

$3.00+

Produce

Limes

$1.00

Lemons

$1.00

Oranges

$1.00

Hot Sauce

House Fermented

$8.00

Pique

$8.00

Coquito Tshirt

$25.00

Non-Alc

Bloody Mary Jar

$15.00

Sovi Wine 4 pk

$25.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Bodega! We are a neighborhood bar serving up delicious cocktails and California Pan Caribbean food in the Pocket area of Sacramento.

Location

6401 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95831

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

