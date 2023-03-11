Bodega Kitchen & Cocktails 6401 Riverside Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Bodega! We are a neighborhood bar serving up delicious cocktails and California Pan Caribbean food in the Pocket area of Sacramento.
Location
6401 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95831
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Device Brewing Pocket/Greenhaven Taproom + Kitchen
No Reviews
7485 Rush River Drive, Suite 650 Sacramento, CA 95831
View restaurant
BurgerIM - CA055 - Sacramento (Rush River)
No Reviews
7465 Rush River Drive Sacramento, CA 95831
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant