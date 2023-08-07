FOOD

BRUNCH

Omelette

$10.00

French Toast

$12.00

Burrito

$12.00

Carne Con Papas

$12.00

Pollo Ranchero

$12.00

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

TACOS

Chipotle Chicken

$11.00

Hanger Steak

$13.00

Pernil

$11.00

Salsa Verde Shrimp

$13.00

Mixed Vegetable

$9.00

FRIO

Winter Salad

$14.00

Bodega Mixed Greens

$12.50

Guacamole

$12.50

CALIENTE

6 Wings

$12.50

12 Wings

$18.50

24 Wings

$30.00

Empanadas

$12.00

Mofonguitos

$16.00

Bodega Dog

$12.00

Camerones Al Ajillo

$17.00

Nachos

$13.00

Calamari

$16.00

Costillas

$18.50

Chicharron

$15.00

Quesadillas

$13.00

Comida Familiar

$23.00

Carne Con Tostones

$25.00

BURGERS

Bodega Burger

$18.25

Vegetariano Burger

$14.25

PANECILLOS

Cuban

$14.50

Pulled Pork

$10.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Chicken

$10.50

Bodega Sandwich

$14.50

SIDES

Chimichuri Fries

$9.50

Plain Fries

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.50

Maduros

$7.50

Tostones

$10.50

Avocado

$6.00

Rice

$4.50

Beans

$4.50

POSTRES

Churros

$8.50

Guava Cream Cheese Empanadas

$9.50

BEVERAGE

HAPPY HOUR

One Empanada

$2.50

Margarita

$8.00

Frozen Marg

$8.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$8.00

Caipirinha

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Sangria

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

El Presidente

$5.50

Fat Tire Draft

$5.50

Stella Draft

$5.50

Founders All Day IPA Draft

$5.50

Cava

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Sauv Blanc

$6.00

Albarino

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Malbec

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Crianza

$6.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

BTL/CAN BEER

420 Extra Dry Ale

$7.00

Alagash White

$9.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Estrella Galicia

$7.00

El Presidente

$7.00

Flower Power IPA

$9.00

Heineken

$7.00

High Noon

$8.00

Imperial

$7.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Magners Cider

$7.00

Mermaid Pilsner

$8.00

Modelo

$7.00

Montauk Summer Ale

$8.00

Negro Modelo

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Sixpoint The Crisp

$8.00

Tecate

$7.00

DRAFT BEER

Fat Tire

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Founders All Day IPA

$8.00

COCKTAILS

House Magarita

$12.50

House Mojito

$12.50

House Caprihinia

$12.50

Aperol Spritz

$13.50

Sangria

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.50

Caipirinha

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Cucumber Cooler

$14.00

Low Rider

$14.00

Mezcal & Ginger Shandy

$14.00

Pomegranate Mojito

$14.00

El Tradicional

$15.00

Pick Your Kick Margarita

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

FROZEN

Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$14.00

SHOTS

6.50 Shot

$6.50

8.50 Shot

$8.50

9.50 Shot

$9.50

Green Tea

$9.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Complimentary Shot

WINE

GL Sauv Blanc

$14.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL Albariño

$14.00

GL Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Malbec

$12.00

GL Cabernet

$12.00

GL Crianza

$12.00

GL Cava

$12.00

GL Rose

$14.00

BT Pinot Grigio

$44.00

BT Albariño

$48.00

BT Chardonnay

$44.00

BT Pinot Noir

$45.00

BT Malbec

$44.00

BT Sauv Blanc

$48.00

BT Cabernet

$44.00

BT Crianza

$44.00

BT Cava

$44.00

BT Rose

$48.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$12.50

Absolute

$12.50

Absolute Citron

$12.50

Belvedere

$14.50

Ciroc

$12.50

Ciroc Citron

$12.50

Crop Cucumber

$12.50

Grey Goose

$14.50

Grey Goose Citron

$14.50

Grey Goose Orange

$14.50

Ketel One

$14.50

Stoli

$12.50

Stoli Orange

$12.50

Stoli Raspberry

$12.50

Stoli Vanilla

$12.50

Titos

$13.50

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$12.50

Illegal Mezcal

$13.50

Casamigos Silver

$13.50

Casmigos Repasado

$14.50

Casamigos Anejo

$15.40

Don Julio Blanco

$13.50

Don Julio Repasado

$14.50

Don Julio Anejo

$15.40

Herradura Silver

$13.50

Herradura Repasado

$14.50

Herradura Anejo

$15.50

Patron Silver

$13.50

Patron Repasado

$14.50

Espolon Silver

$12.50

Espolon Repasado

$12.50

WHISKEY/BOURBON

Well Whiskey

$12.50

Basil Hayden

$13.50

Bulliet

$13.50

Chivas

$13.50

Crown Royal

$12.50

Dewars

$12.50

Jack Daniel

$13.50

Jack Daniel Honey

$13.50

Jameson

$13.50

Johnny Walker Black

$14.50

Knob Creek

$13.50

Makers

$13.50

Michter's Rye

$13.50

Screwball Peanutbutter

$12.50

Southern Comfort

$12.50

Tullamore Due

$13.50

Woodford Bourbon

$14.50

Woodford Rye

$14.50

RUM

Well Rum

$12.50

Bacardi Gold

$13.50

Barcelo

$13.50

Brugal

$12.50

Captain Morgan

$13.50

Don Q Gran Anejo

$14.50

Goslings

$13.50

Malibu

$12.50

Meyers

$13.50

Mount Gaye

$13.50

Sailor Jerry

$13.50

Zacapa

$14.50

GIN

Well Gin

$12.50

Bombay Saphire

$13.50

Hendriks

$14.50

Tanqueray

$13.50

SCOTCH

Bowmore

$13.50

Glenfiddich

$14.50

Glengrant

$13.50

Glenlivet

$14.50

Laphroig

$15.50

Macallen

$14.50

Oban

$15.50

MISC

Baileys

$12.50

Campari

$12.50

DiSaronno

$12.50

Grand Marnier

$13.50

Kahlua

$12.50

Sambuca

$12.50

Sambuca White

$12.50

Henessy

$13.00

Courvoisier

$13.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

NA

Soda

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Non Alc Cocktail