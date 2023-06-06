Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bodega Canal 57 Canal Street

review star

No reviews yet

57 Canal Street

Boston, MA 02114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Apps & Small Plates

Chips + Three Salsas

$4.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$14.00

Lime, Cilantro, Red Onion

Chorizo & Corn Guacomle

$15.00

Mexican Chorizo, Street Corn, Queso Cotija

Nacho Cheese Dip

Nacho Cheese Dip

$8.00

House Cheese Blend, Onion, Jalapeño

Chorizo & Pico De Gallo Cheese Dip

Chorizo & Pico De Gallo Cheese Dip

$13.00

House Cheese Blend, Onion, Jalapeño

Blistered Shishito Pepper

$12.00

Chipole Rosted Garlic Aiolio, Cotija

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$15.00

Beef, Queso, Pico, Black Beans, Sour Cream

Ancho Street Corn

Ancho Street Corn

$8.00

Ancho Crema, Queso Cotija

Hot Cheetos Street Corn

Hot Cheetos Street Corn

$8.00

Ancho Crema, Flaming Hot Cheeto Dust

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Birria Quesadilla

$18.00

Braised Beef, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro & Onion, served with side of birria sauce

Empanadas

$10.00

Beef, Potato, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapeños

Tequila Wings

$15.00

Spicy Tequila Sauce

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Mango Habanero Wings

$15.00

Bowls

Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy Tortilla Bowl, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumber, Queso Cotija, Chipotle Ranch

Baja Bowl

$15.00

Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Street Corn, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Chipotle Crema, Guac, Tomato Salsa, Feta, Cilantro, Pepitas

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Yellow Rice, Beans, Queso Oaxaca, Pico, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños, Lettuce

Keto Bowl

$15.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Spanish Style Cauliflower Rice, Garlic Roasted Tomattoes, Blistered Shishitos, Avocado, Cashews, Queso Cotija, Salsa Verde

Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Black Quinoa, Sweet Grilled Ancho Crema Corn, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Avocado, Mexican Cheese Blend, Chiotle Aioli

Entrees

Chicken Ranchero Fajitas

$22.00

Fried Onion Strings, Peppers & Onions, Avocado

Steak Fajitas

$26.00

Salsa Verde, Fried Onion Strings, Peppers & Onions, Avocado

Combo Fajitas

$24.00

Fried Onion Strings, Peppers & Onions, Avocado

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

Fried Onion Strings, Peppers & Onions, Avocado

Carnitas Enchiladas

$20.00

Shredded Pork, 3 Mexican Cheese Blend, Ranchero Sauce, Salsa Verde, Cilantro

Burrito

$14.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco Plate

$16.00

Chicken Al Pastor, Pineapple Pico De Gallo, Aguacate Salsa

Fish Taco Plate

Fish Taco Plate

$17.00

Fried, Salsa Roja, Slaw, Guacamole, Baja Aioli

Shrimp Taco Plate

$16.00

Pineapple Salsa, Green Cabbage, Pickeled Red Onions, Cilantro, Baja Aioli

Carnitas Taco Plate

Carnitas Taco Plate

$16.00

Mexican Crema, Cotija, Cilantro & Onion, Salsa Verde

Carne Asada Taco Plate

$18.00

Chile Guajillo Sauce, Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Cilantro

Birria Taco Plate

Birria Taco Plate

$18.00

Braised Beef, Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro & Onion, served with side of birria sauce

Avocado Taco Plate

Avocado Taco Plate

$16.00

Tempura Batter, Veracruz Slaw, Feta, Cilantro

Cauliflower Taco Plate

Cauliflower Taco Plate

$16.00

Avocado, Cherry. Tomato & Corn Salsa, Chipotle Crema

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Cauliflower Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Side Chorizo Guac

$5.00

Dessert

Flan

$8.00

Churros

$10.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rustic-glam Mexican hangout for south-of-the-border cuisine, tequila-forward cocktails & nightlife with live DJs and bottle service on weekends

Website

Location

57 Canal Street, Boston, MA 02114

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hurricanes - Boston
orange starNo Reviews
150 Canal St. Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
City Winery - Boston Retail
orange star3.3 • 455
80 Beverly St Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Cinis
orange starNo Reviews
252 Friend Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mangia Mangia
orange starNo Reviews
147 Endicott Street Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Tony & Elaine's - North End - 111 North Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
111 North Washington Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Porters Bar and Grill - Home of Boston's Best Burger
orange starNo Reviews
173 Portland St Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston