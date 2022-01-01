Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Bodega on Central

review star

No reviews yet

1180 Central Ave.

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Order Again

Popular Items

CUBAN
LECHON PLATO
POLLO SANDWICH

SANDWICHES

LECHON SANDWICH

$12.00

Lechon, grilled onions, mojo, cilantro, cuban bread

CUBAN

$11.00

Lechon, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mojo, cuban bread

POLLO SANDWICH

$12.00

Chicken, avocado, mango, jicama, pickled chiles, cilantro, mango mayo, cuban bread

VEGETARIAN SANDWICH

$11.00

Tofu, avocado, cucumber, jicama, cilantro, mojo, cuban bread

TEMPEH SANDWICH

$11.00

Tempeh, avocado, spicy slaw, chile-lime dressing

FRITA

$11.00

Frita, avocado, tomato, potato sticks, spicy mayo, bun

AMERICANO SANDWICH

$10.00

Ham, cheese, butter, cuban bread

Pina Picante

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese topped with deep fried red bell peppers, pineapple slaw, siracha mayo on a Brioche bun.

PLATOS

LECHON PLATO

$13.50

Lechon, grilled onions, rice, beans, maduros

TEMPEH PLATO

$12.50

Tempeh, spicy slaw, rice, beans, maduros

POLLO PLATO

$13.50

Chicken, rice, beans, maduros

VEGETARIAN PLATO

$12.50

Tofu, rice, beans, maduros

SALADS

LECHON

$5.00

POLLO

$5.00

TEMPEH

$6.00

TOFU

$6.00

JICAMA

$6.25

Jicama, cucumber, red onion, red bell peppers, mango, pineapple, cilantro, chiles, chile-lime vinaigrette

SIDE CHILI PEPPERS

$0.50

Market Salad

$11.50

SWEET

SALTED CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

$4.50

Cinnamon Streusel Muffins

$4.50

DOUBLE CHOC DONUTS

$4.50

Horchata

$4.50Out of stock

STRAWBERRY THUMBPRINT

$4.50

SALTED CHOCOLATE CHUNK

$4.50

Red Velvet

$4.50

RASBERRY WHITE CHOC BLONDIES

$4.50

BANANA CHOC WALNUT MUFF

$4.50

GINGER MOLASSES VEGAN

$4.50

SIDES

MOJO

$0.30

RICE

$3.50

White rice

BEANS

$4.50

Black beans

BEANS & RICE

$8.00

Black beans & rice

JICAMA

$6.25

Jicama, cucumber, red onion, red bell peppers, mango, pineapple, cilantro, chiles, chile-lime vinaigrette

MADUROS

$8.00

Plaintains

PAN CUBANO

$5.00

Bread, butter

SWEET/SPICY SLAW

$8.00

Cabbage, red onion, red bell peppers, chiles, cilantro, chile-lime vinaigrette

LECHON

$5.00

POLLO

$5.00

TEMPEH

$6.00

TOFU

$6.00

SIDE PICKLES

$0.50

SIDE CHILI PEPPERS

$0.50

SPICY MAYO

$0.30

MANGO MAYO

$0.50

MAYO

$0.30

HOT SAUCE

$0.30

CHILI LIME DRESSING

$0.30

FRESH MANGO

$1.50

MUSTARD

$0.30

FRITA STIX

$1.00

AVOCADO

$2.50

FRESH JICAMA

$1.50

SLICED TOMATO

$0.50

JUICES

EL GREEN-GO

$7.00+

Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Lemon, Cilantro

DROPPING MAD BEETS

$7.00+

Beets, Carrot, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger

KAYLIE SUNSHINE

$7.00+

Pineapple, Orange, Carrot, Lime, Turmeric, Ginger

PINA FELIZ

$7.00+

Pineapple, Green Apple, lemon, Spinach, Coconut Water

Orange Juice

$4.00

16OZ COCONUT WATER

$5.00

SMOOTHIES

KALEING ME SOFTLY

$8.00+

Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Water, Agave, Lime

HUMMINGBIRD

$8.00+

Mango, Banana, Passion Fruit, Dates, Green Apple, Carrot, Ginger

BERRY CUBANO

$8.00+

Berries, Chocolate, Dates, Vanilla, Almond Milk, Made Cold Brew Coffee

LOLA RICO

$8.00+

Pineapple, Coconut Water, Lime, Fresh Mint, Coconut Milk, Agave

FUNKY MONKEY

$8.00+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chips, Almod Milk, Dates & Shredded Coconut

REFRESHERS

GUARAPO REFRESHER

$7.00+Out of stock

Sugar Cane, Coconut Water, Lime

SHOTS

WHEAT GRASS SHOT

$4.00

Fresh Wheat Grass

GINGER SHOT

$4.00

Fresh Ginger

TURMERIC SHOT

$4.00

Fresh Turmeric

IMMUNITY SHOT

$4.00

Ginger, Turmeric, Lime, Cayenne Pepper

CAFE

CAFECITO

$2.50+

CAFÉ AMERICANO

$4.00

CAFÉ CON LECHE

$6.00

COLADA

$8.00

CORTADITO

$2.50+

COLD BREW

$6.00+

COLD BREW CON LECHE

$6.00+

SOFT DRINK / WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

CHICHI

$4.00

COKE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$2.55+

SODA FRESCAS

$4.50+

SPRITE

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$2.50

JARRITOS- GRAPEFRUIT

$2.50

JARRITOS-MANDARIN

$2.50

JARRITOS- PINEAPPLE

$2.50

MILK

$2.75

RED BULL

$5.00

MOCKTAIL

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Rustic-chic spot offering Cuban sandwiches, Latin American platters & specialty juices & smoothies. Come in and enjoy!

1180 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33705

