Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Bodega - High St

1,005 Reviews

$$

1044 N High St

Columbus, OH 43201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bodega "Big Mic"
OG Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Southern Fried Chicken Fingers

Snacks & Shareables

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$14.00

House Brined Jumbo Wings Served Naked, Buffalo, BBQ, or Maple Chipotle with Celery and a Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce Allergens: soy, dairy in all sauces, Gluten in maple chipotle sauce Dietary restrictions: Can not be made GF

Southern Fried Chicken Fingers

Southern Fried Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Buttermilk Brined Tenders dredged in Chef's Secret Recipe Seasoned Flour and fried until Crispy and Golden Brown. Served with shoestring fries and spicy tabasco aioli. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Dietary restrictions: Can not be made GF

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Lemon pepper breaded cauliflower, tossed in your choice of BBQ, Maple Chipotle, Buffalo, Or spicy garlic. Served W/ celery and either Blue cheese or ranch. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Dietary restrictions:Can not be made gluten free* Worscheschier in buffalo sauce

Build Your Own Mac ‘N’ Cheese

Build Your Own Mac ‘N’ Cheese

$12.00

Choose From Our List of Ingredients to Build Your Own Mac 'N' Cheese. Allergen: Dairy, Gluten Dietary Restrictions: Can be made GF, Vegetarian but not Vegan. Mac Sauce Multiple cheese.(Dairy) Bread Crumbs Topping(Gluten)

Brisket Queso

Brisket Queso

$12.00

Chips and queso topped with Bristol republics 18 hour smoked brisket. Allergens: Dairy Dietary restrictions: Can be made vegetarian without beef

Nacho Tots

Nacho Tots

$12.00

Pickled n' Smoked Jalapenos, White Jalapeno Beer Cheese, and Pico. Add Bacon $2 Chicken $3 Steak $4 Allergens: Dairy Dietary restrictions: Can be made Vegetarian, but not Vegan. Queso(Dairy), Eggs(protein)

Feta Dip & Hummus Duo

Feta Dip & Hummus Duo

$12.00

Creamy feta blended with roasted tomatoes and herbs along with house made chickpea hummus. Served with assorted seasonal veggies & Crispy Pita Chips. Allergens: Gluten (pita), Dairy (feta) Dietary restrictions: Can be made GF

Chips and Guac

Chips and Guac

$8.00

Fried corn tortillas and house made guacamole. Allergens: Dairy Dietary restrictions: Can be made Vegetarian/Vegan.

Sea Salt & Truffle Fries

Sea Salt & Truffle Fries

$9.00

Topped with fresh Parmesan and served with a house-made tomato aioli. you can “load them” for $2 with cheddar, bacon and scallions Allergens: Dairy (parmesan), Dietary restrictions: Can be made vegetarian/Vegan without cheese

Fries

$4.00

Salad & Soup

Market Salad (taco salad)

Market Salad (taco salad)

$13.00

Romaine, cilantro lime dressing, corn tortillas, queso, corn, black beans, pico, and guac. Allergen: Dairy Dietary Restrictions: Can be made Vegetarian, GF and Vegan without dressing. Salad Dressing contains sour cream(Dairy), Liquid queso on chips (Dairy).

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Made From Scratch Tomato-Basil Bisque, Crouton, Shaved Parmesan Cheese and Scallions Allergen: Dairy, Gluten Dietary Restrictions: Can be made GF, Vegetarian but not Vegan. Croutons topping.(Gluten) Bisque contains Heavy Cream.(Dairy) Shaved Parmesan Topping(Dairy)

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Flowering Kale Tossed in Caesar Dressing, Topped with Parmesan Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes and Croutons. Allergen: Dairy, Gluten Dietary Restrictions:Can be made Vegetarian and Vegan without dressing and cheese. Shaved and Grated Parmesan(Dairy). Croutons(Gluten). Anchovy Paste in Dressing(Protein).

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, Cherry tomatoes, cucumber croutons and Parmesan cheese. serve with ranch or choice of dressing.

Sandwiches & Wraps

OG Crispy Chicken Sandwich

OG Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken, covered in pepper jack, lettuce, pickles,tomato aioli and Tabasco aioli on a cornmeal kaiser roll. Served with fries. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten Dietary Restrictions: Cannot be made GF

Bodega "Big Mic"

Bodega "Big Mic"

$14.00

2 Certified Angus Patties, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, House Pickles, and Special Sauce on Brioche. Served with Shoestring Fries. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten Dietary Restrictions: Beef, Can be made GF w/o bun, Can be made dairy free w/o bun & cheese

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Beyond burger paddy, with Guinness whole grain mustard, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun served with fries. Allergens: Gluten, soy Dietary Restrictions: Vegetarian, Can be made Vegan & GF w/o Bun

Fried Chicken Wrap

Fried Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Secret Recipe Fried Chicken, Smoked Gouda Cheese, House Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Tabasco Aioli in a Whole Wheat Wrap, Served with Shoestring Fries. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten Dietary Restrictions: Cannot be made GF

Bodega Famous Grilled Cheese

Bodega Famous Grilled Cheese

$12.00

sharp cheddar, gruyere, tomato aioli, and fresh basil served on special made tomato basil bread served with tomato basil soup. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Dietary Restrictions: Vegetarian, Cannot be made vegan

18 Hour Brisket Philly

$15.00

Bristol Republic 18hr Brisket, Peppers & Onions Topped w/ Cheese Wiz, Smoked Gouda & Alabama BBQ Sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten Dietary Restrictions: Beef

Tacos

Carnitas

Carnitas

$4.00

Slow braised pork topped with onion, salsa roja, cilantro and queso fresco. Served in a corn tortilla Allergens: Dairy, Gluten Dietary Restrictions: Pork, Dairy free w/o queso, GF w/o tortilla

Chorizo

Chorizo

$4.00

pork chorizo sausage topped with onion, salsa roja, cilantro and queso fresco. Served in a corn tortilla. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten Dietary Restrictions: Can be GF, but not Vegan, Vegetarian Tortilla(Gluten), Queso(Dairy), Chorizo(Protein)

Jackfruit Barbacoa

Jackfruit Barbacoa

$4.00

braised pineapple jackfruit barbacoa topped with onion, salsa roja, cilantro and queso fresco. Served in a corn tortilla. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten Dietary Restrictions: Can be vegan and dairy free w/o queso, can be gluten free w/o tortilla

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$5.00

Marinated flank steak topped with onion, salsa roja, cilantro and queso fresco. Served in a corn tortilla. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten Dietary Restrictions: Beef Tortilla(Gluten), Queso Fresco(Dairy), Steak(Protein)

Extra

Buffalo

$1.00

House BBQ

$1.00

Maple chipotle

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Crumble.

$0.50

Tomato Aoli

$0.50

Tobasco Aoli

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Pita

$2.00

Chicken

$3.00

Dessert

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheesecake with Fresh Cut Strawberries and a Strawberry Sauce.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1044 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

Gallery
Bodega image
Bodega image
Bodega image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fireproof Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,235
1026 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Townhall - TH Short North
orange starNo Reviews
792 North High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Chophouse 614
orange starNo Reviews
1079 N HIGH ST COLUMBUS, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
463 N. High Street - OH, Short North [18]
orange starNo Reviews
463 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
BBR - Columbus
orange starNo Reviews
106 Vine St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Brassica - Short North
orange star4.5 • 1,435
680 N High St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 906
850 N 4th St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Short North
orange star4.5 • 809
714 N High St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Standard Hall
orange star4.0 • 500
1100 N High Street Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Modern Southern Table - - Budd Dairy Food Hall
orange star4.5 • 450
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St. Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Pokebap - Budd Dairy
orange star4.5 • 450
1086 N 4th St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Merion Village
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Short North
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Brewery District
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Clintonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Olde Towne East
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Franklinton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston