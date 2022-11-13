Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bodega SF 138 Mason Street

138 Mason Street

San Francisco, CA 94102

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Garlic Noodles

$13.00

Side Chicken Broth

$3.00

Side Beef Broth

$3.00

Hot Sauce

Extra Bun

$2.00

Side Vegan Broth

$2.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Little Gem & Herbs

$3.00

To Share

$13.80

Lemongrass Wings

$13.80

Similar to our lemongrass pork chop marinate, but with a touch sweetness and more spice.

$16.10

Vietnamese Chicken Salad

$16.10

Two types of cabbage, poached chicken, red onion, chopped basil & chicken mint finished with crispy shallots tossed in a tangy nước mắm

$16.10

Garlic Noodles

$16.10

Thick egg noodles sautéed with garlic, onions, leeks and Chinese celery

$16.00

3 Piece Banh Khot Shrimp

$16.00

3 pc crispy tumeric cupcakes filled with shrimp, tumeric, and coconut cream

$5.75

Nem Noung Coun

$5.75

Grilled pork wrapped in rice paper with a crispy roll, lettuce, basil, & cucumber served with crab paste orange sauce.

Shrimp Goi Coun

$5.75

Shrimp, lettuce, basil, cucumber and vermicelli rolled tightly in rice paper and served with hoisin peanut sauce.

Tofu Goi Coun

$5.75

Tofu, lettuce, basil, cucumber and vermicelli rolled tightly in rice paper and served with hoisin peanut sauce.

For You

$21.85

Shaking Beef

$21.85

Cubed filet sautéed with onions and crispy potatoes served with salt & pepper lemon dipping sauce.

$18.40

Faux Luc Lac

$18.40

Vegetarian version of our most popular dish-- Shaking Beef. Soy based protein marinated and sautéed with onions & crispy potatoes served with salt & pepper lemon sauce.

$14.95

Lemongrass Porkchop

$14.95

Grilled pork chops marinated in lemongrass and a side of house nouc mam

$17.25

Hoi An Chicken Rice

$17.25

Shredded free-range chicken mixed with cilantro, onions, and rau ram served over turmeric chicken rice.

Pho

Vegan Pho veggie meatballs and baby bok choy served with rice noodles topped with fresh onions and herbs in a vegetable broth
$17.25

Bodega Beef Pho

$17.25

Served with rare filet, brisket, and beef meatballs over rice noodles in beef broth

Pho Hanoi

$17.25

Pho Tai Lan: Wok seared filet & leeks served over wide rice noodles in beef broth accompanied with you tiao (fried Chinese doughnut)

$14.95

Pho Ga

$14.95

Wide rice noodles and poached chicken served in clear Hanoi style chicken broth

Vegan Pho

$14.95

Vegan Pho veggie meatballs and baby bok choy served with rice noodles topped with fresh onions and herbs in a vegetable broth

$18.40

Dry Hu Tieu

$18.40

Rice noodles served with shredded chicken, shrimp, ground pork, house-made fish cake, cucumbers, cilantro, and crispy shallots in a garlic maggi sauce.

$18.40

Bun Rieu

$18.40Out of stock

Vermicelli noodle soup in a toasted shrimp, tomato, tamarind broth served with crab egg float and tofu.

Beverages

Sugarcane Juice

$6.00

Calamansi Sugarcane Juice

$7.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Aqua Pana

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
From the family behind Bodega Bistro, we are back offering our classic dishes and variety of house special cocktails.

138 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

