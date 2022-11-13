Bodega SF 138 Mason Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
From the family behind Bodega Bistro, we are back offering our classic dishes and variety of house special cocktails.
Location
138 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cellarmaker Brewing Company - Howard St.
No Reviews
1150 Howard St. San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurant