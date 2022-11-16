Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bodega

7923 Forsyth Boulevard

Clayton, MO 63105

Breakfast

Signature Sandwiches

Clayton Cheesesteak

Clayton Cheesesteak

$17.00

Nellydelphia's favorite cheesesteak. Marinated steak, mayonnaise, giardiniera, onion, and cheese wiz on a Vitale's baguette.

Frank Cunetto

Frank Cunetto

$16.00

Paying homage to the King of the Hill himself. Volpi genoa salami, pepperoni, black forest ham, pepperoncini, red onion, provolone, mayonnaise, and herbs on a Vitale's hoagie roll.

Big Kahuna Tuna Salad

Big Kahuna Tuna Salad

$15.00

Ride the wave with this light and fresh comfort food classic. House tuna salad with bacon, white cheddar and tomatoes on Vitale's hoagie bread.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

A bohemian dining option fit for Wall Street or Haight-Ashbury Street. Loaded with house hummus, cucumber, olives, sprouts, red onion, tomato, spring mix, and provolone on a Vitale's hoagie roll.

Work of Art

$15.00

A true work of art that'll make even Mona Lisa smile. Flash-fried artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, house-made boursin cheese, cucumber, and spring mix on a 12” Vitale baguette.

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$17.00

Any way you want it, that's the way we'll build it!

Salads

House Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, tomato, onion, cucumber, house-made boursin, sliced hard-boiled egg, candied pecans, and choice of dressing.

Sides

Small Potato Salad

$3.50

Classic take. It will transport you. Idaho russet, celery, onion, mayo, mustard, dill relish, and tarragon.

Large Potato Salad

$7.00

Classic take. It will transport you. Idaho russet, celery, onion, mayo, mustard, dill relish, and tarragon.

Small Corn Casserole

$3.50

A rich spoon bread version that will become your go-to. Cheddar, masa, and pimento.

Large Corn Casserole

$7.00

A rich spoon bread version that will become your go-to. Cheddar, masa, and pimento.

Small Baked Beans

$3.50

Another classic take, made in-house. Bacon, molasses, brown sugar, and white onion.

Large Baked Beans

$7.00

Another classic take, made in-house. Bacon, molasses, brown sugar, and white onion.

Small Cole Slaw

$3.50

Large Cole Slaw

$7.00

Small Fries

$4.00

Crispy, coated in seasoning.

Large Fries

$7.00

Crispy, coated in seasoning.

Chips

$3.00

Assortment of chips to choose from.

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.50+Out of stock

A true Southern delight worthy to take home to your grandmother. Scratch pudding, fresh banana slices, vanilla wafers, and whipped cream.

Cheesecake

$6.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Extra Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Smartwater

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Hint Watermelon

$3.00

Hint Pineapple

$3.00

Hint Blackberry

$3.00

VEGAN Signature Sandwiches

VEGAN Mile-High Club

$18.00Out of stock

Classic club so tall it could use a step-ladder. BE-Hive deli slices, vegan salami, MorningStar bacon, Violife mature cheddar, Violife smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Hellmann's vegan spread, and whole-grain mustard served on sourdough.

VEGAN Taos Chicken

$18.00

Spicy, melty, and tempered with ranch. BE-Hive grilled chicken, Violife pepper jack, vegan house ranch, green chile, and tomato on a Vitale's hoagie roll.

VEGAN Birdy's Breakfast Club

$18.00Out of stock

A balanced breakfast sandwich for arm wrestlers. JustEgg scramble, MorningStar bacon, Violife mature cheddar, and maple aioli on 3 pieces of sourdough.

VEGAN Clayton Cheesesteak

$18.00Out of stock

Nellydelphia's favorite sandwich. BE-Hive marinated steak, Hellmann's vegan spread, giardiniera, onion, and BE-Hive cheesy garlic shreds on a Vitale's hoagie roll.

VEGAN Frank Cunetto

$18.00Out of stock

Paying homage to the King of the Hill himself. BE-Hive deli slices, BE-Hive pepperoni, vegan salami, pepperoncini, red onion, Violife smoked provolone, Hellmann's vegan spread, and herbs on a Vitale's hoagie roll.

VEGAN Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

A bohemian dining option fit for Wall Street or Haight-Ashbury Street. Loaded with house hummus, cucumber, olives, sprouts, red onion, tomato, spring mix, and Violife smoked provolone on a Vitale's hoagie roll.

VEGAN Work of Art

$15.00Out of stock

A true work of art that'll make even Mona Lisa smile. Flash-fried artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, Violife smoked provolone and mozzarella shreds, and spring mix on two slices of toasted sourdough.

