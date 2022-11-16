- Home
Bodega
7923 Forsyth Boulevard
Clayton, MO 63105
Popular Items
Breakfast
Signature Sandwiches
Mile-High Club
Classic Club is so tall that it could use a step ladder. Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayonnaise, and whole-grain mustard served on sourdough.
Taos Chicken
Spicy, melty, and tempered with ranch. Grilled chicken, pepper jack, house ranch, green chile, and tomato on a Vitale's hoagie roll.
Birdy's Breakfast Club
A balanced breakfast sandwich for arm wrestlers. Three free-range eggs, bacon, white cheddar, aioli, on 3 pieces of sourdough.
Clayton Cheesesteak
Nellydelphia's favorite cheesesteak. Marinated steak, mayonnaise, giardiniera, onion, and cheese wiz on a Vitale's baguette.
Frank Cunetto
Paying homage to the King of the Hill himself. Volpi genoa salami, pepperoni, black forest ham, pepperoncini, red onion, provolone, mayonnaise, and herbs on a Vitale's hoagie roll.
Big Kahuna Tuna Salad
Ride the wave with this light and fresh comfort food classic. House tuna salad with bacon, white cheddar and tomatoes on Vitale's hoagie bread.
Veggie Sandwich
A bohemian dining option fit for Wall Street or Haight-Ashbury Street. Loaded with house hummus, cucumber, olives, sprouts, red onion, tomato, spring mix, and provolone on a Vitale's hoagie roll.
Work of Art
A true work of art that'll make even Mona Lisa smile. Flash-fried artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, house-made boursin cheese, cucumber, and spring mix on a 12” Vitale baguette.
Build Your Own Sandwich
Salads
Sides
Small Potato Salad
Classic take. It will transport you. Idaho russet, celery, onion, mayo, mustard, dill relish, and tarragon.
Large Potato Salad
Classic take. It will transport you. Idaho russet, celery, onion, mayo, mustard, dill relish, and tarragon.
Small Corn Casserole
A rich spoon bread version that will become your go-to. Cheddar, masa, and pimento.
Large Corn Casserole
A rich spoon bread version that will become your go-to. Cheddar, masa, and pimento.
Small Baked Beans
Another classic take, made in-house. Bacon, molasses, brown sugar, and white onion.
Large Baked Beans
Another classic take, made in-house. Bacon, molasses, brown sugar, and white onion.
Small Cole Slaw
Large Cole Slaw
Small Fries
Crispy, coated in seasoning.
Large Fries
Crispy, coated in seasoning.
Chips
Assortment of chips to choose from.
Desserts
Drinks
VEGAN Signature Sandwiches
VEGAN Mile-High Club
Classic club so tall it could use a step-ladder. BE-Hive deli slices, vegan salami, MorningStar bacon, Violife mature cheddar, Violife smoked provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Hellmann's vegan spread, and whole-grain mustard served on sourdough.
VEGAN Taos Chicken
Spicy, melty, and tempered with ranch. BE-Hive grilled chicken, Violife pepper jack, vegan house ranch, green chile, and tomato on a Vitale's hoagie roll.
VEGAN Birdy's Breakfast Club
A balanced breakfast sandwich for arm wrestlers. JustEgg scramble, MorningStar bacon, Violife mature cheddar, and maple aioli on 3 pieces of sourdough.
VEGAN Clayton Cheesesteak
Nellydelphia's favorite sandwich. BE-Hive marinated steak, Hellmann's vegan spread, giardiniera, onion, and BE-Hive cheesy garlic shreds on a Vitale's hoagie roll.
VEGAN Frank Cunetto
Paying homage to the King of the Hill himself. BE-Hive deli slices, BE-Hive pepperoni, vegan salami, pepperoncini, red onion, Violife smoked provolone, Hellmann's vegan spread, and herbs on a Vitale's hoagie roll.
VEGAN Veggie Sandwich
A bohemian dining option fit for Wall Street or Haight-Ashbury Street. Loaded with house hummus, cucumber, olives, sprouts, red onion, tomato, spring mix, and Violife smoked provolone on a Vitale's hoagie roll.
VEGAN Work of Art
A true work of art that'll make even Mona Lisa smile. Flash-fried artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, Violife smoked provolone and mozzarella shreds, and spring mix on two slices of toasted sourdough.