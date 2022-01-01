Bodega Todo imageView gallery
Caterers
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bodega Todo -- No Food Truck Orders

80 Reviews

$$

218 President St.

Charleston, SC 29403

Order Again

Popular Items

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
CHEESEBURGER
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

SEMILLA

BEEF BARBACOA TACO

BEEF BARBACOA TACO

$4.50

Beef Barbacoa, Salsa Rojo, Chopped White Onion, Radish, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.

BREAKFAST TACO

$4.50
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS TACO

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS TACO

$4.50

Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts, Salsa Macha (contains nuts), Apple, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla. *This taco cannot be served with salsa on the side.

GRILLED CHICKEN TACO

GRILLED CHICKEN TACO

$4.50

Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.

PORK CARNITAS TACO

PORK CARNITAS TACO

$4.50

Pork Carnitas, Chipotle Salsa, Pineapple, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.

SHRIMP TACO

SHRIMP TACO

$4.50

Fried Shrimp, Lime Aioli, Chipotle Salsa, Pickles, Cabbage, Cilantro. Served in a 6" Corn Tortilla.

TACO BOX COMBO

TACO BOX COMBO

$15.00
GRILLED CHICKEN RICE BOWL

GRILLED CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$13.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde

PORK CARNITAS RICE BOWL

PORK CARNITAS RICE BOWL

$13.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Pork Carnitas, Chipotle Salsa, Pineapple

BEEF BARBACOA RICE BOWL

BEEF BARBACOA RICE BOWL

$13.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Beef Barbacoa, Salsa Rojo, Onion

SHRIMP RICE BOWL

SHRIMP RICE BOWL

$13.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Shrimp, Chipotle Salsa, Lime Aioli, Pickles

CARNITAS + EGG RICE BOWL

CARNITAS + EGG RICE BOWL

$13.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Pork Carnitas, Fried Egg, Salsa Verde

BRUSSELS SPROUTS RICE BOWL

BRUSSELS SPROUTS RICE BOWL

$13.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts, Salsa Macha (contains nuts), Apple

BEEF BARBACOA BURRITO

$13.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Beef Barbacoa, Salsa Rojo, Onion

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.00
BRUSSELS SPROUTS BURRITO

BRUSSELS SPROUTS BURRITO

$13.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts, Salsa Macha (contains nuts), Apple

CARNITAS + EGG BURRITO

CARNITAS + EGG BURRITO

$13.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Pork Carnitas, Fried Egg, Salsa Verde

GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO

GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO

$13.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde

PORK CARNITAS BURRITO

PORK CARNITAS BURRITO

$13.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Pork Carnitas, Chipotle Salsa, Pineapple

SHRIMP BURRITO

SHRIMP BURRITO

$13.00

Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Flash Fried Shrimp, Chipotle Salsa, Lime Aioli, Pickles

SEMILLA SIGNATURE CHICKEN SANDWICH

SEMILLA SIGNATURE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

Signature Fried Chicken Breast, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Jalapeño Agave. Served on a brioche bun.

SEMILLA SIGNATURE BURGER

SEMILLA SIGNATURE BURGER

$11.00
BURGER OF THE WEEK SPECIAL

BURGER OF THE WEEK SPECIAL

$13.00

Our weekly burger special changes each Sunday. Please check our Charleston Burger Co instagram feed and highlights for the new burger

SHRIMP + GRITS

$13.00

STREET BIRD, WESTSIDE

Shrimp Burger Special

$9.00Out of stock

Seared Shrimp Burger, Avocado Chimichurri, Remoulade, Radish, Shredded Lettuce on a Brioche Bun Make it a combo with fries or a side salad.

PLAIN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00
DELUXE FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

DELUXE FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

Signature Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun

CLASSIC FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

CLASSIC FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

Signature Fried Chicken Breast, Remoulade Sauce, Coleslaw. Served on a Brioche Bun.

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

Signature Fried Chicken Breast, Pimento Cheese, Pickles. Served on a Brioche Bun

MEXICAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

MEXICAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

NASHVILLE HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00
SEMILLA SIGNATURE CHICKEN SANDWICH

SEMILLA SIGNATURE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

Signature Fried Chicken Breast, Lime Aioli, Avocado, Jalapeño Agave. Served on a brioche bun.

Special: Loquat Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

Special: Loquat Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Loquat Buffalo Sauce, Bacon Whipped Blue Cheese, Pickled Celery No substitutions.

CHARLESTON BURGER CO.

CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$7.50

4 oz burger patty, smashed thin with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce Make it a combo with fries. make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun! *Smash burger does not require temperature

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

Our 4oz classic smash burger with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and special sauce, served on a brioche bun. Make it a combo by adding fries. Make it GF by adding a gluten free bun! *Smash burgers do not require a temperature.

BACON BURGER

BACON BURGER

$8.50

Our 4oz classic smash burger with bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and special sauce, served on a brioche bun.

BACON CHEESEBURGER

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.50

4 oz burger patty, smashed thin with American Cheese, Bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun! *Smash burger does not require temperature

DOUBLE BURGER

DOUBLE BURGER

$10.00

(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun! *Smash burger does not require temperature

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$11.00

(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun! *Smash burger does not require temperature

DOUBLE BACON BURGER

$11.00

(2) 4oz classic smash burgers with bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and special sauce, served on a brioche bun.

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

(2) 4 oz burger patties, smashed thin with American cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and our house special sauce Make it a combo with fries. Make it gluten-free by adding a gluten free bun! *Smash burger does not require temperature

BURGER OF THE WEEK SPECIAL

BURGER OF THE WEEK SPECIAL

$13.00

Our weekly burger special changes each Sunday. Please check our Charleston Burger Co instagram feed and highlights for the new burger

VEGGIE SANDWICH W CHEESE

$8.00

Veggie patty consisting of sweet potato, black bean, and oat base with lettuce and tomato on brioche bun

VEGGIE SANDWICH NO CHEESE

$7.50

Veggie patty consisting of sweet potato, black bean, and oat base with lettuce and tomato on brioche bun

FRIES + SIDES

SMALL FRIES

$4.00
LARGE FRIES

LARGE FRIES

$6.00
SMOTHERED FRIES

SMOTHERED FRIES

$10.00

French Fries will Cheese Sauce, Scallions and Jalapeños. Served with a side of ranch. Add Bacon, Carnitas or Beef for $2

SIDE OF CHIPS + SALSA

$3.00
CREAMY CHILE QUESO W/ CHIPS

CREAMY CHILE QUESO W/ CHIPS

$11.00

Our signature creamy green chile queso. Served with fried tortilla chips.

GUACAMOLE + CHIPS

GUACAMOLE + CHIPS

$12.00

Avocado. Lime. Salt. Jalapeno. Tomato. Onion. Served with Corn Tortilla Chips

KETTLE-COOKED POTATO CHIPS

KETTLE-COOKED POTATO CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE OF COLESLAW

$2.00

SIDE OF BLACK BEANS

$3.00

SIDE OF RICE

$3.00

SIDE OF BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$5.00

Our signature brussels spouts, flash-fried and tossed in salsa macha (contains nuts).

SIDE OF PROTEIN

$6.00

Choice of 1: chicken, beef, pork, shrimp

GREEN CHILI MAC N CHEESE

$5.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

APPLE JUICE

$2.00
BOXED WATER

BOXED WATER

$3.25
BOYLANS BLACK CHERRY

BOYLANS BLACK CHERRY

$4.25
BOYLANS CREME SODA

BOYLANS CREME SODA

$4.25

COCONUT WATER

$3.50
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00
GATORADE

GATORADE

$3.00
JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$3.00

Pick your favorite flavor!

LIQUID DEATH SPARKLING

LIQUID DEATH SPARKLING

$3.00
LIQUID DEATH STILL

LIQUID DEATH STILL

$3.00
MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00
MEXICAN SPRITE

MEXICAN SPRITE

$3.00
ORANGE

ORANGE

$3.00
RED BULL

RED BULL

$4.25

CHOOSE FROM THE ORIGINAL OR OUR STAFF FAVORITE, COCONUT BERRY

ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$3.00
SAN PELLEGRINO ITALIAN SPARKLING DRINK

SAN PELLEGRINO ITALIAN SPARKLING DRINK

$3.00
SPINDRIFT SPARKLING WATER

SPINDRIFT SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

KITU SUPER COFFEE COLD BREW

$4.00

KITU SUPER COFFEE VANILLA

$4.00

KITU SUPER COFFEE MOCHA

$4.00

Ginger Lemonade

$8.00

Blackberry Tea

$8.00

ORANGE HIBISCUS

$8.00

!DESSERTS!

Flourless, gluten free, sprinkled with powdered sugar

CHOCOLATE TORTE

$6.99
TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$6.99Out of stock

Traditional 'three milks cake' - sponge cake soaked in 3 kinds of milk. NOW GLUTEN FREE!!!!

HARIBO GUMMY BEARS

$3.00

HARIBO SOUR GUMMY BEARS

$3.00

SALAD

Mixed Greens, Radish, Queso Fresco, Apple, Citrus Vinaigrette
SALAD, NO PROTEIN

SALAD, NO PROTEIN

$9.00

SALAD W/ GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.00

SALAD W/ PORK CARNITAS

$12.00

SALAD W/ BEEF BARBACOA

$12.00

SALAD W/ BURGER PATTY

$12.00

SALAD W/ BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.00

SALAD W/ VEGGIE PATTY

$12.00

SALAD W/ FRIED SHRIMP

$12.00

SALAD W/ CHICKEN TENDER

$12.00

GROCERY + RETAIL

Pimento Cheese (8 oz)

$4.00

Verde (8 oz)

$3.00

Semilla Hot Sauce

$8.00

Tomato Salsa (16 oz)

$6.00

Nashville Hot Spice (12 oz)

$8.00

Semilla Spice (12 oz)

$8.00

Dozen Eggs - Fili West Farms

$6.00

Buttermilk 1/2 Gallon

$4.00

Whole Milk - 1 Gallon

$6.00

Chip (All)

$3.00

Haribo Gummy Bears

$3.00

HARIBO SOUR GUMMY BEARS

$3.00

POTATO SALAD

$6.00

GREEN CHILI MAC N CHEESE

$5.00Out of stock

RBF Shirt

$15.00

Street Bird Shirt

$15.00

BOTO Shirt

$15.00

Seed Food PRIDE Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Bodega Todo is the home of Semilla, Street Bird, Westside and Charleston Burger Co. Food truck ordering cannot be done on this site.

Location

218 President St., Charleston, SC 29403

Directions

Gallery
Bodega Todo image

Map
