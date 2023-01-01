  • Home
  • /
  • Cleveland
  • /
  • Bodega Restaurant & Lounge - 1854 Coventry Rd, Unit B
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bodega Restaurant & Lounge 1854 Coventry Rd, Unit B

review star

No reviews yet

1854 Coventry Rd, Unit B

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Appetizers

Calamari

$13.00

Pan-fried calamari served with sesame seeds, sweet chili sauce and scallions

Escargot

$15.00

Fennel, garlic, onions with butter and parsley served with crostinis

Garlic Hummus Platter

$15.00

House made garlic hummus with feta, olives, grape leaves, grape tomatoes and warm pita bread

Mussels

$13.00

Sautéed mussels with fennel, tomatoes and sweet basil in our saffron nage

Stuffed Eggplant

$11.00

Panko breaded eggplant rolled and stuffed with ricotta, Romano and parmesan cheese served with house marinara

Small Plates

Crab Croquettes

$18.00

Pan fried and served with a lemon aioli

Glazed Wings

$12.00

Crispy chicken wings in our house-made soy chili glaze garnished with sesame seeds and scallions

Lamb Lollipops

$22.00

Dijon panko crusted lamb chops (2) with whipped garlic mashed potatoes

Moroccan Mac 'n Cheese (Small Plate)

$14.00

Shell pasta and sharp white cheddar cheese

Mediterranean Pizza

$15.00

Feta, olives, roasted red peppers, shallots and eggplant with our house made marinara and cheese blend of gruyere, fresh mozzarella and white cheddar cheese

Moroccan Sliders

$15.00

Oysters, Blue Point

$4.00

Raw oysters on the half shell served on ice with lemons

Oysters, Rockefeller

$5.00

Oysters baked with spinach, parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs

Salmon Pizza

$17.00

Salmon, capers and shallots with our house made marinara and cheese blend of gruyere, fresh mozzarella and white cheddar cheese

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00

Jumbo tiger shrimp served with our spicy house-made cocktail sauce

Vegetarian Pizza

$15.00

Shallots, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and kalamata olives with our house made marinara and cheese blend of gruyere, fresh mozzarella and white cheddar cheese

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Mixed Green Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, shallots, olives, parmesan cheese and our champagne herb vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Grilled salmon served with olives, feta, roasted red peppers, boiled eggs, asparagus, red onion, anchovies tossed in our champagne herb vinaigrette

Entrees

Bone-In Ribeye

$45.00

16 oz pan seared bone-in ribeye served with whipped garlic potatoes and asparagus

Bouillabaisse

$36.00

Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Our creamy Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken served over a bed of tender fettuccine pasta

Delmonico Ribeye

$38.00

16 oz pan seared and served with whipped garlic potatoes and asparagus

Filet Mignon

$38.00

8 oz pan seared filet served with whipped mashed potatoes and asparagus

Lobster Risotto

$26.00

Lobster sauteed with corn, tomato, arugula and a parmesan cheese bechamel

Mediterranean Pasta

$14.00

Shrimp, scallops, lobster and rigatoni pasta served with a champagne curry bechamel sauce

Pan Seared Duck

$25.00

Pan seared duck served with a lingonberry cream sauce, whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

Pan seared salmon served with a ginger honey sauce, whipped garlic potatoes and asparagus

Quail

$17.00

Rack of Lamb

$45.00

Dijon panko crusted lamb chops with whipped garlic mashed potatoes

Short Ribs

$32.00

Braised short ribs finished with a red wine, soy and chili glaze served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus

Shrimp Bordelaise

$22.00

Jumbo tiger shrimp, onions, mushrooms, garlic, white wine, fresh basil, tarragon, topped with cheese and baked in the oven

Stuffed Salmon

$40.00

Our signature entree - salmon stuffed with crab meat, topped with jumbo tiger shrimp and bechamel sauce, served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus

Surf and Turf

$65.00

8 oz filet and 8 oz lobster tail, served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus

Twin Tails

$60.00

Two 8 oz lobster tails served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Basmati Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Creamed Spinach

$7.00

Mac n Cheese (Side)

$8.00

Mashed Potates

$4.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Ask your servers for the chef's special.

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Dressed with grated parmesan cheese and a drizzle of truffle oil

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

(Special Occasion Dessert)

Drink Menu

Liquor

Dusse

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP Privilege

$15.00

Hennessy XO

$30.00

Remy 1738

$15.00

Remy VSOP

$13.00

D-Dusse

$20.00

D-Hennessy VS

$20.00

D-Hennessy VSOP Privilege

$25.00

D-Hennessy XO

$45.00

D-Remy 1738

$25.00

D-Remy VSOP

$21.00

Bombay Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$13.00

House Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

D- Bombay Gin

$14.00

D- Hendricks

$18.00

D- House Gin

$13.00

D- Tanqueray

$15.00

Amarito Amaretto

$8.00

B&B Benedictine

$11.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

D-Amarito Amaretto

$13.00

D-B&B Benedictine

$16.00

D-Baileys Irish Cream

$16.00

D-Campari

$16.00

D-Disaronno Amaretto

$14.00

D-Grand Marnier

$16.00

D-Jagermeister

$13.00

D-Midori

$13.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Bacardi Light

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

House Rum

$8.00

Malibu Rum

$8.00

Myers's Rum

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

D-Bacardi Gold

$13.00

D-Bacardi Light

$13.00

D-Captain Morgan

$13.00

D-House Rum

$13.00

D-Malibu Rum

$13.00

D-Myers's Rum

$13.00

D-Tanqueray

$15.00

Balvenie 12

$20.00

Balvenie 14

$26.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Glenmorangie 10

$14.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Macallan 12

$25.00

Macallan 18

$80.00

D-Balvenie 12

$25.00

D-Balvenie 14

$26.00

D-Glenfiddich

$24.00

D-Glenlivet

$23.00

D-Glenmorangie 10

$24.00

D-Laphroaig

$25.00

D-Macallan 12

$25.00

D-Macallan 18

$80.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Cincoro Anejo

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio 70

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Blanco

$15.00

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Hornitos

$11.00

House Tequilla

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Suavecito Anejo

$15.00

Suavecito Blanco

$13.00

Suavecito Extra Anejo

$30.00

Suavecito Reposado

$14.00

D- Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

D- Don Julio Reposado

$24.00

D-Casamigos Anejo

$25.00

D-Casamigos Blanco

$23.50

D-Casamigos Reposado

$24.00

D-Cincoro Anejo

$50.00

D-Don Julio 1942

$60.00

D-Don Julio 70

$32.00

D-Don Julio Blanco

$22.00

D-Herradura Anejo

$24.00

D-Herradura Blanco

$25.00

D-Herradura Reposado

$25.00

D-Hornitos

$21.00

D-House Tequilla

$13.00

D-Patron Anejo

$25.00

D-Patron Reposado

$24.00

D-Patron Silver

$23.00

D-Suavecito Anejo

$25.00

D-Suavecito Blanco

$23.00

D-Suavecito Extra Anejo

$40.00

D-Suavecito Reposado

$24.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Ciroc Apple

$11.00

Ciroc Berry

$11.00

Ciroc Coconut

$11.00

Ciroc Peach

$11.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$11.00

Effen Cucumber

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Three Olives

$8.00

Three Olives Cherry

$8.00

Three Olives Grape

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

D- Absolut

$13.00

D- Absolut Citron

$13.00

D- Ciroc

$16.00

D- Ciroc Apple

$16.00

D- Ciroc Berry

$16.00

D- Ciroc Coconut

$16.00

D- Ciroc Peach

$16.00

D- Ciroc Pineapple

$16.00

D- Effen Cucumber

$14.00

D- Grey Goose

$15.00

D- House Vodka

$11.00

D- Ketel One

$14.00

D- Stoli

$13.00

D- Three Olives

$13.00

D- Three Olives Cherry

$13.00

D- Three Olives Grape

$13.00

D- Titos

$13.00

Basil Haydens

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Lagavulin

$30.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

D-Basil Haydens

$25.00

D-Bulleit Bourbon

$20.00

D-Bulleit Rye

$20.00

D-Bushmills

$15.00

D-Canadian Club

$15.00

D-Crown Apple

$20.00

D-Crown Royal

$20.00

D-Dewar's

$14.00

D-Fireball

$14.00

D-Jack Daniels

$17.00

D-Jameson

$20.00

D-Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

D-Johnnie Walker Red

$17.00

D-Knob Creek

$23.00

D-Lagavulin

$50.00

D-Makers Mark

$18.00

D-Seagram's 7

$13.00

D-Southern Comfort

$13.00

D-Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Beer

Amstel Light

$5.00

Apple Cider

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Chimay

$9.00

Corona

$5.00

Dortmunder

$5.00

Goose Island IPA

$5.50

Great Lakes Burning River

$5.00

Great Lakes Commodore Perry

$5.00

Great Lakes Edmund

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Light

$5.00

Hoegaarden

$5.00

Lindeman's

$10.00

Miller Lite

$3.75

Pear Cider

$5.50

Peroni

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$3.75

Corona Extra

$5.00

12 Dogs

$5.00

Wine

GLS - Indie Zinfandel

$8.00

GLS - Magneta Malbec

$10.00

GLS - Red Sangria

$8.00

GLS -Annabella Red Blend

$9.00

GLS -Bodega Dinastia Vivanco Rioja Criansa

$9.00

GLS -Chateau Tayet Bordeaux Superieur

$13.00

GLS -Chianti Classico Sangiovese

$9.00

GLS -DiLenardo Merlot

$9.00

GLS -Domus Vitae Unus Solus Rosso di Toscana IGT

$9.00

GLS -Erales Malbec

$13.00

GLS -Highway 101 Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS -Highway 101 Zinfandel

$10.00

GLS -Old Friends Tawny Port

$6.00

GLS -Pozzan Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

GLS -Rare Black Red Blend

$9.00

GLS -Urano Syrah

$9.00

BTL - Antucura Malbec

$45.00

BTL - Indie Wine Zinfandel

$30.00

BTL - Monte Cepas Malbec

$30.00

BTL- Annabella Red Blend

$39.00

BTL- Bodega Dinastia Vivanco Rioja Criansa

$39.00

BTL- Chateau Tayet Bordeaux Superieur

$50.00

BTL- Chianti Classico Sangiovese

$41.00

BTL- Château Lacombe Cadiot Bordeaux Supérieur

$40.00

BTL- DiLenardo Merlot

$39.00

BTL- Dinastia Vivanco Rioja Reserva

$53.00

BTL- Domus Vitae Unus Solus Rosso di Toscana IGT

$36.00

BTL- Duck Pond Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL- Erales Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL- Erales Malbec

$50.00

BTL- Highway 101 Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL- Highway 101 Zinfandel

$42.00

BTL- Hollywood & Vine Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

BTL- Jean LePetit Chateuneuf du Pape

$60.00

BTL- Lithos Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL- Magneta Malbec

$45.00

BTL- Money Ranch Road Merlot

$80.00

BTL- Oakville Winery Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

BTL- Paverno Amarone Classico

$85.00

BTL- Pozzan Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00

BTL- Rare Black Red Blend

$33.00

BTL- Red Sangria

$32.00

BTL- Rivetti Massimo Barbaresco

$75.00

BTL- Shingleback Shiraz

$55.00

BTL- Urano Syrah

$35.00

GLS - Cantina Tollo Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS - Dinastia Vivanco Rioja Rosado

$11.00

GLS - Domaine Caillot Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS - Evolucion Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS - La Croix de Saint-Clément Bordeaux Blanc

$9.00

GLS - Mia Cantina Moscato

$10.00

GLS - Montecepas Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS - Montes Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS - Villa Rosa Moscato

$12.00

GLS - Weinkelter Riesling Kabinett

$9.00

BTL - Cantina Tollo Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL - DiLenardo Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL - Dinastia Vivanco Rioja Rosado

$45.00

BTL - Domaine Caillot Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL - Domaine Charmoy Chablis

$50.00

BTL - Domaine Fouassier Sancerre

$50.00

BTL - Evolucion Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL - La Croix de Saint-Clément Bordeaux Blanc

$35.00

BTL - Mia Cantina Moscato

$40.00

BTL - Montecepas Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL - Montes Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL - Villa Rosa Moscato

$45.00

BTL - Weinkelter Riesling Kabinett

$39.00

GLS- Dibon Cava Brut Reserve

$9.00

GLS- Dibon Cava Brut Rosado

$9.00

GLS- Mia Cantina Prosecco

$10.00

GLS- Moet et Chandon Rose

$18.00

GLS- Moet et Chandon White Star

$18.00

BTL - Dibon Cava Brut Reserve

$35.00

BTL -Dibon Cava Brut Rosado

$41.00

BTL -Dom Perignon

$250.00

BTL -Luc Belaire Rare Rosé

$105.00

BTL -Mia Cantina Prosecco

$43.00

BTL -Moet et Chandon Ice Imperial

$125.00

BTL -Moet et Chandon Imperial

$120.00

BTL -Moet et Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose

$125.00

BTL -Moet et Chandon Rose

$120.00

BTL -Moet et Chandon White Star

$120.00

BTL -Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label

$125.00

Cocktails

BODEGA Cosmo

$13.00

Cucumber Basil Martini

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$13.00

French Kiss

$13.00

French Revolution

$15.00

Hairy Navel

$8.00

Hennessey Sidecar

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island

$15.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$18.00

Mojito Martini

$14.00

Peach Bellini

$14.00

Pear Martini

$14.00

Pineapple Ginger

$13.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

Sharmalita

$15.00

Strawberry Basil

$14.00

Strawberry Blonde

$13.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Glass Bottle Water - 1 L

$10.00

Glass Bottle Water - 500ML

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 Non-Alcoholic Beer

$5.00

Kaliber Non-Alcoholic Beer

$5.00

Lemomade

$3.00

Mixed Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1854 Coventry Rd, Unit B, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cilantro Taqueria - Coventry
orange starNo Reviews
2783 Euclid Heights Blvd Cleveland, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
Grog Shop
orange starNo Reviews
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
Zhug
orange starNo Reviews
12413 Cedar Rd Cleveland, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.5 • 725
12447 Cedar Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
View restaurantnext
Stone Oven Bakery Cafe - Lee Road
orange starNo Reviews
2267 Lee Road Cleveland Height, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland Heights

Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Cleveland Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,094
101 W Superior Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill
orange star4.5 • 2,852
11621 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44111
View restaurantnext
BEST GYROS - Mayfield Heights
orange star4.4 • 1,921
6629 Mayfield Rd Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
View restaurantnext
Sainato's at Rivergate
orange star4.5 • 1,896
1852 Columbus Rd Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland Heights
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston