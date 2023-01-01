Bodega Restaurant & Lounge 1854 Coventry Rd, Unit B
1854 Coventry Rd, Unit B
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Food Menu
Appetizers
Calamari
Pan-fried calamari served with sesame seeds, sweet chili sauce and scallions
Escargot
Fennel, garlic, onions with butter and parsley served with crostinis
Garlic Hummus Platter
House made garlic hummus with feta, olives, grape leaves, grape tomatoes and warm pita bread
Mussels
Sautéed mussels with fennel, tomatoes and sweet basil in our saffron nage
Stuffed Eggplant
Panko breaded eggplant rolled and stuffed with ricotta, Romano and parmesan cheese served with house marinara
Small Plates
Crab Croquettes
Pan fried and served with a lemon aioli
Glazed Wings
Crispy chicken wings in our house-made soy chili glaze garnished with sesame seeds and scallions
Lamb Lollipops
Dijon panko crusted lamb chops (2) with whipped garlic mashed potatoes
Moroccan Mac 'n Cheese (Small Plate)
Shell pasta and sharp white cheddar cheese
Mediterranean Pizza
Feta, olives, roasted red peppers, shallots and eggplant with our house made marinara and cheese blend of gruyere, fresh mozzarella and white cheddar cheese
Moroccan Sliders
Oysters, Blue Point
Raw oysters on the half shell served on ice with lemons
Oysters, Rockefeller
Oysters baked with spinach, parmesan cheese and panko bread crumbs
Salmon Pizza
Salmon, capers and shallots with our house made marinara and cheese blend of gruyere, fresh mozzarella and white cheddar cheese
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo tiger shrimp served with our spicy house-made cocktail sauce
Vegetarian Pizza
Shallots, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and kalamata olives with our house made marinara and cheese blend of gruyere, fresh mozzarella and white cheddar cheese
Soups & Salads
French Onion Soup
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, shallots, olives, parmesan cheese and our champagne herb vinaigrette
Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon served with olives, feta, roasted red peppers, boiled eggs, asparagus, red onion, anchovies tossed in our champagne herb vinaigrette
Entrees
Bone-In Ribeye
16 oz pan seared bone-in ribeye served with whipped garlic potatoes and asparagus
Bouillabaisse
Chicken Alfredo
Our creamy Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken served over a bed of tender fettuccine pasta
Delmonico Ribeye
16 oz pan seared and served with whipped garlic potatoes and asparagus
Filet Mignon
8 oz pan seared filet served with whipped mashed potatoes and asparagus
Lobster Risotto
Lobster sauteed with corn, tomato, arugula and a parmesan cheese bechamel
Mediterranean Pasta
Shrimp, scallops, lobster and rigatoni pasta served with a champagne curry bechamel sauce
Pan Seared Duck
Pan seared duck served with a lingonberry cream sauce, whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus
Pan Seared Salmon
Pan seared salmon served with a ginger honey sauce, whipped garlic potatoes and asparagus
Quail
Rack of Lamb
Dijon panko crusted lamb chops with whipped garlic mashed potatoes
Short Ribs
Braised short ribs finished with a red wine, soy and chili glaze served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus
Shrimp Bordelaise
Jumbo tiger shrimp, onions, mushrooms, garlic, white wine, fresh basil, tarragon, topped with cheese and baked in the oven
Stuffed Salmon
Our signature entree - salmon stuffed with crab meat, topped with jumbo tiger shrimp and bechamel sauce, served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus
Surf and Turf
8 oz filet and 8 oz lobster tail, served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus
Twin Tails
Two 8 oz lobster tails served with whipped garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus
Sides
Drink Menu
Liquor
Dusse
Hennessy VS
Hennessy VSOP Privilege
Hennessy XO
Remy 1738
Remy VSOP
D-Dusse
D-Hennessy VS
D-Hennessy VSOP Privilege
D-Hennessy XO
D-Remy 1738
D-Remy VSOP
Bombay Gin
Hendricks
House Gin
Tanqueray
D- Bombay Gin
D- Hendricks
D- House Gin
D- Tanqueray
Amarito Amaretto
B&B Benedictine
Baileys Irish Cream
Campari
Disaronno Amaretto
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Midori
D-Amarito Amaretto
D-B&B Benedictine
D-Baileys Irish Cream
D-Campari
D-Disaronno Amaretto
D-Grand Marnier
D-Jagermeister
D-Midori
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Light
Captain Morgan
House Rum
Malibu Rum
Myers's Rum
Tanqueray
D-Bacardi Gold
D-Bacardi Light
D-Captain Morgan
D-House Rum
D-Malibu Rum
D-Myers's Rum
D-Tanqueray
Balvenie 12
Balvenie 14
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
Glenmorangie 10
Laphroaig
Macallan 12
Macallan 18
D-Balvenie 12
D-Balvenie 14
D-Glenfiddich
D-Glenlivet
D-Glenmorangie 10
D-Laphroaig
D-Macallan 12
D-Macallan 18
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cincoro Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Reposado
Hornitos
House Tequilla
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Suavecito Anejo
Suavecito Blanco
Suavecito Extra Anejo
Suavecito Reposado
D- Don Julio Anejo
D- Don Julio Reposado
D-Casamigos Anejo
D-Casamigos Blanco
D-Casamigos Reposado
D-Cincoro Anejo
D-Don Julio 1942
D-Don Julio 70
D-Don Julio Blanco
D-Herradura Anejo
D-Herradura Blanco
D-Herradura Reposado
D-Hornitos
D-House Tequilla
D-Patron Anejo
D-Patron Reposado
D-Patron Silver
D-Suavecito Anejo
D-Suavecito Blanco
D-Suavecito Extra Anejo
D-Suavecito Reposado
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Ciroc
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Berry
Ciroc Coconut
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Pineapple
Effen Cucumber
Grey Goose
House Vodka
Ketel One
Stoli
Three Olives
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Grape
Titos
D- Absolut
D- Absolut Citron
D- Ciroc
D- Ciroc Apple
D- Ciroc Berry
D- Ciroc Coconut
D- Ciroc Peach
D- Ciroc Pineapple
D- Effen Cucumber
D- Grey Goose
D- House Vodka
D- Ketel One
D- Stoli
D- Three Olives
D- Three Olives Cherry
D- Three Olives Grape
D- Titos
Basil Haydens
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Dewar's
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Knob Creek
Lagavulin
Makers Mark
Seagram's 7
Southern Comfort
Woodford Reserve
D-Basil Haydens
D-Bulleit Bourbon
D-Bulleit Rye
D-Bushmills
D-Canadian Club
D-Crown Apple
D-Crown Royal
D-Dewar's
D-Fireball
D-Jack Daniels
D-Jameson
D-Johnnie Walker Black
D-Johnnie Walker Red
D-Knob Creek
D-Lagavulin
D-Makers Mark
D-Seagram's 7
D-Southern Comfort
D-Woodford Reserve
Beer
Amstel Light
Apple Cider
Bud Light
Budweiser
Chimay
Corona
Dortmunder
Goose Island IPA
Great Lakes Burning River
Great Lakes Commodore Perry
Great Lakes Edmund
Heineken
Heineken Light
Hoegaarden
Lindeman's
Miller Lite
Pear Cider
Peroni
Stella
Yuengling Lager
Corona Extra
12 Dogs
Wine
GLS - Indie Zinfandel
GLS - Magneta Malbec
GLS - Red Sangria
GLS -Annabella Red Blend
GLS -Bodega Dinastia Vivanco Rioja Criansa
GLS -Chateau Tayet Bordeaux Superieur
GLS -Chianti Classico Sangiovese
GLS -DiLenardo Merlot
GLS -Domus Vitae Unus Solus Rosso di Toscana IGT
GLS -Erales Malbec
GLS -Highway 101 Pinot Noir
GLS -Highway 101 Zinfandel
GLS -Old Friends Tawny Port
GLS -Pozzan Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS -Rare Black Red Blend
GLS -Urano Syrah
BTL - Antucura Malbec
BTL - Indie Wine Zinfandel
BTL - Monte Cepas Malbec
BTL- Annabella Red Blend
BTL- Bodega Dinastia Vivanco Rioja Criansa
BTL- Chateau Tayet Bordeaux Superieur
BTL- Chianti Classico Sangiovese
BTL- Château Lacombe Cadiot Bordeaux Supérieur
BTL- DiLenardo Merlot
BTL- Dinastia Vivanco Rioja Reserva
BTL- Domus Vitae Unus Solus Rosso di Toscana IGT
BTL- Duck Pond Pinot Noir
BTL- Erales Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL- Erales Malbec
BTL- Highway 101 Pinot Noir
BTL- Highway 101 Zinfandel
BTL- Hollywood & Vine Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL- Jean LePetit Chateuneuf du Pape
BTL- Lithos Pinot Noir
BTL- Magneta Malbec
BTL- Money Ranch Road Merlot
BTL- Oakville Winery Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL- Paverno Amarone Classico
BTL- Pozzan Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL- Rare Black Red Blend
BTL- Red Sangria
BTL- Rivetti Massimo Barbaresco
BTL- Shingleback Shiraz
BTL- Urano Syrah
GLS - Cantina Tollo Pinot Grigio
GLS - Dinastia Vivanco Rioja Rosado
GLS - Domaine Caillot Sauvignon Blanc
GLS - Evolucion Reserve Sauvignon Blanc
GLS - La Croix de Saint-Clément Bordeaux Blanc
GLS - Mia Cantina Moscato
GLS - Montecepas Chardonnay
GLS - Montes Chardonnay
GLS - Villa Rosa Moscato
GLS - Weinkelter Riesling Kabinett
BTL - Cantina Tollo Pinot Grigio
BTL - DiLenardo Pinot Grigio
BTL - Dinastia Vivanco Rioja Rosado
BTL - Domaine Caillot Sauvignon Blanc
BTL - Domaine Charmoy Chablis
BTL - Domaine Fouassier Sancerre
BTL - Evolucion Reserve Sauvignon Blanc
BTL - La Croix de Saint-Clément Bordeaux Blanc
BTL - Mia Cantina Moscato
BTL - Montecepas Chardonnay
BTL - Montes Chardonnay
BTL - Villa Rosa Moscato
BTL - Weinkelter Riesling Kabinett
GLS- Dibon Cava Brut Reserve
GLS- Dibon Cava Brut Rosado
GLS- Mia Cantina Prosecco
GLS- Moet et Chandon Rose
GLS- Moet et Chandon White Star
BTL - Dibon Cava Brut Reserve
BTL -Dibon Cava Brut Rosado
BTL -Dom Perignon
BTL -Luc Belaire Rare Rosé
BTL -Mia Cantina Prosecco
BTL -Moet et Chandon Ice Imperial
BTL -Moet et Chandon Imperial
BTL -Moet et Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose
BTL -Moet et Chandon Rose
BTL -Moet et Chandon White Star
BTL -Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label
Cocktails
BODEGA Cosmo
Cucumber Basil Martini
Dirty Martini
French Kiss
French Revolution
Hairy Navel
Hennessey Sidecar
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Long Island Top Shelf
Mojito Martini
Peach Bellini
Pear Martini
Pineapple Ginger
Sex on the Beach
Sharmalita
Strawberry Basil
Strawberry Blonde
N/A Beverage
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1854 Coventry Rd, Unit B, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118