Bodega 3200 W McCollister Drive

3200 W McCollister Drive

Teton Village, WY 83025

Retail

Ice Cream

Cream N Sugar Pint

$7.50

Cream N Sugar Single Serve

$3.50

Cream N Sugar Sandos

$9.50

Bovine and Swine

Bovine & Swine - Andouille Sausage - 4pk

$9.49

Bovine & Swine - Bacon - 1LB

$9.99

Bovine & Swine - Beef Stick - 2pk

$6.99

Bovine & Swine - Beer Bratwurst - 4pk

$9.49

Bovine & Swine - Bison and Pork Huckleberry Sausage - 4pk

$12.49

Bovine & Swine - Black and Blue Sausage - 4pk

$9.49

Bovine & Swine - Breakfast Sausage - 4pk

$9.49

Bovine & Swine - Garlic Knotwurst - 4pk

$9.49

Bovine & Swine - Jalapeno Beef Stick - 2pk

$5.99

Bovine & Swine - Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage - 4pk

$9.49

Bovine & Swine - Natural Hot Dogs - 5pk

$10.99

Bovine & Swine - Thai Chicken Sausage - 4pk

$9.49

Single Beers

Stella Artois - 25oz - Single/Can

$3.99

Michelob Ultra - 25oz Single/Can

$3.49

Groceries

Alpine Air - Peak Bagger - 1lb

$18.49

Annie's - Classic Cheddar Mac & Cheese - 6oz

$5.49

Cheetos - Crunchy

$5.69

Cheetos - Flamin Hot - 8.5oz

$5.69

Chips Ahoy - Cookies Original

$9.49

Doritos - Nacho - 9.25oz

$5.99

First Light Eggs Sysco - 1 Dozen

$6.49

Lay's - Classic

$4.79

Oreo - Cookie - 14.3 oz

$10.99

Tate's - Chocolate Chip Cookies

$10.49

Hostess - Powdered Donettes

$2.99

Amy's - Cream Of Tomato

$7.99

Go Go Squeez - Apple Apple

$1.99

Go Go Squeez - Apple Strawberry

$1.99

Reese's - King Size Sticks

$3.49

Reese's - Big Cup Puffs

$2.49

Second Nature - Wholesome Medley Mix

$15.49

Snack Worthy - Raspberry Yogurt Pretzels

$6.99

Snack Worthy - Blueberry Yogurt Pretzels

$6.99

N/A Beverages

Aquavista - 12pk/16.9oz Bottles

$7.99

Gatorade - Fruit Punch - 28oz

$4.99

La Croix - Lime - 12pk

$12.49

Redbull - 4pk/Can

$19.99

Simply - Orange Pulp Free

$8.99

Starbucks - Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.49

Uptime - Blood Orange

$3.99

Uptime - Mango Pineapple

$3.99

Uptime - Blueberry Pomegranate

$3.99

Uptime - Raspberry Lemon

$3.99

La Croix - Key Lime - 12pk

$12.49

La Croix - Apricot - 12pk

$12.49

Suja - Ginger Love

$4.99

Wine

Josh Cellars - Pinot Noir

$21.99

Lamarca - Prosecco - 750ml

$24.99

Cakebread - Chardonnay

$55.49

Justin - Cab 2018

$33.99

Bonterra - Sauvignon Blanc

$18.99

Liquor

Smirnoff - Traveler - 750ml

$15.99

Absolute - Citron 750ml

$29.49

Swear Jar - Maple Donut

$31.99

Swear Jar - Candied Green Apple

$31.99

Casamigos - Blanco - 750ml

$56.99

Grey goose - 750ml

$42.99

Smirnoff - Vodka - 750ml

$15.99

Tito’s - Vodka - 1L

$35.99

Crown Royal - 750ml

$31.99

Fireball - 750ml

$20.49

Wyoming Whiskey - Small Batch - 750ml

$51.49

Swear Jar - Canadian Whisky 750ml

$31.99

Captain Morgan - Spiced Rum - 750ml

$20.49

Tanqueray - Gin - 750ml

$26.00

Cutwater - Spicy Bloody Mary

$4.49

Cutwater - Bloody Mary

$4.49

Cutwater - Grapefruit Tequila Paloma

$4.49

Bottle Beer

Coors Banquet - 12pk/Cans

$19.49

Modelo - Especial - 12pk/Cans

$24.99

PBR - 6pk/Cans

$8.99

Roadhouse - Walrus Hazy IPA - 4pk/Cans

$12.99

White Claw - Variety #1 - 12pk/Cans

$21.99

Tobacco

American Spirit - Blue

$11.49

Camel - Crush

$10.99

Marlboro - Gold (Light)

$9.99

Orion - Strawberry Kiwi - 7500 Disposable

$32.49

ZYN - Cool Mint - 6mg

$6.49

American Spirit - Menthol Green

$11.99

General Merchandise

Bounty - Paper Towel Single Roll

$3.99

Charmin - Toilet Paper

$5.99

Handy Solutions - Toothbrush and Toothpaste

$3.49

Off - Deep Woods Bug Spray

$12.99

U By Kotex - Regular Tampons - 16ct

$11.49

Flat Fixer

$17.99

Food Truck

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

shredded pork, onion, cilantro, pickled veggies, lime

Barbacoa Tacos

$12.00

shredded beef, cilantro, onion, pickled veggies, lime

Lengua Tacos

$12.00

beef tongue, onion, cilantro, pickled veggies, lime

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$12.00

shredded chicken, cilantro, onion, pickled veggies, lime

Pescado Tacos

$12.00

grilled trout, cilantro, onion, pickled veggies, lime

Burgers and Brats

Brat To My Attention

$11.00

b&s bratwurst, sauerkraut, dijon mustard

Go West Young Man

$14.00

double patty, american cheese, caramelized onion, bodega sauce, b&b pickles

Chicken Sammies

Simple Simple Little Star

$14.00

crispy chicken, lettuce, bodega sauce, b&b pickles

Let The Alpine Blast

$15.00

spicy crispy chicken, lettuce, bodega sauce, b&b pickles

Banh Mi and the Jets

$16.00

spicy crispy chciken, pate, bodega sauce, cucumber, green onion, cilantro, pickled veggies

Snacks

Tator Tots

$5.00

bodega sauce

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

choice of salsa

Chili Lime Chicharrones

$6.00

Grilled Elote

$8.00

lime, mayo, queso fresco, chili powder

Ice Cream

Mini Cups

$3.50

chocolate, vanilla, mint chip, c&c, huckleberry, salted caramel

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The truck brings “mountain-side street food" to life, serving the ultimate comfort foods: fried chicken sandwiches and tacos. Instead of serving one sandwich, we offer a variety of worldly styles inspired by our travels, alongside tacos and other special daily offerings. Come in and enjoy!

Location

3200 W McCollister Drive, Teton Village, WY 83025

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

