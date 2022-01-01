- Home
Bodevi Wine & Espresso Bar
909 San Fernando Rd
San Fernando, CA 91340
Popular Items
Coffee
Vanilla Bean Latte
Made with Madagascar vanilla beans
Cali Mocha Latte
Vegan chocolate base full of flavor and complexity
Lavender Honey Latte
Lavender flowers slowly cooked with honey make this latte balanced and creamy
Harvest Spice Latte
All the flavors of the fall cooked up with pumpkin in our housemade syrup, topped with nutmeg
Caramel Latte
One of our sweeter lattes, just how it should be
Latte
All espresso drinks are made from our local roaster, House Roots. Choose from whole, oat or almond milk for the same price
Cold Brew
Enjoy it straight or with a splash of milk. Our cold brew has a slightly sweet and acidic notes
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
Notes of butterscotch harmonize with the cold brew and oatmilk. Our housemade caramel is a very dark amber and it isn't as sweet as it sounds.
Espresso
Espresso
Americano
Americano
Cappuccino
Cappuccino
Less milk than a latte, but still made with 2 shots of espresso.
Hot Cocoa
Cold Brew 16 oz Bottle
Vanilla Bean Cold Brew with Oat Milk 16 oz Bottle
Chai Latte with Oat Milk 16 oz Bottle
Salted Caramel Cold Brew 16 oz Bottle
Juice
Soda
Something & Nothing Yuzu Seltzer
Something & Nothing Cucumber Seltzer
Sanpellegrino Sparkling Water
Sanpellegrino Clementine & Peach Sparkling Soda
Sanpellegrino Blood Orange & Black Raspberry
Sanpellegrino Tangerine & Wild Strawberry
Sanpellegrino Cherry & Pomegranate
Virgil's Root Beer
Beer
Cava
Champagne
Chardonnay
Gewürztraminer
White Blend
Sauvignon Blanc
Rose
Natural
2021 Lunaria Sparkling Pinot Grigio Pét Nat
Notes of strawberry, ripe pear and apple. Mouthfeel is balanced bubbles with cutting crispness.
Nomadica, White
Chardonnay. Lemon blossom, green apple, almond, vanilla, pineapple, bright acidity.
Nomadica, Sparkling Rose
Delicate, frizzante style bubbles, fresh raspberries, pomegranates, crisp and bright rainwater. Grenache.
Nomadica, Red
Barbera. Medium bodied, silky, bing cherry, raspberry, bay leaf, clove, darjeeling tea, and crushed violets.
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Zinfandel
Pre-Purchase Tickets
Oct 21 - 8pm - Bodevi Tasting Event Ticket
Food & Wine Pairing Event hosted by our level II Sommelier and head Chef in our private room. We will be highlighting a wide range of wines from a specific region each paired with the perfect food selection. Great for a date night, out with friends or co-workers.
Pantry
Croissant
Spinach & Feta Croissant
Flaky croissant with feta and spinach filling throughout, topped with maldon salt from Rockenwagner.
Banana Bread slice
Delicious bread with walnuts. Made at Rockenwagner.
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Cranberry and orange muffin made at Rockenwagner.
Vegan Carrot Cake
Blueberry Kougi Amann
Chips
Cookies
Toasts
Charcuterie
Charcuterie Board
Platter includes fig jam, cornichons, olives, marcona almonds, fruit, mustard, baguette, and crackers to accompany your meat and cheese selections.
Chef's Choice Personal Charcuterie
Chef's choice of meats and cheeses accompany a platter of fruit, mustard, fig jam, cornichons, olives, marcona almonds, and baguette.
Sandwiches
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Sustainable pole & line caught 100% pure tuna with mayo and relish on a buttery croissant. Pairs well Olema Rose.
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced herb roasted turkey, Gouda cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, served on ciabatta bread.
Vegan Deli Sandwich
Follow Your Heart® cheese, Tofurky® deli slices, Vegan Sriracha mayo, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato on dairy free ciabatta
Deli Sandwich
Salami, cheese, Sriracha mayo, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato on ciabatta.
Caprese Sandwich
Basil, tomato, mozzarella, and chimi churri on ciabatta.
Greens & Grains & Snacks
Chopped Salad
Romaine, avocado, pickled red onion, cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg, garbanzo beans, balsamic vinaigrette
Avocado & Beet Plate
Burrata & Seasonal Fruit Plate
Burrata cheese, pistachios, Paesano olive oil, maldon salt, honey, and seasonal fruit.
Super Grain Bowl
Quinoa, Organic black grain rice, arugula, goat cheese, beets, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, and avocado dressing.
Hummus
Citrus herb hummus topped with marinated garbanzo beans and extra virgin olive oils, served with baguette slices. Pairs well with Hook & Ladder Chardonnay.
Deviled Eggs
Hard boiled large eggs filled with a super classic filling of relish, mayo, and mustard. Pairs well with Los Dos Cava.
Dessert
Vanilla Bean Tart
Vanilla bean cream filling in an Oreo® cookie crust with white chocolate and blackberries. Vegan. Pairs well with Peju Cabernet Sauvignon.
Caramel Banana Cream Pie
Chocolate Raspberry Tart
Hand pressed oreo tart, Chantilly cream, dark Ghirardelli chocolate mousse, dehydrated raspberries
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
A groovy little bar serving locally roasted espresso and global wines
