Bodevi Wine & Espresso Bar

Popular Items

Vanilla Bean Latte
Latte
Salted Caramel Cold Brew

Coffee

Vanilla Bean Latte

Vanilla Bean Latte

$6.75

Made with Madagascar vanilla beans

Cali Mocha Latte

Cali Mocha Latte

$6.75

Vegan chocolate base full of flavor and complexity

Lavender Honey Latte

Lavender Honey Latte

$7.00

Lavender flowers slowly cooked with honey make this latte balanced and creamy

Harvest Spice Latte

Harvest Spice Latte

$7.00

All the flavors of the fall cooked up with pumpkin in our housemade syrup, topped with nutmeg

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$6.75

One of our sweeter lattes, just how it should be

Latte

Latte

$6.25

All espresso drinks are made from our local roaster, House Roots. Choose from whole, oat or almond milk for the same price

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Enjoy it straight or with a splash of milk. Our cold brew has a slightly sweet and acidic notes

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

Notes of butterscotch harmonize with the cold brew and oatmilk. Our housemade caramel is a very dark amber and it isn't as sweet as it sounds.

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

All espresso drinks are made from our local roaster, House Roots. Choose from whole, oat or almond milk for the same price

Americano

Americano

$4.50

All espresso drinks are made from our local roaster, House Roots. Choose from whole, oat or almond milk for the same price

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.75

Less milk than a latte, but still made with 2 shots of espresso. All espresso drinks are made from our local roaster, House Roots. Choose from whole, oat or almond milk for the same price

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.50
Cold Brew 16 oz Bottle

Cold Brew 16 oz Bottle

$6.00
Vanilla Bean Cold Brew with Oat Milk 16 oz Bottle

Vanilla Bean Cold Brew with Oat Milk 16 oz Bottle

$7.00
Chai Latte with Oat Milk 16 oz Bottle

Chai Latte with Oat Milk 16 oz Bottle

$7.00
Salted Caramel Cold Brew 16 oz Bottle

Salted Caramel Cold Brew 16 oz Bottle

$8.00

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.75
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.75

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

House made lavender lemonade layered with your choice of tea.

Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$4.75
Lavender Lemonade 16 oz Bottle

Lavender Lemonade 16 oz Bottle

$5.00

Juice

Freeze squeezed juice from Flor de Lima
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.95

Fresh squeezed orange juice from Flor De Lima

Soda

Something & Nothing Yuzu Seltzer

Something & Nothing Yuzu Seltzer

$3.50
Something & Nothing Cucumber Seltzer

Something & Nothing Cucumber Seltzer

$3.50
Sanpellegrino Sparkling Water

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00
Sanpellegrino Clementine & Peach Sparkling Soda

Sanpellegrino Clementine & Peach Sparkling Soda

$2.00
Sanpellegrino Blood Orange & Black Raspberry

Sanpellegrino Blood Orange & Black Raspberry

$2.00
Sanpellegrino Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

Sanpellegrino Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

$2.00

Sanpellegrino Cherry & Pomegranate

$2.00

Virgil's Root Beer

$3.50

Beer

Sapporo

Sapporo

$6.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$6.00
Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00
Angelo Poretti Bock Rossa

Angelo Poretti Bock Rossa

$6.00
Breckenridge Brewery - Oktoberfest Lager

Breckenridge Brewery - Oktoberfest Lager

$6.00

Milk

Whole Milk - 12 oz

Whole Milk - 12 oz

$4.00
Almond Milk - 12 oz

Almond Milk - 12 oz

$4.75
Oat Milk - 12 oz

Oat Milk - 12 oz

$4.75

Cava

Fizzy and effervescent with notes of pear, mandarin orange, apple, pineapple, guava, and wet stone. Crisp and refreshing.
Los Dos Cava Brut Sparkling Wine

Los Dos Cava Brut Sparkling Wine

$30.00

Fizzy and effervescent with notes of pear, mandarin orange, apple, pineapple, guava, and wet stone. Crisp and refreshing.

Champagne

San Antonio Champagne Extra Dry

San Antonio Champagne Extra Dry

$28.00

Wonderful fizz, fantastic citrus, pear, apple, and brioche notes. Made in California.

Chardonnay

2020 Hook & Ladder Chardonnay

2020 Hook & Ladder Chardonnay

$38.00

Hand selected fruit from the vineyards in the Russian River Valley. Fermented in a combination of small French oak barrels and stainless steel, and then aged on the lees for nine months to create biscuit flavors and a full bodied finish.

Gewürztraminer

2019 Shine Gewürztraminer

2019 Shine Gewürztraminer

$30.00

Medium sweet bursting with ripe lychee, rose petal, passion fruit, and ginger.

White Blend

2021 Hearst Ranch White Cuvée

2021 Hearst Ranch White Cuvée

$43.00

Elegant minerality, floral aromatics, with notes of citrus, pear, and round mouthfeel.

Sauvignon Blanc

2021 Ancient Peaks Sauvignon Blanc

2021 Ancient Peaks Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Lively flavors of grapefruit, gooseberry, and guava that unfold into a brisk, refreshing finish.

Rose

2021 One Stone Rose

2021 One Stone Rose

$32.00

Dry Rose of Pinot Noir with bright fruit flavors of red fruits, crisp, and a refreshing finish.

Graham Beck Brut Rose

Graham Beck Brut Rose

$43.00

Natural

2021 Lunaria Sparkling Pinot Grigio Pét Nat

2021 Lunaria Sparkling Pinot Grigio Pét Nat

$39.00

Notes of strawberry, ripe pear and apple. Mouthfeel is balanced bubbles with cutting crispness.

Nomadica, White

Nomadica, White

$8.00

Chardonnay. Lemon blossom, green apple, almond, vanilla, pineapple, bright acidity.

Nomadica, Sparkling Rose

Nomadica, Sparkling Rose

$8.00

Delicate, frizzante style bubbles, fresh raspberries, pomegranates, crisp and bright rainwater. Grenache.

Nomadica, Red

Nomadica, Red

$8.00

Barbera. Medium bodied, silky, bing cherry, raspberry, bay leaf, clove, darjeeling tea, and crushed violets.

Cabernet Sauvignon

2019 Peju Cabernet Sauvignon

2019 Peju Cabernet Sauvignon

$63.00

Flavors of wild blackberry, dark chocolate, candied orange, with hints of earthiness. The well structured tannins frame the palate for a silky finish.

Pinot Noir

2019 Bacchus Pinot Noir

2019 Bacchus Pinot Noir

$39.00

Light to medium bodied with aromas of raspberry, tart cherry, spice, a touch of earth, and a smooth finish.

Red Blend

2019 Cocodrilo Red Blend

2019 Cocodrilo Red Blend

$60.00

Medium to full body and firm tannins that give length and form. Blackcurrant and wet-earth undertones.

2018 Vinos Unidos Red Blend

2018 Vinos Unidos Red Blend

$48.00

Aromas of ripe red fruits and vanilla. Smooth, velvety on the palate with strawberry, plum, spice and light tannin.

Zinfandel

2020 Legend Zinfandel

2020 Legend Zinfandel

$43.00

Blackberry, mint chocolate, and vanilla, with a hint of spice and velvety finish.

Pre-Purchase Tickets

Oct 21 - 8pm - Bodevi Tasting Event Ticket

Oct 21 - 8pm - Bodevi Tasting Event Ticket

$50.00

Food & Wine Pairing Event hosted by our level II Sommelier and head Chef in our private room. We will be highlighting a wide range of wines from a specific region each paired with the perfect food selection. Great for a date night, out with friends or co-workers.

Pantry

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00
Spinach & Feta Croissant

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$4.50

Flaky croissant with feta and spinach filling throughout, topped with maldon salt from Rockenwagner.

Banana Bread slice

Banana Bread slice

$4.50

Delicious bread with walnuts. Made at Rockenwagner.

Cranberry Orange Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.00

Cranberry and orange muffin made at Rockenwagner.

Vegan Carrot Cake

Vegan Carrot Cake

$5.00
Blueberry Kougi Amann

Blueberry Kougi Amann

$4.25
Chips

Chips

$1.25
Cookies

Cookies

Toasts

Avocado & Egg Toast

Avocado & Egg Toast

$13.00

Avocado, sliced hard boiled egg, sesame seed salt, chili flakes.

Banana Toast

Banana Toast

$13.00

Choice of Nutella or Cinnamon Almond Butter on crunchy toast, house made triple berry jam, sliced fresh bananas & berries.

Charcuterie

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$30.00

Platter includes fig jam, cornichons, olives, marcona almonds, fruit, mustard, baguette, and crackers to accompany your meat and cheese selections.

Chef's Choice Personal Charcuterie

Chef's Choice Personal Charcuterie

$12.00

Chef's choice of meats and cheeses accompany a platter of fruit, mustard, fig jam, cornichons, olives, marcona almonds, and baguette.

Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Sustainable pole & line caught 100% pure tuna with mayo and relish on a buttery croissant. Pairs well Olema Rose.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced herb roasted turkey, Gouda cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, served on ciabatta bread.

Vegan Deli Sandwich

Vegan Deli Sandwich

$14.00

Follow Your Heart® cheese, Tofurky® deli slices, Vegan Sriracha mayo, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato on dairy free ciabatta

Deli Sandwich

Deli Sandwich

$12.00

Salami, cheese, Sriracha mayo, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato on ciabatta.

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

Basil, tomato, mozzarella, and chimi churri on ciabatta.

Greens & Grains & Snacks

Romaine, avocado, pickled red onion, cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg, garbanzo beans, balsamic vinaigrette
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine, avocado, pickled red onion, cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg, garbanzo beans, balsamic vinaigrette

Avocado & Beet Plate

Avocado & Beet Plate

$12.00
Burrata & Seasonal Fruit Plate

Burrata & Seasonal Fruit Plate

$12.00

Burrata cheese, pistachios, Paesano olive oil, maldon salt, honey, and seasonal fruit.

Super Grain Bowl

Super Grain Bowl

$14.00

Quinoa, Organic black grain rice, arugula, goat cheese, beets, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, and avocado dressing.

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

Citrus herb hummus topped with marinated garbanzo beans and extra virgin olive oils, served with baguette slices. Pairs well with Hook & Ladder Chardonnay.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Hard boiled large eggs filled with a super classic filling of relish, mayo, and mustard. Pairs well with Los Dos Cava.

Dessert

Vanilla Bean Tart

Vanilla Bean Tart

$10.00

Vanilla bean cream filling in an Oreo® cookie crust with white chocolate and blackberries. Vegan. Pairs well with Peju Cabernet Sauvignon.

Caramel Banana Cream Pie

Caramel Banana Cream Pie

$12.00
Chocolate Raspberry Tart

Chocolate Raspberry Tart

$10.00

Hand pressed oreo tart, Chantilly cream, dark Ghirardelli chocolate mousse, dehydrated raspberries

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A groovy little bar serving locally roasted espresso and global wines

Website

Location

909 San Fernando Rd, San Fernando, CA 91340

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

