Cashew Stir-Fry

$17.00

PAD MED MAMUANG | cashew | onions | water chestnut | mushroom | red bell pepper | roasted chili | jasmine rice (vegan available upon request) */*/ PLEASE NOTE: Per Thai tradition, our stir-fry entrees are meant to be prepared moderately in sauce. It would not be an authentic Thai stir-fry if it gets overly saucy. However, if you wish your stir-fry dishes to be more saucy, please let us know under Special Instructions. */*/