Bars & Lounges
Thai

BODHI

review star

No reviews yet

922 Massachusetts Avenue

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Tamarind-Peanut Noodles
Drunken Noodles
Spring Rolls

Beer

Hitachino Nest White Ale

Hitachino Nest White Ale

$13.00
Rhinegeist Bubbles

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$6.00
Untitled Art Imperial Apricot Cream

Untitled Art Imperial Apricot Cream

$10.00
Untitled Art Pineapple Mango Seltzer

Untitled Art Pineapple Mango Seltzer

$7.00

Untitled Art Raspberry Lime

$7.00
Untitled Art Strawberry Kiwi

Untitled Art Strawberry Kiwi

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

Ameztoi Txakolina Rubentis (BTL)

Ameztoi Txakolina Rubentis (BTL)

$52.00

Rosé wine from Getariako Txakolina, Spain. 100% Hondarrabi Zuri.

Biutiful Cava Brut Rosé (BTL)

Biutiful Cava Brut Rosé (BTL)

$44.00

Sparkling from Cava, Spain. 100% Grenache.

Domaine J. Lauren Blanquette de Limoux (BTL)

$48.00

Sparkling from Blanquette de Limoux, France. 100% Chardonnay.

Le Grand Ballon Rosé (Bottle)

Le Grand Ballon Rosé (Bottle)

$48.00
C.H. Berres Estate Riesling (BTL)

C.H. Berres Estate Riesling (BTL)

$48.00
Cave de Lugny Cote Blanche Chardonnay (BTL)

Cave de Lugny Cote Blanche Chardonnay (BTL)

$48.00

White wine from Mâconnais, France.

Donnhoff Estate Riesling (BTL)

$60.00

White wine from Nahe, Germany.

Hugel Gewurtztraminer (BTL)

Hugel Gewurtztraminer (BTL)

$54.00
Jasci Pecorino (BTL)

Jasci Pecorino (BTL)

$44.00
Le Jade Picpoul de Pinet (BTL)

Le Jade Picpoul de Pinet (BTL)

$40.00
Leth Gruner Veltliner (BTL)

Leth Gruner Veltliner (BTL)

$56.00
Love You Bunches Orange Wine (BTL)

Love You Bunches Orange Wine (BTL)

$56.00

Revolucionaria Sémillon (BTL)

$44.00
Sauvion Chenin Blanc (BTL)

Sauvion Chenin Blanc (BTL)

$56.00

White wine from Vin de France, France.

Sherwood Estate Pinot Gris (BTL)

Sherwood Estate Pinot Gris (BTL)

$44.00

White wine from Waipara, New Zealand.

Hierogram Zinfandel (BTL)

$44.00

Red wine from Lodi, USA. 100% Zinfandel.

Pali Pinot Noir (BTL)

$58.00

Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)

$88.00

Schloss Gobelsburg Zweigelt (BTL)

$52.00

Serial Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)

$60.00

Weather Pinot Noir (BTL)

$56.00

Harvey & Harriett Red Blend (BTL)

$60.00

Sake

Atago No Matsu Tokubetsu Honjozo

$13.00+
Maneki Wanko Lucky Dog Genshu

Maneki Wanko Lucky Dog Genshu

$12.00

Ozeki Karatamba

$22.00
Shimizu No Mai Pure Dusk Junmai Daiginjo

Shimizu No Mai Pure Dusk Junmai Daiginjo

$30.00

(720ml) Delicate structure with hints of fresh orange peel. Dry finish.

Tozai Snow Maiden Nigori

$11.00+

N/A Bev

Water

18.21 Elderflower Rose Tonic

18.21 Elderflower Rose Tonic

$5.00
18.21 Yuzu Herb Tonic

18.21 Yuzu Herb Tonic

$5.00

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Natural spring water from Villa Panna in the hills of Tuscany, Italy.

Coconut Water

$7.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00
Navy Hill Blood Orange Soda

Navy Hill Blood Orange Soda

$6.00
Promenade

Promenade

$9.00

Seedlip Grove 42 | rhubarb-coconut shrub | cardamom syrup | club soda

Secret Garden

Secret Garden

$9.00

Seedlip Spice 94 | galangal syrup | lemon | strawberry | cucumber | Thai basil

Spiritless Jalisco 55

$9.00

Spiritless Kentucky 74

$9.00

Sprite

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$6.00

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00
Untitled Art N/A Citra Session IPA

Untitled Art N/A Citra Session IPA

$7.00

Untitled Art N/A West Coast IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$4.00
Untitled Art CBD Lemon-Lime Water

Untitled Art CBD Lemon-Lime Water

$7.00
Untitled Art N/A Chocolate Milk Stout

Untitled Art N/A Chocolate Milk Stout

$7.00

Untitled Art N/A Dragon Fruit Mango

$7.00Out of stock

Untitled Art N/A Florida Weisse Sour

$7.00Out of stock
Untitled Art N/A Italian Style Pilsner

Untitled Art N/A Italian Style Pilsner

$7.00
Untitled Art N/A Hazy IPA

Untitled Art N/A Hazy IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Specials

Five Spice Beef Noodle Soup

Five Spice Beef Noodle Soup

$23.00Out of stock

herb-based broth | thin rice noodles | braised beef | mushroom | gai lan | daikon | bean sprouts | chili & garlic

Braised Beef Panang Curry

Braised Beef Panang Curry

$23.00Out of stock

PANANG NEUA TOON | braised beef | red bell pepper | Makrut lime leaf | broccoli | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)

Sautéed Shrimp + Egg Curry

Sautéed Shrimp + Egg Curry

$23.00Out of stock

GOONG GAREE | sautéed shrimps | creamy egg curry sauce | red bell pepper | scallions | onion | leaf celery | jasmine rice (dairy)

Northern Thai Curry Noodle Soup

Northern Thai Curry Noodle Soup

$23.00Out of stock

KHAO SOI | braised chicken | egg noodles | shallots | pickled mustard greens | cilantro | lime | roasted chili sauce | crispy noodles

Northern Thai Sausage Appetizer

Northern Thai Sausage Appetizer

$12.00

SAI UA | Northern Thai-styled sausage | cucumber | pork rinds Sausage ingredients (lemongrass, Thai pepper, garlic , onion, cilantro, turmeric, and makrut lime leaves) Perfect with sticky rice (optional)

Spicy Seafood Soup

Spicy Seafood Soup

$22.00Out of stock

POH TAEK | shrimp, squid, scallop, fish & lobster balls, crabstick | tomato, red bell peppers, mushroom | onions, galanga, cilantro | lemongrass, Thai chili, Thai basil, makrut lime leaves (starts @ medium spice)

Eggplant Stir-Fry

Eggplant Stir-Fry

$17.00Out of stock

PAD MA KUER | Aubergine | Thai Basil | Red Bell Pepper | (Your choice of protein)

Savory Bites

Pork Skewers

Pork Skewers

$12.00

MOO SATAY | grilled curry-marinated pork (4) | peanut sauce | mini cucumber salad (gluten-free/contains nuts)

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$10.00

POR PIA TOD | crunchy vegetables | mushroom | glass noodles | sweet plum sauce

Sticky-Sweet Tamarind Tofu

Sticky-Sweet Tamarind Tofu

$9.00

TAO-HU TOD | golden fried tofu | tamarind-peanut sauce (contains nuts and fish sauce/select regular peanut sauce for vegan)

Crab Puffs

Crab Puffs

$13.00

GYO CHEESE | crispy fried wontons (7) | imitation crab meat | cream cheese | onions | sweet chili sauce (contains dairy)

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

PEEK GAI TOD | crispy skinned wings (7) | crunchy Makrut lime leaf | black pepper & sea salt | roasted garlic | sweet chili sauce

Thai Salads

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$15.00

SOM TUM | Thai green papaya | carrot | tomato | edamame | sweet corn | pork rind (on side) | peanut | cashew | Thai chili | lime | garlic (contains fish sauce/gluten-free/traditionally enjoyed with sticky rice)

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$18.00

NAM TOK | char-grilled flank steak | soft herbs | carrot | red bell paper | red onion | tomato | Thai chili | roasted rice powder & garlic (gluten-free/contains fish sauce/traditionally enjoyed with sticky rice)

Laab Salad

Laab Salad

$16.00

LAAB MOO/GAI | minced pork shoulder or chicken | soft herbs | red bell pepper | carrot | red onion | Thai chili | lime | roasted rice powder & garlic (gluten-free/contains fish sauce/traditionally enjoyed with sticky rice)

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$15.00

YUM TAO-HU | golden fried tofu | soft herbs | lime | carrot | red onion | Thai chili | lime (vegan)

Soups

Lemongrass Soup

Lemongrass Soup

$17.00

TOM YUM | lime & sweet tomato | mushroom | onions | aromatic herbs (gluten-free/contains dairy & shellfish/add your choice of rice to make a full meal)

Coconut Soup

Coconut Soup

$18.00

TOM KAH | coconut milk | lime & sweet tomato | onions | mushroom | galangal | aromatic herbs (gluten-free/add your choice of rice to make a full meal)

Thai Noodle Soup

Thai Noodle Soup

$19.00

GUAYTIEW TOM YUM | minced pork shoulder | pork meatballs | lime | peanut | soft herbs | roasted garlic | Thai chili (contains nuts)

Curries

Green Curry

Green Curry

$19.00

GAENG KEOW WAN | Thai eggplant | bamboo shoots | baby corn | Thai basil | red bell pepper | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$18.00

GAENG PANANG | red bell pepper | Makrut lime leaf | broccoli | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$18.00

GAENG GARI GAI | braised bone-in chicken (or tofu) | carrot | fingerling potato | sweet onion | jasmine rice (served medium/gluten-free)

Massaman & Naan

Massaman & Naan

$19.00

GAENG MASSAMAN | braised beef | Silk Road spices | carrot | fingerling potato | naan bread (served medium/gluten-free if served with rice/contains shellfish)

Wok Stars

Please note that per Thai tradition, our stir-fry entrees are meant to be prepared moderately in sauce. If you wish your stir-fry dishes to be a little more saucy, please let us know under special request.
Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

KHAO PAD BAI KRA PROW | jasmine rice | Thai basil | red bell pepper | sweet onion (vegan available upon request)

BODHI Fried Rice

BODHI Fried Rice

$16.00

KHAO PAD | jasmine rice | egg | tomato | onions | edamame | carrot (vegan available upon request)

Cashew Stir-Fry

Cashew Stir-Fry

$17.00

PAD MED MAMUANG | cashew | onions | water chestnut | mushroom | red bell pepper | roasted chili | jasmine rice (vegan available upon request) */*/ PLEASE NOTE: Per Thai tradition, our stir-fry entrees are meant to be prepared moderately in sauce. It would not be an authentic Thai stir-fry if it gets overly saucy. However, if you wish your stir-fry dishes to be more saucy, please let us know under Special Instructions. */*/

Chili & Basil Stir-Fry

Chili & Basil Stir-Fry

$17.00

PAD KRA PROW | Thai basil | sweet onion | edamame | red bell pepper | jasmine rice */*/ PLEASE NOTE: Per Thai tradition, our stir-fry entrees are meant to be prepared moderately in sauce. It would not be an authentic Thai stir-fry if it gets overly saucy. However, if you wish your stir-fry dishes to be more saucy, please let us know under Special Instructions. */*/

Ginger Stir-Fry

Ginger Stir-Fry

$17.00

PAD KING | ginger | onions | red bell pepper | wood ear | jasmine rice */*/ PLEASE NOTE: Per Thai tradition, our stir-fry entrees are meant to be prepared moderately in sauce. It would not be an authentic Thai stir-fry if it gets overly saucy. However, if you wish your stir-fry dishes to be more saucy, please let us know under Special Instructions. */*/

Mixed Veg Stir-Fry

Mixed Veg Stir-Fry

$16.00

PAD PAK | mixed seasonal vegetables | sweet onion | garlic-mushroom soy | jasmine rice (vegan available upon request) */*/ PLEASE NOTE: Per Thai tradition, our stir-fry entrees are meant to be prepared moderately in sauce. It would not be an authentic Thai stir-fry if it gets overly saucy. However, if you wish your stir-fry dishes to be more saucy, please let us know under Special Instructions. */*/

Sweet & Sour Stir-Fry

Sweet & Sour Stir-Fry

$17.00

PAD PRIEW WAN | onions | red bell pepper | pineapple | cucumber |water chestnut | sweet tomato sauce | jasmine rice (vegan available upon request) */*/ PLEASE NOTE: Per Thai tradition, our stir-fry entrees are meant to be prepared moderately in sauce. It would not be an authentic Thai stir-fry if it gets overly saucy. However, if you wish your stir-fry dishes to be more saucy, please let us know under Special Instructions. */*/

Noodles

Stir-Fried Flat Noodles

Stir-Fried Flat Noodles

$17.00

PAD SEE EWE | wide rice noodles | egg | spring greens | sesame-soy sauce (vegan available upon request)

Tamarind-Peanut Noodles

Tamarind-Peanut Noodles

$16.00

PAD THAI | rice noodle | onions | tamarind sauce | sweet radish | egg | peanut | bean sprout (contains nuts/gluten-free/vegan available upon request) (not gluten-free if vegan)

Stir-Fried Glass Noodles

Stir-Fried Glass Noodles

$17.00

Glass noodles | egg | red bell pepper | wood ear mushroom | cabbage | carrot | spring onions | tomato

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$18.00

GUAYTIEW PAD KEE MAO | wide rice noodle | Thai basil | mushroom | edamame | egg | sweet onion | red bell pepper (vegan available upon request)

Sides

Mini Cucumber Salad

$3.00

cucumber | red bell pepper | red onion | BODHI vinaigrette

BODHI Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Vegan

BODHI Salad Vinaigrette

$1.50

BODHI Signature Spicy Sauce

$3.00

Thai chili | lime | garlic | red onion | palm sugar | cilantro | lemon grass | fish sauce | salt

Garlic Chili Sauce (Sambal)

Plum Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

Sweet-Chili Sauce

$0.50

Tamarind Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Naan Bread

$4.00

One piece.

Desserts

Gallery Pastry Shop Rotating Selection

Gallery Pastry Shop Rotating Selection

$12.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy Thai food with craft cocktails, craft beer and an excellent wine list in an inviting atmosphere. Open for dine-in and take-out.

Location

922 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

