BODHI
922 Massachusetts Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Popular Items
Beer
Wine by the Bottle
Ameztoi Txakolina Rubentis (BTL)
Rosé wine from Getariako Txakolina, Spain. 100% Hondarrabi Zuri.
Biutiful Cava Brut Rosé (BTL)
Sparkling from Cava, Spain. 100% Grenache.
Domaine J. Lauren Blanquette de Limoux (BTL)
Sparkling from Blanquette de Limoux, France. 100% Chardonnay.
Le Grand Ballon Rosé (Bottle)
C.H. Berres Estate Riesling (BTL)
Cave de Lugny Cote Blanche Chardonnay (BTL)
White wine from Mâconnais, France.
Donnhoff Estate Riesling (BTL)
White wine from Nahe, Germany.
Hugel Gewurtztraminer (BTL)
Jasci Pecorino (BTL)
Le Jade Picpoul de Pinet (BTL)
Leth Gruner Veltliner (BTL)
Love You Bunches Orange Wine (BTL)
Revolucionaria Sémillon (BTL)
Sauvion Chenin Blanc (BTL)
White wine from Vin de France, France.
Sherwood Estate Pinot Gris (BTL)
White wine from Waipara, New Zealand.
Hierogram Zinfandel (BTL)
Red wine from Lodi, USA. 100% Zinfandel.
Pali Pinot Noir (BTL)
Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)
Schloss Gobelsburg Zweigelt (BTL)
Serial Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)
Weather Pinot Noir (BTL)
Harvey & Harriett Red Blend (BTL)
Sake
N/A Bev
Water
18.21 Elderflower Rose Tonic
18.21 Yuzu Herb Tonic
Acqua Panna
Natural spring water from Villa Panna in the hills of Tuscany, Italy.
Coconut Water
Coke
Cranberry
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Mocktail
Navy Hill Blood Orange Soda
Promenade
Seedlip Grove 42 | rhubarb-coconut shrub | cardamom syrup | club soda
Secret Garden
Seedlip Spice 94 | galangal syrup | lemon | strawberry | cucumber | Thai basil
Spiritless Jalisco 55
Spiritless Kentucky 74
Sprite
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Tea
Untitled Art N/A Citra Session IPA
Untitled Art N/A West Coast IPA
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Untitled Art CBD Lemon-Lime Water
Untitled Art N/A Chocolate Milk Stout
Untitled Art N/A Dragon Fruit Mango
Untitled Art N/A Florida Weisse Sour
Untitled Art N/A Italian Style Pilsner
Untitled Art N/A Hazy IPA
Specials
Five Spice Beef Noodle Soup
herb-based broth | thin rice noodles | braised beef | mushroom | gai lan | daikon | bean sprouts | chili & garlic
Braised Beef Panang Curry
PANANG NEUA TOON | braised beef | red bell pepper | Makrut lime leaf | broccoli | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)
Sautéed Shrimp + Egg Curry
GOONG GAREE | sautéed shrimps | creamy egg curry sauce | red bell pepper | scallions | onion | leaf celery | jasmine rice (dairy)
Northern Thai Curry Noodle Soup
KHAO SOI | braised chicken | egg noodles | shallots | pickled mustard greens | cilantro | lime | roasted chili sauce | crispy noodles
Northern Thai Sausage Appetizer
SAI UA | Northern Thai-styled sausage | cucumber | pork rinds Sausage ingredients (lemongrass, Thai pepper, garlic , onion, cilantro, turmeric, and makrut lime leaves) Perfect with sticky rice (optional)
Spicy Seafood Soup
POH TAEK | shrimp, squid, scallop, fish & lobster balls, crabstick | tomato, red bell peppers, mushroom | onions, galanga, cilantro | lemongrass, Thai chili, Thai basil, makrut lime leaves (starts @ medium spice)
Eggplant Stir-Fry
PAD MA KUER | Aubergine | Thai Basil | Red Bell Pepper | (Your choice of protein)
Savory Bites
Pork Skewers
MOO SATAY | grilled curry-marinated pork (4) | peanut sauce | mini cucumber salad (gluten-free/contains nuts)
Spring Rolls
POR PIA TOD | crunchy vegetables | mushroom | glass noodles | sweet plum sauce
Sticky-Sweet Tamarind Tofu
TAO-HU TOD | golden fried tofu | tamarind-peanut sauce (contains nuts and fish sauce/select regular peanut sauce for vegan)
Crab Puffs
GYO CHEESE | crispy fried wontons (7) | imitation crab meat | cream cheese | onions | sweet chili sauce (contains dairy)
Chicken Wings
PEEK GAI TOD | crispy skinned wings (7) | crunchy Makrut lime leaf | black pepper & sea salt | roasted garlic | sweet chili sauce
Thai Salads
Papaya Salad
SOM TUM | Thai green papaya | carrot | tomato | edamame | sweet corn | pork rind (on side) | peanut | cashew | Thai chili | lime | garlic (contains fish sauce/gluten-free/traditionally enjoyed with sticky rice)
Steak Salad
NAM TOK | char-grilled flank steak | soft herbs | carrot | red bell paper | red onion | tomato | Thai chili | roasted rice powder & garlic (gluten-free/contains fish sauce/traditionally enjoyed with sticky rice)
Laab Salad
LAAB MOO/GAI | minced pork shoulder or chicken | soft herbs | red bell pepper | carrot | red onion | Thai chili | lime | roasted rice powder & garlic (gluten-free/contains fish sauce/traditionally enjoyed with sticky rice)
Tofu Salad
YUM TAO-HU | golden fried tofu | soft herbs | lime | carrot | red onion | Thai chili | lime (vegan)
Soups
Lemongrass Soup
TOM YUM | lime & sweet tomato | mushroom | onions | aromatic herbs (gluten-free/contains dairy & shellfish/add your choice of rice to make a full meal)
Coconut Soup
TOM KAH | coconut milk | lime & sweet tomato | onions | mushroom | galangal | aromatic herbs (gluten-free/add your choice of rice to make a full meal)
Thai Noodle Soup
GUAYTIEW TOM YUM | minced pork shoulder | pork meatballs | lime | peanut | soft herbs | roasted garlic | Thai chili (contains nuts)
Curries
Green Curry
GAENG KEOW WAN | Thai eggplant | bamboo shoots | baby corn | Thai basil | red bell pepper | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)
Panang Curry
GAENG PANANG | red bell pepper | Makrut lime leaf | broccoli | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)
Yellow Curry
GAENG GARI GAI | braised bone-in chicken (or tofu) | carrot | fingerling potato | sweet onion | jasmine rice (served medium/gluten-free)
Massaman & Naan
GAENG MASSAMAN | braised beef | Silk Road spices | carrot | fingerling potato | naan bread (served medium/gluten-free if served with rice/contains shellfish)
Wok Stars
Basil Fried Rice
KHAO PAD BAI KRA PROW | jasmine rice | Thai basil | red bell pepper | sweet onion (vegan available upon request)
BODHI Fried Rice
KHAO PAD | jasmine rice | egg | tomato | onions | edamame | carrot (vegan available upon request)
Cashew Stir-Fry
PAD MED MAMUANG | cashew | onions | water chestnut | mushroom | red bell pepper | roasted chili | jasmine rice (vegan available upon request) */*/ PLEASE NOTE: Per Thai tradition, our stir-fry entrees are meant to be prepared moderately in sauce. It would not be an authentic Thai stir-fry if it gets overly saucy. However, if you wish your stir-fry dishes to be more saucy, please let us know under Special Instructions. */*/
Chili & Basil Stir-Fry
PAD KRA PROW | Thai basil | sweet onion | edamame | red bell pepper | jasmine rice */*/ PLEASE NOTE: Per Thai tradition, our stir-fry entrees are meant to be prepared moderately in sauce. It would not be an authentic Thai stir-fry if it gets overly saucy. However, if you wish your stir-fry dishes to be more saucy, please let us know under Special Instructions. */*/
Ginger Stir-Fry
PAD KING | ginger | onions | red bell pepper | wood ear | jasmine rice */*/ PLEASE NOTE: Per Thai tradition, our stir-fry entrees are meant to be prepared moderately in sauce. It would not be an authentic Thai stir-fry if it gets overly saucy. However, if you wish your stir-fry dishes to be more saucy, please let us know under Special Instructions. */*/
Mixed Veg Stir-Fry
PAD PAK | mixed seasonal vegetables | sweet onion | garlic-mushroom soy | jasmine rice (vegan available upon request) */*/ PLEASE NOTE: Per Thai tradition, our stir-fry entrees are meant to be prepared moderately in sauce. It would not be an authentic Thai stir-fry if it gets overly saucy. However, if you wish your stir-fry dishes to be more saucy, please let us know under Special Instructions. */*/
Sweet & Sour Stir-Fry
PAD PRIEW WAN | onions | red bell pepper | pineapple | cucumber |water chestnut | sweet tomato sauce | jasmine rice (vegan available upon request) */*/ PLEASE NOTE: Per Thai tradition, our stir-fry entrees are meant to be prepared moderately in sauce. It would not be an authentic Thai stir-fry if it gets overly saucy. However, if you wish your stir-fry dishes to be more saucy, please let us know under Special Instructions. */*/
Noodles
Stir-Fried Flat Noodles
PAD SEE EWE | wide rice noodles | egg | spring greens | sesame-soy sauce (vegan available upon request)
Tamarind-Peanut Noodles
PAD THAI | rice noodle | onions | tamarind sauce | sweet radish | egg | peanut | bean sprout (contains nuts/gluten-free/vegan available upon request) (not gluten-free if vegan)
Stir-Fried Glass Noodles
Glass noodles | egg | red bell pepper | wood ear mushroom | cabbage | carrot | spring onions | tomato
Drunken Noodles
GUAYTIEW PAD KEE MAO | wide rice noodle | Thai basil | mushroom | edamame | egg | sweet onion | red bell pepper (vegan available upon request)
Sides
Mini Cucumber Salad
cucumber | red bell pepper | red onion | BODHI vinaigrette
BODHI Peanut Sauce
Vegan
BODHI Salad Vinaigrette
BODHI Signature Spicy Sauce
Thai chili | lime | garlic | red onion | palm sugar | cilantro | lemon grass | fish sauce | salt
Garlic Chili Sauce (Sambal)
Plum Sauce
Sriracha Sauce
Sweet-Chili Sauce
Tamarind Peanut Sauce
Steamed Jasmine Rice
Steamed Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Naan Bread
One piece.
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Enjoy Thai food with craft cocktails, craft beer and an excellent wine list in an inviting atmosphere. Open for dine-in and take-out.
