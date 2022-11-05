Bodrum imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch

Bodrum 584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum

review star

No reviews yet

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum

NEW YORK, NY 10024

Desserts

Firinda Sutlac (GF)

$7.95

Oven baked rice pudding served with vanilla gelato.

Homemade Chocolate Pudding (GF)

$7.95

Served with shaved coconut.

Nutella Calzone

Nutella Calzone

$11.95

Walnut and Bosc Pear

Pistachio Baklava

$8.95

Served with vanilla gelato and chopped pistachios.

Soda

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

S.Pellegrino

$7.00

Acqua Panna

$7.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Taste The Mediterranean Named after the spectacular port city on the Mediterranean’s Turquoise coast, Bodrum breathes some fresh air into the NYC’s Upper West Side with an ambitious, unique menu of Mediterranean food.

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK, NY 10024

Bodrum image

