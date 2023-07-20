Body Energy Club Gold Coast 900 North Michigan Avenue
No reviews yet
900 North Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60611
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Smoothies
Almond Butter Cup - 24 oz
Almond milk, cocoa, dates, Almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Almond Butter Dream - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Avo Kale - 24 oz
Coconut milk, avocado, kale, pineapple, spirulina*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Avocado Bliss - 24 oz
Coconut water, avocado, apple, spinach, pineapple, dates. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Banana Berry Blast - 24 oz
Almond milk, blueberry, banana, hemp hearts. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Berry Delicious - 24 oz
Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Blueberry Acai - 24 oz
Almond milk, blueberry, banana, açaí*°, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Blueberry Crumble - 24 oz
Oat milk, blueberry, cinnamon, hemp granola*, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Blueberry Thrill - 24 oz
Almond milk, blueberry, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cashew Latte - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, almond milk, coconut meat*, cinnamon, dates, mesquite*, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cherry Blossom - 24 oz
Almond milk, cherries, strawberry, banana, beet, ashwagandha cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cherry Ripe - 24 oz
Almond milk, coconut meat*, cherries, cocoa, coconut butter*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Chocoberry Acai - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, açaí* , cocoa, cacao nibs*, himalayan salt, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Chocolate Keto - 24 oz
Almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, monkfruit, coconut meat*, cocoa, cacao nibs*, himalayan salt, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cold Brew Mocha - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, oat milk, maca*, CocoWhip, avocado, cacao nibs*, coconut meat*, himalayan salt, cocoa, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Cookies & Cream - 24 oz
Oat milk, vegan cookie crumbs, coconut meat*, cacao nibs*, dates, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Epic PB - 24 oz
Oat milk, Purica Mushroom, maca*, MCT oil, banana, cacao nibs*, dates, cinnamon, himalayan salt, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Green Goddess - 24 oz
Coconut milk, avocado, spinach, kale, banana, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Greena Colada - 24 oz
Coconut milk, spinach, banana, lime, mango. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Harvest Apple - 24 oz
Almond milk, apple, cinnamon, hemp granola*, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Junior Mint - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, cocoa, cacao nibs*, peppermint oil, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
King Kale - 24 oz
Coconut water, kale, mango, pineapple. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Maca Rush - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, maca*, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Matcha Collagen - 24 oz
Almond milk, marine collagen, banana, moringa*, matcha, dates. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Menage-A-Trois - 24 oz
Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, mango. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Nutty Cashew - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, mesquite*, himalayan salt, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
PB & Jelly - 24 oz
Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, dates, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
PB Oatmilk Latte - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, oat milk, cocoa, avocado, cacao nibs*, dates, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Peanut Butter Cup - 24 oz
Almond milk, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Peanut Butter Dream - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Pistachio Dreaming - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, chlorophyll, walnuts, coconut ribbons, sesame seeds,organic dates, pistachio butter, BEC protein. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Razzbutter - 24 oz
Almond milk, raspberry, dates almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Skinny Mocha - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, almond milk, banana, cocoa. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Skinny PB & Jelly - 24 oz
Coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, powdered PB*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Skinny PB Dream - 24 oz
Almond milk, banana, cocoa, powdered PB*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Superfood Acai - 24 oz
SUPERFOOD AÇAÍ ° Almond milk, banana, açaí*, Progressive Phytoberry. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Thunder Coffee - 24 oz
Cold brew coffee*, ground coffee, almond milk, cocoa, coconut meat*, grass-fed collagen, MCT oil, dates, cacao nibs*, mesquite*, ghee butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Turmeric Mango - 24 oz
Coconut water, mango, turmeric*, pineapple, lime, orange, ginger*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Vanilla Keto - 24 oz
Almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, monkfruit, grass-fed collagen, himalayan salt, coconut meat*, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.
Bowls
Blueberry Acai Bowl
BLUEBERRY AÇAÍ ° Base: almond milk, blueberry, açaí* , banana, arrowroot, almond butter Garnish: almonds, hemp granola*, banana, blueberry
Cherry Blossom Bowl
Base: almond milk, cherries, strawberries, bananas, ashwagandha, beet, arrowroot, cashew butter, BEC protein Garnish: cherries, strawberry, chia seeds, coconut ribbons, almond slivers, cacao nibs
Choco PB Acai Bowl
CHOCO PB AÇAÍ ° Base: almond milk, avocado, açaí* , banana, cauliflower, cocao, mesquite*, maca, himalayan salt, arrowroot, PB Garnish: strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs*, hemp granola*
Chocobliss Bowl
Base: almond milk, avocado, maca*, coconut meat*, banana, arrowroot, cocoa, PB Garnish: coconut ribbons, banana, cacao nibs*, hemp granola*
Dragon Bowl
Base: coconut milk, pitaya, lime, mango, strawberry, arrowroot, apple, cashew butter Garnish: bee pollen, strawberry, activated charcoal, hemp granola*
Green Goddess Bowl
Base: coconut milk, kale, spinach, avocado, banana, arrowroot, almond butter Garnish: chia seeds*, cacao nibs*, almond slivers, strawberry, raspberry, almond butter
Nutty Cherry Bowl
Base: oat milk, beet, cherries, coconut meat*, cinnamon, arrowroot, cashew butter Garnish: CocoWhip, cherries cacao nibs*, hazelnut spread*, hemp granola*
PB & Jelly Bowl
Base: coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, avocado, arrowroot, PB Garnish: strawberry, goji berry*, PB
Pistachio Dreaming Bowl
Base: almond milk, chlorophyll, apples, banana, chia seeds, arrowroot, dates*, pistachio butter, BEC protein Garnish: pistachio butter drizzle, walnuts, bananas, strawberry, almond slivers, coconut flakes, chia seeds, sesame seeds
Strawberry Acai Bowl
Base: almond milk, strawberry, banana, açaí*°, arrowroot Garnish: strawberry, cacao nibs*, coconut ribbons, hemp granola*
Superfood Acai Bowl
Base: almond milk, strawberry, banana, Progressive Phytoberry, açaí*°, arrowroot Garnish: banana, strawberry, hemp granola*, bee pollen
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
900 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611