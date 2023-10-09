Save 15% on your entire order
Smoothies

Almond Butter Cup

Almond Butter Cup

$9.99

24 oz / 30 g protein. Almond milk, cocoa, dates, Almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Almond Butter Dream

Almond Butter Dream

$9.99

24 oz / 30 g protein. Almond milk, banana, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Avo Kale

Avo Kale

$9.99

24 oz / 29 g protein. Coconut milk, avocado, kale, pineapple, spirulina*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Avocado Bliss

Avocado Bliss

$9.99

24 oz / 26 g protein. Coconut water, avocado, apple, spinach, pineapple, dates. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Banana Berry Blast

Banana Berry Blast

$8.99

24 oz / 23 g protein. Almond milk, blueberry, banana, hemp hearts. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Berry Delicious

Berry Delicious

$8.99

24 oz / 20 g protein. Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Blueberry Acai

Blueberry Acai

$9.99

24 oz / 30 g protein. Almond milk, blueberry, banana, açaí*°, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Blueberry Crumble

Blueberry Crumble

$10.99

24 oz / 39 g protein. Oat milk, blueberry, cinnamon, hemp granola*, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Blueberry Thrill

Blueberry Thrill

$9.99

24 oz / 30 g protein. Almond milk, blueberry, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Cashew Latte

Cashew Latte

$9.99

24 oz / 33 g protein. Cold brew coffee*, almond milk, coconut meat*, cinnamon, dates, mesquite*, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

$10.99

24 oz / 31 g protein. Almond milk, cherries, strawberry, banana, beet, ashwagandha cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Cherry Ripe

Cherry Ripe

$9.99

24 oz/ 23 g protein. Almond milk, coconut meat*, cherries, cocoa, coconut butter*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Chocoberry Acai

Chocoberry Acai

$9.99

24 oz / 35 g protein. Almond milk, banana, açaí* , cocoa, cacao nibs*, himalayan salt, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Chocolate Keto

Chocolate Keto

$9.99

24 oz / 27 g protein. Almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, monkfruit, coconut meat*, cocoa, cacao nibs*, himalayan salt, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Cold Brew Mocha

Cold Brew Mocha

$9.99

24 oz / 35 g protein. Cold brew coffee*, oat milk, maca*, CocoWhip, avocado, cacao nibs*, coconut meat*, himalayan salt, cocoa, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$9.99

24 oz / 37 g protein. Oat milk, vegan cookie crumbs, coconut meat*, cacao nibs*, dates, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Epic PB

Epic PB

$10.99

24 oz / 35 g protein. Oat milk, Purica Mushroom, maca*, MCT oil, banana, cacao nibs*, dates, cinnamon, himalayan salt, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$10.99

24 oz / 32 g protein. Coconut milk, avocado, spinach, kale, banana, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Greena Colada

Greena Colada

$9.99

24 oz / 24 g protein. Coconut milk, spinach, banana, lime, mango. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Harvest Apple

Harvest Apple

$9.99

24 oz / 35 g protein. Almond milk, apple, cinnamon, hemp granola*, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Junior Mint

Junior Mint

$9.99

24 oz / 31 g protein. Almond milk, banana, cocoa, cacao nibs*, peppermint oil, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

King Kale

King Kale

$9.99

24 oz / 25 g protein. Coconut water, kale, mango, pineapple. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Maca Rush

Maca Rush

$9.99

24 oz / 28 g protein. Almond milk, banana, maca*, dates, almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Matcha Collagen

Matcha Collagen

$9.99

24 oz / 32 g protein. Almond milk, marine collagen, banana, moringa*, matcha, dates. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Menage-A-Trois

Menage-A-Trois

$8.99

24 oz / 23 g protein. Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, mango. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Nutty Cashew

Nutty Cashew

$9.99

24 oz / 30 g protein. Almond milk, banana, mesquite*, himalayan salt, cashew butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

PB & Jelly

PB & Jelly

$9.99

24 oz / 27 g protein. Coconut water, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, dates, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

PB Oatmilk Latte

PB Oatmilk Latte

$9.99

24 oz / 39 g protein. Cold brew coffee*, oat milk, cocoa, avocado, cacao nibs*, dates, PB. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.99

24 oz / 32 g protein. Almond milk, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Peanut Butter Dream

Peanut Butter Dream

$9.99

24 oz / 32 g protein. Almond milk, banana, cocoa, dates, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Pistachio Dreaming

Pistachio Dreaming

$10.99

24 oz / 34 g protein. Almond milk, banana, chlorophyll, walnuts, coconut ribbons, sesame seeds,organic dates, pistachio butter, BEC protein. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$9.99

24 oz / 32 g protein. Base: almond milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, dates, graham crumbs, almond butter, and your choice of protein. Garnish: CocoWhip, cinnamon.

Razzbutter

Razzbutter

$9.99

24 oz / 31 g protein. Almond milk, raspberry, dates almond butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Skinny Mocha

Skinny Mocha

$9.99

24 oz / 26 g protein. Cold brew coffee*, almond milk, banana, cocoa. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Skinny PB & Jelly

Skinny PB & Jelly

$9.99

24 oz / 33 g protein. Coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, powdered PB*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Skinny PB Dream

Skinny PB Dream

$9.99

24 oz / 34 g protein. Almond milk, banana, cocoa, powdered PB*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Superfood Acai

Superfood Acai

$9.99

24 oz / 24 g protein. SUPERFOOD AÇAÍ ° Almond milk, banana, açaí*, Progressive Phytoberry. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Thunder Coffee

Thunder Coffee

$10.99

24 oz / 32 g protein. Cold brew coffee*, ground coffee, almond milk, cocoa, coconut meat*, grass-fed collagen, MCT oil, dates, cacao nibs*, mesquite*, ghee butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Tropical Greens

Tropical Greens

$10.99

24 oz/ 26 g. Orange, lime, kale, spinach, banana, apple, organic ginger, BEC protein

Turmeric Mango

Turmeric Mango

$9.99

24 oz / 25 g protein. Coconut water, mango, turmeric*, pineapple, lime, orange, ginger*. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Vanilla Keto

Vanilla Keto

$9.99

24 oz / 23 g protein. Almond milk, avocado, MCT oil, monkfruit, grass-fed collagen, himalayan salt, coconut meat*, your choice of nut butter. Comes with 1 scoop of Body Energy Club Clean Protein (Vegan or Whey). Both options are 100% Non-GMO and Gluten Free, with No Artificial Flavours, Colours or Sweeteners.

Cold Brew Açai

Cold Brew Açai

$10.99

24 oz / 30 g protein. Almond milk, cold brew coffee, acai, banana, cacao nibs, cocoa, PB and your choice of protein Acai contains Guarana, a natural source of caffeine.

Bowls

Blueberry Acai Bowl

Blueberry Acai Bowl

$12.99

24 oz / 27 g protein. Base: almond milk, blueberry, açaí* , banana, arrowroot, almond butter Garnish: almonds, hemp granola*, banana, blueberry

Blueberry Coconut Bowl

Blueberry Coconut Bowl

$13.99

24 oz / 27 g protein. Base: almond milk, blueberry, banana, coconut meat*, arrowroot, almond butter, BEC protein. Garnish: CocoWhip, blueberry, banana, coconut ribbons, hemp granola*, almonds

Cherry Blossom Bowl

Cherry Blossom Bowl

$13.99

24 oz / 24 g protein. Base: almond milk, cherries, strawberries, bananas, ashwagandha, beet, arrowroot, cashew butter, BEC proteinGarnish: cherries, strawberry, chia seeds, coconut ribbons, almond slivers, cacao nibs

Choco PB Acai Bowl

Choco PB Acai Bowl

$13.99

24 oz / 30 g protein. Base: almond milk, avocado, açaí* , banana, cauliflower, cocao, mesquite*, maca, himalayan salt, arrowroot, PB Garnish: strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs*, hemp granola*

Chocobliss Bowl

Chocobliss Bowl

$12.99

24 oz / 31 g protein. Base: almond milk, avocado, maca*, coconut meat*, banana, arrowroot, cocoa, PBGarnish: coconut ribbons, banana, cacao nibs*, hemp granola*

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$12.99

24 oz / 27 g protein. Base: coconut milk, pitaya, lime, mango, strawberry, arrowroot, apple, cashew butterGarnish: bee pollen, strawberry, activated charcoal, hemp granola*

Green Goddess Bowl

Green Goddess Bowl

$13.99

24 oz / 32 g protein. Base: coconut milk, kale, spinach, avocado, banana, arrowroot, almond butterGarnish: chia seeds*, cacao nibs*, almond slivers, strawberry, raspberry, almond butter

Nutty Cherry Bowl

Nutty Cherry Bowl

$13.99

24 oz / 28 g protein. Base: oat milk, beet, cherries, coconut meat*, cinnamon, arrowroot, cashew butter Garnish: CocoWhip, cherries cacao nibs*, hazelnut spread*, hemp granola*

PB & Jelly Bowl

PB & Jelly Bowl

$12.99

24 oz / 28 g protein. Base: coconut milk, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, avocado, arrowroot, PBGarnish: strawberry, goji berry*, PB

Pistachio Dreaming Bowl

Pistachio Dreaming Bowl

$13.99

24 oz / 38 g protein. Base: almond milk, chlorophyll, apples, banana, chia seeds, arrowroot, dates*, pistachio butter, BEC proteinGarnish: pistachio butter drizzle, walnuts, bananas, strawberry, almond slivers, coconut flakes, chia seeds, sesame seeds

Strawberry Acai Bowl

Strawberry Acai Bowl

$12.99

24 oz / 20 g protein. Base: almond milk, strawberry, banana, açaí*°, arrowroot Garnish: strawberry, cacao nibs*, coconut ribbons, hemp granola*

Superfood Acai Bowl

Superfood Acai Bowl

$12.99

24 oz / 26 g protein. Base: almond milk, strawberry, banana, Progressive Phytoberry, açaí*°, arrowrootGarnish: banana, strawberry, hemp granola*, bee pollen

Turmeric Mango Bowl

Turmeric Mango Bowl

$12.99

Base: Coconut milk, ginger, banana, mango, apple, tumeric, arrowroot Garnish: Strawberry, granola, coconut ribbons

Food

Eat Clean: Bacon Egg & Cheese Burrito

Eat Clean: Bacon Egg & Cheese Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled eggs, smoked bacon with slow-cooked onions, garnished with scallions and a side of spicy ketchup.

Eat Clean: Tex Mex Wrap

Eat Clean: Tex Mex Wrap

$13.99

Here’s our popular blackened chicken on a whole wheat tortilla, along with our homemade Mexican rice, black beans on a bed of lettuce with a side of our creamy chipotle dressing.

Eat Clean: Steak Cesar Wrap

Eat Clean: Steak Cesar Wrap

$14.99Out of stock

Grilled Rib Eye, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, thyme, rosemary tossed in our homemade Cesar dressing.

Eat Clean: Southwest Burrito Bowl

Eat Clean: Southwest Burrito Bowl

$15.99

Blackened Chicken, cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, lettuce, homemade Pico De Gallo, and chipotle Sauce with tortilla chips. Suggested eaten cold, pour the sauce, squeeze the lemon, toss and enjoy.

Eat Clean: Teriyaki Chicken

Eat Clean: Teriyaki Chicken

$14.99

Here's our homemade teriyaki sauce made with low sodium soy sauce and arrowroot starch with a grilled, halal chicken thigh. Served with a side of steamed jasmine rice and broccoli.

Eat Clean: Steak & Potatoes

Eat Clean: Steak & Potatoes

$16.99

Medium well-cooked skirt steak partnered with herbed roasted potatoes, asparagus, roasted garlic shavings, and our homemade chimichurri sauce.

Eat Clean: Broccoli Beef

Eat Clean: Broccoli Beef

$16.99

6oz portion of flank steak cooked with a sweet & salty sauce, broccoli, onion, scallions and a side of steamed white rice.

Eat Clean: Chicken Parm

Eat Clean: Chicken Parm

$15.99

The delicious medley of breaded chicken, homemade marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a bed of spaghetti noodles, garnished with shaved parmesan cheese and parsley.

Eat Clean: Apple Pie Oats

Eat Clean: Apple Pie Oats

$8.99

Creamy vanilla overnight protein oats, topped with slow cooked cinnamon apples and homemade biscuit crumble.

Eat Clean: Pb & J Oats

Eat Clean: Pb & J Oats

$8.99

Chocolate Overnight oats with peanut butter drizzle, sundae nuts and topped with fresh grapes and berries. This PB&J you can feel good about.

Eat Clean: ECC Protein Balls

Eat Clean: ECC Protein Balls

$7.99

The protein snack, rolled up peanut butter, chocolate chips, wild honey, oats and chocolate protein.

Eat Clean: Turmeric Chicken

$14.99Out of stock

Here is a delicious twist to a Mediterranean dish. Two butterfly chicken breast grilled to perfection on a bed of turmeric jasmine rice with a side of tzatziki sauce and fresh beets!

Eat Clean: ECC salad bowl

$13.99

Spring mix, fresh cucumber, purple cabbage, shaved carrots, almonds, quinoa, blackened chicken thigh and a side of our lime vinaigrette.

Eat Clean: El chorizo burrito

Eat Clean: El chorizo burrito

$13.99

ECC house recipe, seasoned ground pork, Partnered with egg, cheddar cheese, boiled red potatoes, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Complimented by our homemade red salsa, provecho.

Eat Clean: Skirt steak fajita burrito

$13.99

Roasted bell peppers & jalapeños, homemade Mexican rice, black beans, skirt steak with a side of homemade salsa.

Eat clean: Triple B chicken

$13.99

6 oz of boneless/skinless chicken thigh marinated with our signature brown sugar bourbon seasoning and glazed with chipotle barbeque sauce. Served with a side of garlic mashed potatoes and roasted carrots.

G&G: California Dreaming Wrap

$12.99

FOOD

G&G: Chopped Salad

$12.99

FOOD

G&G: Garden Goddess Wrap

$12.99

FOOD

G&G: Miso Chicken Salad

$12.99

FOOD

G&G: Southwest Caesar Wrap

$12.99

FOOD

G&G: Supergreen Quinoa Salad

$12.99

FOOD

SmartSweets - Gummy Bear Candy - Fruity

SmartSweets - Gummy Bear Candy - Fruity

$4.99

SmartSweets' Gummy Bear Candy is a selection of fruity, 1.8 oz bags of treats, sold in boxes of 12. These delicious gummies are sweetened with Stevia for a healthier candy option.

Juices

Loop: Deep Green

Loop: Deep Green

$6.99Out of stock

If you ask us, indulging in the bounty of life should be doctor’s orders. But on those days where we get caught up in the noise, Deep Green is a reset. Inner peace in a bottle, downward dog in a sip, a return to Shambhala. Perfect cold-pressed juice for cleanse! INGREDIENTS: Cucumber juice*, Celery juice*, Lemongrass infusion, Lemon juice*, Spinach juice*, Ginger juice*, Kale juice*, Lime juice*. *Cold-pressed

Loop: High Achiever

Loop: High Achiever

$6.99Out of stock

Hoping to climb Everest, live on Mars, or win a Nobel Prize? Get the edge you need with the stamina-increasing, liver-cleansing power of beets! This nectar of accomplishment is sure to unleash your inner High Achiever. INGREDIENTS: Grape juice*, Apple juice*, Rosehip berries infusion, Beet juice*, Carrot juice*, Celery juice*, Lemon and/or lime juice*, Cayenne. *Cold-pressed

Loop: Undercover

Loop: Undercover

$6.99

We all know how important it is to have your dose of daily greens, they say it can make you feel zen and radiant. But who can handle all the bitterness? Thanks to the combination of cold-pressed pear and pineapple juice, these greens go unseen. INGREDIENTS: Pear juice*, Cucumber juice*, Nettle infusion, Pineapple juice*, Apple juice*, Celery juice*, Spinach juice*, Lemon and/or lime juice*, Kale juice*, Jalapeño juice*. *Cold-pressed

Loop: Beach Bum

Loop: Beach Bum

$6.99Out of stock

No need for tattoos or surfing to feel like a real Beach Bum. Grab this cold-pressed pineapple juice mixed with ginger and turmeric and instantly feel the warm ocean breeze in your hair. INGREDIENTS: Pineapple juice*, Lemongrass infusion, Yellow pepper juice*, Ginger juice*, Turmeric juice*, Lime and/or lemon juice*. *Cold-pressed

Loop: Big Bang

Loop: Big Bang

$6.99Out of stock

It all started with a Big Bang... a silent explosion of light, atoms, ions and stardust. Then came honeydew melon, grapes and strawberries. We figure humans showed up so that someone could bring this bounty to life in cold-pressed juice glory. INGREDIENTS: Honeydew melon juice*, Grape juice*, Hibiscus infusion, Strawberry juice*, Lime juice*, Lemon juice*, Beet juice*. *Cold-pressed

Loop: Morning Glory

Loop: Morning Glory

$6.99

If there was an international juice contest, Morning Glory would be your undisputed champion. Come on, cold pressed clementine and strawberry juice? It’s out of this world! No really, there isn’t anything else in the known universe quite like it. Be warned, having only one sip is basically impossible. INGREDIENTS: Clementine juice*, Orange juice*, Strawberry juice*. No added sugar or water. *Cold-pressed

Retail

BEC Shaker

BEC Shaker

$8.99

These BPA-free shaker cups with a stainless steel blender ball are perfect for mixing your favorite drinks for a workout or workday.