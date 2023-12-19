Restaurant info

Body Haus Lifestyle Club understands that food plays an essential role in overall wellbeing. We offer a tasteful menu of functional cuisine featuring anti-inflammation, keto, and clean foods for both plant based and omnivorous diets. We also offer premium coffee, juices and smoothies from 7am- 4pm daily. We offer take-out at our Spring Lake location via online ordering and our first class drive-thru service.

