BodyByThomas 153 Vivian St

INCREDIBLE GREENS

$10.25

DETOXIFYING AND CLEANSING JUICE THAT NATURALLY CLEANES THE ENTIRE BODY. ALL NATURAL FRUITS AND VEGATABLES, CUCUMBER, SPINACH, KALE, CELERY, APPLE, PINEAPPLE, LEMON, PARSLEY, COCONUT WATER. NO EXTRA ADDED SUGAR, NO PUREE, NO ARTIFICAL FLAVORS