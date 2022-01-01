Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Body Juice

36 Reviews

$

1500 Adams Ave Ste 101

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Popular Items

🔥Nutter Bowl *Made with Organic Acai*
🔥Happy Bowl *Made with Organic Acai*
🍓Berry Almond Bowl

Smoothies

☕️Cold Brew Protein Smoothie

☕️Cold Brew Protein Smoothie

$9.00+

This delicious, energizing smoothie is for anyone who loves some good cold brew coffee! We get our cold brew from Bodhi Leaf Roasters. This is loaded with pure vegan pea protein & almond butter. * CONTAINS ALMONDS*

🍓Berry Almond Smoothie

🍓Berry Almond Smoothie

$9.00+

This is our founder Jessica's favorite smoothie. It's LOADED with our all natural almond butter, strawberries, kale, blueberries, and banana to help you refuel, recover, and energize your body. It’s high in fiber, protein, and antioxidants. Get yours today! 💯There are no added sugar or sweeteners in this smoothie. Toppings: Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries

🔥Oreo Protein Smoothie

🔥Oreo Protein Smoothie

$9.00+

This protein smoothie has over 20g of protein! It’s made with gluten-free, dairy-free, and egg-free Oreos & is loaded with almond butter, vegan pea protein and more! We don’t add any artificial ingredients! 👍🏼The recipe is proprietary, but there is a hint of soy in the base! The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well. Toppings: Fresh Strawberries and Oreo Crumbles

🔥The Cinnamon Roll Smoothie

🔥The Cinnamon Roll Smoothie

$9.00+

This smoothie is loaded with over 10g of protein. It has organic Ceylon cinnamon, all natural almond butter, & more to keep your mind and your body happy. Cinnamon is known to prevent heart disease, reduce inflammation, lower blood sugar, and is loaded with antioxidants. The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well. Toppings: Ceylon Cinnamon

🏋🏽‍♀️Gym Rat Smoothie

🏋🏽‍♀️Gym Rat Smoothie

$9.00+

This is for every gym rat. Contains over 20G Protein. Packed w/energy boosting foods, potassium. promote muscle building & recovery & relief from soreness. This is loaded with our all natural almond butter, vegan pea protein, organic cacao for energy, coconut and more! The rest of this recipe is proprietary, but we do not use any artificial ingredients! The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well. Toppings: Coconut and Cocoa.

🍓Strawberry Banana Smoothie

🍓Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.00+

This is a 16oz smoothie with pure strawberries and banana. No sugar added.

🍍Hawaiian Dream Smoothie

🍍Hawaiian Dream Smoothie

$8.00+

This dreamy smoothie was inspired by our founder Jessica's love of piña coladas (minus the alcohol)! This smoothie is made with fresh pineapple, coconut and more goodness to give you those dreamy feels. We never add any extra sugar in this unique recipe (it's naturally already AMAZING).

Bowls

🕺🏻Honey Nut Cheerios Bowl (100% Gluten-Free) *New*

🕺🏻Honey Nut Cheerios Bowl (100% Gluten-Free) *New*

$12.00+

We are SO excited to bring a 100% GLUTEN-FREE DELICIOUS BOWL to our menu! This bowl has heart-healthy Honey Nut Cheerios blended with your choice of nut butter, and your choice of natural sweetener. It tastes like Cheerios Whipped Ice Cream---no other way to describe it, just try it! Note that this bowl DOES contain bananas. TOPPINGS: banana, strawberries, cheerios, your choice of sweetener on top. ALLERGENS: CONTAINS ALMONDS*

🍓Berry Almond Bowl

🍓Berry Almond Bowl

$12.00+

This bowl is LOADED with our all natural almond butter, strawberries, kale, blueberries, and banana to help you refuel, recover, and energize your body. It’s high in fiber, protein, and antioxidants. There are no sweeteners or added sugar in this bowl. Get yours today! 💯 Comes with your choice of layers and the following toppings: Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, and Honey or Agave.

🍍Hawaiian Dream

🍍Hawaiian Dream

$12.00+

This dreamy bowl was inspired by our founder Jessica's love of piña coladas (minus the alcohol)! This bowl is made with fresh pineapple, coconut and more goodness to give you those dreamy feels. We never add any extra sugar in this unique recipe (it's naturally already AMAZING).

🔥Nutter Bowl *Made with Organic Acai*

🔥Nutter Bowl *Made with Organic Acai*

$13.00+

*Made with Organic Acai* The Nutter Bowl is one of our very first bowls we offered when we opened in 2019. We always make our acai bases from scratch, with no sugar added or sweeteners added inside the base. Comes with your choice of nut butter. This is one of our favs!!!! Organic Acai blended with Strawberries, Blueberries, and Banana. Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, Peanut or Almond Butter, and Honey or Agave

🔥The Cinnamon Roll Bowl

🔥The Cinnamon Roll Bowl

$12.00+

This is one of our top-selling bowls. It contains over 10 grams of protein. It also has ceylon cinnamon which prevents heart disease, reduces inflammation, lowers BP, and is loaded with antioxidants. The rest of the recipe is proprietary but we can tell you there are zero artificial ingredients. The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well.

🔥Oreo Protein Bowl

🔥Oreo Protein Bowl

$12.00+

This protein bowl has over 20g of protein! It’s made with gluten-free, dairy-free, and egg-free Oreos & is loaded with almond butter, vegan pea protein and more! We don’t add any artificial ingredients! 👍🏼The recipe is proprietary, but there is a hint of soy in the base! The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well. Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Oreo Crumbles, and Honey or Agave.

🔥Gym Rat Bowl

🔥Gym Rat Bowl

$12.00+

This is for every gym rat. Contains over 20G Protein. Packed w/energy boosting foods, potassium. promote muscle building & recovery & relief from soreness. This is loaded with our all natural almond butter, vegan pea protein, organic cacao for energy, coconut and more! The rest of this recipe is proprietary, but we do not use any artificial ingredients! The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well. Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, and Honey or Agave

🔥Happy Bowl *Made with Organic Acai*

🔥Happy Bowl *Made with Organic Acai*

$12.00+

This is your basic organic açaí bowl. We always make our acai bases from scratch, with no sugar or sweetener added. Organic Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, and Banana Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, and Honey or Agave

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
We exist solely to end human trafficking! We donate 100% net profits to Movement 313, a 501(c)(3) profit with a mission to build safe homes, rehabilitate, and provide job training to survivors. All donations to Movement 313 are tax-deductible. Their 501(c)(3) number is 83-3844744. You can visit Movement313.com to learn more.

1500 Adams Ave Ste 101, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

