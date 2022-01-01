Juice & Smoothies
Body Juice
36 Reviews
$
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 pm - 12:00 am
We exist solely to end human trafficking! We donate 100% net profits to Movement 313, a 501(c)(3) profit with a mission to build safe homes, rehabilitate, and provide job training to survivors. All donations to Movement 313 are tax-deductible. Their 501(c)(3) number is 83-3844744. You can visit Movement313.com to learn more.
1500 Adams Ave Ste 101, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
