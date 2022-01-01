Body Juice

🔥The Cinnamon Roll Bowl

$12.00 +

This is one of our top-selling bowls. It contains over 10 grams of protein. It also has ceylon cinnamon which prevents heart disease, reduces inflammation, lowers BP, and is loaded with antioxidants. The rest of the recipe is proprietary but we can tell you there are zero artificial ingredients. The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well.