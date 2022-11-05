Restaurant info

Be Happy. Drink BOGA The BOGA Difference: We are confident that you, too, will experience the difference here at BOGA boba. Our boba drinks are crafted from fresh ingredients, carefully sourced, and artfully prepared, making an experience like none you’ve had before. Our flavor-packed syrups are made in-house using natural cane sugar – no cheap stuff like high fructose and corn syrups here. Our texture and flavor-enhancing purees are made daily using fresh ripe fruits. After tasting hundreds of teas, Trung selected the best of the best, Vital T Leaf tea company. Their carefully sourced top-grade loose-leaf teas are brewed daily, ensuring freshness and quality you can see and taste. So we welcome you to come chill with us and taste the BOGA difference.

