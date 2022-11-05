Restaurant header imageView gallery

505 South 3rd Street

Unit A

Renton, WA 98057

Drink

BOGA Sua Da

BOGA Sua Da

$6.95

Vietnamese Coffee, Condense Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$5.95

Alexandre Farm Organic Milk, Brown Sugar Boba

Green Tea Mojito

Green Tea Mojito

$5.95

Green Tea, Mint, Strawberry, Lime

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$5.45

Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Lavender

Hong Kong Tea

Hong Kong Tea

$5.45

Black Tea, Local Honey, Lemon

Mango Coconut

Mango Coconut

$5.95

Aroma Green Tea, Mango Puree, Coconut Water, Mango Bits

Matcha Strawberry Latte

Matcha Strawberry Latte

$6.75

Matcha Green, Alexandre Farm Organic Milk, Strawberry Puree

Pink Horchata

Pink Horchata

$5.45

House Rice Milk, Cinnamon Dust, Pink Dragonfruit - Caffeine Free

Grapefruit Lychee

Grapefruit Lychee

$5.95

Lychee Black Tea, Ginger, Pink Grapefruit, Lychee Bits

Strawberry Fresca

Strawberry Fresca

$5.45

Aroma Green Tea, Strawberry Juice, Strawberry Bits

Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.95

Milk Oolong, Strawberry Puree, Alexandre Farm Organic, Milk, Strawberry Bit, Cloud Foam

Taro Milk

Taro Milk

$5.95

Taro, Alexandre Farm Organic Milk, Cloud Foam - Caffeine Free

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.65

Celon Tea, Condense Milk, Grass Jelly

Traditional Milk Tea

Traditional Milk Tea

$5.65

Black Tea, Alexandre Farm Organic Milk, Cloud Foam

Food

Waffle

$7.95

Waffle, Chocolate, Caramel, Strawberry, Home Made Whipped Cream

Merchandise

Cat Tall

$17.95

Tall Cat Water Bottle

Cat Short

$13.95

Short Cat Water Bottle

T-Shirt Large

T-Shirt Large

$19.98

BOGA T-Shirt Large

T-Shirt Medium

T-Shirt Medium

$19.98

BOGA T-Shirt Medium

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Be Happy. Drink BOGA The BOGA Difference: We are confident that you, too, will experience the difference here at BOGA boba. Our boba drinks are crafted from fresh ingredients, carefully sourced, and artfully prepared, making an experience like none you’ve had before. Our flavor-packed syrups are made in-house using natural cane sugar – no cheap stuff like high fructose and corn syrups here. Our texture and flavor-enhancing purees are made daily using fresh ripe fruits. After tasting hundreds of teas, Trung selected the best of the best, Vital T Leaf tea company. Their carefully sourced top-grade loose-leaf teas are brewed daily, ensuring freshness and quality you can see and taste. So we welcome you to come chill with us and taste the BOGA difference.

Website

Location

505 South 3rd Street, Unit A, Renton, WA 98057

Directions

