Boga Taco 1054 Jefferson Ave

1054 Jefferson Ave

Washington, PA 15301

RAFITA STREET TACOS

Pollo Asado

$3.50

POLLO ASADO WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO

Carnitas

$3.50

CARNITAS WITH ONIOS AND CILANTRO

Carne Asada

$4.00

ASADA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO

Barbacoa

$4.00

BARBACOA DE RES WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO

Al Pastor

$4.00

PUERCO MARINADO WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO

Specialty

$4.00

A La Carta

8”- Quesadilla

$3.50

8”- Protein Quesadilla

$8.99

8”- Wet Burrito

$7.99

BOGA House Specials

Arroz Con Pollo

$15.99

Choripollo

$17.99

Boga Burrito

$17.99

Quesadilla Fajita

$17.99

Fajita de Pollo

$19.99

Fajita de Asada

$20.99

BOGA Fajita Mixta

$23.99

BOGA CARNITAS platter

$15.99

Sides

Arroz Rojo

$3.50

Frijoles

$3.50

Queso

$2.50

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Extra Pico

$1.00

Orden de 3 Tortillas

$2.00

Extra side de aguacate

$2.00

GUACAMOLE

$4.50

Drinks

Aqua Fresca

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Postres

Tres Leches

$6.00

ChocoFlan

$6.00

Caldos

Menudo

$15.00

POZOLE

$15.00

Catering

Catering

$300.00

guacamole

chips

salsa

aguas frescas

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1054 Jefferson Ave, Washington, PA 15301

Directions

