Boga Latin Cuisine
No reviews yet
5942 Buford Highway
Norcross, GA 30071
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Fried Oysters
Four crispy fried Oysters served with pickled jalapenos, pickled onions, cilantro, and chipotle aioli on a micro-green bed.
Fresh Oysters
Georgia Coast Oysters, served with Valentina Hot Sauce, fresh-squeezed lime and crackers
Exotic Shrimps
Two jumbo shrimps covered in a crispy layer of mashed yuca and cheese, deep-fried and served with passion fruit aioli.
Crispy Calamari
Crispy calamari perfectly fried to a golden brown served with jalapenos, cilantro, fresh lemon squeeze, and Jalapeno and Chipotle dressing.
Mofonguitos
Three crunchy plantain baskets, served on top of a fresh micro-green bed, seasoned with garlic and chicken stock, stuffed with shredded chicken or shrimp in Ajillo, coconut, or Creole sauce, with an avocado topping.
Kanu
Sweet plantain filled with fresh and delicious shrimps, green plantains chips topped with our Thai sauce.
Fuji Fuji
Sweet plantain Mofongo with grilled chicken breast on top, bathed in bacon sauce, accompanied with avocado and Pico de Gallo.
Boga Wings
Honey BBQ Tequila · Sweet Chili · Mango Habanero · Lemon Pepper · Buffalo · Plain · Mild · Hot · Extra Hot · Habanero.
Conconcito
Three baskets of fried rice topped with a mixture of chicken, beef, and seafood accompanied with a passion fruit aioli and anguila sauce.
Empanadas
Three authentic crunchy Latin empanadas stuffed with meat or seafood of your choice, topped with Pico de Gallo and cheese, bathed in a homemade lime mayonnaise sauce.
Pulpo A La Braza
6oz of soft and exquisite octopus accompanied with a fresh green salad of mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado.
Octopus Ceviche
Sliced fresh octopus topped with julienned bell peppers, red onions, avocado slices, pickled jalapeno and a splash of jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
Salpicon
A combination of shrimp, octopus, calamari, and conch in a homemade vinaigrette, with Pico de Gallo and avocado, accompanied with green plantain chips.
Pork Crackling Patacon
4pcs of juicy pork crackling on top of crispy fried green plantains with pickled red onions, bell peppers, jalapeno, and cilantro.
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried mozzarella cheese sticks breaded with a mix of breadcrumbs and fresh herbs. Served with a delicious tomato and fresh herbs sauce, topped with parsley.
Tequeños 6 Pcs
Pastel en Hoja
Pasteles en Hoja 1 Dz
Pasteles en Hoja 1/2 Dz
Mofongo
Mofongo
Twice fried crunchy plantain seasoned with garlic and chicken stock with pork inside, accompanied with your selection and avocado slices.
House Mofongo
Melted in cheddar cheese with pork inside and the brochette of your preference.
Tri-Fongo
Special Mofongo made with fried yuca, green and sweet plantains, pork inside, filled with our delicious options in two different sauces: Our chef special sauce and the creamy Porcini Mushrooms sauce or Thai sauce.
Soups
Seafood Soup
Soup made of a fresh seafood mix: shrimps, calamari, scallops and vegetables, broccoli, carrots, and bell peppers.
Chicken Soup
Homemade chicken soup made with fresh cilantro, chicken stock, garlic, Auyama, potatoes, carrots, and slice chicken.
Boga Sancocho
A Dominican-styled traditional Caribbean multinational dish. Our soup is made with pork, hen, smoked pork chops, Caribbean vegetables, and herbs such as auyama, yuca, yautia, plantains, yam, corn, celery, cilantro, oregano, garlic, onions, orange bitters...Cooked slowly for hours, served with white rice. Recommended to try with avocado.
Salad
Boga Salad
Romaine lettuce, green apple, avocado, pumpkin seeds, crispy tortilla, fresh cheese, cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette.
Field Green Salad
Strawberries, mango, Jícama, walnuts, Honey Citrus vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, bread croutons, and Caesar salad dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, basil, tomatoes, cucumber, eggplant, green and black olives.
Calamari Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, fried calamari and shrimps, mandarin with a house special dressing.
Pasta
Tutomare
Shrimps, calamari, clams, scallops with fresh tomatoes, and parsley in a Bechamel sauce.
Fruti di Mare
Shrimps, scallops, calamari, and clams in a fresh tomato sauce, with olive oil and basil.
Ministro
Shrimp and bacon cooked in white wine with fresh garlic, olive oil, parsley and parmesan cheese.
Shrimp Pasta
Garlic, olive oil, white wine, limes and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Pasta
Garlic, olive oil, white wine, limes, and parmesan cheese.
Bolognese Pasta
Primavera Pasta
Boga Pasta
Meats
Boga Garlic Chicken Breast
Sautéed chicken with bell peppers, white onion, and garlic. Served with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.
Flamingo Chicken Breast
Breaded chicken breast finished in the grill, topped with mozzarella cheese in a Meunière sauce with broccoli and mushrooms, accompanied with mashed yuca.
Parmesan Chicken
Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese accompanied with mashed potatoes.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded chicken filled with ham and cheddar cheese, oven-roasted, served with mashed potatoes and a creamy mushroom sauce poured over it.
Pan Roasted Bone-In Ribeye
16oz Ribeye Steak pan roasted with garlic, fresh thyme with a balsamic reduction served mashed potatoes and arugula salad.
Pork Chop
13oz Roasted Pork Chop topped with sautéed pineapple croutons, served with mashed Malanga.
Oven Roasted Lamb
10oz rack of oven-roasted lamb with a balsamic reduction, served mashed potatoes and arugula salad.
Churrasco Steak
10oz of grilled Skirt Steak, served with our homemade Chimichurri Sauce, fried green plantain, and arugula salad with Limonatta dressing.
Carne Asada
10oz of a tender and juicy Angus Skirt Steak, served with Mexican rice, refried beans topped with fresh cheese, corn tortillas, Pico de Gallo, grilled Panela cheese, and Tatemada Sauce.
Seafood
Tequila Shrimp Al Ajillo
Head off shrimp sautéed with garlic and Tequila accompanied with grilled asparagus and white rice.
Shrimp Thermidor
Creamy shrimps sautéed with mushrooms, mustard and brandy, topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley. Served with mashed potatoes.
Gulf Shrimps
Shrimps sautéed with cream and blue cheese. Served with your one choice of side.
Sauteed Shrimps
Shrimps sautéed with cream and blue cheese. Served with your one choice of side.
Red Snapper
20oz of fried fish served with fried plantains, arugula, and cherry tomatoes salad in a lemon dressing.
Atlantic Salmon
8oz Salmon pan-roasted with our herb butter paste & garlic sauce. Served over a cheesy yuca purée and topped with a homemade creamy corn sauce.
Sea Bass
8oz of Chilean Sea Bass fillet served with our chef special sauce, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli with limonatta and pesto sauce, accompanied with yuca mofongo.
Valenciana Wholesnapper
Paella
Burgers
Blue Portobelo Burger
8oz burger lean meat, portobello mushroom, arugula, Roma tomato, bacon, and blue cheese. Served with house or sweet potato fries.
Classic Burger
8oz grilled beef burger lean meat, spring mix, tomato, onions, topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with house or sweet potato fries.
Jalapeno Cheeseburger
8oz grilled beef burger lean meat, spring mix, sautée onions, and jalapenos, topped with avocado and fresh cheese. Served with house or sweet potato fries.
Bacon and Blue Burger
8oz burger lean meat, baby arugula, tomatillo jalapeño jam, blue cheese, and crispy bacon. Served with house or sweet potato fries.
Chicken Sandwich
6oz chicken breast, green mix, mozzarella cheese, marinated tomatoes, and lime mayonnaise. Served with house or sweet potato fries.
Salmon Sandwich
6oz grilled Atlantic Salmon, arugula, Chile Tartar sauce in toasted brioche bread. Served with house or sweet potato fries.
Desserts
Tres Leche Cake
Sweet juicy cake made with 3 different types of milk, topped with whipped cream, coconut flakes, and strawberry.
Homemade Coconut Flan
Baked custard dessert topped with coconut flakes and strawberry.
Churros
Sweet crispy fried dough served with whipped cream, strawberry, and a chocolate dipping sauce.
Homemade Brownie A La Moda
Topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.
Guava and Cheese Pastry
Topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate dipping sauce.
Tiramisu
Coffee-flavoured Italian dessert.
Ice Cream Cup
Kids Menu
Fried Chicken Tenders
Served with regular or sweet potato fries
Grilled Chicken Tenders
Served with white or Mexican rice, black beans, red beans, or refried beans.
Mozzarella Sticks (6ct)
Served with a homemade marinara sauce.
Mini Burgers
2 mini burgers with lettuce, caramelized onions and mozzarella cheese accompanied with regular or sweet potato fries.
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Kids Bolognese
Sushi
La Pela Roll
Seafood mix, shrimp, tempura, philadelphia cheese, sweet plantain, avocado, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.
Nijao Roll
Chicken tempura, Teriyaki chicken, philadelphia cheese, bacon, avocado, sweet plantain, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.
Mexican Fried Roll
Chicken, sautéed white onions in sriracha sauce, sweet plantain, gratinated with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, in chipotle and anguila sauce with a touch of sesame, topped with chipotle.
Surf & Turf Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, philadelphia cheese, sweet plantain, topped with Ropa Vieja, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.
La Dura Roll
Fried cheese, bacon, Ropa Vieja, Longaniza, sweet plantain, avocado, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.
Bomba Roll
Kani crab, cucumber, philadelphia cheese, avocado, sweet plantain, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.
Lady Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, philadelphia cheese, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with chicken deep and sesame seeds.
Crunchy Fried Roll
Shrimp tempura, bacon, mozzarella, sweet plantain, avocado, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.
La Chapi Roll
Chicken, philadelphia cheese, sweet plantain, avocado, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with fried pork and sesame seeds.
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, philadelphia cheese, anguila sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Fiesta Roll
Fresh salmon and tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo and a touch of sriracha, topped with sesame seeds
Punta Cana Roll
Crab, smoked salmon, bacon, avocado, sweet plantain, passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.
South Beach
Shrimp tempura, crab, Masago, avocado, philadelphia cheese and anguila sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Onion Roll
Tempura squid, spicy crab, avocado, sweet plantain, philadelphia cheese, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, philadelphia cheese, topped with sesame seeds.
California Roll
Kani Crab, cucumber, avocado, anguila sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and anguila sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Carajito Roll
Chicken tempura, bacon, philadelphia cheese, sweet plantain, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.
Cibaeno Roll
Fried salami and cheese, sweet plantain, avocado, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.
New York Roll
Frito
Kraken Roll
Picadera
Juices
Mas
Sides
Sweet Plantain
Garlic Steak Fries
Sweet Potatoes Fries
Yautia Mashed
Yucca Mashed
Green Salad Side
Mashed Potato
Mofongo Side
Red Beans
Black Beans
Refried Beans
Sweet Plantain (side)
French Fries (Side)
Mexican Rice (Side)
White Rice (Side)
Tostones
Grill Asparagus
Guacamole
Avocado
Yuca Frita
Tortillas
Extra Shrimps
Trifongo Side
Chicharron Side
Bread Parmesan
Pico de Gallo
Roasted Vegetables
Sauce
Brocoli (Side)
Queso Frito
Salami Frito
Huevo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:36 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:36 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:36 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:36 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:36 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:36 am
Come in and enjoy!
5942 Buford Highway, Norcross, GA 30071