Boga Latin Cuisine

5942 Buford Highway

Norcross, GA 30071

Appetizers

Fried Oysters

$8.95

Four crispy fried Oysters served with pickled jalapenos, pickled onions, cilantro, and chipotle aioli on a micro-green bed.

Fresh Oysters

$9.50+

Georgia Coast Oysters, served with Valentina Hot Sauce, fresh-squeezed lime and crackers

Exotic Shrimps

$8.95

Two jumbo shrimps covered in a crispy layer of mashed yuca and cheese, deep-fried and served with passion fruit aioli.

Crispy Calamari

$8.95

Crispy calamari perfectly fried to a golden brown served with jalapenos, cilantro, fresh lemon squeeze, and Jalapeno and Chipotle dressing.

Mofonguitos

Three crunchy plantain baskets, served on top of a fresh micro-green bed, seasoned with garlic and chicken stock, stuffed with shredded chicken or shrimp in Ajillo, coconut, or Creole sauce, with an avocado topping.

Kanu

$14.95

Sweet plantain filled with fresh and delicious shrimps, green plantains chips topped with our Thai sauce.

Fuji Fuji

$13.95

Sweet plantain Mofongo with grilled chicken breast on top, bathed in bacon sauce, accompanied with avocado and Pico de Gallo.

Boga Wings

$7.95+

Honey BBQ Tequila · Sweet Chili · Mango Habanero · Lemon Pepper · Buffalo · Plain · Mild · Hot · Extra Hot · Habanero.

Conconcito

$12.95

Three baskets of fried rice topped with a mixture of chicken, beef, and seafood accompanied with a passion fruit aioli and anguila sauce.

Empanadas

Three authentic crunchy Latin empanadas stuffed with meat or seafood of your choice, topped with Pico de Gallo and cheese, bathed in a homemade lime mayonnaise sauce.

Pulpo A La Braza

$14.95

6oz of soft and exquisite octopus accompanied with a fresh green salad of mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado.

Octopus Ceviche

$12.95

Sliced fresh octopus topped with julienned bell peppers, red onions, avocado slices, pickled jalapeno and a splash of jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.

Salpicon

$17.95

A combination of shrimp, octopus, calamari, and conch in a homemade vinaigrette, with Pico de Gallo and avocado, accompanied with green plantain chips.

Pork Crackling Patacon

$9.95

4pcs of juicy pork crackling on top of crispy fried green plantains with pickled red onions, bell peppers, jalapeno, and cilantro.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50+

Fried mozzarella cheese sticks breaded with a mix of breadcrumbs and fresh herbs. Served with a delicious tomato and fresh herbs sauce, topped with parsley.

Tequeños 6 Pcs

$7.00

Pastel en Hoja

$5.00

Pasteles en Hoja 1 Dz

$45.00

Pasteles en Hoja 1/2 Dz

$25.00

Mofongo

Mofongo

Twice fried crunchy plantain seasoned with garlic and chicken stock with pork inside, accompanied with your selection and avocado slices.

House Mofongo

$11.95

Melted in cheddar cheese with pork inside and the brochette of your preference.

Tri-Fongo

$26.95

Special Mofongo made with fried yuca, green and sweet plantains, pork inside, filled with our delicious options in two different sauces: Our chef special sauce and the creamy Porcini Mushrooms sauce or Thai sauce.

Soups

Seafood Soup

$14.95

Soup made of a fresh seafood mix: shrimps, calamari, scallops and vegetables, broccoli, carrots, and bell peppers.

Chicken Soup

$6.95

Homemade chicken soup made with fresh cilantro, chicken stock, garlic, Auyama, potatoes, carrots, and slice chicken.

Boga Sancocho

$17.95

A Dominican-styled traditional Caribbean multinational dish. Our soup is made with pork, hen, smoked pork chops, Caribbean vegetables, and herbs such as auyama, yuca, yautia, plantains, yam, corn, celery, cilantro, oregano, garlic, onions, orange bitters...Cooked slowly for hours, served with white rice. Recommended to try with avocado.

Salad

Boga Salad

$7.95

Romaine lettuce, green apple, avocado, pumpkin seeds, crispy tortilla, fresh cheese, cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette.

Field Green Salad

$7.95

Strawberries, mango, Jícama, walnuts, Honey Citrus vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, bread croutons, and Caesar salad dressing.

Greek Salad

$7.95

Romaine lettuce, basil, tomatoes, cucumber, eggplant, green and black olives.

Calamari Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, fried calamari and shrimps, mandarin with a house special dressing.

Pasta

Tutomare

$21.95

Shrimps, calamari, clams, scallops with fresh tomatoes, and parsley in a Bechamel sauce.

Fruti di Mare

$20.95

Shrimps, scallops, calamari, and clams in a fresh tomato sauce, with olive oil and basil.

Ministro

$18.95

Shrimp and bacon cooked in white wine with fresh garlic, olive oil, parsley and parmesan cheese.

Shrimp Pasta

$16.95

Garlic, olive oil, white wine, limes and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Pasta

$14.95

Garlic, olive oil, white wine, limes, and parmesan cheese.

Bolognese Pasta

$16.50

Primavera Pasta

$12.00

Boga Pasta

$12.00

Meats

Boga Garlic Chicken Breast

$13.95

Sautéed chicken with bell peppers, white onion, and garlic. Served with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.

Flamingo Chicken Breast

$17.95

Breaded chicken breast finished in the grill, topped with mozzarella cheese in a Meunière sauce with broccoli and mushrooms, accompanied with mashed yuca.

Parmesan Chicken

$17.95

Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese accompanied with mashed potatoes.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.95

Breaded chicken filled with ham and cheddar cheese, oven-roasted, served with mashed potatoes and a creamy mushroom sauce poured over it.

Pan Roasted Bone-In Ribeye

$39.95

16oz Ribeye Steak pan roasted with garlic, fresh thyme with a balsamic reduction served mashed potatoes and arugula salad.

Pork Chop

$21.95

13oz Roasted Pork Chop topped with sautéed pineapple croutons, served with mashed Malanga.

Oven Roasted Lamb

$26.00

10oz rack of oven-roasted lamb with a balsamic reduction, served mashed potatoes and arugula salad.

Churrasco Steak

$21.95

10oz of grilled Skirt Steak, served with our homemade Chimichurri Sauce, fried green plantain, and arugula salad with Limonatta dressing.

Carne Asada

$24.95

10oz of a tender and juicy Angus Skirt Steak, served with Mexican rice, refried beans topped with fresh cheese, corn tortillas, Pico de Gallo, grilled Panela cheese, and Tatemada Sauce.

Seafood

Tequila Shrimp Al Ajillo

$16.95

Head off shrimp sautéed with garlic and Tequila accompanied with grilled asparagus and white rice.

Shrimp Thermidor

$20.95

Creamy shrimps sautéed with mushrooms, mustard and brandy, topped with mozzarella cheese and parsley. Served with mashed potatoes.

Gulf Shrimps

$18.95

Shrimps sautéed with cream and blue cheese. Served with your one choice of side.

Sauteed Shrimps

$17.95

Shrimps sautéed with cream and blue cheese. Served with your one choice of side.

Red Snapper

$26.95

20oz of fried fish served with fried plantains, arugula, and cherry tomatoes salad in a lemon dressing.

Atlantic Salmon

$19.95

8oz Salmon pan-roasted with our herb butter paste & garlic sauce. Served over a cheesy yuca purée and topped with a homemade creamy corn sauce.

Sea Bass

$25.95

8oz of Chilean Sea Bass fillet served with our chef special sauce, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli with limonatta and pesto sauce, accompanied with yuca mofongo.

Valenciana Wholesnapper

$35.95

Paella

$30.00

Burgers

Blue Portobelo Burger

$14.95

8oz burger lean meat, portobello mushroom, arugula, Roma tomato, bacon, and blue cheese. Served with house or sweet potato fries.

Classic Burger

$9.95

8oz grilled beef burger lean meat, spring mix, tomato, onions, topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with house or sweet potato fries.

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$11.95

8oz grilled beef burger lean meat, spring mix, sautée onions, and jalapenos, topped with avocado and fresh cheese. Served with house or sweet potato fries.

Bacon and Blue Burger

$13.95

8oz burger lean meat, baby arugula, tomatillo jalapeño jam, blue cheese, and crispy bacon. Served with house or sweet potato fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

6oz chicken breast, green mix, mozzarella cheese, marinated tomatoes, and lime mayonnaise. Served with house or sweet potato fries.

Salmon Sandwich

$10.95

6oz grilled Atlantic Salmon, arugula, Chile Tartar sauce in toasted brioche bread. Served with house or sweet potato fries.

Desserts

Tres Leche Cake

$6.50

Sweet juicy cake made with 3 different types of milk, topped with whipped cream, coconut flakes, and strawberry.

Homemade Coconut Flan

$5.95

Baked custard dessert topped with coconut flakes and strawberry.

Churros

$5.95

Sweet crispy fried dough served with whipped cream, strawberry, and a chocolate dipping sauce.

Homemade Brownie A La Moda

$6.95

Topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.

Guava and Cheese Pastry

$5.95

Topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate dipping sauce.

Tiramisu

$5.95

Coffee-flavoured Italian dessert.

Ice Cream Cup

$4.95

Kids Menu

Fried Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Served with regular or sweet potato fries

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Served with white or Mexican rice, black beans, red beans, or refried beans.

Mozzarella Sticks (6ct)

$5.95

Served with a homemade marinara sauce.

Mini Burgers

$5.95

2 mini burgers with lettuce, caramelized onions and mozzarella cheese accompanied with regular or sweet potato fries.

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$5.95

Kids Bolognese

$5.95

Sushi

La Pela Roll

$17.95

Seafood mix, shrimp, tempura, philadelphia cheese, sweet plantain, avocado, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.

Nijao Roll

$14.95

Chicken tempura, Teriyaki chicken, philadelphia cheese, bacon, avocado, sweet plantain, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.

Mexican Fried Roll

$17.95

Chicken, sautéed white onions in sriracha sauce, sweet plantain, gratinated with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, in chipotle and anguila sauce with a touch of sesame, topped with chipotle.

Surf & Turf Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, philadelphia cheese, sweet plantain, topped with Ropa Vieja, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.

La Dura Roll

$15.95

Fried cheese, bacon, Ropa Vieja, Longaniza, sweet plantain, avocado, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.

Bomba Roll

$14.95

Kani crab, cucumber, philadelphia cheese, avocado, sweet plantain, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.

Lady Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, philadelphia cheese, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with chicken deep and sesame seeds.

Crunchy Fried Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, bacon, mozzarella, sweet plantain, avocado, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.

La Chapi Roll

$14.95

Chicken, philadelphia cheese, sweet plantain, avocado, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with fried pork and sesame seeds.

Dragon Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, philadelphia cheese, anguila sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Fiesta Roll

$16.95

Fresh salmon and tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo and a touch of sriracha, topped with sesame seeds

Punta Cana Roll

$16.95

Crab, smoked salmon, bacon, avocado, sweet plantain, passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.

South Beach

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, crab, Masago, avocado, philadelphia cheese and anguila sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Onion Roll

$15.95

Tempura squid, spicy crab, avocado, sweet plantain, philadelphia cheese, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.

Philadelphia Roll

$12.95

Smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, philadelphia cheese, topped with sesame seeds.

California Roll

$12.95

Kani Crab, cucumber, avocado, anguila sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and anguila sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Carajito Roll

$14.95

Chicken tempura, bacon, philadelphia cheese, sweet plantain, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.

Cibaeno Roll

$14.95

Fried salami and cheese, sweet plantain, avocado, anguila sauce and passion fruit aioli, topped with sesame seeds.

New York Roll

$14.95

Frito

Kraken Roll

$24.95

Picadera

Picadera Dominicana

$55.00

Juices

Homemade Lemonade

$5.00

Peach Refresh

$7.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Passion Fruit Juice

$3.50

Mango Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Strawberry Juice

$3.50

Tamarind Juice

$3.50

Guava Juice

$3.50

Morir Soñando

$5.00

Guanavana

$3.50

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.00

Capuccino

$3.65

Latte

$3.65

Expresso

$2.25

Black Coffee

$2.50

Mas

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$7.00

Sides

Sweet Plantain

$3.00

Garlic Steak Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$4.00

Yautia Mashed

$6.50

Yucca Mashed

$6.00

Green Salad Side

$3.95

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Mofongo Side

$8.95

Red Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Sweet Plantain (side)

$3.00

French Fries (Side)

$3.00

Mexican Rice (Side)

$3.00

White Rice (Side)

$3.00

Tostones

$4.00

Grill Asparagus

$3.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Avocado

$4.50

Yuca Frita

$6.00

Tortillas

$1.50

Extra Shrimps

$5.95

Trifongo Side

$10.95

Chicharron Side

$5.95

Bread Parmesan

$4.95

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Sauce

$1.50

Brocoli (Side)

$6.00

Queso Frito

$7.00

Salami Frito

$6.00

Huevo

$1.50

Desserts

Tiramissu

$5.95

Churros

$5.95

Tres Leches

$6.50

Ice Cream

$7.95

Coconut Flan

$5.95

Brownie

$6.95

Wednesday Special's

Mojito

$5.00

Thursday Special's

Bottle Aguardiente

$70.00

Premium

$200.00

Regular

$100.00

Sunday Special's

Bottles Regulares

$100.00

Bottles Premium 2X

$300.00

Friday Special's

Blue Label

$400.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:36 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:36 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:36 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:36 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:36 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:36 am
Website

Location

5942 Buford Highway, Norcross, GA 30071

Directions

Main pic

