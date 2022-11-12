Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Sandwiches

Bogart's Restaurant & Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

303 S MAIN STREET

WAYNESVILLE, NC 28786

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

-Cheese Burger
-Bogarts Philly
-House Salad

Chili/Soup ToGo

-Cup of Potato Soup

$3.50

-Cup of Chili

$3.50

-Bowl of Potato Soup

$5.00

-Bowl of Chili

$5.00

App ToGo

-Bogarts Prolific Sweet Potato

$9.00

-Broccoli Bites

$7.50Out of stock

-Cheese Fry

$9.00

-Cheese Stix

$7.50

-Chicken Tenders

$8.00

-1/2 Order Chicken Wings

$8.00

-Chicken Wings

$15.00

-Combo Platter

$17.00

-Corn Bites

$7.50

-Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.50

-Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

-Fried Pickles

$7.50

-Fried Veggie

$8.00

-1/2 Order Onion Rings

$7.00

-Full Order Onion Rings

$10.00

-Poppers

$7.50

-Pork Rinds

$6.00

-Potato Skins

$8.00

-Prolific Baked Potato

$9.00

Salads ToGo

-Chicken House Salad

$11.00

-Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

-Susie Salad

$11.00

-Bogie Salad

$13.00

-Steak House Salad

$24.00

-Steak Caesar Salad

$24.00

-House Salad

$5.50

-Caesar Salad

$5.50

Burgers ToGo

-Cheese Burger

$9.50

-Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00

-S.O.B. Burger

$10.50

-The Works Burger

$11.00

-Carolina Classic Burger

$10.50

Sandwiches ToGo

-Bogarts Philly

$10.00

-Bogarts Reuban

$10.00

-Club

$10.50

-Bbq Sandwich

$9.00

-Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

-Thelma Lou

$9.00

-Black Bean Burger

$8.00

-Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

-Ribeye Sandwich

$16.00

-Gobbler

$10.00

-Fried Fish Sandwich

$9.00

-Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

-Manco Sneed

$8.50

-Peco Sneed

$8.50

-Outlander

$10.00

-Wrap

$9.50

-Bogie Hoagie

$10.00

-ABC Sandwich

$8.50

-Portobello Burger

$8.00

-Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Entrees ToGo

-Pork Ribeye

$14.00

-Smothered Chicken

$14.00

-Grilled Chicken

$13.00

-Chicken Pasta

$15.00

-Salmon

$15.00

-Trout

$15.00

-Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

-Outlander Shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

-Fried Shrimp

$16.00

-Shrimp Pasta

$16.00

Steaks ToGo

-Filet

$35.00

-8oz Ribeye

$24.00

-12oz Ribeye

$32.00

-Sirloin

$31.00

-Porterhouse

$42.00

-Chop Steak

$16.00

Desserts ToGo

Peanut Butter Landslide

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Pecan Cheesecake

$6.00

Kids ToGo

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.50

Kids Pasta

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Cheese Sticks

$6.50

Kids Ribeye

$15.50

Sides ToGo

Bake Potato

$3.00

Sweet Potato

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Grilled Vegtable Medley

$3.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cheese Fries For Side

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Vegtable Medley

$3.00

Apples

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Fried Vegtable For Side

$3.00

3 Bean Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tom For Side

$4.50

Drinks Togo

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Pibb Xtra

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Mello Yellow

$2.25

Barq's Rootbeer

$2.25

Water

Milk

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.00

1/2 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering Steaks and Pub Food in Waynesville, North Carolina. Looking for a great place to eat in Waynesville? Come on over to Bogart's Restaurant and Tavern. Located in downtown Waynesville, Bogart's has been one of the most loved restaurants of the locals and tourists alike. Our steaks, soups, and salads are our patrons' favorites. Come to enjoy a relaxed family atmosphere with a charming and rustic setting. You'd love our menu for its practical value. We're located within a mile of Waynesville Country Club.

Website

Location

303 S MAIN STREET, WAYNESVILLE, NC 28786

Directions

Gallery
Bogart’s Restaurant & Tavern image
Bogart’s Restaurant & Tavern image
Bogart’s Restaurant & Tavern image
Bogart’s Restaurant & Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Corky's Dawg House
orange starNo Reviews
1910 Asheville Highway Brevard, NC 28712
View restaurantnext
Silverball Subs
orange star4.8 • 627
347 New Leicester HWY Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
Moose Cafe - Asheville
orange star4.4 • 1,396
570 BREVARD RD ASHEVILLE, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
Happ's Place
orange starNo Reviews
5914 St Rte 107N Glenville, NC 28736
View restaurantnext
Sully's Steamers
orange star4.7 • 104
33 E Main St Brevard, NC 28712
View restaurantnext
Papa L.E.W.
orange starNo Reviews
36 East Main Street Brevard, NC 28712
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in WAYNESVILLE

Firefly Taps and Grill - OLD ACCOUNT
orange star4.4 • 993
128 N Main St Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Haywood 209 Cafe
orange star4.6 • 270
3360 Crabtree Rd WAYNESVILLE, NC 28785
View restaurantnext
Bosus Wine Shop - Waynesville NC
orange star5.0 • 11
138 Miller st Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Dough Boys Pizza & Mad Anthonys Bar
orange star4.0 • 3
180 Legion Dr Waynesville, NC 28786
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WAYNESVILLE
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston