Bogart's American Kitchen 2721 North Hiatus Road

2721 North Hiatus Road

Cooper City, FL 33026

Order Again

KIDS MENU

3 PC Chicken Fingers

$4.99

5 PC Chicken Fingers

$7.99

KIDS Eye Opener (1,1,1)

$5.99

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$5.99

KIDS Mickey Mouse Pancake

$5.49

KIDS Sliders

$5.99

KIDS Pasta

$5.50

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Brussel sprouts, garlic aioli, garlic soy sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

A creamy blend of cheese, roasted chicken and house buffalo sauce

Burrata Prosciutto

$14.00

Fresh burrata, sliced prosciutto, arugula , marinated heirloom tomatoes, aged fig balsamic-basil infused extra virgin olive oil

CDM Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Wings-Dinner

$14.00

Ten, all natural roasted wings quick fried and topped with your favorite sauce served with celery and blue cheese dressing

Clams

$14.00

Steamed or Fra Diavolo

Crab Cake

$12.00

Crispy Artichoke Blossom

$12.00

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Tossed in sweet and spicy Thai chili sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

Mussels

$14.00

Steamed or Fra Diavolo

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Short Rib Crostini

$14.00

Shredded short rib, Pico de Gallo, cilantro mojo served on crostini

Shrimp Scampi Crostini

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a lemon butter wine sauce served on crostini

Tacos

$16.00

3 tacos served with house made Pico de Gallo, pickled cabbage slaw and jalapeño-cilantro aioli

Whiskey Flambed Brie

$15.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Soups

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Soup de Jour

$7.00

BBQ Brisket Soup

$12.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Bacon Jam Smash Burger

$16.00

Twin burger patties, American cheese, tomato bacon jam, special burger sauce, grilled onions, house made pickles on Texas toast, served with waffle fries

Bogart's Smash Burger

$15.00

Brie Burger

$15.00

Chuck, brisket, Shortrib burger patty topped with caramelized onion, melted brie cheese, balsamic reduction and Applewood bacon served with French fries

Broadstreet Philly

$14.00

Butter Burger

$15.00

Chuck, brisket, Shortrib burger patty topped with chef’s butter sauce, swiss cheese, mushrooms and Applewood smoked bacon served with French fries

BYO Burger

$12.00

Carnegie Deli Sandwich

$15.00

World Famous Carnegie Deli hot pastrami OR hot corned beef stacked high sandwich served with French

Clucker

$14.00

All natural chicken breast blackened, grilled or fried topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a toasted brioche bun

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$16.00

French Dip

$21.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Lonestar Burger

$15.00

Chuck, brisket, Shortrib burger patty topped with cactus sauce, cheddar cheese, tumbleweed onions and Applewood smoked bacon served with French fries

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

ed chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, coleslaw, pickle and blue cheese dressing served on Texas toast, served with fries

Philly

$14.00

Shaved ribeye, caramelized onion, cheese sauce served on a hoagie roll $14

Shipwreck

$14.00

Fresh fish of the day, grilled or sautéed, lettuce, tomato, and onion, house-made tartar

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Steakhouse Burger

$18.00

Steel City Burger

$15.00

The Islander

$16.00

Mahi, grilled or blackened, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, key lime tartar sauce on a toasted kaiser, served with fries

The Italian

$16.00

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, roasted red peppers, sliced mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze on toasted ciabatta bread, served with fries

Bogart's Filet Sliders

$18.00

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Beet Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine heart topped with shaved parmigiana, Caesar dressing, crispy croutons

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella sliced and served with sliced tomato, topped with EVOO, balsamic vinegar and fresh basil

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens tossed with cherry tomatoes, julienned carrots, red onions and croutons

Strawberry & Candied Pecan Salad

$17.00

Waldorf Salad

$17.00

Watermelon Salad

$17.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, bacon bits and blue cheese dressing

Pastas

Bucatini

$24.00

Cajun Butter Salmon

$24.00

Jambalaya

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed and tossed in a spicy cream sauce with blackened chicken, andouille sausage served over penne pasta and topped with green onions

Linguine and Clams

$22.00

Pappardelle au Filet

$20.00

Penne ala Vodka

$15.00

Pescatora

$25.00

Shrimp, mussels and clams served over a bed pasta of in a spicy pesto-marinara sauce

Seafood Pasta

$26.00

Entrees

Angus Short Ribs

$24.00

Angus short ribs braised and served with a demi glace sauce with root vegetables and potato mash

Berkshire Pork Chop

$28.00

Blackened Branzino

$28.00

Blackened Branzino

$28.00

Citrus Snapper

$24.00

Bogart's Churrasco

$25.00

Prime Angus churrasco marinated and grilled served with a baked potato and vegetable

Champagne Chicken

$18.00

Sautéed chicken breast, potato puree, mushrooms, spinach, in a champagne cream sauce

Chicken Francaise

$18.00

Chicken breast, mushrooms served over pasta

Chicken Fried Chicken

$20.00

Fried chicken breast with creamy corn gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Egg-battered shrimp lightly breaded, pan fried, melted fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese served over choice of pasta

Creamy Garlic Chicken Breast

$20.00

Creamy Lemon Salmon

$23.00

Danish Ribs

$22.00

Filet MIgnon

$32.00

7 oz Angus filet served with a baked potato and sauteed broccoli

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Stella Artois beer battered wild caught Haddock flash fried to a golden brown served with French fries, house slaw and tartar

Flatbread

French Chicken Breast

$20.00

Maui Salmon

$22.00

Atlantic salmon pan seared and topped with a pineapple salsa and served with asparagus

Meatloaf

$16.00

House-made meatloaf, mashed potatoes and green beans

Prime Rib

Red Pepper Snapper

$24.00

Rib NIght

$16.00

Ribeye (12 oz)

$30.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.00

Egg-battered shrimp lightly breaded, pan fried, melted fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese served over choice of pasta

Snapper Florentine

$26.00

Snapper Francaise

$25.00

Snapper Fria Diavolo

$26.00

Steak & Frites

$21.00

Brazilian Picanha and fries

Strip Steak

$28.00

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Dinner Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.49

French Fries

$3.00

Mashed with Gravy

$3.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pita Side

$1.00

Rice

$2.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Vegetable Side

$2.99

Desserts

Apple Pie

$9.00

Browne Sundae

$9.00

Chocolate Molten Cake ala Mode

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Cookies & Creme Brulee

$8.00

Gelato

$2.00

Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Salted Caramel Cookie Sundae

$9.00

Stuffed French Toast Dessert

$10.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheesecake Sampler

$9.00

Creme Brulee

Beverages

Apple Juice

$1.79+

Cappucino

$5.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$1.79+

Diet Pepsi

$3.00+

Espresso Double

$4.00

Espresso Single

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$1.79+

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Latte

$5.50

Milk or Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Mountain Dew

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Pelligrino

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00+

Pink Lemonade

$3.00+

Raspberry Tea

$3.00+

Sierra Mist

$3.00+

Sweet Tea

$3.00+

Tomato Juice

$2.50+

Unsweet Tea

$3.00+

Water

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

2721 North Hiatus Road, Cooper City, FL 33026

Directions

