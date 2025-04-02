Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bogart's Coffee House

665 Reviews

$

905 Ocean Ave

Seal Beach, CA 90740

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Chai Latte
Iced Chai

Coffee - Hot

Cafe Americano is made with our rich organic espresso.
Coffee

Coffee

$2.95+

Delicious cup of all organic coffee

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$5.05+
Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$3.65+
Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$3.75+
Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$5.65+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.90+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.05+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.85+
Flavored Mocha

Flavored Mocha

$6.95+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.80+
Mocha Bianca

Mocha Bianca

$5.45+
Butter Coffee

Butter Coffee

$4.95+
Mexican Mocha

Mexican Mocha

$5.55+

Coffee - Iced

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.05+
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.55+
Iced Flavored Latte

Iced Flavored Latte

$5.65+
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.85+
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.65+
Iced Flavored Mocha

Iced Flavored Mocha

$6.95+
Magic Shot

Magic Shot

$4.25+
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.80+

Frozen - Blended

Blended Drink

Blended Drink

$6.00+
Flavored Blended

Flavored Blended

$7.10+
Casa Bianca

Casa Bianca

$7.10+
Smoothie

Smoothie

$6.35+
Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.25

Non-Coffee

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.85+
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.75+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.95+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.95+
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.85+
Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha

$4.85+
Spiced Apple Cider

Spiced Apple Cider

$4.85+
Seal Beach Fog

Seal Beach Fog

$3.40+
Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$4.85+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.85+
Steamer

Steamer

$4.05+
Cup of Milk

Cup of Milk

$1.75+

Candy & Chips

Andes Mint

$0.25

Ghirardelli Choc Sq.

$0.50

Chips

$1.50

Pastries

Bear Claw

Bear Claw

$3.75

Delicious bear claw with the flavor of almond throughout.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Warm cinnamon pullaparts are the perfect match with any coffee or tea selection

Bagel

Bagel

$2.00

Bagels baked fresh each morning!

Scone

Scone

$3.50

Blueberry or Cranberry orange Scones

Muffin

Muffin

$3.25

Fresh baked muffins - Blueberry, Banana Nut and Chocolate Chocolate Chunk

Danish

Danish

$3.75

Fresh baked Fruit Danish

Choc. Croissant

Choc. Croissant

$3.75

Chocolaty and delicious this light layered pastry will satisfy your chocolate cravings!

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.10

Light and airy butter croissant

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.75

Our delicious breakfast sandwich includes turkey sausage, egg whites, cheddar cheese, sundried tomatoes, spinach and our special cilantro/jalapeno aioli spread. A great start to your day!

Healthy

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$7.70
Banana

Banana

$1.50
Meal Replacement Bar

Meal Replacement Bar

$3.95
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

Yummy lowfat vanilla yogurt layered with strawberries, blueberries, bananas and granola

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.95

Frozen Food

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$7.70

Crepes & Paninis

Crepe Sweet

Crepe Sweet

$6.75
Crepe Savory

Crepe Savory

$6.75
Turkey Panini

Turkey Panini

$8.45
Veggie Panini

Veggie Panini

$7.95
3 Cheese Panini

3 Cheese Panini

$7.45

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.65

Apple Juice

$2.25

Izze Sparkling Juice

$2.25

LIFWTR Bottle

$3.55

Seltzer Water

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice Bottle

$2.25

Snapple Tea

$2.75

CocoTaps

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

“Bogart’s offers something that no other Seal Beach coffee house can claim: Organic coffee and tea, views of the Pacific and Catalina Island, from sunrise to sunset. The ocean breeze and the roar of the surf will waft in as you relax on the couch or leopard-print easy chairs. Here you will find a comfortable place to sip a latte and conduct business or read, and simply enjoy the view.”

Website

Location

905 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Directions

