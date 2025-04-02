Bogart's Coffee House
665 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
“Bogart’s offers something that no other Seal Beach coffee house can claim: Organic coffee and tea, views of the Pacific and Catalina Island, from sunrise to sunset. The ocean breeze and the roar of the surf will waft in as you relax on the couch or leopard-print easy chairs. Here you will find a comfortable place to sip a latte and conduct business or read, and simply enjoy the view.”
Location
905 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery - Seal Beach, CA
No Reviews
322 Main St Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Seal Beach
Jamba - 000489 - Old Ranch Town Center
4.2 • 695
12430 Seal Beach Boulevard Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurant