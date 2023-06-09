Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Bogart's

review star

No reviews yet

11 South Broadway

Red Lodge, MT 59068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Large Pizza

$18.99

Our sixteen inch pizza made with house-made dough & sauce...choose a Bogart's specialty or build-your-own.

Chimichanga

$16.99

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, deep fried and covered in a choice of sauce. Served with refried and rice.

Border Dip

$11.99

A helping of our chili con queso, taco meat & a choice of refried beans or black beans with our corn chips. .

FOOD

Munchies

Bag of Chips

$3.00

A lunch bag of our chips made in house daily.

Black Bean Quesadilla

$9.99

6' Tortillas filled with Cheddar-Jack and black beans & served with a creamy avodcado dipper.

Border Dip

$11.99

A helping of our chili con queso, taco meat & a choice of refried beans or black beans with our corn chips. .

Bowl of Salsa

$5.00

Ten ounces of Bogart's salsa.

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Fresh-made daily! Chips & salsa come with Mexican Entrees.

Cup of Salsa

$3.50

Six ounces of Bogart's salsa.

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Dill pickle slices in a spicy coating & deep fried. Served with ranch.

Guacamole

$12.99

Our own fresh made guacamole & served with our tortilla chips.

Half Guacamole

$7.99

A half order of our fresh guacamole & chips.

Half Nacho

$6.99

Classic chips-n-cheese.

Half O Rings

$5.00

Half Queso

$7.99

White cheddar, chilies & spices served with chips for dipping.

Half Supreme

$10.99

Chips, cheese & a choice of ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken or black beans. We top it with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, black olives & sour cream.

Jalapeno Poppers

$14.99

Made in-house! Roasted jalapenos stuffed with jack cheese & deep fried. Served with ranch for dipping.

Nacho

$8.99

Classic chips-n-cheese.

Nacho Supreme

$13.99

Chips, cheese & a choice of ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken or black beans. It is then topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, black olives & sour cream.

Onion Rings

$9.99

Beer battered & served with ranch.

Queso

$10.49

White cheddar, chilies & spices served with chips for dipping.

Ponchos

$10.99

Taco Fries

$10.99

Shoestring fries covered in taco meat & chili con queso.

Wings

$13.99

Choose from a crispy version shaken in our signature rub or a gooey bbq version. Comes with two dipping sauces of your choice.

Salads & Soups

Islander

$15.99

Protein lover's dream; grilled shrimp, black beans, & rice layered beneath fresh cabbage & our made-daily pico de gallo.

Sierra Madre

$13.49

Layers of shredded chicken, black beans, rice & lettuce topped with pico de gallo.

Taco Salad

$12.99

The classic served in a flour tortilla bowl with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken then topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives & sour cream.

Bowl Verde

$11.99

Our own pork green chili served with flour or corn tortillas.

Cup Verde

$9.99

Our own pork green chili served with flour or corn tortillas.

Verde & Salad Combo

$14.99

Our own pork green chili served alongside tortillas & a salad of fresh Arcadia lettuce, mushrooms, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons & your choice of dressing.

Mexican Specialties

Burrito

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with refried beans and your choice of meat, then smothered in a choice of sauce. Served with rice.

Cheese Enchiladas

$15.99

Two corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with your choice of sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.

Chimichanga

$16.99

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, deep fried and covered in a choice of sauce. Served with refried and rice.

Coconut Shrimp Tacos

$18.49

Two flour tacos with deep fried coconut shrimp, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and creamy avocado sauce. Served with black beans and rice.

Enchiladas

$17.99

Two corn tortillas filled with a choice of meat and topped with a choice of sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.

Fajitas

$21.99

Marinated beef, chicken or shrimp tossed with grilled green peppers and onions. Served with a choice of tortillas, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico, refried beans, rice, sour cream and guacamole.

Mahi Tacos

$19.99

Two flour tacos with grilled mahi mahi, queso fresco, slaw annd pineapple pico. Served with black beans and rice.

One Cheese Enchilada R&B

$11.99

One corn tortilla filled with cheese and topped with your choice of sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.

One Enchilada R&B

$12.99

One corn tortilla filled with a choice of meat and topped with a choice of sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.

One Chili Relleno R&B

$11.99

A roasted pepper stuffed with cheese, then wrapped in an egg roll skin and deep fried. Smothered in pork green chili and served with refried beans and rice.

Original Taco Plate (2)

$10.99

Two tacos, hard or soft shell, filled with lettuce, tomato, cheddar-jack cheese and your choice of meat. Served with refried beans and rice.

Original Taco Plate (3)

$12.99

Three tacos, hard or soft shell, filled with lettuce, tomato, cheddar-jack cheese and your choice of meat. Served with refried beans and rice.

Quesadilla

$14.99

Flour tortillas with melted cheddar-jack cheese and your choice of filling. Served with refried beans and rice.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.99

Two grilled shrimp enchiladas with green sauce and queso fresco. Served with black beans and rice.

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

$17.99

Two corn tortillas with shredded chicken inside and covered in sour cream sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.

Verde Burrito

$16.99

A flour tortilla filled with refried beans, pork chili verde and cheese then topped with more pork chili verde. Served with rice.

Chili Rellenos

$17.49

A roasted pepper stuffed with cheese, then wrapped in an egg roll skin and deep fried. Smothered in pork green chili and served with refried beans and rice.

Bogart's Special Combo

$17.99

One chili relleno covered in pork chili verde, one shredded beef hard shell taco and an enchilada of your choice. Comes with beans and rice.

Comida De Ruggie

$17.99

Combination plate with one sour cream chicken enchilada, one shredded beef enchilada and a chili relleno. Served with refried beans and rice.

Pizza

Small Pizza

$12.99

This ten inch pizza is made with our own dough & sauce...choose a Bogart's specialty or build-your-own.

Large Pizza

$18.99

Our sixteen inch pizza made with house-made dough & sauce...choose a Bogart's specialty or build-your-own.

Burgers

Burger Basket

$13.99

A third pound Gallagher's beef patty on a Montana made bun with your choice of cheese & a side.

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.49

Three juicy chicken strips fried to a golden brown with a choice of dipping sauce & a side.

Don't Guac Away

$15.99

A third pound Gallagher's beef patty on a Montana made bun topped with our homeade guacamole & melted cheddar & your choice of a side.

Pump Up The Jam

$15.99

A Gallagher's third pound burger topped with bacon, smoked Gouda & bacon-onion jam.

The Rustler

$15.99

A third pound local beef patty topped with BBQ sauce, fried onion rings, bacon & cheddar cheese served on a pretzel bun. You choose a side.

Pirates of the Cuban

$14.99

Montana style Cubano; Bogart's shredded beef, yellow mustard & pepper-jack cheese topped with fried pickles & served on a pretzel bun. Choose your side.

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers (1)

$8.49

One chicken finger fried golden with your choice of dipping sauce & a side dish.

Kids Chicken Fingers (2)

$8.99

Two chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce & a side.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Two tortillas filled with cheddar-jack cheese & griddled. Add meat for $.50. Kids pick their side.

Little Bandito Burrito

$7.99

A classic bean & cheese burrito. Add meat for $.50. Kids get to pick their side.

Mini Cheese Pizza

$8.99

A six inch cheese pizza made with our own dough & sauce. Add up to two toppings for $.50 each. Pick from five sides.

Taco Time (1)

$7.99

A single taco on your choice of tortilla with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken & a side dish.

Taco Time (2)

$8.49

Hungrier kid? Two tacos with your choice of tortillas & ground beef, shredded beef or chicken. Comes with one of five side choices.

Sweet Treats

Mexican Brownie

$7.49

Our brownies are baked with cinnamon & coffee then topped with whipped cream & your choice of salted caramel, dark chocolate truffle sauce or honey.

Sopapillas

$7.99

Fresh dough nuggets deep fried to perfection & topped with powder sugar & cinnamon-sugar. Choose from three dipping sauces.

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

Odds and Ends

Apple Sauce

$0.99

A four ounce cup of unsweetened apple sauce.

Carrots & Ranch

$0.99

Four ounces of baby carrots & a side of ranch for dipping.

Mr. Bill's

$4.99

A side Bogart's own refried beans & rice.

Mr. Bill's Black

$4.99

A side of house made black beans & rice.

Side Avocado Lime Sauce

Side BBQ Sauce

Side Black Beans

$2.99

Side Cilantro Lime Sauce

Side Flour Chips

$2.49

Fresh cut flour tortilla chips.

Side Fries

$4.49

A side of shoestring french fries.

Side Green Sauce

$0.99

A four ounce side of Bogart's green sauce.

Side Guacamole

$0.99

Two ounces fresh guacamole.

Side Habenero Hot Sauce

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.59

Side Pineapple Pico

$0.99

Side Queso

$1.99

Side Red Sauce

$0.99

Side Refried Beans

$2.99

Side Rice

$2.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.79

Side Sour Cream Sauce

$0.99

Side Tortillas

$2.99

Single Enchilada

$4.99

Single Quesadilla

$4.99

Single Taco

$4.49

Side Chili Verde

$1.99

Side Sour and Guac

$1.59

Single Relleno

$5.25

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr. Peppper

$2.99

Squirt

$2.99

7UP

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Cream Soda

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Agave Sweet Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rogers

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Cider

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Clamato Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Water

Tonic Water

$2.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Established in 1975, Bogart’s is a destination restaurant for locals and out of town guests alike. At Bogart’s we combine a fun staff, unique atmosphere, seriously good Mexican food, and legendary margaritas to provide guests with an unforgettable dining experience in Red Lodge.

Website

Location

11 South Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Directions

Gallery
Bogart's image
Bogart's image
Bogart's image
Bogart's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Lodge Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
115 South Broadway Red Lodge, MT 59068
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Red Lodge

PREROGATIvE Kitchen - Eat What You Want To Eat
orange star4.9 • 271
104 South Broadway Red Lodge, MT 59068
View restaurantnext
PREROGATIvE Kitchen - Gift Card
orange star4.9 • 271
104 South Broadway Red Lodge, MT 59068
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Red Lodge
Billings
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston