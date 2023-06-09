- Home
- /
- Red Lodge
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Bogart's
Bogart's
No reviews yet
11 South Broadway
Red Lodge, MT 59068
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Large Pizza
Our sixteen inch pizza made with house-made dough & sauce...choose a Bogart's specialty or build-your-own.
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, deep fried and covered in a choice of sauce. Served with refried and rice.
Border Dip
A helping of our chili con queso, taco meat & a choice of refried beans or black beans with our corn chips. .
FOOD
Munchies
Bag of Chips
A lunch bag of our chips made in house daily.
Black Bean Quesadilla
6' Tortillas filled with Cheddar-Jack and black beans & served with a creamy avodcado dipper.
Border Dip
A helping of our chili con queso, taco meat & a choice of refried beans or black beans with our corn chips. .
Bowl of Salsa
Ten ounces of Bogart's salsa.
Chips & Salsa
Fresh-made daily! Chips & salsa come with Mexican Entrees.
Cup of Salsa
Six ounces of Bogart's salsa.
Fried Pickles
Dill pickle slices in a spicy coating & deep fried. Served with ranch.
Guacamole
Our own fresh made guacamole & served with our tortilla chips.
Half Guacamole
A half order of our fresh guacamole & chips.
Half Nacho
Classic chips-n-cheese.
Half O Rings
Half Queso
White cheddar, chilies & spices served with chips for dipping.
Half Supreme
Chips, cheese & a choice of ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken or black beans. We top it with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, black olives & sour cream.
Jalapeno Poppers
Made in-house! Roasted jalapenos stuffed with jack cheese & deep fried. Served with ranch for dipping.
Nacho
Classic chips-n-cheese.
Nacho Supreme
Chips, cheese & a choice of ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken or black beans. It is then topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, black olives & sour cream.
Onion Rings
Beer battered & served with ranch.
Queso
White cheddar, chilies & spices served with chips for dipping.
Ponchos
Taco Fries
Shoestring fries covered in taco meat & chili con queso.
Wings
Choose from a crispy version shaken in our signature rub or a gooey bbq version. Comes with two dipping sauces of your choice.
Salads & Soups
Islander
Protein lover's dream; grilled shrimp, black beans, & rice layered beneath fresh cabbage & our made-daily pico de gallo.
Sierra Madre
Layers of shredded chicken, black beans, rice & lettuce topped with pico de gallo.
Taco Salad
The classic served in a flour tortilla bowl with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken then topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives & sour cream.
Bowl Verde
Our own pork green chili served with flour or corn tortillas.
Cup Verde
Our own pork green chili served with flour or corn tortillas.
Verde & Salad Combo
Our own pork green chili served alongside tortillas & a salad of fresh Arcadia lettuce, mushrooms, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons & your choice of dressing.
Mexican Specialties
Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans and your choice of meat, then smothered in a choice of sauce. Served with rice.
Cheese Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with cheese and topped with your choice of sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, deep fried and covered in a choice of sauce. Served with refried and rice.
Coconut Shrimp Tacos
Two flour tacos with deep fried coconut shrimp, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and creamy avocado sauce. Served with black beans and rice.
Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with a choice of meat and topped with a choice of sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.
Fajitas
Marinated beef, chicken or shrimp tossed with grilled green peppers and onions. Served with a choice of tortillas, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico, refried beans, rice, sour cream and guacamole.
Mahi Tacos
Two flour tacos with grilled mahi mahi, queso fresco, slaw annd pineapple pico. Served with black beans and rice.
One Cheese Enchilada R&B
One corn tortilla filled with cheese and topped with your choice of sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.
One Enchilada R&B
One corn tortilla filled with a choice of meat and topped with a choice of sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.
One Chili Relleno R&B
A roasted pepper stuffed with cheese, then wrapped in an egg roll skin and deep fried. Smothered in pork green chili and served with refried beans and rice.
Original Taco Plate (2)
Two tacos, hard or soft shell, filled with lettuce, tomato, cheddar-jack cheese and your choice of meat. Served with refried beans and rice.
Original Taco Plate (3)
Three tacos, hard or soft shell, filled with lettuce, tomato, cheddar-jack cheese and your choice of meat. Served with refried beans and rice.
Quesadilla
Flour tortillas with melted cheddar-jack cheese and your choice of filling. Served with refried beans and rice.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two grilled shrimp enchiladas with green sauce and queso fresco. Served with black beans and rice.
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas with shredded chicken inside and covered in sour cream sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.
Verde Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with refried beans, pork chili verde and cheese then topped with more pork chili verde. Served with rice.
Chili Rellenos
A roasted pepper stuffed with cheese, then wrapped in an egg roll skin and deep fried. Smothered in pork green chili and served with refried beans and rice.
Bogart's Special Combo
One chili relleno covered in pork chili verde, one shredded beef hard shell taco and an enchilada of your choice. Comes with beans and rice.
Comida De Ruggie
Combination plate with one sour cream chicken enchilada, one shredded beef enchilada and a chili relleno. Served with refried beans and rice.
Pizza
Burgers
Burger Basket
A third pound Gallagher's beef patty on a Montana made bun with your choice of cheese & a side.
Chicken Strip Basket
Three juicy chicken strips fried to a golden brown with a choice of dipping sauce & a side.
Don't Guac Away
A third pound Gallagher's beef patty on a Montana made bun topped with our homeade guacamole & melted cheddar & your choice of a side.
Pump Up The Jam
A Gallagher's third pound burger topped with bacon, smoked Gouda & bacon-onion jam.
The Rustler
A third pound local beef patty topped with BBQ sauce, fried onion rings, bacon & cheddar cheese served on a pretzel bun. You choose a side.
Pirates of the Cuban
Montana style Cubano; Bogart's shredded beef, yellow mustard & pepper-jack cheese topped with fried pickles & served on a pretzel bun. Choose your side.
Kids
Kids Chicken Fingers (1)
One chicken finger fried golden with your choice of dipping sauce & a side dish.
Kids Chicken Fingers (2)
Two chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce & a side.
Kids Quesadilla
Two tortillas filled with cheddar-jack cheese & griddled. Add meat for $.50. Kids pick their side.
Little Bandito Burrito
A classic bean & cheese burrito. Add meat for $.50. Kids get to pick their side.
Mini Cheese Pizza
A six inch cheese pizza made with our own dough & sauce. Add up to two toppings for $.50 each. Pick from five sides.
Taco Time (1)
A single taco on your choice of tortilla with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken & a side dish.
Taco Time (2)
Hungrier kid? Two tacos with your choice of tortillas & ground beef, shredded beef or chicken. Comes with one of five side choices.
Sweet Treats
Mexican Brownie
Our brownies are baked with cinnamon & coffee then topped with whipped cream & your choice of salted caramel, dark chocolate truffle sauce or honey.
Sopapillas
Fresh dough nuggets deep fried to perfection & topped with powder sugar & cinnamon-sugar. Choose from three dipping sauces.
Funnel Cake Fries
Odds and Ends
Apple Sauce
A four ounce cup of unsweetened apple sauce.
Carrots & Ranch
Four ounces of baby carrots & a side of ranch for dipping.
Mr. Bill's
A side Bogart's own refried beans & rice.
Mr. Bill's Black
A side of house made black beans & rice.
Side Avocado Lime Sauce
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Black Beans
Side Cilantro Lime Sauce
Side Flour Chips
Fresh cut flour tortilla chips.
Side Fries
A side of shoestring french fries.
Side Green Sauce
A four ounce side of Bogart's green sauce.
Side Guacamole
Two ounces fresh guacamole.
Side Habenero Hot Sauce
Side Pickled Jalapenos
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Pineapple Pico
Side Queso
Side Red Sauce
Side Refried Beans
Side Rice
Side Sour Cream
Side Sour Cream Sauce
Side Tortillas
Single Enchilada
Single Quesadilla
Single Taco
Side Chili Verde
Side Sour and Guac
Single Relleno
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Dr. Peppper
Squirt
7UP
Root Beer
Cream Soda
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Agave Sweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Jarritos
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Hot Cider
Coffee
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Clamato Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Water
Tonic Water
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Established in 1975, Bogart’s is a destination restaurant for locals and out of town guests alike. At Bogart’s we combine a fun staff, unique atmosphere, seriously good Mexican food, and legendary margaritas to provide guests with an unforgettable dining experience in Red Lodge.
11 South Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068