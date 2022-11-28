Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Italian
Steakhouses

Barbi-Q's

No reviews yet

157 C S Floyd Rd

Loganville, GA 30052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Salt Potatoes - Side
Regular - Philly Steak
bacon egg cheese croissant

Gyros

Gyros

$7.75

2 Gyros

$15.00

Spinach, Egg white and swiss Omelet

Spinach, Egg White and Swiss Omelet

$6.50

BBQ Pork

Regular BBQ Pork Sandwich

$5.75

Large BBQ Pork Sub

$11.00

BBQ Chicken

Regular BBQ Chicken

$5.75

Large BBQ Chicken

$11.00

BBQ Pork Bacon Cheddar

Regular - BBQ Pork Bacon Cheddar

$7.75

Succulent Pork slathered in Barbi’s own sauce. Topped with Bacon, Sautéed Onions, and Melted Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Toasted Roll.

Large - BBQ Pork Bacon Cheddar

$12.00

Succulent Pork slathered in Barbi’s own sauce. Topped with Bacon, Sautéed Onions, and Melted Cheddar Cheese. Served on a Toasted Sub Roll or Wrap.

BBQ Chicken Bacon Cheddar

Regular BBQ Chicken Bacon Cheddar

$7.75

Large BBQ Chicken Bacon Chedar

$12.00

Philly Steak

Regular - Philly Steak

$8.00

Tender Steak topped with Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Melted Provolone Cheese, served on a Toasted Roll

Large - Philly Steak

$13.00

Tender Steak topped with Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Melted Provolone Cheese, served on a Toasted Sub Roll or Wrap

Philly Chicken

Regular - Philly Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Melted Provolone Cheese, served on a Toasted Roll

Large - Philly Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Melted Provolone Cheese, served on a Toasted Sub Roll or Wrap

Chicken and Cheese Only

Regular Chicken and Cheese Only

$8.50

Large Chicken and Cheese Only

$13.00

Steak and Cheese Only

Regular Steak & Cheese Only

$9.00

Large Steak & Cheese Only

$13.00

Steak Burrito

Regular Steak Burrito

$6.75

Large Steak Burrito

$12.00

Chicken Burrito

Regular Chicken Burrito

$5.75

Grilled Chicken Breast Seasoned to Perfection, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Cheddar Cheese & Served in a large Flour Tortilla

Large Chicken Burrito

$10.00

100% Beef Burrito

Regular Beef Burrito

$6.75

Lean Ground Beef, Seasoned to Perfection, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Cheddar Cheese & Served in a large Flour Tortilla

Large Beef Burrito

$10.00

Frito Burrito

regular Frito Burrito

$6.25

large Frito Burrito

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Regular -Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo. Served on a Toasted Roll.

Barbi's Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Sandwich

Regular Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$5.75

Large Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken and Cheese Only!

Regular Chicken and Cheese Only

$8.75

Large Chicken and Cheese Only

$13.00

chicken bacon cheddar

chicken bacon cheddar reg

$7.00

chicken bacon cheddar large

$11.75

1/4 Pound Burger

1/4 Pound Burger

$6.00

Hand Pressed Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion topped with Mayo and Ketchup. Served on a Toasted Roll

1/4 Pound Burger with Cheese

$6.50

Hand Pressed Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion topped with Mayo and Ketchup. Served on a Toasted Roll

1/2 Pound Burger

1/2 Pound Burger

$8.00

2 Hand Pressed Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion topped with Mayo and Ketchup. Served on a Toasted Roll

1/2 Pound Burger with Cheese

$9.00

2 Hand Pressed Patties, 2 Slices of American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion topped with Mayo and Ketchup. Served on a Toasted Roll

3/4 Pound Burger

3/4 Pound Burger

$10.00

3 Hand Pressed Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion topped with Mayo and Ketchup. Served on a Toasted Roll

3/4 Pound Burger with Cheese

$11.75

3 Hand Pressed Patties, 3 Slices of American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion topped with Mayo and Ketchup. Served on a Toasted Roll

1 Pound Burger

1 Pound Burger

$12.00

4 Hand Pressed Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion topped with Mayo and Ketchup. Served on a Toasted Sub Roll

1 Pound Burger with cheese

$14.00

4 Hand Pressed Patties, 4 Slices of American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion topped with Mayo and Ketchup. Served on a Toasted Sub Roll

Barbi's Bodacious Burger

Bodacious Burger

$13.95

1/2 lb. Hand Pressed All Beef Burger Patty, Provolone and Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Thick-Sliced Ham, Fried Egg, Sautéed Onion, Grilled Jalapenos, and Tomato, Topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Roll

Bogie Burger

Bogie Burger

$7.95

1/4 beef patty, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions

1/2 Bogie Burger

$9.95

The Osgood

1/4 beef patty, cheddar cheese, refried beans, fritos, raw onion and mustard

The Osgood

$8.95

1/2 Osgood

$10.95

The Western

The Western

$9.00

1/2 Western

$11.00

The LG

The LG

$8.50

Dog

Regular - Dog

$3.25

All Beef Hot Dog Served with Mustard

Slaw Dog

Slaw Dog

$4.00

Chili Dog

Regular - Chili Dog

$5.00

All Beef Hot Dog Served with Barbi’s Awesome Chili and Cheddar Cheese

Chili Slaw Dog

Regular Chili Slaw Dog

$6.00

BLT

Regular - BLT

$6.75

Bacon piled high, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, topped with Mayo. Served on Texas Toast.

Large - BLT

$11.00

Bacon piled high, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Sub Roll or Wrap.

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Regular - Ham and Cheese

$5.95

Freshly Sliced Ham, your choice of American or Provolone Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, and Onion, topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Roll

Large - Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Freshly Sliced Ham, your choice of American or Provolone Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, and Onion, topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Sub Roll or Wrap

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

Regular - Turkey and Cheese

$5.95

Freshly Sliced Turkey, your choice of American or Provolone Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, and Onion, topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Roll

Large - Turkey and Cheese

$10.00

Freshly Sliced Turkey, your choice of American or Provolone Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, and Onion, topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Sub Roll or Wrap

Mixed Cold Cut

Regular - Mixed Cold Cut

$7.00

Freshly Sliced Ham, Turkey, and Beef Bologna with your choice of American or Provolone Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, and Onion, topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Roll

Large - Mixed Cold Cut

$10.00

Freshly Sliced Ham, Turkey, and Beef Bologna with your choice of American or Provolone Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, and Onion, topped with Mayo. Served on a Toasted Sub Roll or Wrap

Fried Beef Bologna

Regular Fried Beef Bologna

$7.00

Large Fried Beef Bologna

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

American Cheese melted between 2 slices of Grilled Texas Toast

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese

Freshly sliced Grilled Ham with American Cheese melted between 2 slices of Grilled Texas Toast

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Turkey and Cheese

Freshly sliced Grilled Turkey Breast with American Cheese melted between 2 slices of Grilled Texas Toast

Grilled Turkey and Cheese

$5.95

BAT

Bacon Avocado, tomato

BAT

$7.00

Jessa Belle

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

Jessa Belle

$5.75

Barbi's Chicken Salad

Regular Chicken Salad

$5.75

hot ham and swiss

hot ham and swiss

$6.00

Meatball Subs

3 Meatball sub

$9.00

4 Meatball Sub

$11.00

Turkey Club

turkey club

$7.25

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

House Salad

Leaf Lettuce, tomato, onions

Regular - Fresh Garden Salad

$4.75

Crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, Fresh Cucumber, and Onion. Served with your choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, or Blue Cheese

Large - Fresh Garden Salad

$8.00

Crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, Fresh Cucumber, and Onion. Served with your choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, or Blue Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

Regular - Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00

Crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, Onion, topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, or Blue Cheese

Large - Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, Onion, topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, or Blue Cheese

Grilled Steak Salad

Regular - Grilled Steak Salad

$8.95

Crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, Onion, topped with Tender Steak, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, or Blue Cheese

Large - Grilled Steak Salad

$13.00

Crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce, Juicy Tomato, Onion, topped with Tender Steak, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with your choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, Thousand Island, or Blue Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Regular Chicken Caesar

$6.95

Large Chicken Caesar

$11.00

Taco Salad

lettuce, beef, salsa, black beans, cheddar cheese

Regular Taco Salad

$9.00

Large Taco Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Salt Potatoes

Salt Potatoes - Side

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Chili

Chili

$3.75

Lays Chips

Lays Chips

$0.95

Hashbrowns

Regular hashbrowns

$2.25

Large hashbrowns

$4.00

Tim's Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns with chili, cheese, onions, mushrooms and jalapenos

Tim's Hashbrowns

$8.25

brunswick stew

brunswick stew

$3.00

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Cans

Coke Can

$1.25

Coke Zero

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Mountain Dew

$1.25

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Sprite Zero

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Sunkist Orange

$1.25

Red Bull Energy

$3.25

Bottles

Gold Peak Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

chocolate milk

$2.00

orange juice

$1.50

coffee

regular coffee

$2.50

large coffee

$2.95

Hot Dog - Kid's Meal

Hot Dog - Kid's Meal

$5.25

All Beef Hot Dog with Chips, fruit snacks and choice of drink.

Hamburger - Kid's Meal

Hamburger - Kid's Meal

$5.25

Hamburger with Chips, fruit snacks and choice of drink

Cheeseburger - Kid's Meal

$5.50

Cheeseburger with Chips, fruit snacks, and choice of drink

Grilled Cheese - Kid's Meal

Grilled Cheese with Chips, Kool-Aid Jammer, and Cookies

Grilled Cheese - Kid's Meal

$5.25

grilled cheese, chips, fruit snacks and choice of drink

BBQ Pork or Chicken - Kid's Meal

BBQ Pork Kid's Meal

$5.25

BBQ Chicken Kid's Meal

$5.25

Macaroni and Cheese - Kids Meal

Macaroni and Cheese - Kids Meal

$5.25

BBQ Chicken

1 lb. BBQ Chicken

$12.95

BBQ Pork

1 lb. BBQ Pork

$12.95

Barbi's BBQ Sauce

1/2 Pint Barbi's BBQ Sauce

$2.75

Pint Barbi's BBQ Sauce

$4.00

Quart Barbi's BBQ Sauce

$7.75

Buns

Buns

$0.75

Cole Slaw

Pint Cole Slaw

$5.75

Quart Cole Slaw

$10.25

Salt Potatoes

Pint Salt Potatoes

$5.95

Quart Salt Potatoes

$10.95

Chili

Pint Chili

$5.95

Quart Chili

$10.95

Brunswick Stew

Pint Brunswick Stew

$5.95

Quart Brunswick Stew

$10.95

Mac & Cheese

Pint Mac & Cheese

$5.75

Quart Mac & Cheese

$10.25

chicken salad

pound

$12.95

Make it a Combo!!

Add a side and beverage

$3.75

Croissants

bacon egg cheese croissant

$3.75

sausage egg cheese croissant

$3.75

steak egg cheese croissant

$4.75

egg cheese croissant

$3.00

Ham egg cheese croissant

$3.75

Turkey sausage egg cheese croissant

$4.75

Burritos

2 egg bacon cheese burrito

$4.95

3 egg bacon cheese burrito

$6.45

2 egg sausage cheese burrito

$4.95

3 egg sausage cheese burrito

$6.45

2 egg Steak cheese burrito

$6.45

3 egg steak cheese burrito

$7.75

2 egg cheese burrito

$4.95

3 egg cheese burrito

$6.45

2 egg turkey sausage cheese burrito

$5.95

3 egg turkey sausage cheese burrito

$6.95

2 egg ham cheese burrito

$4.95

3 egg ham cheese burrito

$6.45

french toast

2 French Toast

$4.75

3 French Toast

$5.75

extras

egg

$1.75

sausage

$2.25

bacon

$2.25

hashbrowns

$2.25

home fries

$2.50

Bagel

$0.75

Crossant

$1.00

grits

$2.00

toast

$0.75

Ham

$2.25

biscuits and gravy

biscuits and gravy

$4.25

breakfast platter

2 eggs meat hashbrowns

$5.25

kids meal

kid 1 egg, bacon, toast

$4.25

kid 1 egg, sausage, toast

$4.25

kid egg bacon cheese burrito

$4.25

kid egg sausage cheese burrito

$4.25

kid french toast with bacon

$4.25

kid french toast with sausage

$4.25

kid egg turkey sausage cheese burrito

$4.25

kid 1 egg, turkey sausage, toast

$4.25

kid French Toast

$4.25

kid french toast with turkey bacon

$4.25

kid egg cheese burrito

$4.25

kid pancake

$4.25

omeletes

bacon egg cheese omelet

$6.75

sausage egg cheese omelet

$6.75

steak egg cheese omelet

$7.75

ham egg cheese omelet

$6.75

turkey sausage egg cheese omelet

$7.25

french toast sandwich

Bacon egg cheese French toast sandwich

$7.25

sausage egg cheese french toast sandwich

$7.25

steak egg cheese french toast sandwich

$8.50

ham egg cheese french toast sandwich

$7.25

turkey sausage egg cheese french toast sandwich

$7.75

bagel sandwich

bacon egg cheese bagel

$3.75

sausage egg cheese bagel

$3.75

ham egg cheese bagel

$3.75

turkey sausage egg cheese bagel

$4.00

steak egg cheese bagel

$4.00

egg & cheese bagel

$3.50

pancakes

2 pancakes

$4.50

3 pancakes

$5.00

cheesecake

cheesecake

$4.75

baylons carrot cake

baylons carrot cake

$3.75

cookie

cookie

$1.00

pumpkin pie

pumpkin pie

$3.25

pumpkin cake balls

pumpkin cake balls

$1.50

Chili

Small Chili

$3.75

Large Chili

$5.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious food cooked to order!

Website

Location

157 C S Floyd Rd, Loganville, GA 30052

Directions

