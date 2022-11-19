Bogota Kitchen + Bar imageView gallery
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Bogota Kitchen + Bar 917 11th Street

500 Reviews

$$

917 11th St

Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Order Again

BEER BOTTLES

2 FOR 1 BUD LIGHT BOTTLE

$2.50

2 FOR 1 BUDWEISER BOTTLE

$2.50

2 FOR 1 COORS LIGHT BOTTLE

$2.50

2 FOR 1 CORONA EXTRA BOTTLE

$3.00

2 FOR 1 CORONA LIGHT BOTTLE

$3.00

2 FOR 1 CORONA PREMIER BOTTLE

$3.00

2 FOR 1 DOS EQUIS BOTTLE

$3.50

2 FOR 1 GUINESS BOTTLE

$4.00

2 FOR 1 HEINEKEN 00 BOTTLE

$3.50

2 FOR 1 HEINEKEN BOTTLE

$3.50

2 FOR 1 HIGH NOON GRAPEFRUIT

$3.50

2 FOR 1 HIGH NOON GUAVA

$3.50

2 FOR 1 HIGH NOON LEMON

$3.50

2 FOR 1 HIGH NOON LIME

$3.50

2 FOR 1 HIGH NOON MANGO

$3.50Out of stock

2 FOR 1 HIGH NOON PASSIONFRUIT

$3.50

2 FOR 1 HIGH NOON PEACH

$3.50

2 FOR 1 HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$3.50

2 FOR 1 HIGH NOON WATERMELON

$3.50

2 FOR 1 MICHELOB GOLD

$2.75

2 FOR 1 MICHELOB ULTRA BOTTLE

$2.50

2 FOR 1 MILLER LIGHT BOTTLE

$2.50

2 FOR 1 MODELO ESPECIAL BOTTLE

$3.00

2 FOR 1 MODELO NEGRO BOTTLE

$3.00

2 FOR 1 NUTRL

$3.50

2 FOR 1 PABST BLUE BOTTLE

$2.00

2 FOR 1 SHOCKTOP BOTTLE

$3.00

2 FOR 1 SOUTHBEACH MIMOSA

$3.50

2 FOR 1 STELLA ARTOIS BOTTLE

$3.50Out of stock

2 FOR 1 WHITE CLAW BLK CHERRY

$3.50

2 FOR 1 WHITE CLAW MANGO

$3.50

2 FOR 1 WHITE CLAW WATERMELON

$3.50

2 FOR 1 WOODCHUCK AMBER ALE

$3.25

2 FOR 1 YUENGLING BOTTLE

$3.00

2 FOR 1 PACIFICO

$2.50

2-4-1 HIGHNOON KIWI

$3.50

BEER DRAFTS

2 FOR 1 BIG WAVE DRAFT

$3.50

2 FOR 1 BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$2.50

2 FOR 1 BUDWEISER DRAFT

$2.50Out of stock

2 FOR 1 DEBINE IPA

$3.50

2 FOR 1 JAI LAI DRAFT

$4.00

2 FOR 1 LAGUNITAS IPA DRAFT

$4.00

2 FOR 1 MANGO CART DRAFT

$3.50

2 FOR 1 MICHELOB ULTRA DRAFT

$2.50

2 FOR 1 MILLER LITE DRAFT

$2.50

2 FOR 1 MODELO ESPECIAL DRAFT

$4.00

2 FOR 1 SHRINER OKTOBERFEST

$3.50

2 FOR 1 SHOCK TOP DRAFT

$3.50

2 FOR 1 SHOCK TOP DRAFT

$3.50

2 FOR 1 SPACEDUST DRAFT

$4.50

2 FOR 1 STELLA DRAFT

$3.50

2 FOR 1 YUENGLING DRAFT

$3.00

2 FOR 1 MK48 DRAFT

$3.00Out of stock

2 FOR 1 BROMOSA DRAFT

$4.00

2 FOR 1 ACE PINEAPPLE DRAFT

$4.00Out of stock

2 FOR 1 REEF DONKEY DRAFT

$4.00

2 FOR 1 3D RAZ LEMONADE

$3.00

2 FOR 1 DEBINE RED ALE

$3.50

LIQUOR

2 FOR 1 ABSOLUT

$3.50

2 FOR 1 ABSOLUT CITRON

$3.50

2 FOR 1 ABSOLUT MANDARIN

$3.50

2 FOR 1 NEW AMSTERDAM

$3.50

2 FOR 1 STOLI

$3.50

2 FOR 1 STOLI RAZZ

$4.00

2 FOR 1 STOLI VANILLA

$4.00

2 FOR 1 TITOS

$4.25

2 FOR 1 WELL VODKA

$3.25

2 FOR 1 NEW AMSTERDZM RAZ

$3.25

2 FOR 1 ABSOLUT VANILLA

$3.50

2 FOR 1 GREY GOOSE

$5.50

2 FOR 1 KETTLE ONE

$4.50

2 FOR 1 DEEP EDDY LEMON

$3.50

2 FOR 1 DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT

$3.50

2 FOR 1 FLORIDA CANE VANILLA

$4.00

2 FOR 1 FLORIDA CANE CHERRY

$4.00

2 FOR 1 BACARDI

$3.50

2 FOR 1 BEEFEATER

$3.50

2 FOR 1 BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$4.50

2 FOR 1 CAPTAIN MORGAN

$3.50

2 FOR 1 CUTWATER BALI HAI

$3.50

2 FOR 1 GOSLINGS DARK RUM

$3.50

2 FOR 1 HENDRICKS

$5.50

2 FOR 1 KULA TOASTED COCONUT

$4.50

2 FOR 1 MALIBU

$4.00

2 FOR 1 MYERS

$4.50

2 FOR 1 RUMHAVEN

$3.50

2 FOR 1 TANQUEREY

$4.50

2 FOR 1 UNCLE VALS

$3.50

2 FOR 1 WELL GIN

$3.25

2 FOR 1 WELL RUM

$3.25

2 FOR 1 BULLEIT

$4.00

2 FOR 1 BULLEIT RYE

$4.00

2 FOR 1 CROWN ROYAL

$4.50

2 FOR 1 CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$4.50

2 FOR 1 KFB

$3.00

2 FOR 1 JACK DANIELS

$4.00

2 FOR 1 JACK DANIELS APPLE

$4.00

2 FOR 1 JACK DANIELS FIRE

$4.00

2 FOR 1 JACK DANIELS HONEY

$4.00

2 FOR 1 JAMESON

$4.00

2 FOR 1 JAMESON ORANGE

$4.00

2 FOR 1 JIM BEAM

$4.00

2 FOR 1 SCREWBALL

$4.00

2 FOR 1 SLANE WHISKEY

$4.00

2 FOR 1 ANGELS ENVY

$5.50

2 FOR 1 BROKEN CALI 88

$5.00

2 FOR 1 BROKEN BARREL CASK 115

$6.50

2 FOR 1 BROKEN BARREL HERESY 105

$5.50

2 FOR 1 BROKEN BARREL SMALL BATCH 95

$5.50

2 FOR 1 CONTRADICTION

$5.50

2 FOR 1 FIREBALL

$2.50

2 FOR 1 GREY COAST

$6.50

2 FOR 1 KNOB CREEK

$5.50

2 FOR 1 MAKERS MARK

$4.50

2 FOR 1 PROPER 12

$4.00

2 FOR 1 WOODFORD RESERVE

$5.50

2 FOR 1 1800 COCONUT

$4.50

2 FOR 1 1800 SILVER

$3.50

2 FOR 1 AVION CRISTALIANO

$10.50

2 FOR 1 CANTERA NEGRA

$4.00

2 FOR 1 CASA NOBLE

$6.00

2 FOR 1 CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$6.00

2 FOR 1 CASAMIGOS SILVER

$6.00

2 FOR 1 DON FULANO ANEJO

$8.00

2 FOR 1 DON FULANO BLANCO

$6.00

2 FOR 1 DON FULANO FUERTE

$7.50

2 FOR 1 DON FULANO REPOSADO

$7.00

2 FOR 1 DON JULIO

$5.50

2 FOR 1 DON JULIO 1942

$14.00

2 FOR 1 GRAN CORAMINO

$8.00

2 FOR 1 HORNITOS REPOSADO

$5.00

2 FOR 1 HORNITOS SILVER

$4.50

2 FOR 1 PATRON

$5.50

2 FOR 1 TEQUILA ROSA

$4.00

2 FOR 1 TEREMAN REPOSADO

$8.00

2 FOR 1 TEREMANA BLANCO

$4.50

2 FOR 1 WELL TEQUILA

$3.50

2 FOR 1 ABSENTHE

$8.00

2 FOR 1 APEROL

$3.50

2 FOR 1 BAILEYS

$4.50

2 FOR 1 BITTER TRUTH ELDERFLOWER

$3.50

2 FOR 1 CAMPARI

$4.50

2 FOR 1 CHAMBORD

$4.00

2 FOR 1 DISARRONO

$4.50

2 FOR 1 FLAVORED LIQUEURS

$2.50

2 FOR 1 FRANGELICO

$4.00

2 FOR 1 GRAN MARNIER

$5.50

2 FOR 1 HENNESEY

$4.50

2 FOR 1 JAGERMEISTER

$4.00

2 FOR 1 KALUHA

$4.50

2 FOR 1 RUMCHATA

$4.00

2 FOR 1 RUMCHATA LIMON

$4.00

2 FOR 1 RUMPLEMINZE

$4.00

2 FOR 1 PEACH SCHNAPPS

$3.50

2 FOR 1 KINKY

$3.50

2 FOR 1 CHIVAS

$4.50

2 FOR 1 CUTTY SARK

$3.50

2 FOR 1 DEWARS

$5.00

2 FOR 1 GLEN MORANGIE

$6.00

2 FOR 1 J+B

$3.50

2 FOR 1 JOHNNY BLUE

$25.00

2 FOR 1 JOHNNY BLACK

$5.50

2 FOR 1 TALISKER

$6.50

SHOTS

CAKE SHOT

$4.00

CAPRISUN SHOT

$4.00

HONEY NUT CHEERIOS

$4.00

KAMIKAZE

$3.00

LEMON DROP

$4.00

LUNCHBOX

$4.50

WASHINGTON APPLE

$4.50

B52

$4.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$3.50

IRISH CAR BOMBS

$5.50

JOHNNY VEGAS

$4.50

PAIN KILLER

$4.50

RED-HEADED SLUTS

$4.00

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$3.50

JAMESON GREEN TEA

$4.50

TITOS WHITE TEA

$4.50

KEYWEST ROOTBEER

$4.00

2 FOR 1 PINK STARBUCKS

$4.00

WINE

2 FOR 1 HOUSE CABERNET

$4.00

2 FOR 1 HOUSE MERLOT

$4.00

2 FOR 1 HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO

$4.00

2 FOR 1 HOUSE PROSECCO

$4.50

2 FOR 1 HOUSE SANGRIA

$4.00

2 FOR 1 MIMOSAS

$3.50

2 FOR 1 SAUVIGNON BLANC

$4.00

2 FOR 1 CHARDONNAY

$4.00

COCKTAILS

2 FOR 1 ABSOLUT ESPRESSO MARTINI

$6.00

2 FOR 1 ALTOS MARGARITA

$4.00Out of stock

2 FOR 1 BOGOTA BLOODY

$5.00

2 FOR 1 CAIPRINHA

$4.50

2 FOR 1 COCONUT COOLER

$4.50

2 FOR 1 FLORIDA OLD FASHIONED

$5.50

2 FOR 1 KEY LIME MARTINI

$6.00

2 FOR 1 MOJITO CUBANO

$4.50

2 FOR 1 PINEAPPLE RUM RUNNER

$4.50

2 FOR 1 SMOKED OLD FASHIONED

$6.50

2 FOR 1 TRADITIONAL MARGARITA

$6.00

2 FOR 1 WHITE PEACH SANGRIA

$4.50

2 FOR 1 BAHAMA MAMA

$5.50

2 FOR 1 PEACH BELLINI

$3.50

2 FOR 1 BLUE HAWAIIAN

$4.50

2 FOR 1 CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$5.50

2 FOR 1 IRISH COFFEE

$6.00

2 FOR 1 WELL LONG ISLAND

$5.00

2 FOR 1 TOP SHELF LONG ISLAND

$8.00

2 FOR 1 MIMOSA

$3.50

2 FOR 1 WHITE RUSSIAN

$4.50

2 FOR 1 KEY LIME MARTINI

$6.00

2 FOR 1 PUMPKIN PIE MARTINI

$5.50

2 FOR 1 APPLE CIDER MULE

$5.50

2 FOR APPLE PIE WHITE RUSSIAN

$5.50

2 FOR 1 SALTED CARAMEL OLD FASHIONED

$5.50

2 FOR 1 ROSEMARY GRAPEFRUIT MARGARITA

$5.50

TACO BAR

TACO BAR

$125.00

DESSERT

BLACK TIE CHEESECAKE

$9.00

CHURROS

$7.00Out of stock

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$9.00

STONE CRAB

MEDIUM CLAWS

$30.00

LARGE CLAWS

$37.00

JUMBO CLAWS

$50.00

GROUPER SPECIAL

GROUPER DINNER

$18.00

BIRRIA TACOS

BIRRIA TACOS

$14.99

BREAKFAST TACOS

BREAKFAST TACO A LA CARTE

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

917 11th St, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Directions

Gallery
Bogota Kitchen + Bar image

