Restaurant info

At Bogota Latin Bistro, we're dedicated to elevating the status and awareness of Latin food—particularly Colombian cuisine—and culture via our food, drinks, music, and hospitality. We try to lead the way in what New York City Latin restaurants, food, and service should be about. Hospitality, professionalism, pride, fanatical attention to detail, teamwork, and respect for diversity are the core values that guide our efforts. We've been proudly feeding New York since 2005.

Website