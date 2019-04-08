Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bogota Latin Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

141 5th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Empanada Sampler
Bogota Fish Tacos ( 3 PCS )
Chicken Tortilla Soup

ALL DAY

STUFFED AREPAS

Shredded Beef Stuffed Arepa

$16.00

Arepa de chocolo topped with ropa vieja, black beans, maduros & queso blanco. Gluten-free.

Grilled Chicken Stuffed Arepa

$16.00

White corn cheese arepa stuffed with grilled chicken, queso blanco, guacamole & pink sauce. Gluten-free.

Seafood Stuffed Arepa

$18.00

White corn cheese arepa stuffed with sautéed shrimp, bay scallops, calamari & hogao sauce. Gluten-free.

Veggie Stuffed Arepa

$15.00

White corn cheese arepa stuffed with wild mushrooms, sweet peppers, tomatoes, queso blanco & truffle oil. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

AREPAS

White Arepa

$4.50

White cornmeal cake toasted with butter. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Arepa de Chocolo

$6.00

Sweet yellow cornmeal cake toasted with butter. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Arepa Brava!

$17.00

White arepa topped with shredded chicken, queso blanco, tomato, chipotle mayo, fried egg. Gluten-free.

Arepa Avocado Toast.

$17.00

Crispy white arepa topped with guacamole, fresh sliced avocado, pico, cilantro & olive oil drizzle

Arepa Farid

$16.00

Arepa de chocolo topped with Colombian hogao sauce, grilled chicken, fried egg.

Arepa de Pabellon

$17.00

Arepa de chocolo topped wtih ropa vieja, black beans, maduros & queso blanco. Gluten-free.

EMPANADAS

Empanada Sampler

Empanada Sampler

$20.00

Choice of any four empanadas.

Chicken Empanada

$6.00

Shredded chicken, potato, Colombian aji sauce. Cornmeal. Gluten free.

Steak Empanada

$6.50

Steak & potato, Colombian aji sauce. Cornmeal. Gluten free.

Vegetable Empanada

$5.50

Spinach, mushroom, red & green pepper, onion, tomato, aji pique (scallion cilantro sauce). Cornmeal. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Domino Empanada

$6.00

Black bean, queso feta, cumin, crema. Cornmeal. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Beef Empanada

$6.50

Beef picadillo, chipotle tomato sauce. Wheat.

Shrimp Empanada

$7.00

Chipotle shrimp, corn, scallion, chipotle mayo. Wheat.

Guava Empanada

$5.50

Guava purée & cream cheese, guava sauce. Wheat. Vegetarian.

Goat Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Queso blanco, chipotle tomato sauce. Wheat. Vegetarian.

Birria Empanada

$7.00

Braised beef short rib, jack cheese, onion, cilantro. Served with beef consommé for dipping. Wheat.

APPETIZERS

Picada Colombiana

$38.00

Skirt steak, grilled chicken, pork chicharron, Colombian chorizo, morcilla (blood sausage), maduros, papa criolla, red aji. Gluten-free.

Grilled Street Corn

$7.00

Chipotle mayo, queso blanco, parmesan, chile powder, lime juice. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Platanos Con Queso

$9.00

Maduros with butter & brown sugar, queso blanco, sour cream. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Papa Criolla

$7.00

Fried baby Colombian potatoes, salsa rosada dipping sauce. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Platanos Rellenos

$12.00

Ripe plantain rounds stuffed with chicken, chipotle tomato, crema. Gluten-free.

Chicharrones de Pollo

$13.00

Deep fried chicken chunks, Colombian aji & cilantro tartar sauce.

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Seasoned batter, chipotle mayo.

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Cabbage slaw, tamarind sauce.

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortillas & jack cheese, served with crema. Vegetarian.

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla, jack cheese, spinach, portabella, pico de gallo. Vegetarian.

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortillas, jack cheese, chicken, black beans, sweet plantains, pico de gallo. Served with crema.

CHIPS & DIP

Dip Sampler

$18.00

Guacamole, black bean dip & pico, served with tortilla & plantain chips. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Guac + Chips

$13.00

Tortilla chips, guacamole, pico de gallo garnish. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Black Bean Dip

$9.00

Plantain chips, sour cream & Colombian aji garnish. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Pico + Chips

$9.00

Tortilla chips, pico de gallo. Vegan. Gluten-free.

SOUPS & SALADS

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$13.00

Chipotle chicken broth, tortilla strips, avocado, jack cheese, crema. Gluten-free.

Chicken + Pork Rib Sancocho Soup

$13.00

Cilantro chicken broth, corn, plantain, yucca, potato. Gluten-free.

Ajiaco Soup

$16.00

Bogota's traditional soup with shredded chicken, papa criolla, guascas herb, capers. Served with white rice, avocado & corn. Gluten-free.

Ensalada Mixta

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, balsamic dressing. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Pom Palm Salad

$15.00

Hearts of palm, pomegranate, avocado, mango, watercress, cilantro dressing. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Chipotle Salad

$15.00

Avocado, feta, diced egg, red onion, tortilla strips, chipotle dressing. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Avocado Watercress Salad

$16.00

Avocado, watercress, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, potato crisps, garlic citrus dressing. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Quinoa Salad

$16.00

Quinoa, avocado, corn, black beans, red onion, cherry tomato, basil, cayenne vinaigrette. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Kale Garlic Caesar Salad

$16.00

Kale, roasted garlic, shredded parmesan, herbed croutons, Caesar dressing (with anchovy).

MAIN COURSES

Ropa Vieja ( 8 OZ )

$24.00

Shredded steak with olives, capers & bay leaf, in tomato wine sauce. Gluten-free.

Skirt Steak ( 7 OZ ).

$32.00

Grilled skirt steak, green aji sauce. Gluten-free.

Skirt Steak ( 14 OZ ).

$44.00

Grilled skirt steak, green aji sauce. Gluten-free.

Shredded Pork ( 8 OZ )

$24.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, marinated in Colombian beer.

Colombian BBQ Ribs

$24.00

Roasted pork ribs, marinated with red wine & rosemary, dipped in mango BBQ sauce. Gluten-free.

Rotisserie Chicken

$27.00

Marinated ½ chicken, tomatillo sauce, Colombian aji sauce. Gluten-free.

Garlic Rotisserie Chicken

$28.00

Sautéed ½ chicken topped with garlic white wine sauce.

Plantain Crusted Chicken

$23.00

Pan-fried chicken breast, mango BBQ sauce. Gluten-free.

Garlic Shrimp

$28.00

Shrimp with garlic & white wine sauce. Gluten-free.

Grilled Salmon ( 7 OZ )

$32.00

Grilled salmon, green aji sauce, tomatillo sauce. Gluten-free.

Chipotle Corn Crusted Salmon ( 7 OZ )

$34.00

Roasted salmon, green aji sauce & smokie' chipotle sauce.

Bogota Fish Tacos ( 3 PCS )

$28.00

Fried fish, flour tortillas, greens, pico, chipotle mayo.

Vegan Quinoa Cakes

$19.00

Sautéed sweet potato & black bean quinoa cakes, Colombian aji sauce. Vegan.

Vegan Tofu Chimichurri

$17.00

Marinated grilled tofu, chimichurri sauce, pico, salsa verde. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Vegetable Tacos ( 3 PCS ).

$22.00

Grilled mushroom, poblano, red pepper, tomato, red onion, corn, jack cheese, topped with feta cheese & lettuce, soft corn tortillas, chipotle tomato sauce.

Vegetarian Plate

$17.00

Rice & beans. Choice of three sides.

BOGOTA HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Bandeja Paisa

Served with pork chicharron, white arepa, rice & beans, fried egg, maduros, avocado, cabbage salad.

Vegan Bandeja Paisa

$29.00

Impossible meat, white arepa, white rice, black beans, portobello, jicama “egg”. Vegan.

Arroz Con Pollo

$24.00

Shredded chicken mixed with yellow rice, carrots, red peppers, cilantro & scallions. Served with black beans, avocado, maduros, Colombian aji sauce, & red cabbage salad. Gluten-free.

Pollo Sudado

$26.00

Colombian comfort chicken stew with yucca, potato & carrot. Served with white rice, avocado & green salad. Gluten-free.

Paella Valenciana

$38.00

Chicken & chorizo, sautéed shrimp, calamari, mussels, white fish mixed with saffron yellow rice, green & red pepper, peas & cilantro. Gluten-free.

Paella Marinera

$40.00

Sautéed shrimp, calamari, mussels & white fish mixed with saffron yellow rice, green & red pepper, peas & cilantro. Gluten-free.

SIDES

White Rice

$4.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

Yellow Rice

$4.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

Black Beans

$4.00

Red Beans w/ Pork

$4.00

Gluten-free.

Maduros

$5.00

Sweet plantains. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Tostones

$5.00

Fried green plantains. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Cilantro Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Coconut Rice

$6.00

Coconut milk & raisins. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

French Fries

$5.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

Red Cabbage Salad

$5.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

Kale

$7.00

Sautéed with red onion. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Spinach

$7.00

Sautéed with garlic.

House Salad

$5.00

EXTRAS

Flour Tortillas ( 2 PCS )

$2.00

Vegan.

Corn Tortillas ( 2 PCS )

$2.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

Pico de Gallo (Small)

$1.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

Pico de Gallo (Large)

$5.00

Guacamole (Small)

$2.00

Guacamole (Large)

$6.00

Sliced Avocado ( 3 PCS )

$3.00

Vegan. Gluten-free.

1 Fried Egg

$2.00

Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Pork Chicharron ( 1 PC ).

$6.00

Gluten-free.

Colombian Chorizo ( 1 PC ).

$5.00

Gluten-free.

Morcilla ( 1 PC ).

$6.00

Gluten-free.

Chipotle Mayo

$2.00

DESSERT

DESSERTS

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Churros

$8.00

Classic Flan

$8.00

Flan de Coco

$8.00

Obleas

$6.00

Xangos

$12.00

Fried cheesecake.

Chocolate Molten Cake

$12.00

Dessert Sampler

$22.00

Tres Leches, Flan de Coco, Churros & Obleas.

AFTER DINNER DRINKS

Iced Coffee Mojito ( No Alcohol )

$6.00

Muddled mint & sugar, with espresso & milk over ice.

BEV / COFFEE / TEA

LEMONADE / ICED TEAS

Lemonade

$4.00

Sweetened.

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Flavored Iced Tea

$5.00

BATIDOS / JUICES

Colombian Fruit Shake

$6.00

Choice of fruit flavor, blended with milk or water.

Virgin Frozen Colada

$6.00

Blended with coconut cream, topped with whipped cream.

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Flavored Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

SODAS

Colombiana La Nuestra

$4.00

Manzana

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Ginger Ale Can

$3.00

Seltzer Can

$3.00

COFFEE / TEA

Colombian Coffee.

$4.00

Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cafe Con Leche

$5.00

Espresso with milk.

Iced Coffee Mojito ( No Alcohol )

$6.00

Muddled mint, sugar, with espresso & milk.

Hot Tea

$4.00

Aguapanela

$4.50

Colombian sugarcane tea.

Colombian Hot Chocolate.

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Bogota Latin Bistro, we're dedicated to elevating the status and awareness of Latin food—particularly Colombian cuisine—and culture via our food, drinks, music, and hospitality. We try to lead the way in what New York City Latin restaurants, food, and service should be about. Hospitality, professionalism, pride, fanatical attention to detail, teamwork, and respect for diversity are the core values that guide our efforts. We've been proudly feeding New York since 2005.

Website

Location

141 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PalmPalm Bowls
orange starNo Reviews
141 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Miti Miti Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
138 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Dirty Birdy Wings
orange starNo Reviews
138 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Harlem Shake - 119 5th Ave@Sterling Pl, Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
119 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Taqueria el Patron - Park Slope
orange star4.8 • 19
191 5th ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Grounded Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
198 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1978 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston