Bogota Press Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1000 West Fort Lee Rd

Suite C

Bogota, NJ 07603

Order Again

Popular Items

Build it!
Chavocado
Latte

Halloween Creations

Candy Corn Latte

$5.65+

$5.65+
Pumpkin Oreo Frap

$6.00+

$6.00+
Pumpkin Spice Sweet Cream

$5.50+

$5.50+
The Mary Sanderson

The Mary Sanderson

$6.25+

Raspberry White Mocha Frap topped with edible eye balls.

Witches Brew

Witches Brew

$6.50+

Blueberry Vanilla Frap with Whip Cream topped with matcha powder.

Zombie Juice

Zombie Juice

$6.75+

Matcha frap with whip cream raspberry drizzle & edible eye balls.

Weekly Specials

Lavender Sweet Cream

$5.50+

$5.50+
Matcha Blueberry Sweet Cream Iced Latte

$6.50+

$6.50+
Affogato

Affogato

$5.00

2 scoops vanilla gelato and 1 shot espresso and toppings

White Mocha Raspberry

$5.25+

$5.25+
Frozen London Fog Milk Tea

$5.25+

$5.25+
Electric Blueberry Lavender Lemonade Smoothie

$6.00+

$6.00+
Strawberry Peach Lime Smoothie

$6.00+

$6.00+
Guava Mixed Berry Smoothie

$6.00+

$6.00+
Pomegranate Passion Fruit Smoothie

$6.25+

$6.25+
Cotton Candy Latte

$5.75+

$5.75+
Cotton Candy Kids Frap 10oz

$5.75

$5.75
Bruschetta

$6.50

$6.50

DRINKS

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

$2.25+
Cappuccino

$4.25+

$4.25+
Americana

Americana

$4.00+

Espresso and hot water

Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

Caramel Latte

$4.50+
Latte

$4.25+

$4.25+
Chai Latte

$4.25+

$4.25+
Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte
$5.00+

$5.00+

Banana Coconut Latte

$5.25+

Brown Sugar Latte

$5.25+
Bouquet Latte

Bouquet Latte

$5.50+

Latte with Rose and Lavender syrup topped with edible rose pedals

Chocolate Lavender Latte

$5.50+
Chocolate Rose Latte

$5.50+

$5.50+
Dulce De Leche Latte

Dulce De Leche Latte
$5.25+

$5.25+

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50+
Honey Rose Latte

$5.50+

$5.50+

Lavender Coconut Cream Latte

$5.25+

Mocha Latte

$4.00+
Organic Matcha Latte

$5.00+

$5.00+
Pistachio Latte

Pistachio Latte

$5.75+

Created with pistachio milk and syrup with a touch of cream and topped with crushed pistachio.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25+

$5.25+
Rose Coconut Cream Latte

$5.25+

$5.25+
S'mores Latte

S'mores Latte

$5.50+

Almond Joy Cocoa

$3.75+

Caramel Cocoa

$3.75+
Cocoa

$3.50+

$3.50+
Peppermint Patty Cocoa

Peppermint Patty Cocoa
$3.75+

$3.75+

Toasted Marshmallow Cocoa

$3.75+

Amaretto Sky

$4.00+

Amaretto Syrup, Peach Tea, & Milk

Immuni-Tea

$4.00+

Green Tea, fresh lemon, peach essences, ginger and honey

London Fog

$3.75+

Earl grey tea, Vanilla syrup, steamed milk.

Box Of Joe

$22.00

96 oz box of coffee

ESPRESSO

Single Shot

$3.00

$3.00

Double Shot

$4.00

Triple Shot

$5.00

Four Shots

$6.00

Five Shot

$7.00

Six Shots

$8.00

Seven Shots

$9.00

Eight Shots

$10.00

HOT TEA

$2.50+

$2.50+

Drinks

Bp Cooler

Bp Cooler

$4.85+

Dragonfruit, Mango, Butterfly Pea

Chocolate Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.50+

$5.50+
Coconut Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.50+

$5.50+
Cold Brew

$4.75+

$4.75+

Hibiscus Half & Half

$3.50+
Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.50+

Add Half n Half

Iced Green Tea

$3.50+
Iced Hibiscus Tea

$3.50+

$3.50+

Iced Peach Tea

$3.50+
Jalapeno Cilantro Limeade

Jalapeno Cilantro Limeade

$4.50+

Lime juice with cilantro and jalapeños

Lavendar Honey Green Tea Iced

Lavendar Honey Green Tea Iced
$3.50+

$3.50+

Lemonade

$4.50+
Lemonana

Lemonana

$4.50+

Lemon juice with mint

Rose Gold Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

$5.25+
Strawberry Acai

$4.75+

$4.75+
Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50+

$3.50+
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
$5.50+

$5.50+

Sm Cup Of Milk

$2.75

Cup Tap Water

$0.35

Cooler

Coca Cola

$2.50

$2.50
Coca Cola (Diet)

$2.50

$2.50
Fiji Water

$2.50

$2.50
VOSS

$3.00

$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50

$2.50
Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

$2.65Out of stock

$2.65Out of stock
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

$5.00
BP Soda Root Beer

$2.75

$2.75
BP Soda Orange

$2.75

$2.75
BP Soda Grape

$2.75

$2.75
BP Soda Pineapple

$2.75

$2.75
Joe's Lemon Tea

$3.75

$3.75
Joe's Half And Half

Joe's Half And Half
$3.75

$3.75

Joe's Green Tea

$3.75

Joe's Peach Tea

$3.75
Joe's Rasberry Tea

$3.75

$3.75
Joe's Watermelon Lemonade

$3.75

$3.75
Joe's Berry Lemonade

$3.75

$3.75
La Croix Blackberry Cucumber

$2.00

$2.00
La Croix Pineapple Strawberry

$2.00

$2.00
La Croix Lime

$2.00Out of stock

$2.00Out of stock
La Croix Cherry Lime

$2.00

$2.00
illy Caffè Latte

$4.50

$4.50
illy Unsweetened

$3.50

$3.50
illy Cold Brew Classico

$4.50

$4.50
illy Cappuccino

$4.50

$4.50
Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.75Out of stock

$2.75Out of stock

Frappuccino

Banana Foster Frappuccino

Banana Foster Frappuccino
$6.00+

$6.00+

Berry Blast Frappuccino

$5.25+

Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappuccino

$5.00+
Funfetti Frappuccino

$5.00+

$5.00+
Matcha Frappuccino

$5.60+

$5.60+
Oreo Frappuccino

$5.50+

$5.50+
Pistachio Frappuccino

$6.00+

$6.00+
S'mores Frappuccino

S'mores Frappuccino

$5.50+

Espresso Based

Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino

$5.25+

$5.25+
Vanilla Bean Coconut Lavender Frappuccino

$5.50+

$5.50+
Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
$5.00+

$5.00+

AM SANDIES (until 12)

Build it!

$5.25

$5.25
The Hangover

The Hangover

$7.25

sausage, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese and dijonaisse

Rise and Shine

Rise and Shine

$6.95

egg whites, spinach, chives, goat cheese

The Impossible Sandie

The Impossible Sandie

$8.25

Over easy egg, impossible patty, american cheese

The BP Wakeup

$8.25

Bacon, scrambled eggs, american cheese, hash brown patty, bp sauce

CHEESY GRILLS

Chavocado

Chavocado

$10.25

grilled chicken , avocado, bacon & muenster cheese With our Bp Sauce (chipotle pineapple mayo blend)

Havarti Party

Havarti Party

$9.25

havarti cheese, roasted jalapeños, tomato, chimichurri spread

Let's Brie Friends

Let's Brie Friends

$9.75

Brie, Apple, bacon, honey champagne vinaigrette

That's a CROCK!

That's a CROCK!

$10.00

French onion soup in a grilled cheese. Swiss cheese blend and our caramelized onion blend with an au jus dip

The Classic

The Classic

$7.50

American or Cheddar Cheese

The Hamlet

$9.75

4 cheese blend and lots of bacon

DESSERTS

Almandine Blueberry Almond Cake

$5.50

$5.50
Cake Pops (chocolate cake)

$3.00

$3.00
Cake Pops (vanilla cake)

$3.00

$3.00
Créme Brûlée

$5.25Out of stock

$5.25Out of stock
Fondant Au Chocolat

$5.50

$5.50
French Macarons

French Macarons
$2.25

$2.25

Salted Caramel Biscotti

$1.50

Almond Dark Chocolate Biscotti

$2.00

Rock Candy

$2.00

Apple Bar

$4.85

Pop Rocks

$2.00

Key Lime Tart

$5.50

KIDS MEALS

Cheese Sticks (Kids)

$8.00

$8.00
Chicken Tenders (Kids)

$8.00

$8.00
Emoji Funfetti (Kids)

Emoji Funfetti (Kids)
$8.00

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets (Kids)

$8.00

LUNCH BOX

Chavocado (Half)

Chavocado (Half)

$10.50

grilled chicken , avocado, bacon & muenster cheese With our Bp Sauce (chipotle pineapple mayo blend)

Havarti Party (Half)

$10.50

havarti cheese, roasted jalapeños, tomato, chimichurri spread

Let's Brie Friends (Half)

Let's Brie Friends (Half)

$10.50

Brie, Apple, bacon, honey champagne vinaigrette

That's a CROCK! (Half)

That's a CROCK! (Half)

$10.50

French onion soup in a grilled cheese. Gruyere cheese and our caramelized onion blend with an au jus dip

The Classic (Half)

The Classic (Half)

$10.50

American or Cheddar Cheese

The Hamlet (Half)

$10.50

4 cheese blend and lots of bacon

OFF THE PRESS

Buffalo Smash

Buffalo Smash

$10.50

diced chicken, bacon, celery, Buffalo sauce, crumbly blue blend, Munster cheese & blue cheese dip

Margarita

Margarita

$9.75

mozzarella, tomato, basil & garlic spread

Veggie Heaven

Veggie Heaven

$10.25

Provolone, roasted red pepper, fresh spinach, marinated artichoke and pesto

Las Chicas

$10.50

bbq chicken, bacon, red onions & cheddar cheese

OPEN TOAST

LOX-A-DILLY

LOX-A-DILLY

$13.00

Smoked salmon, dill/scallion cream cheese, fresh onions, cucumbers, capers

TAT / TANIA'S AVOCADO TOAST

TAT / TANIA'S AVOCADO TOAST

$11.00

Fresh Avocado topped with Pickled onions, sprouts, lemony greens, radishes

WHATEVER FLOATS YOUR GOAT

WHATEVER FLOATS YOUR GOAT

$10.25

Goat cheese shmear, sheperds salad, topped with minty greens

GO FIG OR GO HOME

$10.00

PASTRIES

Almond Croissants

$3.60Out of stock

$3.60Out of stock
Banana Chocolate Loaf

$3.75Out of stock

$3.75Out of stock
Cannele

$3.50

$3.50
Cinnamon Rolls

$3.75Out of stock

$3.75Out of stock
Croissants

$3.10

$3.10
Apple Walnut Scone

$3.95Out of stock

$3.95Out of stock
Pain Au Chocolate

$3.75Out of stock

$3.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Loaf

$3.75Out of stock

SIDES

Chicken Tenders

$7.50
Fries

$3.00+

$3.00+
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$3.00+

Funfetti Pancakes (7)

$5.50
Hummus & Chips

Hummus & Chips
$3.00+

$3.00+

Side Bacon (2)

$3.25

Soup Creamy Potato Spinach

$3.50+

Soup Tomato Bisque

$3.50+

Hash Brown Patty

$2.00

Toast (1)

$1.25

Toast (2)

$2.50

Eggs (2)

$3.25

Turkey Bacon (2)

$4.25

Side Salad

$5.00
"Dirty" Mesquite Bbq Chips

$2.00

$2.00
"Dirty" Sea Salt Chips

$2.00

$2.00

STUFFLES

Berry Good Stuffle

Berry Good Stuffle

$10.25

Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries

Ciao Bella

Ciao Bella

$9.00

Waffle filled with Chocolate schmear and fresh strawberries

Nutty Monkey

Nutty Monkey

$9.00

Waffle filled with banana & peanut butter

Simple Stuffle

$8.00
Southern Hospitality

Southern Hospitality

$9.75

Waffle filled with crispy chicken, cheddar & bacon

Stuffleufugus

Stuffleufugus

$10.25

Waffle filled with sausage, bacon, cheddar & egg

The Impossible Stuffle

The Impossible Stuffle

$11.25

Waffle filled with Impossible patty, cheese, egg

THE GARDEN

The Chopped

The Chopped

$10.00

romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, chick peas, dill, mint, feta and lemon vinaigrette comes with side of toast

The Waldorf

The Waldorf

$11.00

spring mix, celery, grapes, apples, walnuts, pea shoots, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette comes with a side of toast.

Strawberry Goat cheese Pine Nut Salad

Strawberry Goat cheese Pine Nut Salad
$13.00

$13.00

Merch

BP Tote Bag

$15.00

$15.00
BP Coffee Tumbler (Small)

$12.00

$12.00
BP Coffee Tumbler (Large)

$18.00

$18.00
Illy Classico Capsules

$23.00

$23.00
Illy Grind Classico

$23.00

$23.00
Illy Grind Intenso

$23.00

$23.00
Illy Grind Decaf

$23.00

$23.00
Tea-Rex Kids Cup

$8.00

$8.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 West Fort Lee Rd, Suite C, Bogota, NJ 07603

Bogota Press Cafe image

