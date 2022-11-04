Bogota Press Cafe
1000 West Fort Lee Rd
Suite C
Bogota, NJ 07603
Halloween Creations
Candy Corn Latte
Pumpkin Oreo Frap
Pumpkin Spice Sweet Cream
The Mary Sanderson
Raspberry White Mocha Frap topped with edible eye balls.
Witches Brew
Blueberry Vanilla Frap with Whip Cream topped with matcha powder.
Zombie Juice
Matcha frap with whip cream raspberry drizzle & edible eye balls.
Weekly Specials
Lavender Sweet Cream
Matcha Blueberry Sweet Cream Iced Latte
Affogato
2 scoops vanilla gelato and 1 shot espresso and toppings
White Mocha Raspberry
Frozen London Fog Milk Tea
Electric Blueberry Lavender Lemonade Smoothie
Strawberry Peach Lime Smoothie
Guava Mixed Berry Smoothie
Pomegranate Passion Fruit Smoothie
Cotton Candy Latte
Cotton Candy Kids Frap 10oz
Bruschetta
DRINKS
Drip Coffee
Cappuccino
Americana
Espresso and hot water
Vanilla Latte
Caramel Latte
Latte
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai Latte
Banana Coconut Latte
Brown Sugar Latte
Bouquet Latte
Latte with Rose and Lavender syrup topped with edible rose pedals
Chocolate Lavender Latte
Chocolate Rose Latte
Dulce De Leche Latte
Honey Lavender Latte
Honey Rose Latte
Lavender Coconut Cream Latte
Mocha Latte
Organic Matcha Latte
Pistachio Latte
Created with pistachio milk and syrup with a touch of cream and topped with crushed pistachio.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Rose Coconut Cream Latte
S'mores Latte
Almond Joy Cocoa
Caramel Cocoa
Cocoa
Peppermint Patty Cocoa
Toasted Marshmallow Cocoa
Amaretto Sky
Amaretto Syrup, Peach Tea, & Milk
Immuni-Tea
Green Tea, fresh lemon, peach essences, ginger and honey
London Fog
Earl grey tea, Vanilla syrup, steamed milk.
Box Of Joe
96 oz box of coffee
ESPRESSO
HOT TEA
Drinks
Bp Cooler
Dragonfruit, Mango, Butterfly Pea
Chocolate Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Coconut Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Cold Brew
Hibiscus Half & Half
Iced Black Tea
Add Half n Half
Iced Green Tea
Iced Hibiscus Tea
Iced Peach Tea
Jalapeno Cilantro Limeade
Lime juice with cilantro and jalapeños
Lavendar Honey Green Tea Iced
Lemonade
Lemonana
Lemon juice with mint
Rose Gold Nitro Cold Brew
Strawberry Acai
Strawberry Lemonade
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Sm Cup Of Milk
Cup Tap Water
Cooler
Coca Cola
Coca Cola (Diet)
Fiji Water
VOSS
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Sparkling Pink Grapefruit
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
BP Soda Root Beer
BP Soda Orange
BP Soda Grape
BP Soda Pineapple
Joe's Lemon Tea
Joe's Half And Half
Joe's Green Tea
Joe's Peach Tea
Joe's Rasberry Tea
Joe's Watermelon Lemonade
Joe's Berry Lemonade
La Croix Blackberry Cucumber
La Croix Pineapple Strawberry
La Croix Lime
La Croix Cherry Lime
illy Caffè Latte
illy Unsweetened
illy Cold Brew Classico
illy Cappuccino
Martinelli's Apple Juice
Frappuccino
Banana Foster Frappuccino
Berry Blast Frappuccino
Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappuccino
Funfetti Frappuccino
Matcha Frappuccino
Oreo Frappuccino
Pistachio Frappuccino
S'mores Frappuccino
Espresso Based
Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino
Vanilla Bean Coconut Lavender Frappuccino
Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
AM SANDIES (until 12)
CHEESY GRILLS
Chavocado
grilled chicken , avocado, bacon & muenster cheese With our Bp Sauce (chipotle pineapple mayo blend)
Havarti Party
havarti cheese, roasted jalapeños, tomato, chimichurri spread
Let's Brie Friends
Brie, Apple, bacon, honey champagne vinaigrette
That's a CROCK!
French onion soup in a grilled cheese. Swiss cheese blend and our caramelized onion blend with an au jus dip
The Classic
American or Cheddar Cheese
The Hamlet
4 cheese blend and lots of bacon
DESSERTS
KIDS MEALS
LUNCH BOX
Chavocado (Half)
grilled chicken , avocado, bacon & muenster cheese With our Bp Sauce (chipotle pineapple mayo blend)
Havarti Party (Half)
havarti cheese, roasted jalapeños, tomato, chimichurri spread
Let's Brie Friends (Half)
Brie, Apple, bacon, honey champagne vinaigrette
That's a CROCK! (Half)
French onion soup in a grilled cheese. Gruyere cheese and our caramelized onion blend with an au jus dip
The Classic (Half)
American or Cheddar Cheese
The Hamlet (Half)
4 cheese blend and lots of bacon
OFF THE PRESS
Buffalo Smash
diced chicken, bacon, celery, Buffalo sauce, crumbly blue blend, Munster cheese & blue cheese dip
Margarita
mozzarella, tomato, basil & garlic spread
Veggie Heaven
Provolone, roasted red pepper, fresh spinach, marinated artichoke and pesto
Las Chicas
bbq chicken, bacon, red onions & cheddar cheese
OPEN TOAST
LOX-A-DILLY
Smoked salmon, dill/scallion cream cheese, fresh onions, cucumbers, capers
TAT / TANIA'S AVOCADO TOAST
Fresh Avocado topped with Pickled onions, sprouts, lemony greens, radishes
WHATEVER FLOATS YOUR GOAT
Goat cheese shmear, sheperds salad, topped with minty greens
GO FIG OR GO HOME
PASTRIES
SIDES
Chicken Tenders
Fries
Fresh Fruit
Funfetti Pancakes (7)
Hummus & Chips
Side Bacon (2)
Soup Creamy Potato Spinach
Soup Tomato Bisque
Hash Brown Patty
Toast (1)
Toast (2)
Eggs (2)
Turkey Bacon (2)
Side Salad
"Dirty" Mesquite Bbq Chips
"Dirty" Sea Salt Chips
STUFFLES
Berry Good Stuffle
Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries
Ciao Bella
Waffle filled with Chocolate schmear and fresh strawberries
Nutty Monkey
Waffle filled with banana & peanut butter
Simple Stuffle
Southern Hospitality
Waffle filled with crispy chicken, cheddar & bacon
Stuffleufugus
Waffle filled with sausage, bacon, cheddar & egg
The Impossible Stuffle
Waffle filled with Impossible patty, cheese, egg
THE GARDEN
The Chopped
romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, chick peas, dill, mint, feta and lemon vinaigrette comes with side of toast
The Waldorf
spring mix, celery, grapes, apples, walnuts, pea shoots, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette comes with a side of toast.
Strawberry Goat cheese Pine Nut Salad
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1000 West Fort Lee Rd, Suite C, Bogota, NJ 07603