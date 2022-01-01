Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bogside Pub

206 Reviews

$

1079 E 305th St

Willowick, OH 44092

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Pierogi Trio

$15.00

Pierogis

$9.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$11.00

Pretzel

$8.50

Quesadilla

$8.00

tater bombs

$8.50

Wings

6 wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$17.50

6 Boneless

$9.00

12 Boneless

$17.50

Salads/Soup

House Salad

$8.00

Taco Salad

$10.50

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chili

$4.00

Soup

$4.00

Burgers

Basic

$8.00

Singing The Blu

$11.00

Shut Your Mouth

$13.00

Southern Twang

$11.00

Holy Cow

$10.00

Mafioso

$10.00

Sandwiches/ Wraps

Garlic Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

CLE Polish Boy

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Philly Chicken Steak

$14.00

BLT

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Basic Mac

$8.00

Chicken Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Tacos

Gone Fishing

$8.00

Chicken Fight

$8.00

Got Beef

$8.00

K.I.S.S

$6.00

Sides/ Extra

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Tots

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Salad

$6.00

BS Chips

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Extra Sauce

Bacon

$2.00

Guac

$1.00

Chicken

$4.00

Dry Rub

$0.50

Loaded Fries

loaded fries

$10.00

philly cheese fries

$10.00

buffalo fries

$10.00

taco fries

$10.00

CBR fries

$10.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$1.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$1.25

Graperuit Juice

$1.25

Orange Juice

$1.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Lemonade

$1.25

Ice Tea

$1.25

Drinks

Baby Beer

$5.00

mini guinea

$5.00

car bomb

$6.00

irish breakfast

$5.00

trash cans

$10.00

green tea

$5.00

green tea slushy

$12.00

Food

Breakfast

$12.00

cornedbeef hash, eggs & potatoes

Sandwich

$13.00

rye bread, Cornedbeef, swiss, mustard

Reuben

$14.00

Rye, Cornedbeef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island

Jig Dinner

$15.00

Corned beef, carrots, cabbage, potatoes

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1079 E 305th St, Willowick, OH 44092

Directions

Gallery
Bogside Pub image
Bogside Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kates Bar and Grille
orange starNo Reviews
30825 Euclid Ave Ste 4 Willowick, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
The Gateway Diner
orange star4.7 • 123
29325 Euclid Ave Wickliffe, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
Freshlys we love cooking - freshlys gyros & cornedbeef
orange star4.2 • 424
34500 Euclid Ave Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Two Bucks Eastlake
orange star4.1 • 695
35400 Vine St Eastlake, OH 44095
View restaurantnext
Cheesesteak Whizard
orange starNo Reviews
35400 Vine Street Eastlake, OH 44095
View restaurantnext
Mama's Boy Bar BQ
orange starNo Reviews
34840 Vine St. Eastlake, OH 44095
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Willowick

Joey's Avenue Eatery
orange star4.3 • 564
30133 Euclid Ave Wickliffe, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
Local Tavern - Willoughby
orange star4.0 • 161
29007 Chardon Rd Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
The Gateway Diner
orange star4.7 • 123
29325 Euclid Ave Wickliffe, OH 44092
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Willowick
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Willoughby
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Mentor
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Chardon
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Painesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston