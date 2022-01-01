Bogside Pub
206 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1079 E 305th St, Willowick, OH 44092
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Freshlys we love cooking - freshlys gyros & cornedbeef
4.2 • 424
34500 Euclid Ave Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurant