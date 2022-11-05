Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bohannon's Ranch Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

10250 Western Oaks Rd

Ft Worth, TX 76108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Vodka

Grey Goose (Premium)

$7.75

Titos (Call)

$4.75

McCormick's (Well)

$2.75

Deep Eddys (Call)

$5.25

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

$5.25

Deep Eddy Lime Vodka

$5.25

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

$5.25

Deep Eddys Orange

$5.25

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit

$5.25

Grey Goose DBL

$11.75

Titos DBL

$9.50

McCormick's DBL

$5.00

Deep Eddys DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka DBL

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime Vodka DBL

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka DBL

$8.00

Deep Eddys Ruby Red Grapefruit

$8.00

Gin

Tanqueray London Dry

$5.25

Tanqueray London Dry DBL

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi (Well)

$3.50

Captain Morgan Spiced

$3.50

Malibu Rum

$4.25

Bacardi DBL

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced DBL

$8.00

Malibu Rum DBL

$7.00

Tequila

El Jimador Blanco Tequila

$3.50

Patron Silver (Premium)

$8.25

Sauza Hornitos Plata Tequila

$6.75

Sauza Hornitos Reposado

$5.75

El Jimador Blanco Tequila DBL

$6.00

Patron Silver DBL

$12.00

Sauza Hornitos Plata Tequila DBL

$12.00

Sauza Hornitos Reposado DBL

$11.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels (Call)

$5.25

Jameson Whiskey (Premium)

$7.25

Seagram (Well)

$3.50

TX Whiskey (Ultra Premium)

$7.75

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky (Premium)

$6.75

Crown Royal Regal Apple Whisky

$6.75

Fireball

$3.75

Jim Beam

$4.25

Jack Daniels DBL

$11.00

Jameson Whiskey DBL

$16.00

Seagram DBL

$6.00

TX Whiskey DBL

$14.50

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky DBL

$12.00

Crown Royal Regal Apple Whisky DBL

$12.00

Fireball DBL

$7.00

Jim Beam

$8.25

Liqueurs

Bailey's Irish Cream

$4.25

Kahlua

$3.25

Cocktails

"RBF" Resting Bohannon's Face

$9.25

Apple Caramel Mimosa

$5.75

Blue Hawaiian Shots

$4.25

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$6.25

Colorado Bull Dog

$8.50

Ethan Palmer aka Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Green Tea

$8.75

Green Tea/White Tea Shots Well Shots

$6.00

Hawaiian Mimosa

$5.75

Hawaiian Mimosa Carafe

$20.00

Horned Frog

$5.50

Lemon Drops

$6.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.75

Mermaids Tail

$8.50

Mimosa

$4.25

Orange Crush

$5.50

White Peach Mimosa

$5.75

White Peach Mimosa Carafe

$20.00

White Russian

$8.50

Beer

Beer Bucket Domestic

$18.00

Beer Bucket Import (5)

$25.00

Blue Moon

$5.50Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.85

BUD Zero

$5.50

Budweiser

$3.85Out of stock

Coors Light

$3.85

Coors Original

$4.25Out of stock

Dos Eqis

$5.50

Guinness Lager

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$3.85

Modelo

$5.50

Ranch Water Variety

$5.50Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$5.50

White Claw

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.50Out of stock

Yuengling Flight

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$5.50

Corona

$5.50Out of stock

Wine

Merlot

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Lemonade

$1.95

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Root Beer

$1.95

Red Bull

$5.25

Topo Chico

$5.25

Starters

Burnt Pork Ends

$9.95

5 oz. smoked pork belly burnt ends that are tender and bursting with flavor. Topped off with sweet and sticky barbecue sauce.

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Battered and seasoned deep fried served w/home made ranch dressing

Texas Twinkies

$8.95

Jalapeños stuffed w/cream cheese & Brisket wrapped in bacon and served with homemade ranch

Irish Nachos

$11.95

Waffle fries loaded w/shredded cheese, sliced jalapeños, sour cream and pico topped w/ Jalapeno Ramcj

Cheese Sticks (5)

$7.95

Fried Mushroom

$7.95

Sampler (3) items

$11.95

Salad

Cold Pasta Salad

$7.95

Cold pasta made w/black olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, colby jack cheese, pepperoni & Italian dressing

Chef's Salad

$11.95

Iceberg & Spring Lettuce mix, w/croutons, cherry tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, cheddar, deviled eggs & side of dressing

Entrees

Blarny Burger

$13.95

Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Pickles

Celtic Country Fried Steak

$16.95

Hand battered, pan-fried, and covered with gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and your choice of one side.

Chicken Tender Meal

$11.95

(4) Hand battered, fried. Served w/fries, slide of tx toast & gravy on the side

BLT Sandwich

$11.95

Egg Salad Sanchwich W/chopped jalapenos

$8.95

Kid's Meal

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.95

(2) Hand battered, fried. Served w/fries, slide of tx toast & gravy on the side

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Served on Texas Toast w/ Fries

Hot Dog

$4.95

All Beef Hot Dog served w/ French Fries

Sides

KRINKLE FRIES

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$3.99

Side Salad

$2.95

Okra

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.75

Brussel Sprouts

$5.25

WAFFLE FRIES

$4.99Out of stock

TATER TOTS

$3.99

Desert

Fried Apple Tart w/Vanilla Ice Cream & Caramel Drizzle

$6.95

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.25

Fried Apple Tart w/Vanilla Ice Cream & Caramel Drizzle (Copy)

$6.95Out of stock

Street Taco's

Your choice of Pulled Pork Carnitas or Chicken Tequilia Lime (3) w/Spanish Rice

Pulled Pork Carnitas

$10.95

Chicken Tequilia Lime

$10.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10250 Western Oaks Rd, Ft Worth, TX 76108

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Pasadita - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108
orange starNo Reviews
600 N Las Vegas Trail Fort Worth, TX 76108
View restaurantnext
Parlor Doughnuts Lake Worth, TX - 6547 Lakeworth Blvd #100
orange starNo Reviews
6547 Lakeworth Blvd #100 Lake Worth, TX 76135
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
El Fenix- Ridglea
orange starNo Reviews
6931 Camp Bowie Blvd Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Flames Barbecue
orange star4.1 • 555
151 Southeast Parkway Azle, TX 76020
View restaurantnext
Red's Burger House
orange starNo Reviews
117 West Main Street Azle, TX 76020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ft Worth

Fat Shack - Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 7,592
2858 W Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Woody Creek BBQ - Fort Worth
orange star4.5 • 3,291
1776 Mall Cir Fort Worth, TX 76116
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Fort Worth
orange star4.4 • 2,990
3131 W 7TH ST Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
orange star4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Galligaskin's Submarines
orange star4.6 • 1,924
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.6 • 1,345
5917 Convair Dr. Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ft Worth
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston