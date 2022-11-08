Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boheme 307 Fairview Street

review star

No reviews yet

307 Fairview Street

Houston, TX 77006

Order Again

Happy Hour

HH Pinot Noir

$4.00

HH Cabernet

$4.00

HH White Blend

$4.00

HH Rose

$4.00

HH Frozen Mojito

$4.00

FF Frozen Rose

$4.00

HH Frozen Pina Colada

$4.00

HH Frozen Margarita

$4.00

HH Pink Sangria

$4.00

HH Vietnamese Fries

$4.00

HH Beef Empanadas

$4.00

HH Wild Mushroom Empanadas

$4.00

HH Cuban Sliders

$4.00

HH Bombay Spinach Dip

$4.00

HH 512 wit

$4.00

HH 512 Pecan Porter

$4.00

Appetizers

1/2 Pita Bread

$1.50

Baked Brie

$17.00

Baked brie, honey, rosemary, candied pecans, fresh fruit, TX seasonal jam & baguette

Bangkok Fries

$17.00

Crispy fries, smoked pork shoulder, curry mayo, sriracha, fresh cilantro & crushed sesame sticks

Beef Empanadas

$10.00

2 handmade beef empanadas spiced w/ cumin, oregano & house chimichurri

Boheme Burger

$17.00

100% Angus beef patty, topped with a thousand island sauce, lettuce, pickles, and smoke cheddar cheese served w/ french fries

Bombay Spinach Dip

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Classic Fries

$6.00

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Cuban Sliders

$15.00

Smoked pork belly, imported ham, swiss cheese, whole grain mustard, & house pickles

Full Pita Bread

$3.00

Smoked Jalapeno Hummus

$12.00

Street Tacos

$13.00

Barbacoa: nine - hours smoked beef gently pulled on three street-style flour tortillas w/ Valentina - Home style marinated Chicken or Beef tacos served w/fresh cilantro, grilled onions & green sauce.

Taco Tuesday

$2.50

Traditional Hummus

$11.00

Vietnamese Fries

$13.00

Drizzled hoisin sauce, sriracha, garlic mayo, cilantro, & crush peanuts

Wild Mushrooms Empanadas

$9.00

Wine & Pizza Special

$35.00

Charcuterie and cheese board

$28.00

Pizzas

Oak Pepperoni

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Aleppo & garlic

Margherita

$16.00

Roasted tomato, whole-leaf basil, mozzarella, and black pepper.

Truffle Mushroom

$19.00

Red sauce, wild mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella, truffle salt, rosemary & truffle oil

That Spicy Goat

$18.00

Sopressata, smoked jalapeno, goat cheese, mongolian onions, roasted tomato, basil & salt

Adrienne's Vegan

$17.00

Muhammara, arugula, wild mushrooms, Mongolian onion, roasted tomato, basil, & salt

Korean Barbacoa

$17.00

Arugula, mozzarella, barbacoa, cilantro, & grilled onions.

Brunch

Cover / Brunch Buffet

$35.00

Filipino Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Toasted jalapeno and cheddar biscuit, scrambled eggs, chihuahua cheese, & longanisa gravy

Barbacoa Breakfast Taco's

$13.00

Flour tortillas, braised barbacoa, scrambled eggs, refried beans & avocado salsa

Brunch Beef Empanada

$12.00

Beef spiced with cumin & oregano, served w/chimichurri sauce

Croissant Sandwich

$13.00

2 Fried eggs in chile oil, bacon, tomato, avocado, arugula, & curry garlic mayo

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Whole grain toast, avocado mash, chili oil, arugula & fresh fruit

Brioche French Toast

$11.00

Crispy cardamom custard brioche, honey butter apples, whipped cream candied pecans & blueberries

Brunch Mushroom Empanadas

$12.00

Wild mushroom stuffed w/chihuahua cheese served w/chimichurri sauce

Vietnamese Fries

$13.00

Drizzled with Hoisin sauce, sriracha, garlic mayo, cilantro & crushed peanuts.

Bangkok Fries

$17.00

Ultra-crispy fries, smoked pork shoulder, yellow curry mayo, cilantro & crushed sesame sticks

Baked Brie

$17.00

Dessert

Deconstructed Carrot Cake

$8.00

Irish Cream Mousse

$8.00

Macaroons

$12.50

Lemon cake

$8.00

Dark Chocolate raspberry cake

$8.00

Gluten free brownie

$8.00

Beer

512 Wit, Pecan Porter, Austin

$6.00

512 Wit, BELGIAN STYLE WHEAT BEER, Austin

$6.00

8th Wonder, IPA, Houston

$6.00

Austin Eastciders, DRY CYDER, TX

$6.00

Bohemia, Pilsner, Mexico

$6.00

Bombshell, BLONDE ALE, Houston

$6.00

Bucket of beer

$25.00

Buried Hatchet, STOUT, TX

$7.00

Corona, PALE LAGER, Mexico

$6.00

Dallas Blonde, BLONDE, TX

$6.00

Elenita mezcal passion fruit paloma Seltzer

$9.00

Elenita mezcal pineapple jalapeno Seltzer

$9.00

Estrella Damm, PALE LAGER, Spain

$7.00

Live Oak, HEFEWEIZEN, Austin

$6.00

Oso Bueno, AMBER ALE, Houston

$6.00

Shiner Bock, LAGER SPOETZL, TX

$6.00

Stella Artois, LAGER, Belgium

$7.00

Texas Weed Lemon Water CBD 25mg

$7.00

Wonder Watermelon Water Delta-8 THC 10mg

$7.00

Yellow Rose, IPA, TX

$7.00

Cocktails

Austin

$11.00

Chilcano

$11.00

1.5oz Pisco, 1oz lime Juice, .75oz Simple Syrup, 1 dash Abbots bitters, collins top with ginger beer

Irish Coffee

$12.00

House Whiskey, Jameson cold Brew, coffee, turbo, cream

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

$12.00

Summer Splash

$11.00

Lavender Lemonade

$11.00

Jello Shot

$1.50

Ilegal Passion Fruit

$13.00

Friday special

$7.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$10.00

Rum, Butter, Turbo

Hot Scotch Toddy

$10.00

Scotch, Lemmon, Turbo

Hot Mulled Wine

$10.00

Wine with spices.

Bohemian Empress

$15.00

Empress 1908 Gin, St Germain, cloves & Indian Tonic water

Dizzy Guava

$13.00

JAJA Tequila Blanco, guava nectar, lime juice & tajín.

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Kahlua, Vodka, Coffee, Aztec Chocolate bitters & turbo.

Long Ride

$13.00

1oz House Mezcal 1.5oz Amaro 0.5oz Tamarind syrup 0.75oz lemon Swizzled build in a Collins, tajin on the rim and lemon wheel

Long Ride

$13.00

Ilegal Mezcal, Amaro Montenegro, Tamarind syrup & lemon juice

MR. Pumpkin

$12.00

Old Grand Dad, Allspice Dram, pumpkin spice syrup, & angostura bitter

Aztec-Rita

$11.00

Tequila Blanco, Dry Curacao, Aztec bitter, & agave.

Moulin Rouge

$13.00

Jameson Orange, hibiscus, lemon, & top w/Cava.

Snow White

$11.00

Jameson Cold Brew, Benedictine liquor, & coconut syrup.

Burnt

$13.00

Zephyr Gin, Campari, Amaro Montenegro, & Cassia burnt Sugar syrup

Canelazo

$10.00

Colombian aguardiente Warm and pour into a mug Garnish with a cinnamon stick

Frozen Mojito

$10.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$10.00

Frozen Rose

$9.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Carafes

Frozen Mojito Carafe

$25.00

Frozen Rose Carafe

$24.00

Mojito Fish Bowl

$55.00

Paloma Fish Bowl

$55.00

Mule Fish Bowl

$55.00

St. Germain Carafe

$40.00

Carafe Pink Sangria

$24.00

Bottle Service

Bottle - Titos

$220.00

Bottle - Bacardi

$180.00

Bottle - Absolut

$220.00

Bottle - Greygoose

$220.00

Bottle - Patron Silver

$220.00

Bottle - Espolon Blanco

$220.00

Bottle - Don Julio Blanco

$290.00

Bottle - Casamigo Blanco

$290.00

Bottle - Milagro Anejo

$300.00

Bottle - Flor de Cana

$180.00

Bottle - Sailor Jerry

$180.00

Bottle - Diplomatico

$220.00

Bottle - Buchanan's

$220.00

Bottle - TX

$220.00

Bottle - Bulleit Rye

$240.00

Bottle - Johnnie Walker Black

$250.00

Red Bottles

g

J.Lohr Hilltop, Paso Robles California '18

$56.00

Scattered Peak Napa Valley '18

$60.00

Fuso Vino Rosso '20

$60.00

Robert Mondavi '19 California

$60.00

The Prisoner '19 California

$60.00

Ely Napa Valley '17

$65.00

Pied a Terre Sonoma '16 France

$75.00

Girard '18 California

$77.00

Landslide Alexander Valley California '16

$80.00

Priest Ranch Napa Valley '20

$88.00

Palermo St Elena California '18

$90.00

Mercury Head, St Elena California '17 (1.75L)

$400.00

Tres Sabores Napa Valley '17

$50.00

Upshot Rodney Strong, Sonoma '19

$56.00

Rowen Sonoma '16

$60.00

Parched Napa Valley '18

$64.00

Abstract St Elena California '18

$65.00

Metis Red Blend '18

$77.00

Robert Mondavi, Napa '16

$88.00

Bin 600 Penfolds Sonoma '18

$90.00

Eight years in the desert St Elena California '19

$90.00

The Prisoner St Elena California '19

$100.00

Papillon St Elena California '18

$125.00

Garnacha, Inmune '16

$43.00

Tempranillo, Pixide '18

$46.00

Red Blend, Pull '17

$50.00

Petit Verdot, Rabia '18

$60.00

Red Blend, Vinas del Lago '18

$62.00

Tempranillo, Marta Mate '18

$70.00

Merlot, El Tiempo que nos une California '20

$36.00

Malbec, Le Croizillon '20

$48.00

Malbec, Ricominciare Argentina '17

$50.00

Malbec, El Porvenir '20

$50.00

Barbera, Nizza '15

$60.00

Cabernet, Roccolo Dei Carpini '11

$60.00

Chianti Classico, Fontalpino '17

$50.00

Corvina Collezione di Famiglia '17

$58.00

Dolcetto, Luigi Einaudi '19

$60.00

Malvasia, Gilli '20

$63.00

Monica, Praja '18

$56.00

Nebbiolo, Ca' Brusa Langhe

$65.00

Primitivo, Primitivo di Puglia, Italy '18

$54.00

Red Blend, Cantaloro Toscana '18

$48.00

Red Blend, Raina Montefalco, '19

$65.00

Refosco, Volpe Pasini Italy '18

$44.00

Valpolicella, Adalia '18

$55.00

Grenache, Broken Earth, Paso Robles '16

$40.00

Pinotage, False South Africa '20

$40.00

Syrah, Domaine Gayrard, France '18

$44.00

Gamay, Beaujolais - Villages France '20

$50.00

Bordeaux, Margaux France '15

$70.00

Petite Syrah Girard '18

$74.00

Bordeaux Medoc, Chateau Lalande France '16

$75.00

Glass House Red Wine

$8.00

Glass Malbec, Le Croizillon '19 Argentina

$12.00

Glass Merlot, El Tiempo '20 Spain

$9.00

Glass Pinot Noir, Foxglove '17

$12.00

Glass Cabernet, The Prisoner '19 Napa Valley

$18.00

Glass Red Blend, Parched '18 Napa Valley

$15.00

Glass Cabernet, Robert Monday '19 California

$15.00

Glass Tempranillo, Pixide '18 Spain

$11.00

Glass Sangria

$10.00

Glass Petit Verdot, Rabia '18 Spain

$12.00

Glass Brut Rose, El Miracle Spain

$11.00

Glass Cava Brut Campo Viejo Spain

$10.00

Glass Chardonnay, Raymond California

$9.00

Glass House White Wine

$8.00

Glass Pinot Grigio, Grin, Italy

$9.00

Glass Prosecco, Josh Italy

$10.00

Glass Riesling, J.Lohr Monterey

$10.00

Glass Rose, Raeburn California

$6.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc, Vergel Spain

$10.00

White Bottles

Char, Wente 375ml, Monterey '18

$20.00

Chardonnay, Broken Earth Paso Robles '15

$50.00

Chardonnay, The Prisoner St Elena California '18

$65.00

Chardonnay, Xanadu Australia '17

$46.00

Bottle House Rose

$20.00

Pinot Grigio, Friuli Italy '20

$46.00

Riesling, J.Lohr '20

$44.00

Sauternes, Chateau De Malle France '11

$110.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Blank Stare '19

$60.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Pied a Terre Sonoma '18

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Tonnellerie France '19

$63.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Vergel Spain '18

$40.00

White Blend, De Cranne France '20

$50.00

White Blend, Donnaluce '20, Italy

$70.00

White Blend, Upshot Rodney Strong Sonoma '19

$56.00

White Pinot Noir, Willamette Oregon '20

$58.00

Bottle House Prosecco

$40.00

Rose, Umbria La Peschiera Rosato, Italy '21

$60.00

Rose, Pet-Nat Cascina I Carpini, Italy

$57.00

Cava Brut, Campo Viejo

$42.00

Sparkling Rose, El Miracle Spain

$44.00

Brut, Almacita, Argentina

$46.00

Prosecco, Verawang Party Italy

$48.00

Unshackled Brut Rose

$50.00

Sangiovese, Cipresseto '19

$50.00

Rose, LVE France

$52.00

Apple Cider Brut, Le Pere Jules France

$54.00

Rose, Erath Oregon '19

$58.00

Brut, Banshee Ten-of Cups, Cali

$60.00

Brut, Saltare South Africa

$60.00

Sparkling, Sauvage US

$60.00

Champagne, Piper - Heidsieck France

$65.00

Champagne, G.H Mumm France

$75.00

Event

Drag Queen t-shirts

$25.00

Rental Fee

$750.00

Rental Fee

$500.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

307 Fairview Street, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

