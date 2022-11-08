Boheme 307 Fairview Street
307 Fairview Street
Houston, TX 77006
Happy Hour
HH Pinot Noir
HH Cabernet
HH White Blend
HH Rose
HH Frozen Mojito
FF Frozen Rose
HH Frozen Pina Colada
HH Frozen Margarita
HH Pink Sangria
HH Vietnamese Fries
HH Beef Empanadas
HH Wild Mushroom Empanadas
HH Cuban Sliders
HH Bombay Spinach Dip
HH 512 wit
HH 512 Pecan Porter
Appetizers
1/2 Pita Bread
Baked Brie
Baked brie, honey, rosemary, candied pecans, fresh fruit, TX seasonal jam & baguette
Bangkok Fries
Crispy fries, smoked pork shoulder, curry mayo, sriracha, fresh cilantro & crushed sesame sticks
Beef Empanadas
2 handmade beef empanadas spiced w/ cumin, oregano & house chimichurri
Boheme Burger
100% Angus beef patty, topped with a thousand island sauce, lettuce, pickles, and smoke cheddar cheese served w/ french fries
Bombay Spinach Dip
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Sandwich
Classic Fries
Crab Cakes
Cuban Sliders
Smoked pork belly, imported ham, swiss cheese, whole grain mustard, & house pickles
Full Pita Bread
Smoked Jalapeno Hummus
Street Tacos
Barbacoa: nine - hours smoked beef gently pulled on three street-style flour tortillas w/ Valentina - Home style marinated Chicken or Beef tacos served w/fresh cilantro, grilled onions & green sauce.
Taco Tuesday
Traditional Hummus
Vietnamese Fries
Drizzled hoisin sauce, sriracha, garlic mayo, cilantro, & crush peanuts
Wild Mushrooms Empanadas
Wine & Pizza Special
Charcuterie and cheese board
Pizzas
Oak Pepperoni
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Aleppo & garlic
Margherita
Roasted tomato, whole-leaf basil, mozzarella, and black pepper.
Truffle Mushroom
Red sauce, wild mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella, truffle salt, rosemary & truffle oil
That Spicy Goat
Sopressata, smoked jalapeno, goat cheese, mongolian onions, roasted tomato, basil & salt
Adrienne's Vegan
Muhammara, arugula, wild mushrooms, Mongolian onion, roasted tomato, basil, & salt
Korean Barbacoa
Arugula, mozzarella, barbacoa, cilantro, & grilled onions.
Brunch
Cover / Brunch Buffet
Filipino Biscuits & Gravy
Toasted jalapeno and cheddar biscuit, scrambled eggs, chihuahua cheese, & longanisa gravy
Barbacoa Breakfast Taco's
Flour tortillas, braised barbacoa, scrambled eggs, refried beans & avocado salsa
Brunch Beef Empanada
Beef spiced with cumin & oregano, served w/chimichurri sauce
Croissant Sandwich
2 Fried eggs in chile oil, bacon, tomato, avocado, arugula, & curry garlic mayo
Avocado Toast
Whole grain toast, avocado mash, chili oil, arugula & fresh fruit
Brioche French Toast
Crispy cardamom custard brioche, honey butter apples, whipped cream candied pecans & blueberries
Brunch Mushroom Empanadas
Wild mushroom stuffed w/chihuahua cheese served w/chimichurri sauce
Vietnamese Fries
Drizzled with Hoisin sauce, sriracha, garlic mayo, cilantro & crushed peanuts.
Bangkok Fries
Ultra-crispy fries, smoked pork shoulder, yellow curry mayo, cilantro & crushed sesame sticks
Baked Brie
Dessert
Beer
512 Wit, Pecan Porter, Austin
512 Wit, BELGIAN STYLE WHEAT BEER, Austin
8th Wonder, IPA, Houston
Austin Eastciders, DRY CYDER, TX
Bohemia, Pilsner, Mexico
Bombshell, BLONDE ALE, Houston
Bucket of beer
Buried Hatchet, STOUT, TX
Corona, PALE LAGER, Mexico
Dallas Blonde, BLONDE, TX
Elenita mezcal passion fruit paloma Seltzer
Elenita mezcal pineapple jalapeno Seltzer
Estrella Damm, PALE LAGER, Spain
Live Oak, HEFEWEIZEN, Austin
Oso Bueno, AMBER ALE, Houston
Shiner Bock, LAGER SPOETZL, TX
Stella Artois, LAGER, Belgium
Texas Weed Lemon Water CBD 25mg
Wonder Watermelon Water Delta-8 THC 10mg
Yellow Rose, IPA, TX
Cocktails
Austin
Chilcano
1.5oz Pisco, 1oz lime Juice, .75oz Simple Syrup, 1 dash Abbots bitters, collins top with ginger beer
Irish Coffee
House Whiskey, Jameson cold Brew, coffee, turbo, cream
Passion Fruit Daiquiri
Summer Splash
Lavender Lemonade
Jello Shot
Ilegal Passion Fruit
Friday special
Hot Buttered Rum
Rum, Butter, Turbo
Hot Scotch Toddy
Scotch, Lemmon, Turbo
Hot Mulled Wine
Wine with spices.
Bohemian Empress
Empress 1908 Gin, St Germain, cloves & Indian Tonic water
Dizzy Guava
JAJA Tequila Blanco, guava nectar, lime juice & tajín.
Espresso Martini
Kahlua, Vodka, Coffee, Aztec Chocolate bitters & turbo.
Long Ride
1oz House Mezcal 1.5oz Amaro 0.5oz Tamarind syrup 0.75oz lemon Swizzled build in a Collins, tajin on the rim and lemon wheel
Long Ride
Ilegal Mezcal, Amaro Montenegro, Tamarind syrup & lemon juice
MR. Pumpkin
Old Grand Dad, Allspice Dram, pumpkin spice syrup, & angostura bitter
Aztec-Rita
Tequila Blanco, Dry Curacao, Aztec bitter, & agave.
Moulin Rouge
Jameson Orange, hibiscus, lemon, & top w/Cava.
Snow White
Jameson Cold Brew, Benedictine liquor, & coconut syrup.
Burnt
Zephyr Gin, Campari, Amaro Montenegro, & Cassia burnt Sugar syrup
Canelazo
Colombian aguardiente Warm and pour into a mug Garnish with a cinnamon stick
Frozen Mojito
Frozen Pina Colada
Frozen Rose
Frozen Margarita
Carafes
Bottle Service
Bottle - Titos
Bottle - Bacardi
Bottle - Absolut
Bottle - Greygoose
Bottle - Patron Silver
Bottle - Espolon Blanco
Bottle - Don Julio Blanco
Bottle - Casamigo Blanco
Bottle - Milagro Anejo
Bottle - Flor de Cana
Bottle - Sailor Jerry
Bottle - Diplomatico
Bottle - Buchanan's
Bottle - TX
Bottle - Bulleit Rye
Bottle - Johnnie Walker Black
Red Bottles
J.Lohr Hilltop, Paso Robles California '18
Scattered Peak Napa Valley '18
Fuso Vino Rosso '20
Robert Mondavi '19 California
The Prisoner '19 California
Ely Napa Valley '17
Pied a Terre Sonoma '16 France
Girard '18 California
Landslide Alexander Valley California '16
Priest Ranch Napa Valley '20
Palermo St Elena California '18
Mercury Head, St Elena California '17 (1.75L)
Tres Sabores Napa Valley '17
Upshot Rodney Strong, Sonoma '19
Rowen Sonoma '16
Parched Napa Valley '18
Abstract St Elena California '18
Metis Red Blend '18
Robert Mondavi, Napa '16
Bin 600 Penfolds Sonoma '18
Eight years in the desert St Elena California '19
The Prisoner St Elena California '19
Papillon St Elena California '18
Garnacha, Inmune '16
Tempranillo, Pixide '18
Red Blend, Pull '17
Petit Verdot, Rabia '18
Red Blend, Vinas del Lago '18
Tempranillo, Marta Mate '18
Merlot, El Tiempo que nos une California '20
Malbec, Le Croizillon '20
Malbec, Ricominciare Argentina '17
Malbec, El Porvenir '20
Barbera, Nizza '15
Cabernet, Roccolo Dei Carpini '11
Chianti Classico, Fontalpino '17
Corvina Collezione di Famiglia '17
Dolcetto, Luigi Einaudi '19
Malvasia, Gilli '20
Monica, Praja '18
Nebbiolo, Ca' Brusa Langhe
Primitivo, Primitivo di Puglia, Italy '18
Red Blend, Cantaloro Toscana '18
Red Blend, Raina Montefalco, '19
Refosco, Volpe Pasini Italy '18
Valpolicella, Adalia '18
Grenache, Broken Earth, Paso Robles '16
Pinotage, False South Africa '20
Syrah, Domaine Gayrard, France '18
Gamay, Beaujolais - Villages France '20
Bordeaux, Margaux France '15
Petite Syrah Girard '18
Bordeaux Medoc, Chateau Lalande France '16
Glass House Red Wine
Glass Malbec, Le Croizillon '19 Argentina
Glass Merlot, El Tiempo '20 Spain
Glass Pinot Noir, Foxglove '17
Glass Cabernet, The Prisoner '19 Napa Valley
Glass Red Blend, Parched '18 Napa Valley
Glass Cabernet, Robert Monday '19 California
Glass Tempranillo, Pixide '18 Spain
Glass Sangria
Glass Petit Verdot, Rabia '18 Spain
Glass Brut Rose, El Miracle Spain
Glass Cava Brut Campo Viejo Spain
Glass Chardonnay, Raymond California
Glass House White Wine
Glass Pinot Grigio, Grin, Italy
Glass Prosecco, Josh Italy
Glass Riesling, J.Lohr Monterey
Glass Rose, Raeburn California
Glass Sauvignon Blanc, Vergel Spain
White Bottles
Char, Wente 375ml, Monterey '18
Chardonnay, Broken Earth Paso Robles '15
Chardonnay, The Prisoner St Elena California '18
Chardonnay, Xanadu Australia '17
Bottle House Rose
Pinot Grigio, Friuli Italy '20
Riesling, J.Lohr '20
Sauternes, Chateau De Malle France '11
Sauvignon Blanc, Blank Stare '19
Sauvignon Blanc, Pied a Terre Sonoma '18
Sauvignon Blanc, Tonnellerie France '19
Sauvignon Blanc, Vergel Spain '18
White Blend, De Cranne France '20
White Blend, Donnaluce '20, Italy
White Blend, Upshot Rodney Strong Sonoma '19
White Pinot Noir, Willamette Oregon '20
Bottle House Prosecco
Rose, Umbria La Peschiera Rosato, Italy '21
Rose, Pet-Nat Cascina I Carpini, Italy
Cava Brut, Campo Viejo
Sparkling Rose, El Miracle Spain
Brut, Almacita, Argentina
Prosecco, Verawang Party Italy
Unshackled Brut Rose
Sangiovese, Cipresseto '19
Rose, LVE France
Apple Cider Brut, Le Pere Jules France
Rose, Erath Oregon '19
Brut, Banshee Ten-of Cups, Cali
Brut, Saltare South Africa
Sparkling, Sauvage US
Champagne, Piper - Heidsieck France
Champagne, G.H Mumm France
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
307 Fairview Street, Houston, TX 77006