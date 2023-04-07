Main picView gallery

Bohemian Bistro

1281 Main Ave

Clifton, NJ 07011

Lunch

Paninis & Flatbreads

The Mediterranean

$18.00

Roasted Eggplant, Peppers, Onions, Zuccini, Hummus Spread, Herb Aioli, Toasted Ciabatta

The Steakhouse

$21.00

Grilled Skirt Steak, Baby Arugula, Pickled Red Onions, Aged Provolone, Garlic Aioli.

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Applewood, Tomato, Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Chimichurri, Chipotle Aioli

The Cubano

$19.00

Chorizo Manchego Flatbread

$18.00

Spanish Chorizo, Manchego, Caramelized Onions, Chimichurri

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Rustic Romano Sauce, Pesto, Mozarella

Mediterranean Pesto

$16.00

Roasted Veggies, Olives, Spinach

Bianca Truffle

$19.00

Parmesan Ricotta, White Sauce, White Truffle Oil, Black Truffle Powder

The Americano

$18.00

Black Angus Beef, Applewood Bacon, Aged Wisconsin Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Potato Bun

Chimi Flatbread

$18.00

Soups & Salads

Thai Salad

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Carrots, Cucumbers, Scalions, Peppers, Purple Cabbage, Baby Kale, Arugula, Toasted Peanuts, Sesame Ginger, Peanut Dressing

Mediterrenean Salad

$23.00

Warmed Grilled Halumi, Red Quinoa, Olives, Roasted Veggies, Baby Spinach, Lemon Tahina Vinagrette, Chickpeas

Goat Cheese Salad

$24.00

Fried Goat Cheese, Avocado, Red Onions, Walnuts, Mixed Greens, White Balsamic Blackberry Vinaigrette

BB Garden Salad

$12.00

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$9.00

Chicken Garden Vegetables Soup

$9.00

Dinner

First Act

Ahi tuna carpaccio

$24.00

Sushi rice, wakame salad, avocado, pickled ginger, wasabi aioli, sesame ginger dressing

Black Garlic Steak & Shrimp

$22.00

Black garlic butter, peppers, red onion, spinach

Calamar a la Brasa

$19.00

Toasted breadcrumbs, lime zest, parsley, Peruvian sweet peppers, herbed citrus olive oil, squid ink aioli

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

Chimi Sliders

$16.00

Creamy Chicken Volcanos

$18.00

Yucca mofongo, creamy shredded chicken, black bean corn salsa

Mediterranean Black Bean Hummus

$18.00

Pomegranate,sun dried tomatoes parsley, spices, olive oil. Add Steak or Chicken $9

Mediterranean Charred Octopus

$24.00

Roasted potato, olives, sun dried tomato, orange, spicy chorizo, herb gremolata

Mojo Pork Tostones

$18.00

Shredded mojo pork, crispy green plantain, smashed avocado, pineapple pico

Ox-Tail dumplings Steamed

$19.00

scallion ginger butter, blue agave gastric, agridolce Peruvian peppers - Fried: Au jus reduction

Passionfruit Ceviche

$20.00

Corvina, finger lime, red onion, avocado, ginger essence, popped corn, passionfruit espuma

Pina Colada Shrimp

$16.00

Roasted Curry Cauliflower

$19.00

Goat cheese crema, Cuban mojo aioli, pickled ginger, fresh herbs

Second Act

Caribbean Mojo Pork

$24.00

Slow roasted pernil, black beans, yucca fries

Caribbean Fried rice

$26.00

Jasmin rice, egg, scallion, tri-colored peppers, onion, herbs

Grilled Chicken, Lamb and Shrimp Hanging Skewers

$26.00

With Grilled veggies

Grilled Skirt Steak

$36.00

Argentinian chimichurri, roasted potatoes and grilled veggies

Lemon Chicken

$24.00

Ox tail Risotto

$32.00

Slow braised ox tail, parmesan risotto

Pan Seared Black Cod

$26.00

Bacalao fillet, sauteed garlic veggies, tarragon dill sauce

Smokey Rib Eye

$85.00

Thick & Juicy Pork Chop

$26.00

Tender Pork chop, crispy fries, BB salad

White Lobster & Shrimp Mac

$28.00

Cavatappi pasta, fresh lobster, tiger shrimp, white cheese sauce

Third Act

Churros

$12.00

Crispy Caramel Cheesecake

$14.00

BB Decadent Chocolate Cake

$14.00

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Finger Food

Bacalao Croquettes

$12.00

Jamon Serrano Croquettes

$14.00

Guava & Cheese Empanada

$10.00

Cheesy Chicken Empanada

$10.00

Spinach Manchego Empanada

$12.00

Golden Crab Wonton

$12.00

Sides

BB Garden Salad

$7.00

Crostini

$5.00

French Fries

$7.00

Grilled Veggies

$9.00

Jasmin Rice

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Seasoned Potato Wedges

$7.00

Yoca Fries

$8.00

To Share

Meat Board

$18.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

Charcuterie Board

$36.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Espresso

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Capuccino

$7.00

Cafe con Leche

$7.00

Kids Menu

White Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Grilled Chicken & Fries

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Grilled steak & fries

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
This will be a dining experience sure to WOW your taste buds! At Bohemian Bistro we pride ourselves in excellent food & exceptional service. Latin roots menu with Global Influence.

1281 Main Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011

