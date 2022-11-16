Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Southern

Bohemian Bull

927 Reviews

$$

1531 Folly Rd

Charleston, SC 29412

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Kids Cheeseburger
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

Starters

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Hot, crispy fries.

Basket Of Truffle Fries

$7.00

Hot crispy fries tossed with black truffle oil & parmesan cheese.

Popper Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Pickled jalapeno and pimento cheese deviled eggs topped with bacon and blackening spice

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Lightly fried, tossed in our spicy Thai chili sauce served over mixed greens.

Fried Green Tomato

$9.50

Topped with pepper jack pimento cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce over mixed greens.

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

Lightly fried & served with truffle mayo.

Fried Okra App

$8.00

No small bites here! Crispy fried, beer battered spears served with chipotle ranch.

Macho Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips smothered in beer cheese, jalapenos, black beans, roasted garlic crema, pico de gallo, & guacamole.

Junior Nacho

$9.00

Beer cheese, jalapenos, roasted corn and black bean salsa, roasted garlic crema, and guacamole.

Onion Rings App

$8.00

Hand beer battered, crispy fried & served with 1000 island dressing.

Beer Garden Pretzel

$8.00

A giant soft pretzel served with beer cheese.

Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Crispy fried brussel sprouts over whipped feta, topped with spicy Thai chili sauce & parmesan cheese.

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.00

Fried Chicken

Crispy fried with your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with celery, blue cheese or ranch.

3 Tenders

$10.00

Crispy fried and tossed with your favorite sauce or dry rub.

Boneless Wings

$14.00

12 Wings

$15.00

Crispy fried with your favorite sauce or dry run. Served with ranch or blue cheese & celery.

6 Wings

$8.00

Crispy fried with your favorite sauce or dry run. Served with ranch or blue cheese & celery.

Salads and Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, & 1000 Island Dressing.

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Dill Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, & 1000 Island Dressing.

Large Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Small Caesar

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Ft Johnson Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, guacamole, roasted corn and black bean salsa, jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips & chipotle ranch.

Ft Johnson Wrap

$12.00

Mixed greens, guacamole, roasted corn and black bean salsa, jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips & chipotle ranch.

Greek Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, & Greek dressing

Greek Wrap

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, & Greek dressing

Harbor View Salad

$10.00

Spinach, mixed greens, pecans, feta, strawberries, red onions & lemon balsamic vinaigrette.

Harbor View Wrap

$10.00

Spinach, mixed greens, pecans, feta, strawberries, red onions & lemon balsamic vinaigrette.

Large Boho

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, gouda cheese, croutons & mustard vinaigrette.

Small Boho

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, gouda cheese, croutons & mustard vinaigrette.

Boho Salad Wrap

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, gouda cheese, croutons & mustard vinaigrette.

Boho Burgers

Our ground-in-house, hand spanked burgers are made with a blend of Black Angus brisket & chuck & served on a potato roll with your choice of side.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, mayo & ketchup.

Black & Blue Burger

$14.00

Blackened burger, jalapenos, bacon jam, blue cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

Build your greatest creation starting with our ground in house burger and locally made Kaiser roll.

That's My Jam Burger

$14.00

Bacon jam, pepper jack pimento cheese, & fried green tomato.

Truffle Burger

$14.00

Truffle mayo, fried onion ring, grilled baby portabella mushrooms, & gouda cheese.

Gettin' Smash Burger

$14.00

2 burger patties topped with American cheese, pickles, thin sliced onion, & burger sauce.

Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, gouda cheese & roasted garlic crema on a potato bun.

Bar-B-Cuban

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork, sliced ham, pickles, mustard & swiss cheese served with Mojo sauce on Cuban bread.

Folly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Thin sliced ribeye or ground-in-house chicken, beer cheese, grilled peppers & onions on a hoagie roll.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon & Thai chili aioli on a potato bun.

Classic Reuben

$14.00

Guinness braised corned beef, 1000 island dressing, swiss & sauerkraut on marbled rye.

The Birdger

$13.00

Ground-in-house chicken burger topped with arugula, pickled red onion, tomato, swiss & Thai chili aioli on a Kaiser roll.

Dumpling Burger

$15.00

Ground-in-house pork dumpling patty topped with coleslaw, crispy corn tortillas, and soy aioli.

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Wild caught flounder beer battered, served with fries & tartar sauce.

Shrimp Platter

$16.00+

Atlantic Wild Caught & Grilled or Fried served with Hand Cut Fries & Cocktail Sauce. Serving size 8 or 12

Giant Burrito

$12.00

Tortilla filled with chipotle rice, black beans, and jack cheese, topped with beer cheese, guacamole roasted corn and black bean salsa and jalapenos.

Steak Frites

$19.00

Marinated bristo tenderloin, compound butter, grilled and sliced with garlic herb fries.

Blackened Fiesta Salmon

$19.00

Topped with corn and black bean salsa and served over creamy chipotle rice.

Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Vegetable

$3.00

Pasta salad

$3.00

Side Fried okra

$4.00

Side Onion rings

$4.00

Side Mac bites

$4.00

Side Sweet fries

$4.00

Side Truffle fries

$4.00

Small boho salad

$4.00

Fruit

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Mac Bites

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Chocolate Fudge Brownie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, & Whipped Cream

Monster Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Mashed Between 2 House Made Chocolate Chip Cookies

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Southern biscuit topped with vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, peach schnapps strawberry sauce and whipped cream.

Donut Ice Cream

$8.00

Hot donut holes fresh out of te fryer topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.

.NA Bevs

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Ginger ale

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$1.50

Cold Tap Coffee

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

OJ

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Liquid Death

$6.00

Liquid Death Lime

$6.00

Dalai Sofia Kombucha

$6.00

Extra Sauce

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Truffle Mayo

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Medium Wing Sauce

$0.50

Side of hot Wing Sauce

$0.50

Side of Mojo

$0.50

Side of Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Side Boom Boom

$0.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Of Crema

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Pico

$1.00

RW Flights

RW FLIGHTS

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Bohemian Bull is a place where family and friends can come and relax in a lively, open atmosphere, enjoy hearty, craveable food, and a delicious selection of craft beers and cocktails. We hope that you will come enjoy a burger and a beer with us soon!

1531 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412

