Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden

review star

No reviews yet

2919 24th Ave

Long Island City, NY 11102

ALL DAY MENU

SMALL PLATES

SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

CALAMARI

$15.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

NACHOS

$15.00

Chili, Pico de Gallo, cream, mixed cheeses

HOT DOG

$8.00

CRISPY GREEK SPINACH PIES

$14.00

SMOKE MEATBALLS

$14.00

Mediterranean sea imported, marinara sauce

PLAIN CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

BBQ CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$15.00

SMOKED BACON MEATBALLS

$14.00

CHILI - TORTILLA CHIPS

$14.00

ROCK SHRIMP

$18.00

Tempura style, sweet & spicy aioli

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$23.00

Maine lobster, mixed cheeses

BOHEMIAN’S GIANT PRETZEL

$16.00

Beer cheese sauce

GUACAMOLE

$9.00

BACON MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$9.00

CZECH & SLOVAK APPETIZERS

LANGOS

$13.00

Czechoslovak style fried flat bead, garlic oil & cheese

FRIED CHEESE

$14.00

Side choice, Tartar sauce

POTATO PANCAKES

$12.00

Sour cream & apple sauce

PIEROGIES

$16.00

CHOICE OF: Potato & Cheddar - Jalapeno - Spinach & Feta, Mac & Cheese +2 - Mushroom Truffle +2

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$14.00

Vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, peppers, Barrel feta cheese, oregano, aged balsamic, evoo

BOHEMIAN FIG SALAD

$15.00

Mixed field greens, prosciutto di Parma, grilled manouri cheese, fig compote, Honey balsamic vinaigrette

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Kale mix salad, classic Caesar dressing, herbed croutons

BURGERS - SANDWICHES - TACOS

BOHEMIAN SIGNATURE BURGER

$19.00

Natural ground beef. caramelized onions, beefsteak tomato, Munster cheese, paprika aioli

VEGGIE BURGER

$18.00

House made split pea, lentil & vegetables patty, mushroom, beefsteak tomato, lettuce, paprika aioli

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$19.00

Chicken breast, roasted peppers, sweet & spicy aioli

SHRIMP TACOS

$24.00

Sweet & spicy aioli, Chimichurri puree

STEAK TACOS

$24.00

Sweet & spicy aioli , Chimichurri puree

CZECH & SLOVAK ENTREES

2 KLOBASA & FRIES

$15.00

CHOICE OF: RYE - PRETZEL - HOT DOG BREAD

2 BRATWURST & FRIES

$15.00

CHOICE OF: RYE - PRETZEL - HOT DOG BREAD

2 ANDOUILLE & FRIES

$15.00

CHOICE OF: RYE - PRETZEL - HOT DOG BREAD

GRILL PARTY MIX

$31.00

Klobasa, Bratwurst, Andouille, Portobello, Fries, Pickles

CHICKEN SCHNITZEL

$24.00

CHOICE OF: FRIES, SWEET FRIES, POTATO SALAD OR VEGIES

PORK SCHNITZEL

$24.00

CHOICE OF: FRIES, SWEET FRIES, POTATO SALAD OR VEGIES

PILSNER BEEF GOULASH & DUMPLINGS

$25.00

SVICKOVA NA SMETANE

$36.00

Slow cooked filet mignon, root vegetables & spices cream sauce, dumplings

BREADED STUFFED CHEESE WITH HAM

$25.00

CAULIFLOWER STEAK

$22.00

ENTREES

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

RIGATONE BOLOGNESE

$24.00

Natural ground beef, herbed sauce, ricotta cheese, parsley

LOBSTER PASTA

$24.00

Maine Lobster braised in tomato, white wine & light cream herbed sauce

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$25.00

Chicken breast kebob, fresh cut fries, tzatziki dip, pita

TAGLIATA NY STRIP STEAK

$37.00

Peppercorn Brandy cream sauce, truffle fries, herbs

CURED MEATS & ARTISANAL CHEESE SELECTION

$16.00+

Ask your server for our daily offerings

SIDE DISHES

GUACAMOLE

$9.00

CAST BACON IRON MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

CZECH DUMBLINGS

$5.00

CHILLED POTATOE SLD

$5.00

FIELD GREEN SLD

$8.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

SAUERKRAUT

$6.00

COOL PICKLES

$6.00

GRILLED SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$7.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

DESSERTS

Apple Strudle

$9.00

ICE CREAM

$7.00

KIDS

KIDS SMALL PLATES

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

NACHOS

$15.00

Chili, Pico de Gallo, cream, mixed cheeses

HOT DOG

$8.00

SMOKE MEATBALLS

$14.00

Mediterranean sea imported, marinara sauce

BACON MAC & CHEESE

$11.00

SMOKED BACON MEATBALLS

$14.00

CHILI - TORTILLA CHIPS

$14.00

BOHEMIAN’S GIANT PRETZEL

$16.00

Beer cheese sauce

KIDS SIDE DISHES

CAST BACON IRON MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

CHILLED POTATOE SLD

$5.00

FIELD GREEN SLD

$6.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

CZECH DUMBLINGS

$5.00

SAUERKRAUT

$5.00

COOL PICKLES

$6.00

GRILLED SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$7.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

KIDS BURGERS - SANDWICHES - TACOS

BOHEMIAN SIGNATURE BURGER

$19.00

Natural ground beef. caramelized onions, beefsteak tomato, Munster cheese, paprika aioli

VEGGIE BURGER

$18.00

House made split pea, lentil & vegetables patty, mushroom, beefsteak tomato, lettuce, paprika aioli

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$19.00

Chicken breast, roasted peppers, sweet & spicy aioli

SHRIMP TACOS

$24.00

Sweet & spicy aioli, Chimichurri puree

STEAK TACOS

$24.00

Sweet & spicy aioli , Chimichurri puree

KIDS ENTREES

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI

$25.00

Chicken breast kebob, fresh cut fries, tzatziki dip, pita

CHICKEN NUGGETS & FRIES

$15.00

PASTA WITH BUTTER

$11.00

PASTA MARINARA

$13.00

COCKTAILS

CRAFT COCKTAILS

BOHEMIAN NEGRONI

$15.00

MYKONOS MULE

$15.00

BON VOYAGE

$15.00

OCEAN BLUE

$15.00

SKINY ROSA MARGARITA

$15.00

PASSION MARGARITA

$15.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$15.00

HENNY COLADA

$15.00

SANGRIAS

GLS WHITE SANGRIA

$14.00

GLS ROSA SANGRIA

$14.00

GLS RED SANGRIA

$14.00

CRF WHITE SANGRIA

$65.00

CRF ROSA SANGRIA

$65.00

CRF WHITE SANGRIA

$65.00

FROZEN DRINKS

FROZE

$14.00

FROZEN COCHTAIL

$14.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

BEER

DRAFTS

Music cover

$5.00

0.5 LT Pilsner Urquell

$8.00

0.5 LT Chechvar

$8.00

0.5 LT Blue Moon

$8.00

0.5 LT Erdinger

$8.00

0.5 LT Hofbrau Original

$8.00

0.5 LT Hofbrau Dunkel

$8.00

0.5 LT Lagunitas

$8.00

0.5 LT Merman IPA

$8.00

0.5 LT Modelo Especial

$8.00

0.5 LT Romilly, Normandie, FR Cider 8oz $10

$10.00

0.5 LT Sam Adams Cold Snap

$8.00

0.5 LT Spaten Octoberfest

$8.00

0.5 LT Stella Artois

$8.00

0.5 LT Veltins

$8.00

0.5 LT Weihenstephaner

$8.00

PITCHERS

PIT Pilsner Urquell

$22.00

PIT Chechvar

$22.00

PIT Blue Moon

$22.00

PIT Erdinger Weissbrau

$22.00

PIT Hofbrau Original

$22.00

PIT Hofbrau Dunkel

$22.00

PIT Lagunitas

$22.00

PIT Merman IPA

$22.00

PIT Modelo Especial

$22.00

PIT Sam Adams Cold Snap

$22.00

PIT Spaten Octoberfest

$22.00

PIT Stella Artois

$22.00

PIT Veltins

$22.00

PIT Weihenstephaner

$22.00

PITCHER Romilly, Normandie, FR Cider 8oz $10

$22.00

OFF THE LINE

White Claw Mango

$7.00

White Claw Watermelon

$7.00

White Claw Raspberry

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$7.00

1911 Cider Original

$9.00

1911 Cider Raspberry

$9.00Out of stock

1911 Cider Rose

$9.00

Reeds Ginger Beer

$7.00

Paulaner: Grapefruit, Radler

$8.00

Paulaner Pilsner

$8.00

Duvel

$14.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Fix Lager

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Kroonenberg 1664 Blanc

$7.00

Clausthaler N/A

$7.00

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$7.00

DYKE TALL GIRL

$7.00

DYKE CHICA LOCA

$7.00

DYKE SAISON

$7.00

Daura Gluten Free

$7.00

WINE

WHITE WINES

GLS Sauvignon blanc, Brancott, NZ

$12.00

GLS Assyrtiko, Chateau Julia, Drama, GR

$12.00

GLS Chardonnay, Chateau Julia, Drama, GR

$12.00

GLS Pinot Grigio, Santa Christina, Antinori, IT

$11.00

GLS Riesling, Chateau Saint Michelle, WA, US

$12.00

White Spevak

$12.00

Replica Chardonnay

$12.00

Lifevine Chardonnay

$12.00

Lifevine Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Rascal Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Schmitt Reisling

$12.00

BTL Sauvignon blanc, Brancott, NZ

$45.00

BTL Sauvignon blanc, La Perriere, Sancerre,

$95.00

BTL Assyrtiko, Chateau Julia, Drama, GR

$45.00

BTL Chardonnay, Chateau Julia, Drama, GR

$45.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Christina, Antinori, IT

$40.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, Alto Adige, IT

$95.00

BTL Riesling, Chateau Saint Michelle, WA, US

$45.00

BTL Chardonnay, Cakebread, Napa, CA, US

$135.00

ROSE WINES

GLS Grenache, Cote Roses, Provence, FR

$12.00

BTL Grenache, Cote Roses, Provence, FR

$45.00

BTL Grenache, Whispering Angel, Provence, FR

$85.00

RED WINES

GLS Pinot Noir, Le Grand Noir, Languedoc, FR

$11.00

GLS Merlot, Ploes, Lazaridi, Drama, GR

$11.00

GLS Bordeaux blend, Haras de Pirque, CH

$12.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Zacharias, Nemea, GR

$12.00

GLS Super Tuscan, Ruffino, il Ducale, IT

$12.00

GLS Agiorgitiko, Flowers, GWC, Nemea, GR

$11.00

GLS Malbec, Dona Paola, Mendoza, AG

$12.00

Replica Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Expressionist Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Red Spevak

$12.00

Mulled Wine

$12.00

Black Oak Merlot

$12.00

Graffigna Malbec

$12.00

Lifevine Pinot Noir

$12.00

Lifevine Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Rascal Pinot Noir

$12.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Le Grand Noir, Languedoc, FR

$40.00

BTL Merlot, Ploes, Lazaridi, Drama, GR

$40.00

BTL Bordeaux blend, Haras de Pirque, CH

$45.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Zacharias, Nemea, GR

$45.00

BTL Super Tuscan, Ruffino, il Ducale, IT

$45.00

BTL Agiorgitiko, Flowers, GWC, Nemea, GR

$40.00

BTL Malbec, Dona Paola, Mendoza, AG

$45.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Bonanza by Caymus, LOT 2,CA

$85.00

CHAMPAGNE

BTL Veuve Clicquot, brut, Yellow, Champagne, FR

$135.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot, brut, Rose, Champagne, FR

$145.00

BTL Moët & Chandon, brut, Imperial, Champagne,

$125.00

BTL Moët & Chandon, Nectar Rose, Champagne, FR

$145.00

GL Prosecco

$13.00

GL Prosecco Rose

$13.00

Cure Imperial Brute

$13.00

Gambino Prosecco 750 ml

$55.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

Well Vodka

$10.00

Tito's Vodka

$12.00

Absolut

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00Out of stock

Chopin

$12.00Out of stock

Ciroc

$12.00Out of stock

Firefly

$12.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00Out of stock

Jeremiah Weed

$12.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$12.00

Figenza Fig Vodka

$14.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$12.00

Absolut Pear

$12.00

Stoli Orange

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

GIN

Well Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Gordons

$12.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

RUM

Well Rum

$10.00

Admiral Nelson

$12.00Out of stock

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Limon

$12.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling'S

$12.00

Meyers

$12.00

Meyers Silver

$12.00Out of stock

Mount Gay

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$10.00

Casamingos blanco

$14.00

Casamingo Reposado

$16.00

Codigo Tequila Rosa

$16.00

Cuervo Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Patron Café

$12.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$19.00

Patron Xo Café

$16.00

DulceVida Grapefruit

$14.00

DulceVida Pineapple

$14.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00Out of stock

Jameson

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Diabolique

$12.00

Piggy Back

$14.00

Seagram VO

$12.00

Seagram VO Gold

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

SCOTCH/BOURBON

Well Scotch

$10.00

Chivas Regal 12

$13.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$16.00Out of stock

Dewars

$12.00

Dewars 12Yr

$14.00

J & B

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Fireball

$12.00

Glelivet 12

$16.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00Out of stock

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00Out of stock

Cointreau

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$12.00

Irish Mist

$12.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Mathilde Cassis

$12.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$12.00

Pear Brandy

$12.00

Slivovitz 5 Year

$13.00Out of stock

Slivovitz 10 Year

$14.00

Margherita well

$12.00

Anissette

$12.00

Black Hous

$12.00

Black Sambucca

$12.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Rumble Minze

$12.00

Fernet

$12.00

Apricot Brandy

$12.00

Jelinek Honey

$12.00

Martini Rossi Bianco

$12.00

NA BEVERAGES

SODA

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50

Sprite

$3.50

CLUB SODA

$2.50

Bottle Water

$3.00

JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

TEA / COFFEE

AMERICAN COFFEE

$4.00

HERBAL TEA

$5.00

ESSPRESSO

$4.00

CAPPUCCHINO

$5.00

FRAPPE

$5.00

ICED TEA

$5.00

FREDDO ESSPRESSO

$4.00

FRDDO CAPPUCCINO

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Since 1910 Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden has been offering an extensive selection of draft beers from around the world to enjoy in one of the largest outdoor settings in the Northeast. Enjoy our menu of traditional Czech and Slovak cuisine in addition to our Mediterranean and classic American fare. We also offer a selection of old & new world wines and hand-crafted cocktails. Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden offers a cultural showcase of Czech and Slovak traditions featuring the traditional cuisine and cultural events of the region. Let us host or cater your next event in our spacious and world-famous Beer Garden and Hall or bring the experience to you.

2919 24th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11102

