Bohio 1395 South Lake Pkwy

1395 Southlake Parkway

Morrow, GA 30260

Aperitivos/Appetizers

Picadera

Picadera

$17.99+

Mixture of fried plantains, chicken, pork bites, Dominican sausage and fried cheese

3 Golpes/3 Hits

3 Golpes/3 Hits

$15.99+

Mashed green plantains with eggs, cheese, salami And pickle onions

Empanadas

$2.99

Patties with your choice of beef, chicken and cheese

Alitas/Chicken wings (8)

Alitas/Chicken wings (8)

$15.99

Your choice of regular, bbq, lemon pepper, spicy served with fries or tostones

Chicharrón de pollo/chicken cracklings

$12.99

Served with tostones or fries

Chicharrón / pork cracklings

$14.99
Mofongo

Mofongo

$17.99+

Garlic flavored mashed plantains with your choice of pork, shrimp, steak, chicken, beef, cheese, price will vary based on the ingredients selections of your choice

Pastelon de plátano maduro/ripe plantains casserole

$8.99

Combine the sweetness of ripe plantains, flavorful juicy beef filling and melting cheese. Pure bliss.

Arepitas de yuca/cassava fritters (4)

$4.99

Bacalaitos/cod fritters (4)

$5.99

Pasteles en hoja/Dominican tamales

$6.00

Acompańantes/Extras/Sides

Tostones/ fried green plantains

$4.99

Papas fritas/French fries

$4.99

Guineitos/ green boiled bananas (3)

$3.99

Yuca frita o hervida/boiled or fried cassava

$4.99

Maduros/ ripe fried plantains

$4.99

Mangú/mashed green plantains

$6.99

Arroz blanco o moro/white rice or rice with pigeon peas/beens

$6.99+

Huevos(2)

$3.99

Salami frito/fried salami(3)

$4.99

Queso frito/fried cheese

$6.99

Locrio de longaniza

$7.99+

Habichuelas/beans

$2.99+

Pollo guisado

$5.99+

Res guisada/stew beef

$9.99+

Rabo/oxtail

$12.99+

Bacalo guisado

$8.99+

Spaghetti

$6.99

Vegetales al vapor

$6.99

Tórrenjas de berenjenas (2)

$2.99

Orejitas

$6.99

Pata de cerdo

$7.99+

Pata de vaca

$8.99+

Berenjena guisadas

$4.99+

Alitas(8)

$12.99

Molondro

$4.99

Pollo horneado

$3.99

Guineitos con mollejas

$9.99

Longaniza

$7.99

Aguacate

$2.99

Bacalaitos/arepitas de yuca

$1.50

Sándwiches

Sándwich de pollo/chicken sandwich

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions and savory Bohio dressing with grilled or crispy chicken breast

Sandwich de bistec/steak sand

$14.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and juicy steak with Bohio savory dresing

Sandwich Cubano/Cuban Sandwich

$13.99

Sandwich jamón, huevo y queso/ham, egg and cheese sandwich

$9.99

Tostada de queso/grilled cheese sandwich

$6.99

Menú para niños/Kid’s menu

Pechurinas con papas fritas/chicken tender with fries (3)

$9.99

Macarrones con queso/Mac and cheese

$6.99

Salami con tostones o papas fritas/salami with fries or tostones

$6.99

Elección del buffet/buffet selection

$8.99

One meat, rice and one side

Ensalada/Salads

Ensalada de pollo/chicken salad

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, onions, grated cheese and grilled chicken

Ensalada de camarones/shrimp salad

$15.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, grated cheese, corn and shrimps

Ensalada de códitos/elbows salad

$5.99

Ensalada de papas/potatoes salad

$5.99

Ensalada hervida

$6.99

Ensalada de bacalao

$7.99

Ceviche camarones

$5.00+

Menú Callejero/street food

Bohio Hot dog con to/Bohio loaded hot dog

$12.99

Chimi/Dominican burger

$11.99

Yaroa de pollo/fríes with chicken, cheese and bohío savory dressing

$12.99

Salchipapas/fries with sausage, cheese and Bohio savory dressing

$10.99

Taquitos pollo o res/ beef or chicken tacos (4)

$9.99

Friquitakis/Dominican loaded sandwich

$12.99

Postres/dessert

Arepa/cornmeal and coconut cake

$3.99

Májate te/corn pudding

$3.99

Flan/créme caramel

$4.99

Arroz con leche/rice pudding

$3.99

Pudín de pan/bread pudding

$3.99

Bizcocho/Dominican cake

$4.99

Jugos y batidos/juices and shakes

Chinola/passion fruit

$2.99

Tamarindo/tamarind

$2.99

Limonada/lemonade

$2.99

Guayaba/guava

$2.99

Naranja/orange

$2.99

Guanábana/sour soup

$3.99

Batido de lecho a/papaya milkshake

$3.99

Morir soñando/ Orange with milk

$3.99

Mango

$2.99

Café y té/coffee and tea

Negro o tinto/ black coffe

$1.99

Café con leche/ black coffee with milk

$2.99

Te/tea

$1.99

Pollo/chiken

Pollo guisado/stew chicken

$12.99

Served with rice and beans or rice with pigeon peas and salad

Pollo horneado/baked chicken

$12.99

Served with rice and bean or pigeon peas and your choice and salad

Pollo frito/fried chicken

$12.99

Served with rice of your choice and salad

Chicharron De Pollo

$14.99

Pechuga a la plancha

$15.99

Pechuga salteada

$15.99

Gaseosas/sodas

Country club merengue

$1.99

Country club frambuesa

$1.99

Country club uva

$1.99

Coca Cola can

$1.50

Sprite can

$1.50

Botella de agua/Bottle water

$1.00

Jarritos

$2.99

Malta

$2.99

Ginger ale

$1.50

Fanta can

$1.50

Res/beef

Carne de res guisada/stew beef

$14.99

Served with rice, beans or pigeon peas and salad

Carne de res frita/fried beef

$15.99

Served with rice and beans or pigeon peas and salad

Bistec encebollado/Steak with onions

$15.99

Served with rice and beans or pigeon peas and salad

Bistec salteado/pepper steak

$15.99

Served with rice, beans or Moro and salad

Rabo encendió/Oxtails

$19.99

Served with rice and beans or Moro and salad

Bistec Empanizado/Breaded Steak

$15.99

Cerdo/Pork

Cerdo guisado/stew pork

$12.99

Served with rice and salad

Chuletas frita/fried pork chops (2)

$13.99

Served with rice and salad

Pernil/Roast pork leg

$14.99

Costillas bbq/bbq ribs

$14.99

Chicharrón/pork crackling

$14.99

Served with rice, beans or Moro and salad

Orejitas

$12.99

Pata de cerdo

$13.99

Carne de Cerdo frita/ fried pork meat

$13.99

Chivo/goat

Chivo guisado/stew goat

$15.99

Served with rice, beans or Moro and salad

Mariscos/Seafood

Pardo rojo entero /whole red snapper

$21.99

Tilapia

$13.99

Salmón

$16.99

Camarones al ajillo/Garlic shrimp

$15.99

Camarones guisados/stew shrimp

$15.99

Bacalao guisado/stew codfish

$13.99

Filete red snapper

$16.99

Ceviche de camarones

$17.99

Especial de almuerzo/Lunch special

Pollo/chicken

$10.99

Cerdo/pork

$12.99

Pasta

$9.99

Res/beef

$13.99

Opción vegetariana/vegetarian option

$10.99

Extra side/ maduros /ensalada hervida

$1.99

Longaniza

Locrio de longaniza

$9.99

Caldos/Soups

Mondongo

$8.99+

Sancocho

$8.99+

Sopa de pollo

$6.99+

Asopao de pollo

$7.99+

Asopao de camarones

$8.99+

Cervezas/Beers

Presidente

$5.25

Corona

$5.25

Modelo

$5.25

Bud Light

$4.99

Banquetes/Catering

Bandeja de moro

$40.00+

Bandeja arroz blanco

$30.00+

Pernil

$9.99

9.99 por libra

Bandeja ensalada verde

$30.00+

Pollo entero horneado

$14.00

Bandeja ensalada de papas

$55.00+

Pollo guisado

$55.00+

Pollo horneado muslo

$50.00+

Pastas

Baked ziti

$9.99

Lasagna

$9.99

Alfredo con pollo/ chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Alfredo con camarones/shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Vegetariano

Berenjena

$11.99

Molondron

$11.99

Spaghetti

$11.99

Turkey/Pavo

Turkey wings/alas de pavo

$14.99

Pavo guisado

$14.99

Pavo horneado

$14.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tradición del buen sabor!!!

1395 Southlake Parkway, Morrow, GA 30260

Bohio image

