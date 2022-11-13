Restaurant header imageView gallery

BOHO115 115 sycamore st

115 sycamore st

decatur, GA 30030

Bowls

Boho Clam Chowder

$8.00+

Caldo de Marisco

$9.00+

Boho Mussels

$18.00

Cold Bar

Cocktail de cameron

$13.00

Peel and eat 1/2

$13.00

Peel and eat 1lb

$22.00

Vuelvea la vida cocktail

$19.00

camaron y cangejo cocktail

$17.00

Oysters 6

$18.00

Oysters 12

$33.00

Entrees

Lobster Tails

$43.00

Market Catch

$35.00

Octopus and Chorizo

$24.00

Prawns Al Ajo

$27.00

Spicy Tuna Steak

$27.00

Steak and Lobster

$58.00

Steak El Gaucho 12oz NY Strip

$42.00

Steak And Prawns

$52.00

Espinaler

Anchovies

$12.00

Baby Sardines Spicy

$7.00Out of stock

Cockles

$18.00

Espinaler Octopus

$17.00

Espinaler Sauce

$7.00

Mussels Espinaler

$15.00

Olives

$7.00

Razor Clams

$12.00

Smoked Oysters

$15.00Out of stock

White Clams

$22.00

Yellow fin Tuna

$17.00

Salads

Grilled Tuna Salad

$19.00

Grilled Caeser Wedge w/Shrimp

$19.00

Grilled Caeser Wedge w/ Espinaler

$19.00

Grilled Caeser Wedge

$12.00

Jerk Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Bresaola Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Shares

Calamari

$16.00

Chips, Guac, Salsa

$9.00

Crab and shrimp Fritters

$17.00Out of stock

Empanadas

$11.00

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Gallega Octopus

$17.00

Jamon Croquettes

$12.00Out of stock

Jerk Wings

$14.00

Queso

$10.00

Queso w/ chorizo

$14.00

Queso w/ crab

$18.00

Tuna Sashimi

$17.00

Sides

Corn On the cob

$4.00

House Rice

$6.00

Large Guac

$5.50

Mango Napa Slaw

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Poblano Cream Corn

$7.00

Roasted Root Veggies

$6.00

Side Baguette

$3.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Of Beans

$6.00

Tacos &Tostadas

Baja Fried Fish Tacos

$13.00

Fajita Veggie Tacos

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Garlic Shrimp and Octopus Tacos

$15.00

Garlic Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Lobster Tacos

$21.00

Shrimp And Bacon Tacos

$15.00

Steak and Chorizo Tacos

$14.00

Tostada de Marisco

$12.00

Tostada de Pescado

$11.00

Tuna Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

Wild Tuna Toastada

$13.00

Dessert

De La Cruz Brownie

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Extra Stuff

Extra Caeser Dressing

$1.00

extra Chimichurri

$1.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

extra cilantro

$0.50

extra Classic Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

extra Cocktail Cameron Sauce

$0.75

Extra Corn Tortillas2

$1.50

Extra Flour Tortilla2

$1.50

extra Guac

$1.00

extra onions

$0.50

extra Remoulade

$1.00

Extra Salsa Rioja

$1.00

extra salsa verde

$1.00

extra tostadas

$1.00

extra whole jalapeno

$1.00

Beers

Estrella

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Wild Leap Chance IPA

$9.00

Brhramari Lemon Cobbler Sour

$7.50

Kronenbourg Blanc

$8.00

C.C. Automatic Pale Ale

$7.50

Moody Tongue Pilsner

$7.50

Orpheus

$9.00

Dos XX

$6.00Out of stock

Burial Surf Wax

$8.50Out of stock

Bright Day Coming IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Petrus Quad

$10.00

Beer Taste

Cigar City Maduro

$7.50

Allagash River Trip

$7.50

1/2 Draft

Estrella 1/2

$3.00

Pacifico 1/2

$3.00

Wild Leap Chance ipa 1/2

$6.00

Kronenbourg1/2

$5.00

C.C. Automatic Pale Ale 1/2

$4.50

Dos XX 1/2

$3.00Out of stock

Brhramari Lemon Cobbler Sour 1/2

$4.50

Petrus Nitro Cherry Choco 1/2

$10.00

Orpheus 1/2

$6.00

Bright Day Coming 1/2

$4.00Out of stock

M.T. Pilsner 1/2

$3.50

Burial 1/2

$5.00Out of stock

Cigar City Maduro 1/2

$3.50

Allagash River Trip 1/2

$3.50

Bottles and Cans

3 Taverns Raptuorus Can

$6.00Out of stock

Bearded Iris Homestyle Ipa Can

$8.00Out of stock

B.F.S. Rustic Sunday Saison Can

$8.00Out of stock

Bells 2 Hearted Can

$7.00

Bold Monk Walk on Water Can

$7.00

Brooklyn Na Beer

$5.50Out of stock

C.C. Classic City Lager Can

$4.00

Corona Extra Bottle

$5.00

Estrella Daura Bottle GF

$5.50

Estrella Bottle

$5.00

Heineken

$6.50Out of stock

Heineken 0.0 Na

$5.50

Hi-Wire Brandied Cherry Sour Can

$8.50Out of stock

Mercier Cider Can

$7.00Out of stock

Pacifico Bottle

$5.00

PBR Bottle

$3.00

Truly

$6.00

Wild Leap Chance Ipa Can

$6.00Out of stock

White

Casa Rojo El Gordo Verdejo

$15.00

Cave De Lugny Chard

$13.00

GaintzaTxakalina

$15.00

Garzon Albarino

$14.00

Garzon Rose

$15.00

La Gabacha SB

$14.00Out of stock

Twin Vines Vinho Verde Glass

$10.00

Yllera SB Glass

$14.00

Wine Taste

Red

Finca Nueva Crianza

$13.00

Catena Malbec

$13.00

Olvidado Reserva

$14.00Out of stock

Presq'ule Syrah Gl

$15.00

Liberty School Cab

$13.00

Rescue Dog California Red

$15.00

Wine Taste

Bubbles

Campo Viejo

$8.00

Navaren Pinot Noir Rose

$13.00

Vilarnau Cava

$10.00

House Wine

House red

$8.00

House Rose

$8.00

House White

$8.00Out of stock

Amari and Vermouth

Berto

$7.00

C. Comoz

$7.00

Caffo Vecchio

$7.00

Cioco

$7.00

Coca i Fito

$7.00

Eda Rhyne

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Fernet-Vallet

$7.00

Foro Amaro

$7.00

Foro Dry W

$6.00

Foro Rosso W

$6.00

Giacomo

$7.00

Priorat Natur

$7.00

Vermut Black

$7.00

Vermut Xalar

$7.00

Meletti Amaro

$7.00

Meletti Cioccolato

$8.00

Contratto Rosso

$8.00

Contratto Bianco

$8.00

Cachaca and Pisco

Aquaviva Cachaca

$8.00Out of stock

Capel Pisco W

$6.00

Ocucajo Pisco

$7.00Out of stock

Velho Barreiro Cachaca W

$6.00

Gin

229 W Gin

$7.00

Conniption American Gin

$9.00

Conniption Kinship Purple Gin

$9.00

Conniption Navy Strength Gin

$9.00

Deviation Rose Gin

$11.00

Etsu Gin

$10.00

Gin Mare

$9.00

Gray Whale Gin

$9.00Out of stock

Greenhook Old Tom

$9.00

Guild Gin

$11.00

Raw Gin

$10.00Out of stock

St. George Terrior

$10.00

Pinnix Gin

$13.00

Legends Gin

$10.00

Mezcal

Alipus San Andres Mezcal

$14.00

Bosscal Damiana Mezcal

$11.00Out of stock

Bozal Cenizo Mezcal

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Convité Mezcal

$15.00

Convité Coyote Mezcal

$35.00

Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal

$15.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$11.00

Desert Door Oak Aged Sotal Mezcal

$14.00

Desert Door Sotal Mezcal

$11.00

Don Mateo Alto Mezcal

$18.00

Don Mateo Cupreata Mezcal

$16.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$12.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$14.00

Erstwhile Bacon Pachuga Mezcal

$18.00

La Luna Mezcal

$9.00

Lobos Mezcal

$18.00

Los Siete Misterios Mezcal

$15.00

Madre Ensamble Mezcal

$13.00

Madre Espadin Mezcal

$13.00

Peloton Mezcal W

$8.00Out of stock

Tileno Espadin Mezcal

$15.00

Tileno Red Tobalum Mezcal

$18.00

Tileno Tempeztate Mezcal

$22.00

Vago Blue Miahuatlán Mezcal

$15.00

Vago Yellow Hacienda Mezcal

$14.00

Verde Mezcal W

$9.00

Xicaru Pechuga Mole Mezcal

$14.00

Xicaru Silver 102 Mezcal

$13.00

Don Mateo Cupreata

$17.00

Don Mateo Alto

$21.00

Other

Bruto Americano

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Caperitif

$10.00

Chinola

$8.00

Damiana

$7.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Luxardo Apertivo

$8.00

Luxardo Marschino

$8.00

Nixta

$7.00

Clement Shrub

$7.50

Cardenal Mendoza

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00Out of stock

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Campesino Rum

$11.00

Clement Rum

$11.00

Don Q W

$7.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Dos Maderas 5×3

$9.00

El dorado

$11.00Out of stock

Panama Pacific Rum

$9.00

Papas Pilar

$9.00

Plantation Barbados

$13.00

Richland

$11.00

Ron Zacapa

$11.00

Scarlet Ibis

$9.00

Ten To One

$8.00

Trois Rivieres

$10.00

Wray & Nephew

$8.00

Clairin Communal Rum

$8.50

Tequila

Asombrosa Rosa

$9.00

Cali Rosa Anejo

$12.00

Cali Rosa Blanco

$10.00

Califino Blanco

$10.00

Califino Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Centanario Plata Silver

$8.00

Centenario Reposado

$9.00

Clase Azul Plata

$25.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Corralejo Anejo

$10.00

Corralejo Silver

$8.00

Cuervo Tradicional

$8.00

Curamia Blanco

$11.00

Curamia Reposado

$13.00

Don Diego Santa Anejo

$12.00

Don Diego Santa Blanco

$8.00

Don Diego Santa Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Enemigo

$11.00

Gran Coramino

$14.00

Grand Mayan Extra Aged

$21.00

Grand Mayan Reposado

$19.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$19.00

Insolito blanco

$12.00

Kah Tequila blanco

$12.00

Komos Anejo Christalino

$18.00

Komos Reposado Rosa

$16.00

La Gritonia

$13.00

Lobos Extra Anejo

$30.00

Lunazul W

$7.00

Maestro Doebel

$8.00

Mijenta Blanco

$12.00

Mijenta Reposado

$16.00

Mijenta Anejo

$25.00

Siembra Azul Blanco

$14.00

Siembra Azul Reposado

$16.00

Siempre Anejo

$15.00

Siempre blanco

$11.00

Siempre Reposado

$13.00

Tereman Blanco

$11.00

Teremana Repo

$13.00

Tres Generaciones Cristalino

$14.00

Tres Generacions

$13.00

Vodka

229 Vodka W

$7.00Out of stock

ASW Bustletown Vodka

$9.00

Broken Shed

$11.00

Cathead Vodka

$8.00

Fujimi vodka

$11.00

Legends Vodka

$10.00

Mutiny Island Vodka

$9.00

Old 4th ward Vodka

$10.00

Sacred Spring Vodka

$11.00

Ketel One

Whiskey

4 Roses

$9.00

Bardstown Fusion 5

$13.00

Belle Meade

$10.00

Belle Meade Reserve

$12.00

Chivas Regal 12yr

$11.00

Chivas Regal 13yr

$13.00

Chivas Regal 18yr

$18.00

Chivas Regal Mizunara

$14.00

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Dickel Rye W

$7.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00Out of stock

Greenwood

$16.00

Jameson

$8.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Legends 100

$13.00

Legends 87

$10.00

Michter's Rye

$10.00

Michters Bourbon

$10.00Out of stock

Nelson Green brier sourmash

$10.00

Noble Oak

$15.00

Old 4th Bourbon

$12.00

Old Bardstown W

$7.00

Restoration Rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Takemine 8yr

$21.00

Tin Cup

$9.00

Uncle Nearest

$12.00

Uncle Nearest 1856 100proof

$14.00

Watershed Bourbon

$10.00

Weller

$9.00

Weller 12yr

$15.00

Weller Antique

$15.00

Willet Bourbon

$13.00

Willet Rye Estate

$15.00

Red Wood Empire

$10.00

Cocktails

8oz House Bloody Mary

$8.00

Boho Margarita

$8.00

Boozy Smuggles

$13.00

Caipiroska

$11.00

Caipirinha

$11.00

Centeotl

$15.00

Corpse Reviver

$12.00

Dealer's Choice Level 1

$12.00

Dealer's Choice Level 2

$14.00

Fertile & Famous

$12.00

Floridita

$10.00

Girl Next Door

$25.00

Great Barrier Leaf

$13.00

Im Dandy, No Lion

$13.00

Jarana Coda

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Morado

$15.00

Olé Fashioned

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Roselle Bamboo

$12.00Out of stock

Sucio

$15.00

Sycamore

$14.00

Tango & Talk

$12.00

Red Bottles

Finca Nueva Bottle

$40.00

Catena Malbec Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Liberty School Cab Bottle

$40.00

Olvidado Reserva Bottle

$48.00Out of stock

Presqu'ile Syrah Btl

$50.00

Rescue Dog Cali Red Btl

$50.00

White Bottles

Astroniza Txakalina Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

Casa Rojo Verdejo Verdejo

$50.00

Cave De Lugny Bottle

$42.00

Gaintza Txakalina Bottle

$50.00

Garzon Albarino bottle

$48.00

Garzon Rose Bottle

$50.00

Luzon Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Twin Vines Vino Verde Bottle

$32.00

Yllera SB Btl

$42.00

Bubbles Bottles

Campo Vieja Bottle

$24.00

Navaren Pinot Noir Rose Bottle

$42.00

Vilarnau Bottle

$32.00

drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Mocktail Dealers choice

$7.50

Mineragua

$3.00

Panna Water

$3.00Out of stock

Pellegrino

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
A CASUAL COASTAL OASIS ON THE HISTORIC DECATUR SQUARE, OFFERING AN INNOVATIVE FUSION OF GLOBAL SEAFOOD FARE.

115 sycamore st, decatur, GA 30030

