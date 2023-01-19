Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boho Sway at Canary

No reviews yet

3835 Main Street

Kansas City, MO 64111

Appetizers

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Frito Misto

$13.00

Lemon Grass Ginger Wings

$15.00

Southern Oyster Rockefeller

$19.00

Spicy Poke Tacos

$15.00

Crab bites

$10.00

Burgers

Boho Burger

$14.00

Blackend Salmon

$16.00

Seafood Roll

$18.00

Desserts

S'mores Parfait

$10.00

Bread Pudding Souffle

$12.00

Dessert of Day

$12.00

Pastas

White Bean & Mushroom (Vegan)

$19.00

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Plates

Crab Fried Rice

$25.00

Scallops

$24.00

Chipotle Coffee Crusted Lamb Chops

$24.00

Stuffed Airline Chicken

$22.00

Blackended Red Fish

$22.00

Surf & Turf

$32.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$20.00

Soups & Salads

Aloo Curry

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Boho Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Sides

House Chips

$4.00

Crispy Brussels

$9.00

Garlic Mash

$4.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$4.00

Extra sauce

$0.75

Gin

Aviation

$10.00

Brookers

$10.00

Hendrick

$16.00

Rally

$14.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Campri

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Orchard Pear

$10.00

Blue Curacco

$8.00

Genepy

$8.00

Coffee Liqueur

$8.00

Ancho Reyes

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Don Q Coco

$8.00

Don Q Cristal

$8.00

Don Q Anejo

$8.00

Probitas

$8.00

Don Q 7

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Scotch

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Dewars White Label

$14.00

The Balvenie

$16.00

Red Label

$15.00

Black Label

$16.00

Lagavulin 16

$16.00

Tequila

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Casamigos Silver

$10.00

Corralejo Anejo

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

Jose Cuero Esp

$8.00

Lunazul

$8.00

Montezuma

$8.00

Una Familia Reposado

$10.00

Una Familia Silver

$10.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Vodka

Titos

$12.00

Sobieski

$8.00

Amsterdam

$8.00

Ciroc Citrus

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Spicy Pickle

$8.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Orange

$12.00

Absolute Citron

$12.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$10.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Ezra Brooks 99

$12.00

Ezra Brooks Rye

$8.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Fire

$12.00

Jack Honey

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Laird's Apple Jack

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Reunion Rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$14.00

Union Horse Reserve

$14.00

Union Horse Rye

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Weller’s 12

$22.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$14.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$14.00

XO

$22.00

Camus

$16.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$14.00

Canned

NA Upside Dawn

$7.00

Bell's Light Hearted Ale

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

4Hands Divided Sky

$8.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$8.00

Quirk's

$6.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Eastciders

$6.00

ANXO Cidre Blanc

$8.00

Bottle

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Pilsner Urquell

$8.00

Duvel Belgian Ale

$9.00

Boulevard Wheat

$7.00

Boulevard Pale Ale

$7.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Schlafly Pumpkin Ale

$8.00

Tank 7

$9.00

Red Glasses

Laya Red

$10.00

Scaia Corvina

$10.00

Hahn SLH PN

$15.00

St Cosme lil James

$11.00

Louis Sonoma CS

$13.00

Honig Cab

$16.00

Red Bottles

Muga Rioja Reserva

$75.00

Honoro Vera Granacha

$30.00

Jean-Louis Chave

$70.00

Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel

$45.00

L'Ecole Frenchtown

$50.00

La Posta Pizzella Malbec

$40.00

Bethel Heights Estate Pinot Noir

$80.00

Vietti Barbera D'Asti Tre Vigne

$45.00

Torbreck Woodcutter's Shiraz

$60.00

Honig Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

Laya Red

$36.00

Scaia Corvina

$40.00

St Cosme Little James Basket Press

$44.00

Louis Martini Sonoma Cab

$52.00

White Glasses

Rapido PG

$9.00

The Y Series Viogner

$10.00

The Loop SB

$11.00

The Arsonist Chardonnay

$15.00

Nine Hats Riesling

$12.00

White Bottles

Macon-Village

$45.00

Dashe Chenin Blanc

$60.00

Schloss Saarstein Riesling

$70.00

Ricca Terra Bronco Buster

$52.00

Latta Lawrence Vineyard Roussanne

$75.00

Ovum Big Salt

$48.00

Laporte Sancerre Le Rochoy

$75.00

Shaya Arindo Verdejo

$36.00

Arnot-Roberts Watson Ranch Chardonnay

$80.00

Rapido Pinot Grigio

$36.00

The Y Series Viogner

$40.00

The Loop Sauvignon

$44.00

The Arsonist Chardonnay

$60.00

Nine Hats Riesling

$48.00

Rose/Sparkling Glasses

Querena Cava Brut

$10.00

Pol Clement Rose Sec NV

$10.00

J.Roget

$7.00

Borsao Rose

$9.00

Sourgal Moscato d'Asti

$15.00

Rose/Sparkling Bottles

Sourgal Moscato d'Asti

$46.00

Ostro Prosecco Brut

$40.00

Underwood Rose Bubbles

$40.00

Montinore Estate Vivace

$50.00

JCB No 69 Brut Rose

$60.00

Querena Cava Brut

$40.00

Pol Clement Rose Sec NV

$40.00

Borsao Rose

$36.00

Mocktails

Jo Caribbean

$6.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Sway Water

$12.00

Bourbon Peach

$13.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Dirty Mint Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Kentucky Lemonade

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Maple Old Fashion

$14.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$12.00

Strawberry Sensation

$12.00

Sunflower

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$16.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

French 75

$14.00

Shots

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Peach Tea

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Pineapple upside down

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Water

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Gingerale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Refill

Sunrise Punch

$6.00
All hours
Sunday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3835 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

Directions

