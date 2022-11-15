- Home
- New Orleans
- East Riverside
- Caterers
- Hieux's Boil Seafood House #2 - Mid City
Hieux's Boil Seafood House #2 Mid City
4077 Tulane Ave
New Orleans, LA 70119
Seafood Buckets
The Cajun Classic
1lb Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, Corn, and Potato.
Taste of New Orleans
1 lb Blue Crabs, 1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.
The Shack
1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.
The House
1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.
The Feast
Whole Maine Lobster, lb Crawfish, 1 lb Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb Gulf Head on Shrimp, 1 lb Clams, 1 lb Mussels, 2 Corn, 2 Potatoes and 1 Andouille Sausage
The Dock
1lb Lobster, 1 lb of Head on Gulf Shrimp, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes
Seafood Pick
Chargrilled & Raw
1/2 New Orleans CharBOIL Oyster
Chargrilled oysters saturated in herb butter topped with special cheese blend
New Orleans CharBOIL Oyster
Chargrilled oysters saturated in herb butter topped with special cheese blend
Char Lobster
Chargrilled whole lobster topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.
1/2 Chargrilled Snow Crab
1 Cluster Chargrilled Snow Crab topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.
Chargrilled Snow Crab
2 Clusters Chargrilled Snow Crab topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.
1\2 Char Grill Dungeness
1 Cluster Chargrilled Dungeness crab topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.
Chargrilled Dungeness Crab Cluster
2 Clusters Chargrilled Dungeness crab topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.
Chargrilled Lobster Platter
Whole lobster chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes
1/2 Chargrilled Snow Platter
One cluster of snow crab chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes
Chargrilled Snow Crab Platter
Two clusters of snow crab chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes
1/2 Chargrilled Dungeness Platter
One cluster of dungeness crab chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes
Chargrilled Dungeness Platter
Two clusters of dungeness crab chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes
Share or Not
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp, tossed in a creamy spicy sauce.
Swamp Bites
Fried alligator tenders served with house pepper sauce
Bayou Roll
Cajun-spiced blend of rice, Louisiana Crawfish Tails, Gulf shrimp, sausage, mozzarella cheese stuffing lightly fried in a spring roll.
Crawfish Beignets
LA Crawfish, mozzarella, caramelized holy trinity with pepper aioli.
Fried Calamari
Fried light and crispy served with cocktail sauce
Fried Brussles
Lightly fried crispy Brussel sprouts tossed in our signature firecracker sauce
Chicken Wings (6pcs)
Flavors: Boil House BBQ, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan
Soups & Salads
Crawfish Etoufee Cup
Creole stew of crawfish and holy trinity served with rice.
Crawfish Etouffee Bowl
Creole stew of crawfish and holy trinity served with rice.
Gumbo Cup
Classic roux with shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage.
Gumbo Bowl
Classic roux with shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage.
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Boil House Salad
Salad Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Carrot Swirls, Pickled Onions, Boiled Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Croutons.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce, Herb Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons.
Baskets/Pastas
Catfish Basket
Fried Catfish strips served with Corn Fritters and Cajun Fries
Shrimp Basket
Fried Gulf Shrimp served with Corn Fritters and Cajun Fries
Chicken Basket
Fried Chicken Strips served with Corn Fritters and Cajun Fries
Combo Basket
Fried Gulf shrimp, catfish strips, and crab cake served with Corn Fritters and Fries
Cajun Alfredo
Lightly breaded and fried crab cake, boiled gulf shrimp and with a creamy cajun alfredo sauce and pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast
Creole Pasta
Louisiana crawfish tails, boiled gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes with our couyon pasta sauce, and pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast
Po-Boys
Shrimp Po-Boy
Fried shrimp Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with bang bang sauce.
Catfish Po-Boy
Fried fish Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with wasabi aioli sauce
Chicken Tender Po Boy
Fried chicken tender Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with house made Dijon sauce
Sides
Kid's Menu
Dessert
More Please (Extras Sauces)
Platters\Pastas (GoParrot)
BOIL Seafood House Souvenirs
Hiuex Trucker Caps
Hiuex Polo
Hieux Chef Coat
Hieux Fleece
Blue Hieux Shirt Small
Hieux Shirt Medium
Blue Heux Shirt Large
Blue Hieux Shirt XL
Blue Hieux Shirt 2XL
Gray Hieux Shirt Small
Gray Hieux Shirt Med
Gray Hieux Shirt Large
Gray Hieux Shirt XL
Gray Hieux Shirt 2XL
Restaurant Items
Seafood Buckets Catering
The Cajun Classic Catering
3 lbs LA Crawfish, 3 lbs Gulf Head on Shrimp, 6 corn, 6 potatoes and 3 andouille sausages
Taste of New Orleans Catering
3 lbs Blue Crabs, 3 lbs of LA Crawfish, 3 lbs of Gulf Head on Shrimp. 6 Corn, 6 Potatoes and 3 Andouille Sausages
The Shack Catering
3 lbs of Gulf Head on Shirmp, 3 lbs of Snow Crab Legs, 6 Corns, 6 Potatoes and 3 Andouille Sausage
The House Catering
3 lbs of Gulf Head on Shrimp, 3 lbs of Snow Crab Legs, 3 lbs of LA Crawfish, 6 Corn, 6 Potatoes and 3 Andouille Sausage
The Feast
Whole Maine Lobster, lb Crawfish, 1 lb Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb Gulf Head on Shrimp, 1 lb Clams, 1 lb Mussels, 2 Corn, 2 Potatoes and 1 Andouille Sausage
Chargrilled Seafood Catering
Seafood Pick Catering
Share or Not Catering
Bang Bang Shrimp
Dozen of crispy fried shrimp tossed in a creamy spicy house sauce
Swamp Bites
A whole pound of fried alligator tenders served with house pepper sauce
Bayou Roll
A dozen of individually wrapped Louisiana crawfish and shrimp stuffing lightly fried in spring roll.
Crawfish Beignets
A Dozen of lightly fried Beignets filled with LA crawfish, mozzarella, caramel iced holy trinity served with our pepper aioli
Fried Calamari
A pound of calamari lightly battered and fried to perfection served with our house made cocktail sauce
Fried Brussles
A pound of Brussels sprouts tossed in cajun spicy sauce.
Half Voodoo Rice
Cajun-spiced blend of rice, LA Crawfish, Gulf shrimp, chopped andouille sausage, herbs and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Wings
30 pcs Lightly breaded and fried. Choose your flavor of Cajun, Asian, Caribbean or Plain.
Crab Cake
A dozen of fried crab cake N’awlins style. Served with a house aioli
Full Voodoo Rice
Full Pan of Cajun-spiced blend of rice, LA Crawfish, Gulf Shrimp, Chopped andouille sausage, herbs and mozzarella cheese
Soups & Salads Catering
Crawfish Etoufee Half
Half Gallon includes Creole stew of crawfish and holy trinity served with rice.
Crawfish Etouffee Full
A Gallon including Creole stew of crawfish and holy trinity served with rice.
Gumbo Half
A Half Gallon including Classic roux with shrimp, crab and andouille sausage.
Gumbo Full
A Gallon of Classic roux with shrimp, crab and andouille sausage.
Boil House Salad Half
Half pan filled with Salad Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Carrot Swirls, Pickled Onions, Boiled Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Croutons
Boil House Salad Full
Full pan filled with Salad Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Carrot Swirls, Pickled Onions, Boiled Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Croutons
Caesar Salad Half
Half Pan filled with chopped romaine lettuce, Herb Parmesan cheese and Croutons.
Caesar Salad Full
Full Pan filled with chopped romaine lettuce, Herb Parmesan cheese and Croutons.
Platters\Pastas Catering
Catfish Platter Half
Half Pan filled with fried catfish strips, a layer of fries, corn fritters, cocktail and tarter sauce
Shrimp Platter Half
Half Pan filled with fried shrimp, a layer of fries, corn fritters, cocktail and tarter sauce
Chicken Platter Half
Combo Platter Half
Half Pan filled with fried catfish strips, fried shrimp, a layer of fries, corn fritters, cocktail and tarter sauce
Cajun Alfredo Half
Half pan filled with lightly breaded crab cakes, boiled gulf shrimp with a creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce and pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast
Creole Pasta Half
Half pan filled with LA crawfish tails, boiled gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes and our Creole pasta sauce with pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast
Catfish Platter Full
Full Pan filled with fried catfish strips, a layer of fries, corn fritters, cocktail and tarter sauce
Shrimp Platter Full
Full Pan filled with fried shrimp, a layer of fries, corn fritters, cocktail and tarter sauce
Combo Platter Full
Half Pan filled with fried catfish strips, fried shrimp, a layer of fries, corn fritters, cocktail and tarter sauce
Cajun Alfredo Full
Full pan filled with lightly breaded crab cakes, boiled gulf shrimp with a creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce and pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast
Creole Pasta Full
Full pan filled with LA crawfish tails, boiled gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes with our Creole pasta sauce with pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast
Chicken Platter Full
Sides Catering
Corn Catering
Dozen corn with your choice of flavor and spice
Mushrooms Catering
1 lb of mushrooms with your choice of flavor and spice
Potatoes Catering
Dozen potatoes with your choice of flavor and spice
Sausages Catering
1 lb of sausage with your choice of flavor and spice
Cajun Fries Half
Half pan filled with Cajun fries
Rice Half
Half Pan Filled with rice
Cajun Fries Full
Full pan filled with Cajun fries
Rice Full
Full pan filled with rice
Po-Boys Catering
Shrimp Po-Boy Small
Six Fried shrimp Po-boys with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with bang bang sauce. Feeds 2-3 people
Catfish Po-Boy Small
Six Fried fish Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with wasabi aioli sauce. Feeds 2-3 people
Chicken Tender Po-Boy Small
Six Fried chicken tender Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with house made Dijon sauce. Feeds 2-3 people
Chicken Tender Po-Boy Medium
Twelve Fried chicken tender Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with house made Dijon sauce. Feeds 4-6 people
Shrimp Po-Boy Medium
Twelve Fried shrimp Po-boys with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with bang bang sauce. Feeds about 4-6 people
Shrimp Po-Boy Large
Twenty Four Fried shrimp Po-boys with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with bang bang sauce. Feeds 10-12 people
Shrimp Po-Boy Extra Large
Thirty six Fried shrimp Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with bang bang sauce. Feeds 13-16 people
Catfish Po-Boy Medium
Twelve Fried fish Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with wasabi aioli sauce. Feeds 4-6 people
Catfish Po-Boy Large
Twenty four Fried fish Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with wasabi aioli sauce. Feeds 10-12 people
Catfish Po-Boy Extra Large
Thirty six Fried fish Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with wasabi aioli sauce. Feeds 13-16 people
Chicken Tender Po-Boy Large
Twenty four Fried chicken tender Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with house made Dijon sauce. Feeds 10-12 people
Chicken Tender Po-boy XL
Thirty six Fried chicken tender Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with house made Dijon sauce. Feeds 13-16 people
Delivery
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
4077 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119