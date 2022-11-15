Hieux's Boil Seafood House #2 imageView gallery
Hieux's Boil Seafood House #2 Mid City

review star

No reviews yet

4077 Tulane Ave

New Orleans, LA 70119

Seafood Buckets

The Cajun Classic

The Cajun Classic

$32.00

1lb Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, Corn, and Potato.

Taste of New Orleans

Taste of New Orleans

$42.00

1 lb Blue Crabs, 1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.

The Shack

The Shack

$49.00

1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.

The House

The House

$61.00

1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.

The Feast

The Feast

$115.00

Whole Maine Lobster, lb Crawfish, 1 lb Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb Gulf Head on Shrimp, 1 lb Clams, 1 lb Mussels, 2 Corn, 2 Potatoes and 1 Andouille Sausage

The Dock

The Dock

$45.00

1lb Lobster, 1 lb of Head on Gulf Shrimp, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes

Seafood Pick

Crawfish

Crawfish

$11.00

Crawfish

Blue Crabs

Blue Crabs

$11.00
Clams

Clams

$16.00
Mussels

Mussels

$14.00
Shrimp Headless

Shrimp Headless

$19.00
Shrimp Head On

Shrimp Head On

$17.00
Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$32.00
Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

$38.00
King Crab Legs

King Crab Legs

$65.00

Chargrilled & Raw

Louisiana Oysters
1/2 New Orleans CharBOIL Oyster

1/2 New Orleans CharBOIL Oyster

$14.00

Chargrilled oysters saturated in herb butter topped with special cheese blend

New Orleans CharBOIL Oyster

New Orleans CharBOIL Oyster

$25.00

Chargrilled oysters saturated in herb butter topped with special cheese blend

Char Lobster

Char Lobster

$43.00

Chargrilled whole lobster topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.

1/2 Chargrilled Snow Crab

1/2 Chargrilled Snow Crab

$17.95

1 Cluster Chargrilled Snow Crab topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.

Chargrilled Snow Crab

Chargrilled Snow Crab

$34.95

2 Clusters Chargrilled Snow Crab topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.

1\2 Char Grill Dungeness

1\2 Char Grill Dungeness

$17.95

1 Cluster Chargrilled Dungeness crab topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.

Chargrilled Dungeness Crab Cluster

Chargrilled Dungeness Crab Cluster

$34.95

2 Clusters Chargrilled Dungeness crab topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.

Chargrilled Lobster Platter

Chargrilled Lobster Platter

$53.95

Whole lobster chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes

1/2 Chargrilled Snow Platter

1/2 Chargrilled Snow Platter

$26.95

One cluster of snow crab chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes

Chargrilled Snow Crab Platter

Chargrilled Snow Crab Platter

$44.95

Two clusters of snow crab chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes

1/2 Chargrilled Dungeness Platter

1/2 Chargrilled Dungeness Platter

$26.95

One cluster of dungeness crab chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes

Chargrilled Dungeness Platter

Chargrilled Dungeness Platter

$44.95

Two clusters of dungeness crab chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes

Share or Not

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.95

Crispy fried shrimp, tossed in a creamy spicy sauce.

Swamp Bites

Swamp Bites

$13.75

Fried alligator tenders served with house pepper sauce

Bayou Roll

Bayou Roll

$11.95

Cajun-spiced blend of rice, Louisiana Crawfish Tails, Gulf shrimp, sausage, mozzarella cheese stuffing lightly fried in a spring roll.

Crawfish Beignets

Crawfish Beignets

$13.95

LA Crawfish, mozzarella, caramelized holy trinity with pepper aioli.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Fried light and crispy served with cocktail sauce

Fried Brussles

Fried Brussles

$10.95

Lightly fried crispy Brussel sprouts tossed in our signature firecracker sauce

Chicken Wings (6pcs)

Chicken Wings (6pcs)

$10.75

Flavors: Boil House BBQ, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan

Soups & Salads

Crawfish Etoufee Cup

Crawfish Etoufee Cup

$8.95

Creole stew of crawfish and holy trinity served with rice.

Crawfish Etouffee Bowl

Crawfish Etouffee Bowl

$15.95

Creole stew of crawfish and holy trinity served with rice.

Gumbo Cup

Gumbo Cup

$8.95

Classic roux with shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage.

Gumbo Bowl

Gumbo Bowl

$15.95

Classic roux with shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.75
Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$6.75
Boil House Salad

Boil House Salad

$10.95

Salad Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Carrot Swirls, Pickled Onions, Boiled Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Croutons.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chopped Romaine lettuce, Herb Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons.

Baskets/Pastas

Platters served with corn fritters & fries
Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$17.95

Fried Catfish strips served with Corn Fritters and Cajun Fries

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$18.95

Fried Gulf Shrimp served with Corn Fritters and Cajun Fries

Chicken Basket

Chicken Basket

$13.95

Fried Chicken Strips served with Corn Fritters and Cajun Fries

Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$26.95

Fried Gulf shrimp, catfish strips, and crab cake served with Corn Fritters and Fries

Cajun Alfredo

Cajun Alfredo

$18.95

Lightly breaded and fried crab cake, boiled gulf shrimp and with a creamy cajun alfredo sauce and pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast

Creole Pasta

Creole Pasta

$18.95

Louisiana crawfish tails, boiled gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes with our couyon pasta sauce, and pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast

Po-Boys

Shrimp Po-Boy

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.95

Fried shrimp Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with bang bang sauce.

Catfish Po-Boy

Catfish Po-Boy

$12.95

Fried fish Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with wasabi aioli sauce

Chicken Tender Po Boy

Chicken Tender Po Boy

$10.95

Fried chicken tender Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with house made Dijon sauce

Sides

Corn

Corn

$3.75
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$3.75
Potatoes

Potatoes

$3.75
Sausages

Sausages

$3.95
French Bread

French Bread

$1.95
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.95
Hush puppies

Hush puppies

$3.99
Extra Char Bread

Extra Char Bread

$1.00
Rice

Rice

$1.95
Corn & Potatoes

Corn & Potatoes

$3.75

2 Boiled Egg

$1.95

Garlic butter pasta

$6.75

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.75
Kid's Catfish & Fries

Kid's Catfish & Fries

$7.95
Kids Alfredo

Kids Alfredo

$6.75
Kid's Shrimp & Fries

Kid's Shrimp & Fries

$7.95

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$5.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00Out of stock

More Please (Extras Sauces)

Lemon

$0.75

Rice

$1.95
Boil House Sauce

Boil House Sauce

$1.00
Garlic Butter Sauce

Garlic Butter Sauce

$1.00
Caribbean Sauce

Caribbean Sauce

$1.00
Cajun Sauce

Cajun Sauce

$1.00

Butter

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Char Butter

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

Creole Sauce

$1.00

Remoulade

$0.50

Platters\Pastas (GoParrot)

Platters served with corn fritters & fries
Catfish Platter

Catfish Platter

$16.95
Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$16.95
Chicken Platter

Chicken Platter

$12.95
Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$25.95

Cajun Alfredo

$21.95

Creole Pasta

$21.95

BOIL Seafood House Souvenirs

Hiuex Trucker Caps

$18.00

Hiuex Polo

$1.00Out of stock

Hieux Chef Coat

$27.00Out of stock

Hieux Fleece

$15.00Out of stock

Blue Hieux Shirt Small

$15.00

Hieux Shirt Medium

$15.00Out of stock

Blue Heux Shirt Large

$15.00

Blue Hieux Shirt XL

$15.00

Blue Hieux Shirt 2XL

$15.00Out of stock

Gray Hieux Shirt Small

$15.00

Gray Hieux Shirt Med

$15.00Out of stock

Gray Hieux Shirt Large

$15.00

Gray Hieux Shirt XL

$15.00

Gray Hieux Shirt 2XL

$15.00

Restaurant Items

1 Pair of Gloves

$1.00

Stainless Steel Lobster cracker

$5.00

5 pk Seafood Bib

$3.00

4 pk Wet Napkins

$1.00

Seafood Buckets Catering

The Cajun Classic Catering

The Cajun Classic Catering

$93.00

3 lbs LA Crawfish, 3 lbs Gulf Head on Shrimp, 6 corn, 6 potatoes and 3 andouille sausages

Taste of New Orleans Catering

Taste of New Orleans Catering

$119.00

3 lbs Blue Crabs, 3 lbs of LA Crawfish, 3 lbs of Gulf Head on Shrimp. 6 Corn, 6 Potatoes and 3 Andouille Sausages

The Shack Catering

The Shack Catering

$168.00

3 lbs of Gulf Head on Shirmp, 3 lbs of Snow Crab Legs, 6 Corns, 6 Potatoes and 3 Andouille Sausage

The House Catering

The House Catering

$195.00

3 lbs of Gulf Head on Shrimp, 3 lbs of Snow Crab Legs, 3 lbs of LA Crawfish, 6 Corn, 6 Potatoes and 3 Andouille Sausage

The Feast

The Feast

$115.00

Whole Maine Lobster, lb Crawfish, 1 lb Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb Gulf Head on Shrimp, 1 lb Clams, 1 lb Mussels, 2 Corn, 2 Potatoes and 1 Andouille Sausage

Chargrilled Seafood Catering

Louisiana Oysters
Dozen New Orleans Chargrilled Oyster

Dozen New Orleans Chargrilled Oyster

$30.00

Chargrilled oysters saturated in herb butter topped with special cheese blend

Two Dozen New Orleans Chargrilled Oyster

Two Dozen New Orleans Chargrilled Oyster

$60.00

Chargrilled oysters saturated in herb butter topped with special cheese blend

Two Chargrilled Dungeness Crab Cluster

Two Chargrilled Dungeness Crab Cluster

$48.00

Seafood Pick Catering

Blue Crabs

Blue Crabs

$9.00
Clams

Clams

$14.00
Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$36.00
King Crab Legs

King Crab Legs

$60.00
Mussels

Mussels

$12.00

Shrimp Headless

$18.00
Shrimp Head On

Shrimp Head On

$16.00
Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

$35.00

Share or Not Catering

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$30.00

Dozen of crispy fried shrimp tossed in a creamy spicy house sauce

Swamp Bites

Swamp Bites

$40.00

A whole pound of fried alligator tenders served with house pepper sauce

Bayou Roll

Bayou Roll

$32.00

A dozen of individually wrapped Louisiana crawfish and shrimp stuffing lightly fried in spring roll.

Crawfish Beignets

Crawfish Beignets

$66.00

A Dozen of lightly fried Beignets filled with LA crawfish, mozzarella, caramel iced holy trinity served with our pepper aioli

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$36.00

A pound of calamari lightly battered and fried to perfection served with our house made cocktail sauce

Fried Brussles

Fried Brussles

$25.00

A pound of Brussels sprouts tossed in cajun spicy sauce.

Half Voodoo Rice

$50.00

Cajun-spiced blend of rice, LA Crawfish, Gulf shrimp, chopped andouille sausage, herbs and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$50.00

30 pcs Lightly breaded and fried. Choose your flavor of Cajun, Asian, Caribbean or Plain.

Crab Cake

$36.00

A dozen of fried crab cake N’awlins style. Served with a house aioli

Full Voodoo Rice

$90.00

Full Pan of Cajun-spiced blend of rice, LA Crawfish, Gulf Shrimp, Chopped andouille sausage, herbs and mozzarella cheese

Soups & Salads Catering

Crawfish Etoufee Half

$30.00

Half Gallon includes Creole stew of crawfish and holy trinity served with rice.

Crawfish Etouffee Full

Crawfish Etouffee Full

$70.00

A Gallon including Creole stew of crawfish and holy trinity served with rice.

Gumbo Half

$30.00

A Half Gallon including Classic roux with shrimp, crab and andouille sausage.

Gumbo Full

Gumbo Full

$70.00

A Gallon of Classic roux with shrimp, crab and andouille sausage.

Boil House Salad Half

$25.00

Half pan filled with Salad Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Carrot Swirls, Pickled Onions, Boiled Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Croutons

Boil House Salad Full

$50.00

Full pan filled with Salad Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Carrot Swirls, Pickled Onions, Boiled Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Croutons

Caesar Salad Half

$25.00

Half Pan filled with chopped romaine lettuce, Herb Parmesan cheese and Croutons.

Caesar Salad Full

$50.00

Full Pan filled with chopped romaine lettuce, Herb Parmesan cheese and Croutons.

Platters\Pastas Catering

Platters served with corn fritters & fries
Catfish Platter Half

Catfish Platter Half

$60.00

Half Pan filled with fried catfish strips, a layer of fries, corn fritters, cocktail and tarter sauce

Shrimp Platter Half

Shrimp Platter Half

$60.00

Half Pan filled with fried shrimp, a layer of fries, corn fritters, cocktail and tarter sauce

Chicken Platter Half

Chicken Platter Half

$60.00
Combo Platter Half

Combo Platter Half

$60.00

Half Pan filled with fried catfish strips, fried shrimp, a layer of fries, corn fritters, cocktail and tarter sauce

Cajun Alfredo Half

$79.95

Half pan filled with lightly breaded crab cakes, boiled gulf shrimp with a creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce and pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast

Creole Pasta Half

$79.95

Half pan filled with LA crawfish tails, boiled gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes and our Creole pasta sauce with pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast

Catfish Platter Full

$120.00

Full Pan filled with fried catfish strips, a layer of fries, corn fritters, cocktail and tarter sauce

Shrimp Platter Full

$120.00

Full Pan filled with fried shrimp, a layer of fries, corn fritters, cocktail and tarter sauce

Combo Platter Full

$120.00

Half Pan filled with fried catfish strips, fried shrimp, a layer of fries, corn fritters, cocktail and tarter sauce

Cajun Alfredo Full

$149.95

Full pan filled with lightly breaded crab cakes, boiled gulf shrimp with a creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce and pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast

Creole Pasta Full

$149.95

Full pan filled with LA crawfish tails, boiled gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes with our Creole pasta sauce with pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast

Chicken Platter Full

$120.00

Sides Catering

Corn Catering

$15.00

Dozen corn with your choice of flavor and spice

Mushrooms Catering

$15.00

1 lb of mushrooms with your choice of flavor and spice

Potatoes Catering

$15.00

Dozen potatoes with your choice of flavor and spice

Sausages Catering

$25.00

1 lb of sausage with your choice of flavor and spice

Cajun Fries Half

$18.00

Half pan filled with Cajun fries

Rice Half

$12.00

Half Pan Filled with rice

Cajun Fries Full

$34.00

Full pan filled with Cajun fries

Rice Full

$24.00

Full pan filled with rice

Po-Boys Catering

Shrimp Po-Boy Small

Shrimp Po-Boy Small

$20.00

Six Fried shrimp Po-boys with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with bang bang sauce. Feeds 2-3 people

Catfish Po-Boy Small

Catfish Po-Boy Small

$20.00

Six Fried fish Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with wasabi aioli sauce. Feeds 2-3 people

Chicken Tender Po-Boy Small

Chicken Tender Po-Boy Small

$20.00

Six Fried chicken tender Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with house made Dijon sauce. Feeds 2-3 people

Chicken Tender Po-Boy Medium

$44.00

Twelve Fried chicken tender Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with house made Dijon sauce. Feeds 4-6 people

Shrimp Po-Boy Medium

$44.00

Twelve Fried shrimp Po-boys with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with bang bang sauce. Feeds about 4-6 people

Shrimp Po-Boy Large

$92.00

Twenty Four Fried shrimp Po-boys with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with bang bang sauce. Feeds 10-12 people

Shrimp Po-Boy Extra Large

$140.00

Thirty six Fried shrimp Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with bang bang sauce. Feeds 13-16 people

Catfish Po-Boy Medium

$44.00

Twelve Fried fish Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with wasabi aioli sauce. Feeds 4-6 people

Catfish Po-Boy Large

$92.00

Twenty four Fried fish Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with wasabi aioli sauce. Feeds 10-12 people

Catfish Po-Boy Extra Large

$140.00

Thirty six Fried fish Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with wasabi aioli sauce. Feeds 13-16 people

Chicken Tender Po-Boy Large

$92.00

Twenty four Fried chicken tender Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with house made Dijon sauce. Feeds 10-12 people

Chicken Tender Po-boy XL

$140.00

Thirty six Fried chicken tender Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with house made Dijon sauce. Feeds 13-16 people

Delivery

Delivery Charge

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4077 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

Gallery
Hieux's Boil Seafood House #2 image

