Seafood

BOIL Seafood House Lower Garden District

108 Reviews

$$

3340 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70115

Order Again

Seafood Buckets

The Cajun Classic

$32.00

1lb Shrimp, 1 lb boiled Live Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, Corn, and Potato.

Taste of New Orleans

Taste of New Orleans

$42.00Out of stock

1 lb of Shrimp, 1 Blue Crab ,1lb boiled Live Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.

The Shack

The Shack

$49.00

1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.

The House

The House

$61.00

1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb boiled Live Crawfish , 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.

The Feast

The Feast

$115.00

1 Whole Maine Lobster, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 lb Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb Shrimp, 1 lb Clam, 1 lb Mussel, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.

The Dock

The Dock

$45.00

1 Whole Lobster, 1 lb Shrimp, 2 Corn, 2 Potatoes, 1 Andouille Sausage

Seafood Pick

Blue Crabs

Blue Crabs

$11.00Out of stock
Clams

Clams

$16.00
Crawfish

Crawfish

$11.00
Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$32.00
Lobster

Lobster

$42.00

1 whole Maine lobster weight varies from 1.3lb to 1.4lb

Mussels

Mussels

$14.00
Shrimp Headless

Shrimp Headless

$19.00
Shrimp Head On

Shrimp Head On

$17.00
Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

$29.00

King Crab

$65.00

Chargrilled & Raw

Louisiana Oysters
1/2 New Orleans CharBOIL

1/2 New Orleans CharBOIL

$14.00

1/2 Dozen Chargrilled oysters saturated in herb butter topped with special cheese blend

New Orleans CharBOIL

New Orleans CharBOIL

$25.00

Dozen Chargrilled oysters saturated in herb butter topped with special cheese blend

1\2 Char Grill Dungeness

1\2 Char Grill Dungeness

$17.95

1 Cluster Chargrilled Dungeness crab topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.

Chargrilled Dungeness Crab Cluster

Chargrilled Dungeness Crab Cluster

$34.95

2 Clusters Chargrilled Dungeness crab topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.

1/2 Chargrilled Snow Crab

1/2 Chargrilled Snow Crab

$17.95

1 Cluster Chargrilled Snow Crab topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.

Chargrilled Snow Crab

Chargrilled Snow Crab

$34.95

2 Clusters Chargrilled Snow Crab topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.

Chargrilled Lobster

Chargrilled Lobster

$43.00

Chargrilled whole lobster topped with herb butter sauce and a special blend of cheese.

Chargrilled Lobster Platter

$53.95

Chargrilled Platters

Chargrilled Lobster Platter

Chargrilled Lobster Platter

$53.95

Whole lobster chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes

Chargrilled Dungeness Platter

Chargrilled Dungeness Platter

$44.95

Two clusters of dungeness crab chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes

1/2 Chargrilled Dungeness Platter

1/2 Chargrilled Dungeness Platter

$26.95

One cluster of dungeness crab chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes

Chargrilled Snow Crab Platter

Chargrilled Snow Crab Platter

$44.95

Two clusters of snow crab chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes

1/2 Chargrilled Snow Crab Platter

1/2 Chargrilled Snow Crab Platter

$26.95

One cluster of snow crab chargrilled on an open flame with our signature butter parmesan herb cheese blend. Served with five head-on shrimp and a side of corn and potatoes

Share or Not

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.95

Crispy fried shrimp, tossed in a creamy spicy sauce.

Swamp Bites

Swamp Bites

$13.75

Fried alligator tenders served with house pepper sauce

Bayou Roll

Bayou Roll

$11.95

Cajun-spiced blend of rice, Louisiana Crawfish Tails, Gulf shrimp, sausage, mozzarella cheese stuffing lightly fried in a spring roll.

Crawfish Beignets

Crawfish Beignets

$13.95

LA Crawfish, mozzarella, caramelized holy trinity with pepper aioli.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Fried light and crispy served with cocktail sauce

Chicken Wings (6pcs)

Chicken Wings (6pcs)

$10.75

Flavors: Boil House BBQ, Buffalo or Garlic Parmesan

Fire Cracker Brussel Sprout

Fire Cracker Brussel Sprout

$10.95

Lightly fried crispy Brussel sprouts tossed in our signature firecracker sauce

Soups & Salads

Crawfish Etoufee Cup

Crawfish Etoufee Cup

$8.95

Creole stew of crawfish and holy trinity served with rice.

Crawfish Etouffee Bowl

Crawfish Etouffee Bowl

$15.95

Creole stew of crawfish and holy trinity served with rice.

Gumbo Cup

Gumbo Cup

$8.95

Classic roux with shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage.

Gumbo Bowl

Gumbo Bowl

$15.95

Classic roux with shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage.

Boil House Salad

Boil House Salad

$10.95

Salad Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Carrot Swirls, Pickled Onions, Boiled Mushrooms, Mozzarella and French Garlic Toast.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chopped Romaine lettuce, Anchovies, Herb Parmesan Cheese, and French Garlic Toast.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.75
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.75

Baskets / Pastas

Served with corn fritters, fries, side salad or cole slaw
Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$17.95

Fried Catfish strips served with Corn Fritters and Cajun Fries

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$18.95

Fried Gulf Shrimp served with Corn Fritters and Cajun Fries

Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$26.95

Fried Gulf shrimp, catfish strips, and crab cake served with Corn Fritters and Fries

Chicken Basket

Chicken Basket

$13.95

Fried Chicken Strips served with Corn Fritters and Cajun Fries

Creole Pasta

Creole Pasta

$18.95

Louisiana crawfish tails, boiled gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes with our couyon pasta sauce, and pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast

Cajun Alfredo

Cajun Alfredo

$18.95

Lightly breaded and fried crab cake, boiled gulf shrimp and with a creamy cajun alfredo sauce and pasta linguine served with garlic butter toast

Po-Boys

Shrimp Po-Boy

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.95

Fried shrimp Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with bang bang sauce.

Catfish Po-Boy

Catfish Po-Boy

$12.95

Fried fish Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with wasabi aioli sauce

Chicken Tender Po Boy

Chicken Tender Po Boy

$10.95

Fried chicken tender Po-boy with lettuce tomato, house pickle, and mayo topped with house made Dijon sauce

Sides

Corn

Corn

$3.75
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$3.75
Potatoes

Potatoes

$3.75
Sausages

Sausages

$3.95
French Bread

French Bread

$1.95
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.95
Extra Char Bread

Extra Char Bread

$1.00
Rice

Rice

$1.95
Corn & Potatoes

Corn & Potatoes

$3.75

Eggs

$1.95

Garlic Butter Pasta

$6.75
Hush puppies

Hush puppies

$3.99

More Please (Extras Sauces)

Lemon

Lemon

$0.75
Rice

Rice

$1.95
Boil House Sauce

Boil House Sauce

$1.00
Garlic Butter Sauce

Garlic Butter Sauce

$1.00
Caribbean Sauce

Caribbean Sauce

$1.00
Cajun Sauce

Cajun Sauce

$1.00

Butter

$1.00
Bang Bang Sauce

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.75
Mayo

Mayo

$1.00
Char Butter

Char Butter

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.75
Kid Popcorn Shrimp & Fries

Kid Popcorn Shrimp & Fries

$7.95
Kids Alfredo Pasta

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$5.95
Kids Catfish & Fries

Kids Catfish & Fries

$7.95

Catering Tray

The Cajun Classic Cater Tray

$93.00

3 lb Crawfish, 3 lb Shrimp, 3 Andouille Sausage, 6 Corn, 6 Potatoes

Taste of New Orleans Cater Tray

$119.00

3 lb Blue Crab, 3 lb Crawfish, 3 lb Shrimp, 3 Anduoille Sausage, 6 Corn, 6 Potatoes

The Shack Cater Tray

$168.00

3 lb Shrimp, 3 lb Snow Crab Legs, 3 Andouille Sausage, 6 Corn, 6 potatoes

The House Cater Tray

$165.00

3 lb Shrimp, 3 lb Snow Crab Legs, 3 lb crawfish, 3 Anduoille Sausage, 6 Corn, 6 Potatoes

The Feast Cater Tray

$350.00

3 Maine Lobster, 3 lb Crawfish, 3 lb Snow Crab, 3 lb Shrimp, 3 lb Clam, 3 lb Mussels, 3 Andouille Sausage, 6 Corn 6 Potatoes

BOIL Seafood House Souvenirs

Hieux Trucker Hats

$18.00

Shirt Small Blue

$15.00

Shirt Small Gray

$15.00

Shirt Large Blue

$15.00

Shirt XL Gray

$15.00

Shirt XL Blue

$15.00

Shirt 2XL Gray

$15.00

Shirt 2XL Blue

$15.00

Chef Coat Small

$27.00

Chef Coat Medium

$27.00

Chef Coat Large

$27.00

Chef Coat XL

$27.00

Chef Coat 2XL

$27.00

Hieux Masks

$7.50

Hieux Fleece

$40.00Out of stock

Apron

$5.00

Restaurant Items

Sheller

$3.00

Lobster cracker

$5.00

5 pack Seafood Bibs

$3.00

Roll Of Paper Towels

$5.00

Red Bucket

$9.99
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3340 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

