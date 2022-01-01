BOILERMAN BARBEQUE imageView gallery

BOILERMAN BARBEQUE 9405 I-20

review star

No reviews yet

9405 I-20

Exit 270

Merkel, TX 79536

Order Again

Popular Items

BANANA PUDDING (NO.1 SELLER)
Kids Meal (Brisket)
#23 The Sandwich

Entrée

#1 BRISKET PLATTER

$14.95

Sliced Smoked Brisket with your choice of two Sides and Dinner Roll

#2 Pulled Pork Platter

$14.95

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork Served With 2 Sides and Dinner roll

#3 St. Louis Ribs (3 ribs)

$14.95

Smoked Ribs (4 ribs) with your choice of 2 Sides and Dinner roll

#4 Smoked Sausage

$12.95

5 oz. of Smoked Sausage 2 Sides and Dinner Roll

#5 Rotisserie Chicken

$12.95

1/4 of Chicken with 2 Sides and Dinner Roll

#21 LOADED Baked Potato

$10.95

With 3 oz. of Brisket or Pulled Pork Sour cream, Cheese, Butter

#22 Veggie Plate

$8.45

Choice of 4 sides

$8.45

3.25 oz Chopped meat over open bun served with one side

THE IRON HORSE SANDWICH

$17.95

3 oz. of Brisket and 3 oz. of Pulled pork and 3 oz. of Smoked Sausage over a open bun served with one side

#51 Brisket by the pound

$32.00+

Slow Smoked Brisket trimmed

#52 Pulled Pork by the Pound

$22.00+

Smoked Pulled Pork by the pound

#53 St. Louis Ribs by the Rack

$38.00+

St. Louis Ribs by the Rack

#54 Smoked Sausage by the pound

$20.00+

#55 Rotisserie Chicken Whole

$22.00+

#41 WeekDay Supper

$59.00

feeds 4-6 2 pound of meat, with two large side and 4 fresh baked bread

#42 Sunday Dinner

$89.00

Feeds 8 to 12 3 Lb. of meat with 3 large side and 8 fresh baked Dinner roll

#43 Family Reunion

$109.00

Feeds 16 to 20 4 pounds of meat with 5 large sides and 16 fresh baked dinner rolls

Sides 15

$2.45+

Choice of: any cold salads, dessert or any hot sides

Chips

$1.89

Dessert

BANANA PUDDING (NO.1 SELLER)

$2.45+

CAKE

$2.45

Fresh Fruit Mix

$2.45+

Fruit Cobbler

$2.45+

Macaroon

$2.45

Two little delicious Macaroon

Pie

$2.45

DRINKS

SM. Soda-20 oz

$1.59

16 oz Fountain drink

MED. Soda-24 oz

$1.89

20 oz Fountain drink

LG. Soda-32 oz

$2.09

32 OZ Fountain drink

SM. Coffee-20 oz

$1.59

20 oz Coffee

MED. Coffee-24 oz

$1.89

LG. Coffee-32 oz

$2.09

32 oz. Coffee

SM. Iced Tea -20 oz

$1.59

16 oz Ice Tea

MED. Iced Tea-24 oz

$1.89

20 oz Meduim Ice Tea made daily

LG. Iced Tea -32 oz

$2.09

32 oz. of home brewed Iced Tea

Bottled Water

$1.89

CapriSun

$0.69

Kids drink- 16 oz

$1.59

Kids Meal

Kids Meal (Chicken Strip)

$5.95

Chciken strip or a small sandwich or small portion of brisket or pulled pork with one side and drink

Kids Meal (Brisket)

$5.95

Kids meal with Bun topped with 2 oz of chopped Brisket

chicken strip ONLY

$4.00

A-La-Cart

$4.00

SLIDERS (2 only)

$4.50

Extra Dinner Roll

$0.89

BUN only

$1.79

COUNTER

Chips

$1.89

CAKE

$2.45

SLICE OF CAKE

PIE

$2.45

COLD SANDWICH

$4.95

FRUIT TUB

$2.95

BANANA PUDDING

$2.45
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
