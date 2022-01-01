- Home
Bars & Lounges
American
Bojo’s Grill & Sports Club
522 Reviews
$
117 W 2nd St
Winslow, AZ 86047
Starters/Desserts
Basket of Wings
$13.99
Chili Fries
$8.99
Cheese Fries
$7.99
French Fries
$6.99
Mini Chimis
$8.99
Cheese Crisp
$6.99
Onion Rings
$8.99
Boneless Wings
$13.99
Fried Zucchini
$8.99
Fried Mushrooms
$8.99
Fried Pickles
$8.99
Green Chili Bean Dip
$7.99
Super Star
$11.99
Fried Ice Cream
$5.99
Deep Fried Cheesecake
$5.99
Molton Lava Cake
$5.99
Ice Cream
$2.00+
Buy the Cook a Beer
$5.00
Breakfast platter
$8.99
Mexican Food
Enchiladas
$11.99
Tacos
$11.59
Mini Combo
$9.99
breakfast burrito
$5.00
Combination Plate
$16.59
Chimichanga
$15.99
Stuffed Sopapilla
$13.59
Mexican Pizza
$12.99
Tostada
$8.99
Picarros
$12.99
Quesadilla
$10.99
Green Chili Burrito
$12.59
Red Chili Burrito
$12.59
Bojo Burrito
$15.59
Nachos
$11.99
Navajo Taco
$11.99
Beef & Bean Burrito
$13.99
Chili Relleno
$10.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$6.99
Sandwiches
Southwestern Turkey
$12.99
Club Sandwich
$12.99
BLT
$11.99
Philly Steak
$12.99
Chicken Philly
$12.99
Steak Sandwich
$14.99
Navajo Steak Sandwich
$15.99
Buffalo Chix Wrap
$12.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$11.59
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
$11.59
Missy G
$11.99
Grilled Cheese
$6.99
Fish & Chips
$13.59
Chicken Strips
$11.99
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$8.99
Hot Beef Sandwich
$11.99
Salads
Steaks
A La Carte
soup
$3.29
side salad
$3.29
soup & salad
$5.89
eggs
$1.99+
breakfast burrito
$5.00
mashed potatoes
$2.99
sour cream
$1.59
chips salsa
$2.99
tostada
$2.99
taco
$3.59
rice
$2.99
beans
$2.99
guacamole
$2.99
picarro
$3.99
enchilada
$3.59
bowl green chili
$4.99
Bowl of Beans
$3.99+
Rice and beans
$5.49
Side Sopapillas
$4.99
Fry Bread
$2.75
Small salsa
$4.59
Large salsa
$8.99
xtra dressing
$0.59
xtra salsa
$0.59
Side of Gravy
$0.59
side of hott buffalo sauce
$1.59
side of mild buffalo sauce
$1.59
side green chili
$1.59
side red chili
$1.59
Flour tortilla
$0.99
Xtra Chips and salsa
$1.59
Avacado slices
$1.99
Kids Menu
Party Platter
Dinner for 4
$10.01
Side Rice
$19.95
Side Beans
$19.95
Enchiladas cheese 12
$23.95
Enchiladas cheese 30
$55.95
Piccarros 12
$26.95
Piccarros 24
$51.95
Piccarros 48
$95.95
Chips and Salsa 20 oz.
$8.95
Chips and guacamole 20 oz
$12.95
Tacos 12
$27.95
Tacos 24
$49.95
Tacos 48
$89.95
MIxed Green Salad half
$19.95
Mixed Green Salad Full
$37.95
Mixed green salad Add Grilled Chicken half
$29.95
Mixed green salad Add Grilled Chicken full
$55.95
Taco Salad half
$35.95
Taco Salad full
$65.95
Asian Chicken Salad half
$38.95
Asian Chicken Salad full
$72.95
Enchiladas ground beef 12
$29.95
Enchiladas ground beef 30
$69.95
Enchiladas shredded beef 12
$29.95
Enchiladas shredded beef 30
$69.95
Enchiladas chicken 12
$29.95
Enchiladas chicken 30
$69.95
MIni Chimis 12
$14.95
Mini Chimis 24
$28.95
Mini Chimis 48
$54.95
Meat by the pound Carne Asada
$13.95
Shredded beef
$12.95
Shredded Chicken
$11.95
Ground beef
$9.95
Beef machaca
$13.95
Club wraps
$45.95
Veggie tray
$47.95
Wings
$74.95
Deviled Eggs
$27.95
LIttle of it all tray
$59.95
Chicken strips and fries
$79.95
Drinks by the pitcher
$6.99
Place Settings price per setting
$1.50
SPECIALS
Daily Special
$8.99
Monday Day - Navajo Taco
$8.99
Tuesday Day - Tacos
$8.99
Tuesday 3 tacos special
$7.50
Tuesday single taco special
$2.75
Tuesday Night Special - Tacos
$11.99
Wednesday Day - Piccarros
$8.99
Wednesday Night Special Piccarros
$13.49
Thursday Day - Green Chili Burrito
$8.99
Friday Day - Enchiladas
$8.99
Beefy Tostados
$8.99
Steak Picado
$14.99
Friday - Catfish
$14.99
Catfish Refill
Saturday Taco Salad Special
$8.99
#25 Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$10.99
Soft Drinks
No Drink
Water
Coke
$2.69
Diet Coke
$2.69
Iced Tea
$2.69
Dr. Pepper
$2.69
Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.69
Cherry LimeAde
$3.89
Sprite
$2.69
Red Cream Soda
$2.69
Green Tea
$2.69
Arnold Palmer
$2.69
Fanta
$2.69
Lemonade
$2.69
Blue Powerade
$2.69
Coffee
$2.49
Hot Tea
$2.49
Hot Chocolate
$2.49
Milk
$2.79
Chocolate Milk
$2.79
Pitcher
$7.59
kids drink
$0.99
1/2 Gallon Iced Tea
$3.50
Mixers
Growlers
Bud light small
$6.00
Bud Light large
$12.00
Kilt Lifter small
$9.00
Kilt Lifter large
$18.00
Alaskan Amber small
$9.00
Alaskan Amber large
$18.00
HavaBlue Wheat small
$9.00
HavaBlue Wheat large
$18.00
Kolsch small
$9.00
Kolsch large
$18.00
Schofferhofer small
$10.00
Schofferhofer large
$20.00
IPA small
$10.00
IPA large
$20.00
Blue Moon small
$9.00
Blue Moon large
$18.00
Small Growler
$5.00
Large Growler
$10.00
Mixed Shots
Game Day Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
117 W 2nd St, Winslow, AZ 86047
Gallery
