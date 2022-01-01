Bojo’s Grill & Sports Club imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Bojo’s Grill & Sports Club

522 Reviews

$

117 W 2nd St

Winslow, AZ 86047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters/Desserts

Basket of Wings

$13.99

Chili Fries

$8.99

Cheese Fries

$7.99

French Fries

$6.99

Mini Chimis

$8.99

Cheese Crisp

$6.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Boneless Wings

$13.99

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Green Chili Bean Dip

$7.99

Super Star

$11.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$5.99

Molton Lava Cake

$5.99

Ice Cream

$2.00+

Buy the Cook a Beer

$5.00

Breakfast platter

$8.99

Mexican Food

Enchiladas

$11.99

Tacos

$11.59

Mini Combo

$9.99

breakfast burrito

$5.00

Combination Plate

$16.59

Chimichanga

$15.99

Stuffed Sopapilla

$13.59

Mexican Pizza

$12.99

Tostada

$8.99

Picarros

$12.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Green Chili Burrito

$12.59

Red Chili Burrito

$12.59

Bojo Burrito

$15.59

Nachos

$11.99

Navajo Taco

$11.99

Beef & Bean Burrito

$13.99

Chili Relleno

$10.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Sandwiches

Southwestern Turkey

$12.99

Club Sandwich

$12.99

BLT

$11.99

Philly Steak

$12.99

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Navajo Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

Missy G

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Fish & Chips

$13.59

Chicken Strips

$11.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Hot Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Burgers

Eagle Burger

$10.99

Chipper Burger

$14.59

Patty Melt

$12.99

Chili Size

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Salads

Oriental Chicken Salad

$13.59

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Steaks

Hamburger Steak

$15.99

Mexican Steak

$16.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

Cowboy Combo

$20.99

Steak Picada

$15.99

Navajo Steak

$15.99

A La Carte

soup

$3.29

side salad

$3.29

soup & salad

$5.89

eggs

$1.99+

breakfast burrito

$5.00

mashed potatoes

$2.99

sour cream

$1.59

chips salsa

$2.99

tostada

$2.99

taco

$3.59

rice

$2.99

beans

$2.99

guacamole

$2.99

picarro

$3.99

enchilada

$3.59

bowl green chili

$4.99

Bowl of Beans

$3.99+

Rice and beans

$5.49

Side Sopapillas

$4.99

Fry Bread

$2.75

Small salsa

$4.59

Large salsa

$8.99

xtra dressing

$0.59

xtra salsa

$0.59

Side of Gravy

$0.59

side of hott buffalo sauce

$1.59

side of mild buffalo sauce

$1.59

side green chili

$1.59

side red chili

$1.59

Flour tortilla

$0.99

Xtra Chips and salsa

$1.59

Avacado slices

$1.99

Kids Menu

Corn Dog

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Navajo Taco

$5.99

Kids Bean & Cheese Burro

$5.99

Kids Tostada

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Kids Piccarro

$5.99

Kids enchilada

$5.99

Kids FF

$2.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids HotDog

$5.99

Bryce Burro

$5.99

Travis Burro

$5.99

Party Platter

Dinner for 4

$10.01

Side Rice

$19.95

Side Beans

$19.95

Enchiladas cheese 12

$23.95

Enchiladas cheese 30

$55.95

Piccarros 12

$26.95

Piccarros 24

$51.95

Piccarros 48

$95.95

Chips and Salsa 20 oz.

$8.95

Chips and guacamole 20 oz

$12.95

Tacos 12

$27.95

Tacos 24

$49.95

Tacos 48

$89.95

MIxed Green Salad half

$19.95

Mixed Green Salad Full

$37.95

Mixed green salad Add Grilled Chicken half

$29.95

Mixed green salad Add Grilled Chicken full

$55.95

Taco Salad half

$35.95

Taco Salad full

$65.95

Asian Chicken Salad half

$38.95

Asian Chicken Salad full

$72.95

Enchiladas ground beef 12

$29.95

Enchiladas ground beef 30

$69.95

Enchiladas shredded beef 12

$29.95

Enchiladas shredded beef 30

$69.95

Enchiladas chicken 12

$29.95

Enchiladas chicken 30

$69.95

MIni Chimis 12

$14.95

Mini Chimis 24

$28.95

Mini Chimis 48

$54.95

Meat by the pound Carne Asada

$13.95

Shredded beef

$12.95

Shredded Chicken

$11.95

Ground beef

$9.95

Beef machaca

$13.95

Club wraps

$45.95

Veggie tray

$47.95

Wings

$74.95

Deviled Eggs

$27.95

LIttle of it all tray

$59.95

Chicken strips and fries

$79.95

Drinks by the pitcher

$6.99

Place Settings price per setting

$1.50

SPECIALS

Daily Special

$8.99

Monday Day - Navajo Taco

$8.99

Tuesday Day - Tacos

$8.99

Tuesday 3 tacos special

$7.50

Tuesday single taco special

$2.75

Tuesday Night Special - Tacos

$11.99

Wednesday Day - Piccarros

$8.99

Wednesday Night Special Piccarros

$13.49

Thursday Day - Green Chili Burrito

$8.99

Friday Day - Enchiladas

$8.99

Beefy Tostados

$8.99

Steak Picado

$14.99

Friday - Catfish

$14.99

Catfish Refill

Saturday Taco Salad Special

$8.99

#25 Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Soft Drinks

No Drink

Water

Coke

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Iced Tea

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Cherry LimeAde

$3.89

Sprite

$2.69

Red Cream Soda

$2.69

Green Tea

$2.69

Arnold Palmer

$2.69

Fanta

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Blue Powerade

$2.69

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Pitcher

$7.59

kids drink

$0.99

1/2 Gallon Iced Tea

$3.50

Mixers

Orange Juice

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Bloody Mary Mixer

$1.50

Chamoy Rim Dip

$1.00

Growlers

Bud light small

$6.00

Bud Light large

$12.00

Kilt Lifter small

$9.00

Kilt Lifter large

$18.00

Alaskan Amber small

$9.00

Alaskan Amber large

$18.00

HavaBlue Wheat small

$9.00

HavaBlue Wheat large

$18.00

Kolsch small

$9.00

Kolsch large

$18.00

Schofferhofer small

$10.00

Schofferhofer large

$20.00

IPA small

$10.00

IPA large

$20.00

Blue Moon small

$9.00

Blue Moon large

$18.00

Small Growler

$5.00

Large Growler

$10.00

Mixed Shots

Liquid Tootsie Roll

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.50

Pumpkin Pie Shot

$6.00

Lucky Leprechaun Shot

$5.00

Jello Shots

1 Jello Shot

$3.00

2 Jello Shots

$5.00

5 Jello Shots

$10.00

Game Day Drinks

Blue Electric Lemonade

$6.50

Cherry Lemonade

$6.50

Midori Sour

$7.00

Orange Whiskey Sour

$7.00

$3 Beers

Victory

$3.00

Chronic Ale

$3.00

Joy Bus Wow Wheat

$3.00

Blackberry Cider

$3.00

Scorpion Amber

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

117 W 2nd St, Winslow, AZ 86047

Directions

Gallery
Bojo’s Grill & Sports Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

'The Sipp Shoppe
orange starNo Reviews
101 West 2nd Street Winslow, AZ 86047
View restaurantnext
Olde Town Grill - 108 E. 2nd St
orange starNo Reviews
108 E. 2nd St Winslow, AZ 86047
View restaurantnext
RelicRoad Brewing Co
orange star4.7 • 748
107 W 2nd St Winslow, AZ 86047
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Winslow

RelicRoad Brewing Co
orange star4.7 • 748
107 W 2nd St Winslow, AZ 86047
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winslow
Flagstaff
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston