Bok Bok v-Russell 6825 W Russell Rd

No reviews yet

6825 W Russell Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Order Again

Popular Items

Hummus (8oz)
Falafel (3pc)

PLATES

1/2 Chicken Plate

$12.00

1/4 Chicken Plate

$14.00

Shawerma Plate

$14.00

Chicken kabob Plate 1 Skewer (7pcs.)

$14.00

Chicken Kabob Plate 2 Skewers (14pcs.)

$20.50

Beef Kabob Plate 1 Skewer (7pcs.)

$14.00

Beef Kabob Plate 2 Skewers (14pcs.)

$20.50

Shawerma Fries

$11.00

Falafel Fries

$10.00

Veggie Plate

$14.00

Falafel Plate

$12.00

Kids Meal

$6.00

COMBOS

Chicken Kabob Sandwich Combo

$14.00

Beef Kabob Sandwich Combo

$14.00

1/2 Chicken Combo

$16.00

1/4 Chicken Combo

$18.00

Shawerma Panini Combo

$14.00

Lentil Soup and Salad Combo

$12.00

Chicken Noodle Soup and Salad Combo

$12.00

SANDWICHES

Chicken Pita

$9.00

Chicken Panini

$10.00

Shawerma Pita

$9.00

Shawerma Panini

$10.00

Chicken Kabob Sandwich

$10.00

Beef Kabob Sandwich

$10.00

Falafel Pita

$8.00

Spicy Falafel Pita

$10.00

CHICKEN

Whole Chicken

$13.00

Whole Chicken Family Meal

$21.00

SALADS + SOUPS

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Shawerma Salad

$11.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.00

Lentil Soup

$4.00

SIDE SALADS

Potato Salad

$5.50

Spring Salad

$5.50

Tahini Salad

$5.00

Tabbouleh

$5.50

SIDES

Hummus (8oz)

$4.50

Hummus (16oz)

$7.00

Eggplant Dip (8oz)

$4.50

Eggplant Dip (16oz)

$7.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves (3pc)

$3.50

Stuffed Grape leaves (5pc)

$6.00

Pickles (8oz)

$3.50

Pickles (16oz)

$6.00

Garlic Spread (Toom) (8oz)

$4.00

Garlic Spread (Toom) (16oz

$7.00

Rice Pilaf (8oz)

$4.50

Rice Pilaf (16oz)

$7.00

Falafel (3pc)

$3.50

Chicken Kabob A La Carte (7pcs)

$8.00

Beef Kabob A La Carte (7pcs)

$8.00

French Fries

$3.50

Cheese Empanada (2pc/Order)

$5.50

BEVERAGES

Bottled Drink (2 Liter)

$4.49

Bottled Water

$1.75

Bottled Drink (20oz)

$2.75

DESSERT

Baklava

$4.00

CHICKEN WINGS

Chicken Wings

$9.00

CATERING MENU

CHICKEN DELIGHT

$16.00

KABOB DELUXE

$19.00

BOK BOK FAVORITE

$15.00

THE MIXER

$19.00

BEEF KABOB

$18.00

CHICKEN KABOB

$17.00

ALL ABOUT THE VEGGIE

$15.00

TRI-TIP HEAVEN

$17.00

PANINI PARTY IN A BOX

$11.00

PITA WRAPS IN A BOX

$10.00

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

6825 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89118

