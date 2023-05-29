Main picView gallery

BOK Kitchen Fountain Valley, CA

review star

No reviews yet

18912 Brookhurst Street

Fountain Valley, PA 92708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BOK CAFE

Coffee

Pandan Latte

$7.00

green pandan | condensed milk | cà phê froth

Coconut Coffee

$7.00

coconut slush | condensed milk | cà phê froth | shredded coconut

Salt Foam Latte

$7.00

salt foam | drip coffee | condensed milk

Viet Iced Coffee

$6.00

slow drip cà phê | condensed milk | iced

White Coffee

$6.00

whole milk | condensed milk | cà phê froth

Egg Coffee

$7.00Out of stock

slow dripped cà phê | sweet egg foam | cocoa dust

Cashew Coffee

$7.00Out of stock

sea salt | cashew cream | cà phê

Iced Black Coffee

$6.00

slow dripped cà phê | iced

Slushes

Ultra Violet

$6.00

ube bottom | coconut slush | condensed milk | ube drizzle

Pickle Juice

Iced Pickled Kumquat

$6.00

Iced Pickled Apricot

$6.00

Iced Pickled Lemon

$6.00

Tea

Iced Peach Tea

$6.00

made with jasmine tea

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Thai black tea | sweet cream

Thai Iced Green Tea

$6.00

Thai green tea | sweet cream

Iced Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Juices

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemon Breeze

$6.00

lime | lemonade | condensed milk

FOOD MENU

COLD STARTERS

Wagyu Carpaccio

$16.00

strip loin wagyu | pine nuts | purple onion | Thai basil | fried shallots | crumbled rice crackers | passionfruit fish sauce vinaigrette

Morning Glory Salad

$14.00

water spinach | pork | shrimp | Vietnamese herbs | toasted sesame seeds | fermented shrimp & pineapple dressing

Escargot Salad

$15.00

banana flower | Viet herbs | pine nuts | sesame seeds | fried shallots | fish sauce vinaigrette

HOT STARTERS

Ha Noi Sampler

$26.00

tofu | pork | blood sausage | pork pattie | vermicelli | Viet herbs | kumquat | fermented shrimp sauce

Skillet Escargot

$15.00

lemongrass butter | salted duck egg yolk | Viet coriander

Buttered Crabs

$18.00

soft shells | corn & salted duck egg yolk butter | crisp charred onion | bell pepper | fried garlic

Baby Clams

$16.00

steamed | lemongrass | cracked black pepper | Viet coriander | clam broth

Chicken Wings

$14.00

tamarind fish sauce or soy garlic

Crab Rangoon Rolls

$14.00

real crab meat | cream cheese | bell peppers | green onion

Lemongrass Tofu

$16.00

honey soy glaze | lemongrass

CHEF'S MENU

Shaken Beef

$26.00

filet mignon | wok hei | cracked black pepper | beets puree | lime dressed watercress | simple roasted asparagus

Summer Sea Bass

$38.00

mashed edamame | mango salad | scallion aioli | yuzu infused soy sauce

Prawn Curry Pasta

$25.00

giant fresh water prawns | kabocha pumpkin | purple yams | sweet potato | taro | lotus root | pappardelle pasta

Short Rib Ragu

$34.00

prime grade | buttered polenta | stir-fried watercress | roasted tomatoes | rustic potatoes

Roasted Pork Hock

$24.00

sea salt | five spice | chili | crispy skin | sa-te dressed cucumbers

Glazed Pork Ribs

$22.00

asian pear infused soy & fish sauce marinade | ube corn bread | green onion salad

ACCOMPANIMENTS

stir-fried with garlic

Emperor's Fried Rice

$18.00

real king crab meat | jumbo shrimp | clams | lemongrass | tamarind | corn | carrots | onion | Thai basil | fried egg

Egg Fried Rice

$14.00

cured sausage (lap xuong) | salted duck egg | scramble eggs | carrot | onion | green onion

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

sweet chili glaze | candied cashews | Thai basil

Ruby Beets

$8.00

goat cheese | ricotta | kumquat balsamic | lime zest

Cucumber Salad

$10.00

sesame oil | garlic | sa-te

DESSERT MENU

DESSERTS

Banana Cake

$10.00

coconut ice cream | salted caramel drizzle | candied walnut crumbs

Peach Panna Cotta

$8.00

peach gelatin | real fruit | whipped cream

Nutella Panna Cotta

$8.00

strawberries | whipped cream | shredded dark chocolate

Lychee Panna Cotta

$8.00Out of stock

lychee gelatin | real fruit | raspberries

Bruleé Cheesecake

$10.00

decadent | rich cream cheese | crisp of brulee top | golden graham cracker crust

Coconut Pineapple Icecream

$5.00

double scoop | sea salt caramel | toasted coconut

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Coming from Philadelphia, acclaimed chef restauranteur Thanh Nguyen brings traditional Vietnamese to OC in a comtemporary setting. The dishes served here are trending in Vietnam today!

18912 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley, PA 92708

