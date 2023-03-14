Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bō BBQ Korean Grill & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

6042 South Padre Island Drive

Corpus Christi, TX 78412

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Lemonade

$3.50

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.95

Big Red

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.95

REFILL FLAVORED TEA

$1.00

APPETIZERS

SQUID SALAD

$5.95

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.95

EGG ROLLS (4PCS)

$5.95

EDAMAME

$5.95

EDAMAME (GARLIC)

$5.95

EDAMAME (SPICY)

$5.95

SHRIMP TP(6PCS)

$11.95

WINGS

$12.95

KARAAGE

$11.95Out of stock

TOFU FRIES

$11.95Out of stock

CALAMARI

$11.95

BAR DRINKS

BEER BOTTLES

Asahi

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

BUD LIGHT NEXT

$5.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

Dos Equis

$5.50

Guinness

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Kirin Ichiban

$5.50

Kona Light BTL

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Amber BTL

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Modelo

$5.50

Sapporo

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Shocktop

$4.50

Terra CAN

$5.50

Topochico (Strawberry&Guava)

$5.50

BEER TOWER

BEER TOWER BUDLIGHT

$16.95

BEER TOWER MICHELOB ULTRA

$16.95

BEER TOWER YUENLING

$16.95

BEER TOWER HOPADILLO

$18.95

BEER TOWER CORONA PREMIER

$18.95

BEER TOWER DOS EQUIS

$18.95

BEER TOWER KIRIN

$18.95

BEER TOWER SAPPORA

$18.95

CHAMPAGNE

Brut

$5.95

Brut Bottles

$19.95

Mimosa

$5.95

COCKTAIL

Old Fashion

$10.95

Blue Hawaiian

$10.95

Long Island

$10.95

Bloody Mary

$10.95

House Margarita

$10.95

Bahama Mama

$10.95

Paloma

$10.95

Mojito

$10.95

Hurricane

$10.95

Mai tai

$12.95

COGNAC

Hennessy VSOP

$15.95

Hennessy XO

$36.95

Martell VSOP Blue Swift

$13.95

Remy Martin V Grape Spirit

$11.95

Remy Martin VSOP w/Mixtape

$15.95

Remy Martin 1738

$15.95

Remy Martin XO

$31.95

DRAFT BEER

DRAFT Kirin Ichiban

$5.50

DRAFT Corona Premier

$5.50

DRAFT Dos Equis

$5.50

DRAFT Sapporo

$5.50

DRAFT Hopadillo

$5.50

DRAFT Yuenling

$4.50

DRAFT Michelob Ultra

$4.50

DRAFT Bud light

$4.50

FROZEN COCKTAIL

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.95

Frozen House Margarita

$12.95

Frozen Top shelf Margarita

$16.95

Frozen Pina Colada

$12.95

Frozen Mango Margarita

$12.95

GIN

Seagram's Gin (W)

$6.95

Hendricks Gin

$8.95

New Amsterdam Gin (W)

$5.95

Tanqueray Gin

$6.95

LIQUEUR SHOT

Rumple Minze

$7.50

Midori

$6.50

X-Rated

$6.50

Baileys

$8.50

Disarrono

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Rumchata

$7.50

Hpnotiq

$7.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Cointreau

$7.50

MARTINI

Lemon Basil Tini

$12.95

Korean Tini

$12.95

Cucumber Martini

$13.95

Sake Tini

$12.95

Original Martini

$12.95

Strawberry Sake Tini

$13.95

Mango Sake Tini

$13.95

MULE

Amanda's Merry Mule

$8.95

Typhoon Tony

$8.95

Korean Mule

$8.95

Irish Mule

$8.95

Moscow Mule

$8.95

RUM

Calypso 151 (W)

$8.95

Flor De Cana Gold 4 Yr. (W)

$7.95

Myers Dark

$6.95

Parrot Bay Coconut (W)

$5.95

Blue Chair Bay Coconut

$5.95

Kraken Rum 94

$7.95

Vida Cana 2 Yr.

$7.95

Vida Cana 8 Yr.

$9.95

Capitan Morgan

$7.95

Malibu

$8.95

Sailor Jerry

$7.95

Malibu & Whip

$10.95

SAKE

Sake Silky Mild 375

$15.95

Sake Lychee 375

$15.95

Sake White Peach 375

$15.95

Sake Fuji Apple 375

$15.95

Sake Orange 375

$15.95

Sake Pineapple 375

$15.95

Sparkling Sake

$15.95

Creme de Sake 300ML

$14.95

Hot Sake

$5.95+

Sake Bomb (Kirin or Sappora)

$7.00

Cold Sake Sparkling Wine

$5.95Out of stock

SCOTCH

Cutty Sark Scotch

$7.95

Glenlivet

$14.95

Macallan 12 Yr.- Sherry Cask

$21.95

Buchanan's 12 Yr.

$10.95

Chivas Regal 18 Yr

$18.95

SOJU

Soju Original 20.1%

$16.95

Soju Strawberry 13%

$14.95

Soju Plum 13%

$14.95

Soju Green Grape 13%

$14.95

Soju Bomb

$5.95

Soju Peach 13%

$14.95

Soju Grapefruit 13%

$14.95

Soju 24 24%

$17.95

Soju Fresh 16.9%

$15.95

Soju is Back 16.5%

$15.95

SOJU MIX

Lavender Love

$12.95

Michael Milkis

$12.95

Dirty Mar-Tony

$12.95

SPECIALTY COCKTAIL

Coconut Dreamsicle

$12.95

Bo Berry Blitz

$13.95

Mango Delight

$12.95

Jalapeno Rita

$12.95

Liv's Juice

$12.95

Key Lime Pie

$13.95

Top-Shelf Margarita

$14.95

TEQUILA

Dulce Vida Blanco

$7.95

Pineapple, Lime, Grapefruit

$8.95

Toro De Lidia Anejo

$9.95

Patron Silver

$12.95

Casamigos Silver

$9.95

1800 Coconut

$8.95

Herradura Reposado

$12.95

VODKA

Absolut Vodka OG

$6.95

Absolut Peppar

$6.95

Absolut Pears

$6.95

Absolut Citron

$6.95

Ciroc Red Berry

$8.95

Tito's Vodka

$6.95

Effen Cucumber

$8.95

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.95

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.95

WHISKEY/BOURBON/RYE

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$7.95Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon/ (&Rye)

$8.95

Carstairs (W)

$4.95

Crown Royal (&Apple)

$7.95

Fireball

$6.95

Forty Creek

$6.95

Jack Daniels Black Lable

$7.95

Jameson

$7.95

Knob Creek

$10.95

Makers Mark

$8.95

Rebecca Creek 306

$8.95

Sazerac Rye 6 Yr.

$7.95

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.95

TX Whiskey

$9.95

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$9.95

Crown Royal

$7.95

Hatozaki Japanese Whiskey

$10.95

Takamine Japanese Whiskey 8yrs

$18.95

Chivas Regal 18 yrs

$18.95

McAllan 12 yrs

$18.95

WINE BY BTL

RED BTL Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

RED BTL Alexander Brown Uncaged Red Blend

$35.00

WHITE BTL Meiomi Chandonnay

$35.00

WHITE BTL Cupcake Moscato

$30.00

WHITE BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio

$35.00

RED BTL CABERNET SAUV OBSIDIAN

$20.00

RED BTL MICHELLE MERLOT

$20.00

RED BTL PINOT NOIR IMAGERY

$20.00

RED BTL PINOT SEA SUN

$20.00

WHITE BTL PINOT GRIGIO SANTA MARG

$20.00

WHITE BTL ROSE DAOU

$20.00

WHITE BTL ROSE DECOY

$20.00

WHITE BTL ROSE OLEMA

$20.00

WHITE BTL SAUV BLANC EMMOLO

$20.00

WHITE BTL SAUV BLANC ST SUPERY

$20.00

BTL PLUM WINE

$20.00

WINE BY GLASS

RED GL Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

RED GL Alexander Brown Uncaged Red Blend

$7.00

WHITE GL Meiomi Chandonnay

$8.00

WHITE GL Cupcake Moscato

$6.00

WHITE GL Chloe Pinot Grigio

$7.00

RED GL MERLOT MICHELLE

$8.00

RED GL NOIR SEA SUN

$8.00

WHITE GL ROSE DECOY

$8.00Out of stock

GL PLUM WINE

$7.00

SAT SPECIAL

SAKE BOMB SAT

Sake Bomb

$4.95

Hot Sake small

$4.95

SUN SPECIAL

MIMOSA

$3.50

DRAFT CORONA

$3.50

DRAFT KIRIN

$3.50

DRAFT BUDLIGHT

$3.50

DRAFT ULTRA

$3.50

DRAFT DOS XX

$3.50

DRAFT PREMIER

$3.50

DRAFT SAPPORO

$3.50

DRAFT HOPADILLO

$3.50

$50 DEPOSIT

$50 RES Deposit

$50 RES Deposit

$50.00

TICKET

TICKET

$70.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6042 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Directions

Gallery
BO BBQ- Korean Grill & Bar image
Restaurant image
BO BBQ- Korean Grill & Bar image

