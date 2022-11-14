Restaurant header imageView gallery

Café BōKU

review star

No reviews yet

987 West Ojai Avenue

Ojai, CA 93023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Green & Lean
Super BLT
Cauli-Power Wrap

Superfood Smoothies

Green & Lean

Green & Lean

$5.50+

This is the ultimate green smoothie. Featuring our award-winning original Boku Super Food powder blend complete with super greens (land, aquatic, and grasses), super fruits, functional mushrooms, super sprouts, vitamins, antioxidants, and enzymes. Feel happy knowing you are feeding your body the healthy fats and Omega-3 it craves with chia seeds and avocado, as well as vitamin A, B, C, E and K, copper, iron, phosphorous, magnesium, and potassium! Featured "Boku Superfood" also available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.

Ojai Kreamsicle

Ojai Kreamsicle

$5.50+

Your favorite childhood summer treat, but make it healthy. The Ojai Kreamsicle features our "Boku Super C + Probiotic blend", which delivers over 1060% of your daily recommended Vitamin C intake! Not to mention, 10 Billion CFU probiotics to keep your gut healthy and thriving. Featured "Boku Super C + Probiotic blend" available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.

Super Berries

Super Berries

$5.50+

The Super Berries smoothie is packed full of antioxidants! Featuring "BōKU Super Berries", our antioxidant rich product boasting 10 superberries, blended with our house-made Earth Milk & fresh organic berries. Featured "Boku Super Berries" blend is also available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.

Coco Love Smoothie

Coco Love Smoothie

$5.50+

If you love chocolate, this smoothie is for you. Made with our adaptogenic hot cocoa mix, Boku Love, and our famous chocolate protein, this will satisfy any craving. Not to mention, it's brimming with vegan protein and adaptogenic mushrooms to help your mind and body adapt to anything life throws at you! Sweetened with organic coconut blossom nectar cacao. Featured "Coco Love" and "Super Protein" blends are also available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.

Fuel Me

Fuel Me

$5.50+

Get a mind and body lift without the crash. Featuring Boku Super Fuel, our performance enhancing adaptogenic formula. Pure cacao gives this blend a chocolatey taste, while reishi, cordyceps, maca and goji promote energy and focus. Featured "Boku Super Fuel" blend available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.

Pink Protein Moment

Pink Protein Moment

$5.50+

Made with Boku Vanilla Super Protein & Pink Dragon Fruit, this fresh and fruity smoothie delivers a complete amino acid profile. Great for muscle recovery or just feeling your best! Featured "Super Protein" blend is also available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.

Kids Smoothie

$5.50+Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$5.50+

Lunch

Super BLT

Super BLT

$14.00

Smokey zucchini bacon, lettuce & tomato with tangy Super Herb Ranch on sourdough or gluten-free bread

BoKU Bowl

BoKU Bowl

$15.00

BBQ Jerk Jackfruit with Purple Sweet Potatoes & Avocado on a bed of Blue Jasmine Rice with BōKU Hot Mami Seasoning, Pickled Vegetables, Pineapple & Super Green Pesto

BYO Grilled Cheese Panini

BYO Grilled Cheese Panini

$11.00

Vegan cheese with your choice of add-ons: Super Green Pesto, zucchini bacon, tomato or avocado

Cauli-Power Salad

Cauli-Power Salad

$14.00
Cauli-Power Wrap

Cauli-Power Wrap

$14.00

Organic mixed greens, crunchy hempseed crusted buffalo cauliflower, vegan spirulina blue cheese, tomato, pickled onions, Super Herb Ranch

Jerk Jackfruit Quesadilla

Jerk Jackfruit Quesadilla

$14.00

Jerk bbq jackfruit with vegan cheese, BōKU Super Shrooms & house-made Calabrian chile sauce between grilled tortillas

Rocco Roll

Rocco Roll

$12.00

Carrot Slaw, Kelp Noodles, Avocado, Fresh Herbs, & BōKU Probiotic Carrot Ginger Dipping Sauce

Save The Tuna Salad

Save The Tuna Salad

$14.00

Organic artichokes & chickpeas, celery, red onion, pickles, fresh dill and dijon mustard on a bed of local greens

Save The Tuna Salad Wrap

Save The Tuna Salad Wrap

$14.00
Save the Tuna Sandwich

Save the Tuna Sandwich

$14.00
Super Salad Stack

Super Salad Stack

$14.00

Organic greens with kelp noodles, avocado, house-made pickled vegetables, micro basil, pumpkin seeds & probiotic Carrot Ginger Dressing (featuring BōKU Umami Superfood Seasoning)

Superfood Mac n Cheese

Superfood Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Gluten-free Macaroni with Vegan Cheese Sauce spiced with BōKU Hot Mami Seasoning & Crispy Panko Breadcrumbs

Super Shroom Meatball Sliders

Super Shroom Meatball Sliders

$15.00
Super BLT Wrap

Super BLT Wrap

$14.00

Smokey zucchini bacon, lettuce & tomato with tangy Super Herb Ranch on wheat flour or gluten-free tortilla

Super Shroom Gumbo

Super Shroom Gumbo

$12.00

Beyond Burger, jalapeño, green bell pepper, onion, garlic, BōKU Super Shrooms over jasmine rice

Superfood Tabouleh

$15.00

Farm to Cup Coffee + Tea

Blue Shakerato

Blue Shakerato

$8.00

shaken organic espresso, milk of your choice, E3 Live Brain shot, vanilla syrup & MCT oil

Cardamom Caramel Latte

Cardamom Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Fresh ground espresso with sweet spiced caramel & your choice of milk

Cinnamon Cappuccino

Cinnamon Cappuccino

$4.00+

Fresh ground espresso with a warm cinnamon kick & your choice of milk

Golden Shroom Latte

Golden Shroom Latte

$7.00

Anti-inflammatory turmeric with BōKU Super Shrooms blend, spiced wih cardamom & your choice of milk

Holy Mocha

Holy Mocha

$5.00+

Fresh ground espresso with energizing cacao & your choice of milk

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$5.00+

Aromatic chai tea with your choice of milk

Matcha Mint Leaf Latte

Matcha Mint Leaf Latte

$5.00+

BōKU Matcha with a touch of mint & your choice of milk

OG Matcha Latte

OG Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Ceremonial Grade Organic Matcha Tea with your choice of milk *Hot or Cold

Ojai Cup of the Day

Ojai Cup of the Day

$3.00+

Farm to Cup Bonito Coffee

Ojai Lavender Latte

Ojai Lavender Latte

$5.00+

House Lavender Syrup & Choice of Espresso or Matcha

Organic Espresso

Organic Espresso

$2.00+

Farm to Cup Bonito Espresso

Organic Hot Tea

Organic Hot Tea

$3.00

Organic Selection of RISHI Teas The Vanguard of Tea Since 1997 Independently owned, direct trade importer of organic teas and botanicals.

Organic Latte

Organic Latte

$4.00+

Fresh ground espresso with your choice of milk

Pistachio Beet Rose Latte

Pistachio Beet Rose Latte

$5.00+

Beet rose oat milk with espresso or matcha

Super Coco Love Hot Chocolate

Super Coco Love Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

A chocolatey cup of BōKU Coco Love with soothing adaptogenic mushroom blend

Super Pumpkin Latte

Super Pumpkin Latte

$5.00+
Superhuman Iced Coffee

Superhuman Iced Coffee

$6.00

Fresh ground Organic espresso with MCT oil and BoKU Super Shrooms with your choice of milk over ice.

Superhuman Latte

Superhuman Latte

$7.00

Fresh ground espresso with MCT oil & BōKU Super Shrooms with your choice of milk

Frozen Bowls

Boku Superfood Acai Bowl

Boku Superfood Acai Bowl

$14.00

Acai & Guarana blended with Boku Superfood, Banana & Almond Milk. Topped with local granola, seasonal fruit & Boku Superfood Toppings

Super Watermelon Bowl

Super Watermelon Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Frozen Watermelon blended with Boku Super Berries & Strawberries

Dragonfruit Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Beverages

Super Brain Shot

Super Brain Shot

$5.00

Brain ON Supreme (E3 Live) Algae with apple & lemon for focus, clarity, & balanced mood

Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Xtra Side's

Avocado

Avocado

$2.00
Calabrian Chile Sauce

Calabrian Chile Sauce

$2.00

Our Hand-Picked LOro Del Sud Crushed Calabrian Chili Peppers are fresh from the southern coast of Italy. They offer an Authentic Italian Spicy, Earthy, and Savory taste of heat with every recipe.

Gluten Free Toast

Gluten Free Toast

$4.00

We use a local bakery BREADBLOC Breadblok is a gluten-free bakery for everyone. We only use the finest, purest ingredients to make artisan breads and pastries that satisfy the needs of every health-conscious lifestyle. Most importantly, we do it without sacrificing taste.

Sourdough Toast (2 Slices)

Sourdough Toast (2 Slices)

$3.00

Local Ojai Rotie Bread: Our rustic, hand-stretched sourdough boule is a blend of organic wheat, spelt and rye. Every loaf ferments for a minimum of 24-hours.

Super Green Pesto

Super Green Pesto

$2.00
Super Herb Ranch

Super Herb Ranch

$2.00
Superfood Pickled Veggies

Superfood Pickled Veggies

$2.00

Superfood Popcorn

$4.00

Carrot Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Of Gumbo

$6.00

Desserts

Chakra Balls

Chakra Balls

$3.00

Chakra Balls: Each ball is power packed with Award-Winning BōKU Superfood & Super Fuel, Super Fiber, Cacao Nibs, Cacao Powder, Dates, Vanilla & Cashews! + each has its own unique Affirmation:) *Gluten-Free

Super Shroom Root Beer Float

$8.00

BōKU Super Shrooms & Wild Artisanal Root Beer Elixir with coconut ice cream

Raw Tiramisu

$6.00
Almond Biscotti

Almond Biscotti

$3.00

Almond Biscotti - An original Tuscan recipe, is the unmistakable diagonally-cut, twice-baked biscuits; a shower of almonds combined with a delicate hint of vanilla and citrus, a crunchy delight that exhilarates the senses. Great with Coffee!

Hiking Cookie

Hiking Cookie

$6.00Out of stock

Twelve whole grains, fruit, maple syrup, and flax seeds provide all-day energy, protein, fiber, and vitamins in this sweet, crunchy, and portable snack! Ingredients: * Oats, *Raisins, *Agave, *Apples, *Maple Syrup, *Cranberries, *Brown Rice Protein Powder, *White Wheat, *Red Wheat, *Brown Rice, *Triticale, *Spelt, *Quinoa, *Millet, *Kamut, *Buckwheat, *Barley, *Flax Seeds, *Cinnamon, Sea Salt *= Organic

GF Rosemary Shortbread

GF Rosemary Shortbread

$5.00

Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Tapioca Flour, Organic Potato Starch, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Organic (non-soy) Earth Balance, Organic Sugar, Xanthan Gum & Local Organic Rosemary * Local & Gluten Free

GF Sugar Cookie

GF Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Tapioca Flour, Organic Potato Starch, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Organic (non-soy) Earth Balance, Organic Sugar, Xanthan Gum, Baking Soda, Non-GMO Baking Powder, Sea Salt + the seasonal flavor *Local & Gluten free

Cran Oat Cookie

$4.00
Chocolate Doughnut-GF

Chocolate Doughnut-GF

$5.00

Local Gluten Free Doughnut: Organic Sugar, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Tapioca Flour, Non-GMO Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Purified Water, Organic Coconut Oil, Non-GMO Applesauce, Xanthan Gum Glaze: Maple syrup & powdered sugar OR organic cocoa, powdered sugar & water Glaze: Powdered sugar & natural, dye-free flavor

Hot Pink Sprinkle Doughnut-GF

Hot Pink Sprinkle Doughnut-GF

$5.00

Local Gluten Free Doughnut: Organic Sugar, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Tapioca Flour, Non-GMO Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Purified Water, Organic Coconut Oil, Non-GMO Applesauce, Xanthan Gum Glaze: Maple syrup & powdered sugar OR organic cocoa, powdered sugar & water Glaze: Powdered sugar & natural, dye-free flavor

Maple Doughnut-GF

Maple Doughnut-GF

$5.00

Local Gluten Free Doughnut: Organic Sugar, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Tapioca Flour, Non-GMO Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Purified Water, Organic Coconut Oil, Non-GMO Applesauce, Xanthan Gum Glaze: Maple syrup & powdered sugar OR organic cocoa, powdered sugar & water Glaze: Powdered sugar & natural, dye free flavor

Seasonal Doughnut

Seasonal Doughnut

$5.00

Local Gluten Free Doughnut: Organic Sugar, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Tapioca Flour, Non-GMO Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Purified Water, Organic Coconut Oil, Non-GMO Applesauce, Xanthan Gum Glaze: Maple syrup & powdered sugar OR organic cocoa, powdered sugar & water Glaze: Powdered sugar & natural, dye free flavor

Blueberry Muffin-GF

Blueberry Muffin-GF

$5.00

* Oats, Purified Water,* Cane Sugar,*Brown Rice Flour,* Potatoe Starch,*Tapioca Flour, *Cinnamon, Brown Sugar,* Flax Meal,* Earth Balance, Non-GMO baking powder, Sea Salt, Baking Soda, Lemon Juice, Xanthan Gum + Flavor( poppy seeds, Blueberry or Choc. Chips) Local & Gluten Free

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin-GF

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin-GF

$5.00Out of stock

* Oats, Purified Water,* Cane Sugar,*Brown Rice Flour,* Potatoe Starch,*Tapioca Flour, *Cinnamon, Brown Sugar,* Flax Meal,* Earth Balance, Non-GMO baking powder, Sea Salt, Baking Soda, Lemon Juice, Xanthan Gum + Flavor( poppy seeds, Blueberry or Choc. Chips) Local & Gluten Free

Pumpkin Muffin - GF

$5.00
Bagel-GF

Bagel-GF

$6.00

Gluten-Free, Vegan handcrafted bagel: Purified Water, *Organic Buckwheat Flour, *Tapioca Flour,* Brown Rice Flour,* Potatoe Starch,* Safflower Oil,*. Flax meal, * Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Xanthan Gum & Active Yeast. LOCAL

Cinnamon Rolls-GF

Cinnamon Rolls-GF

$5.50

*Organic Brown Rice Flour, Purified Water,* Tapioca Flour,*Potatoe Starch,* Non -GMO Coconut Oil,* Cane Sugar, Cinnamon,* Brown Sugar, * Flax Meal, Non GMO Baking Powder, Sea Salt, Dry Active Yeast, Xanthan Gum & Baking Soda. LOCAL

Vegan Butter

Vegan Butter

$2.00

Miyoko's best-selling European-style vegan butter tastes and performs like traditional fine dairy butter. You won't believe it's made from plants. Melts, browns, bakes, and spreads phenomenally.

Vegan Cream Cheese

Vegan Cream Cheese

$2.00

Violife 100% Vegan: Filtered Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Salt (Sea Salt), Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Flavor (vegan sources), Olive Extract, Vitamin B12.

Vegan Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Crumble - GF

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie - GF

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Get Fueled! Charge Your Car* Charge Your Body!

Website

Location

987 West Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023

Directions

Gallery
Café BōKU image
Café BōKU image
Café BōKU image
Café BōKU image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jim and Rob's
orange starNo Reviews
214 W. OJAI AVE Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext
Sage - Ojai
orange starNo Reviews
217 E Matilija St Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext
The Dutchess
orange starNo Reviews
457 E Ojai Avenue Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext
Agave Maria's - Ojai
orange starNo Reviews
106 S Montgomery St Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext
Ojai Rôtie
orange starNo Reviews
469 East Ojai Avenue Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext
Casa de Lago - 715 E Ojai ave
orange starNo Reviews
715 E Ojai ave Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ojai

The Ojai Beverage Company Taphouse
orange star4.7 • 411
655 E Ojai Ave Ojai, CA 93023
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ojai
Ventura
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston