Café BōKU
987 West Ojai Avenue
Ojai, CA 93023
Popular Items
Superfood Smoothies
Green & Lean
This is the ultimate green smoothie. Featuring our award-winning original Boku Super Food powder blend complete with super greens (land, aquatic, and grasses), super fruits, functional mushrooms, super sprouts, vitamins, antioxidants, and enzymes. Feel happy knowing you are feeding your body the healthy fats and Omega-3 it craves with chia seeds and avocado, as well as vitamin A, B, C, E and K, copper, iron, phosphorous, magnesium, and potassium! Featured "Boku Superfood" also available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.
Ojai Kreamsicle
Your favorite childhood summer treat, but make it healthy. The Ojai Kreamsicle features our "Boku Super C + Probiotic blend", which delivers over 1060% of your daily recommended Vitamin C intake! Not to mention, 10 Billion CFU probiotics to keep your gut healthy and thriving. Featured "Boku Super C + Probiotic blend" available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.
Super Berries
The Super Berries smoothie is packed full of antioxidants! Featuring "BōKU Super Berries", our antioxidant rich product boasting 10 superberries, blended with our house-made Earth Milk & fresh organic berries. Featured "Boku Super Berries" blend is also available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.
Coco Love Smoothie
If you love chocolate, this smoothie is for you. Made with our adaptogenic hot cocoa mix, Boku Love, and our famous chocolate protein, this will satisfy any craving. Not to mention, it's brimming with vegan protein and adaptogenic mushrooms to help your mind and body adapt to anything life throws at you! Sweetened with organic coconut blossom nectar cacao. Featured "Coco Love" and "Super Protein" blends are also available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.
Fuel Me
Get a mind and body lift without the crash. Featuring Boku Super Fuel, our performance enhancing adaptogenic formula. Pure cacao gives this blend a chocolatey taste, while reishi, cordyceps, maca and goji promote energy and focus. Featured "Boku Super Fuel" blend available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.
Pink Protein Moment
Made with Boku Vanilla Super Protein & Pink Dragon Fruit, this fresh and fruity smoothie delivers a complete amino acid profile. Great for muscle recovery or just feeling your best! Featured "Super Protein" blend is also available for purchase separately on www.bokusuperfood.com.
Kids Smoothie
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
Lunch
Super BLT
Smokey zucchini bacon, lettuce & tomato with tangy Super Herb Ranch on sourdough or gluten-free bread
BoKU Bowl
BBQ Jerk Jackfruit with Purple Sweet Potatoes & Avocado on a bed of Blue Jasmine Rice with BōKU Hot Mami Seasoning, Pickled Vegetables, Pineapple & Super Green Pesto
BYO Grilled Cheese Panini
Vegan cheese with your choice of add-ons: Super Green Pesto, zucchini bacon, tomato or avocado
Cauli-Power Salad
Cauli-Power Wrap
Organic mixed greens, crunchy hempseed crusted buffalo cauliflower, vegan spirulina blue cheese, tomato, pickled onions, Super Herb Ranch
Jerk Jackfruit Quesadilla
Jerk bbq jackfruit with vegan cheese, BōKU Super Shrooms & house-made Calabrian chile sauce between grilled tortillas
Rocco Roll
Carrot Slaw, Kelp Noodles, Avocado, Fresh Herbs, & BōKU Probiotic Carrot Ginger Dipping Sauce
Save The Tuna Salad
Organic artichokes & chickpeas, celery, red onion, pickles, fresh dill and dijon mustard on a bed of local greens
Save The Tuna Salad Wrap
Save the Tuna Sandwich
Super Salad Stack
Organic greens with kelp noodles, avocado, house-made pickled vegetables, micro basil, pumpkin seeds & probiotic Carrot Ginger Dressing (featuring BōKU Umami Superfood Seasoning)
Superfood Mac n Cheese
Gluten-free Macaroni with Vegan Cheese Sauce spiced with BōKU Hot Mami Seasoning & Crispy Panko Breadcrumbs
Super Shroom Meatball Sliders
Super BLT Wrap
Smokey zucchini bacon, lettuce & tomato with tangy Super Herb Ranch on wheat flour or gluten-free tortilla
Super Shroom Gumbo
Beyond Burger, jalapeño, green bell pepper, onion, garlic, BōKU Super Shrooms over jasmine rice
Superfood Tabouleh
Farm to Cup Coffee + Tea
Blue Shakerato
shaken organic espresso, milk of your choice, E3 Live Brain shot, vanilla syrup & MCT oil
Cardamom Caramel Latte
Fresh ground espresso with sweet spiced caramel & your choice of milk
Cinnamon Cappuccino
Fresh ground espresso with a warm cinnamon kick & your choice of milk
Golden Shroom Latte
Anti-inflammatory turmeric with BōKU Super Shrooms blend, spiced wih cardamom & your choice of milk
Holy Mocha
Fresh ground espresso with energizing cacao & your choice of milk
Masala Chai Latte
Aromatic chai tea with your choice of milk
Matcha Mint Leaf Latte
BōKU Matcha with a touch of mint & your choice of milk
OG Matcha Latte
Ceremonial Grade Organic Matcha Tea with your choice of milk *Hot or Cold
Ojai Cup of the Day
Farm to Cup Bonito Coffee
Ojai Lavender Latte
House Lavender Syrup & Choice of Espresso or Matcha
Organic Espresso
Farm to Cup Bonito Espresso
Organic Hot Tea
Organic Selection of RISHI Teas The Vanguard of Tea Since 1997 Independently owned, direct trade importer of organic teas and botanicals.
Organic Latte
Fresh ground espresso with your choice of milk
Pistachio Beet Rose Latte
Beet rose oat milk with espresso or matcha
Super Coco Love Hot Chocolate
A chocolatey cup of BōKU Coco Love with soothing adaptogenic mushroom blend
Super Pumpkin Latte
Superhuman Iced Coffee
Fresh ground Organic espresso with MCT oil and BoKU Super Shrooms with your choice of milk over ice.
Superhuman Latte
Fresh ground espresso with MCT oil & BōKU Super Shrooms with your choice of milk
Frozen Bowls
Boku Superfood Acai Bowl
Acai & Guarana blended with Boku Superfood, Banana & Almond Milk. Topped with local granola, seasonal fruit & Boku Superfood Toppings
Super Watermelon Bowl
Frozen Watermelon blended with Boku Super Berries & Strawberries
Dragonfruit Bowl
Beverages
Xtra Side's
Avocado
Calabrian Chile Sauce
Our Hand-Picked LOro Del Sud Crushed Calabrian Chili Peppers are fresh from the southern coast of Italy. They offer an Authentic Italian Spicy, Earthy, and Savory taste of heat with every recipe.
Gluten Free Toast
We use a local bakery BREADBLOC Breadblok is a gluten-free bakery for everyone. We only use the finest, purest ingredients to make artisan breads and pastries that satisfy the needs of every health-conscious lifestyle. Most importantly, we do it without sacrificing taste.
Sourdough Toast (2 Slices)
Local Ojai Rotie Bread: Our rustic, hand-stretched sourdough boule is a blend of organic wheat, spelt and rye. Every loaf ferments for a minimum of 24-hours.
Super Green Pesto
Super Herb Ranch
Superfood Pickled Veggies
Superfood Popcorn
Carrot Ginger Dressing
Side Salad
Side Of Gumbo
Desserts
Chakra Balls
Chakra Balls: Each ball is power packed with Award-Winning BōKU Superfood & Super Fuel, Super Fiber, Cacao Nibs, Cacao Powder, Dates, Vanilla & Cashews! + each has its own unique Affirmation:) *Gluten-Free
Super Shroom Root Beer Float
BōKU Super Shrooms & Wild Artisanal Root Beer Elixir with coconut ice cream
Raw Tiramisu
Almond Biscotti
Almond Biscotti - An original Tuscan recipe, is the unmistakable diagonally-cut, twice-baked biscuits; a shower of almonds combined with a delicate hint of vanilla and citrus, a crunchy delight that exhilarates the senses. Great with Coffee!
Hiking Cookie
Twelve whole grains, fruit, maple syrup, and flax seeds provide all-day energy, protein, fiber, and vitamins in this sweet, crunchy, and portable snack! Ingredients: * Oats, *Raisins, *Agave, *Apples, *Maple Syrup, *Cranberries, *Brown Rice Protein Powder, *White Wheat, *Red Wheat, *Brown Rice, *Triticale, *Spelt, *Quinoa, *Millet, *Kamut, *Buckwheat, *Barley, *Flax Seeds, *Cinnamon, Sea Salt *= Organic
GF Rosemary Shortbread
Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Tapioca Flour, Organic Potato Starch, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Organic (non-soy) Earth Balance, Organic Sugar, Xanthan Gum & Local Organic Rosemary * Local & Gluten Free
GF Sugar Cookie
Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Tapioca Flour, Organic Potato Starch, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Organic (non-soy) Earth Balance, Organic Sugar, Xanthan Gum, Baking Soda, Non-GMO Baking Powder, Sea Salt + the seasonal flavor *Local & Gluten free
Cran Oat Cookie
Chocolate Doughnut-GF
Local Gluten Free Doughnut: Organic Sugar, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Tapioca Flour, Non-GMO Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Purified Water, Organic Coconut Oil, Non-GMO Applesauce, Xanthan Gum Glaze: Maple syrup & powdered sugar OR organic cocoa, powdered sugar & water Glaze: Powdered sugar & natural, dye-free flavor
Hot Pink Sprinkle Doughnut-GF
Local Gluten Free Doughnut: Organic Sugar, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Tapioca Flour, Non-GMO Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Purified Water, Organic Coconut Oil, Non-GMO Applesauce, Xanthan Gum Glaze: Maple syrup & powdered sugar OR organic cocoa, powdered sugar & water Glaze: Powdered sugar & natural, dye-free flavor
Maple Doughnut-GF
Local Gluten Free Doughnut: Organic Sugar, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Tapioca Flour, Non-GMO Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Purified Water, Organic Coconut Oil, Non-GMO Applesauce, Xanthan Gum Glaze: Maple syrup & powdered sugar OR organic cocoa, powdered sugar & water Glaze: Powdered sugar & natural, dye free flavor
Seasonal Doughnut
Local Gluten Free Doughnut: Organic Sugar, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Tapioca Flour, Non-GMO Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Purified Water, Organic Coconut Oil, Non-GMO Applesauce, Xanthan Gum Glaze: Maple syrup & powdered sugar OR organic cocoa, powdered sugar & water Glaze: Powdered sugar & natural, dye free flavor
Blueberry Muffin-GF
* Oats, Purified Water,* Cane Sugar,*Brown Rice Flour,* Potatoe Starch,*Tapioca Flour, *Cinnamon, Brown Sugar,* Flax Meal,* Earth Balance, Non-GMO baking powder, Sea Salt, Baking Soda, Lemon Juice, Xanthan Gum + Flavor( poppy seeds, Blueberry or Choc. Chips) Local & Gluten Free
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin-GF
* Oats, Purified Water,* Cane Sugar,*Brown Rice Flour,* Potatoe Starch,*Tapioca Flour, *Cinnamon, Brown Sugar,* Flax Meal,* Earth Balance, Non-GMO baking powder, Sea Salt, Baking Soda, Lemon Juice, Xanthan Gum + Flavor( poppy seeds, Blueberry or Choc. Chips) Local & Gluten Free
Pumpkin Muffin - GF
Bagel-GF
Gluten-Free, Vegan handcrafted bagel: Purified Water, *Organic Buckwheat Flour, *Tapioca Flour,* Brown Rice Flour,* Potatoe Starch,* Safflower Oil,*. Flax meal, * Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Xanthan Gum & Active Yeast. LOCAL
Cinnamon Rolls-GF
*Organic Brown Rice Flour, Purified Water,* Tapioca Flour,*Potatoe Starch,* Non -GMO Coconut Oil,* Cane Sugar, Cinnamon,* Brown Sugar, * Flax Meal, Non GMO Baking Powder, Sea Salt, Dry Active Yeast, Xanthan Gum & Baking Soda. LOCAL
Vegan Butter
Miyoko's best-selling European-style vegan butter tastes and performs like traditional fine dairy butter. You won't believe it's made from plants. Melts, browns, bakes, and spreads phenomenally.
Vegan Cream Cheese
Violife 100% Vegan: Filtered Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Salt (Sea Salt), Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Flavor (vegan sources), Olive Extract, Vitamin B12.
Vegan Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Crumble - GF
Pumpkin Pie - GF
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
